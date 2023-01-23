When shopping for the perfect 12-volt cooler, you’ll want to consider storage, organization, cooling power, and cost.

Storage

What do you hope to carry in your 12V cooler? Do you only want to fill it with drink cans, or do you plan to pack an entire picnic for four? The larger the cooler, the more energy it will take to cool and the longer it will take to achieve the set temperature. A large cooler is also heavy and less portable.

Before buying any cooler, learn the interior dimensions and make sure this is enough space to fit everything you hope to store in it. Be aware that interior dimensions are often a bit smaller than exterior dimensions, as coolers typically have a thick insulation shell.

Organization

A cooler can have a single storage area or feature multiple compartments. Some coolers even have two compartments with temperature zones that can be set separately. It is useful to have some internal organization to separate items you put in your cooler. This makes retrieving items easier and provides a way to separate sandwiches from the soda cans that might crush them.

Cooling Power

Not all 12V coolers are equally powerful. Some can achieve freezing temperatures and even make ice. Cooling power may also impact how quickly a 12V cooler can achieve the set temperature.

Pay attention to cooler wattage. More watts can mean a more powerful cooler. You should also consider wattage if you are using your cooler for camping, as campers will need to calculate the energy load your campsite power source can handle.

12V Cooler Cost

The cost of a 12-volt cooler ranges from around $100 to $1,000. Most options cost between $200 and $400. We rated each cooler for cost as either low, moderate, or expensive.