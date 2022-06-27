They may have a reputation for blasting out your neighbor’s windows, but subwoofers can actually greatly improve an audio system’s performance. 10-inch subwoofers boost bass quality and create a smoother sound that an amplifier can’t produce alone. Dynamics sound more compelling with a subwoofer pushing out higher highs and lower lows than you thought your favorite songs could reach.
Our expert review team has rounded up the five best 10-inch subwoofers based on performance, vehicle compatibility, and more. We’ll break down key features of our favorite picks to help you create a sound system that will blow your passengers away.
5 Best 10-Inch Subwoofers
- Best Overall: Skar Audio SDR-10
- Runner-Up: Rockford Fosgate R2D4-10
- Best Value: Boss Audio Systems CXX10
- Best Shallow Mount: Pioneer TS-A2500LS4
- Best Upgrade: Alpine R-W10D4
#1 Best Overall: Skar Audio SDR-10
Each Skar Audio SDR-10 subwoofer offers up to 1,200.0 Watts of power for 4.0-ohm performance. Because they have high roll foam surround, the SDR-10s can produce deep bass response while easily nailing high notes at the same time. The competition-grade pressed paper cones in each subwoofer work with the high-temperature copper voice coils for improved vibratory motion that creates consistently smooth sound.
The SDR-10 is available in 8.0- and 18.0-inch sizes with up to 4.0-ohm quality. Its sensitivity runs at 82.5 dB, so these subwoofers may not be as loud when cranked all the way up.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- 10-inch dual 4.0-ohm subwoofers
- 1,200.0 Watts combined peak power, 600.0 Watts RMS power
- 2.5-inch four-layer high-temperature copper voice coil
- High roll foam surround
- Competition-grade pressed paper cone
- 28.0-300.0 Hz frequency range
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,000 reviews
Although it may have a more limited decibel range than other speakers, there are many customer reviews that discuss how loud the SDR-10s can get when pushed. Many reviewers appreciate the bang-for-your-buck value, especially for how easily they pair with other amps. While there aren’t many negative reviews for the SDR-10, the few present claim to have found small tears in the speakers that reduce sound quality.
What Is It Good For?
Skar Audio SDR-10 subwoofers have incredible responsiveness, making them perfect for daily driving performance. High power ratings ensure consistent sound quality after prolonged use, even if the subwoofer’s volume isn’t soaring. If you’re looking for a powerful speaker duo to get your speakers pumping, the SDR-10s are a great start.
#2 Runner-Up: Rockford Fosgate R2D4-10
If you need some extra gusto in your sound system, Rockford Fosgate R2D4-10 subwoofers should do the trick. They can each handle up to 500.0 Watts individually at peak power and their anodized aluminum voice coil formers produce a steady tone. Each cone is made with mica-injected polypropylene for increased durability while the stamp cast basket adds crispness to any sound.
These subwoofers come in both 2.0- and 4.0-ohm variants and have a one-year warranty. Because of its Dual Voice Coil design, the R2D4-10 has various wiring configurations that allow greater versatility for setup options in your vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $180
- 1,000.0 Watts combined peak power, 500.0 Watts RMS power
- 12.0-gauge compression terminals
- 4.0-ohm quality
- Anodized aluminum voice coil former
- Mica-injected polypropylene cone
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 200 reviews
Numerous reviewers discuss the bass quality of these subwoofers, particularly for listening to genres such as heavy metal and rap that require high responsiveness. They claim the R2D4-10s are well-made and have no breakup when turned up. There are some negative reviews, however, that warn against pushing these speakers too hard too quickly at the risk of breaking them.
What Is It Good For?
If you prefer optionality with your wiring setup, these are the right choice. Rockford Fosgate R2D4-10 subwoofers have average power specifications but can still pump bass to improve your car stereo’s performance.
#3 Best Value: Boss Audio Systems CXX10
At first glance, the Boss Audio Systems CXX10 has specs that perform well. Behind these, though, is heavy-hitting performance. At 87.0-dB sensitivity, the CXX10 has the potential to reach soaring high volumes while maintaining a steady tone. To allow for efficient cooling, the CXX10 is equipped with a high-temperature voice coil that won’t overheat after prolonged use.
One area the CXX10 could improve is its power handling: these subwoofers max out at 400.0 Watts peak power with only 200.0 Watts RMS. It works well in a 0.65-ft3 sealed or 1.0-ft3 ported enclosure.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- 87.0-dB sensitivity
- Polypropylene cone
- High-temperature voice coil
- 4.6-inch mounting height
- Three-year Platinum Online Dealer Warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 1,000 reviews
Some positive reviews mention how well the CXX10 acts as a cheap alternative to very expensive rival speakers. They note the low peak power handling as a minor drawback, but not worth excluding the woofer entirely over. A few do-it-yourself reviews claim the CXX10 works great for projects such as self-made boomboxes for their shallow mounting.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend that anyone who appreciates moderate performance within a reasonable price range. The Boss Audio Systems CXX10 won’t break your budget for great quality.
#4 Best Shallow Mount: Pioneer TS-A2500LS4
The Pioneer TS-A2500LS4 has one of the best compact designs in a 10-inch subwoofer, taking up less space without sacrificing performance. Its 4.0-ohm Single Voice Coil boasts incredibly strong power performance at both peak and RMS. And its Glass Fiber and Mica-Reinforced Polypropylene Cone are durable enough to handle even the deepest bass.
With a low depth of 3.38 inches, this subwoofer is designed to fit in most vehicles. Its frequency range of 20.0-900.0 Hz limits low notes, but its 85.0-dB sensitivity makes up for this on the high end.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $100
- 1,200.0 Watts peak power, 300.0 Watts RMS power
- 20.0-900.0 Hz frequency response
- 8.0-AWG Push Terminals
- 4.0-ohms Single Voice Coil
- Glass Fiber and Mica-Reinforced Polypropylene Cone
- Rubber Surround
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 200 reviews
Positive reviews praise this car subwoofer for its shallow mounting depth, saying there are fewer 10-inch subs that compactly fit so well in their vehicles. Some customers warn about having a pre-measured box ready for these subs before purchasing them since their shallow mount may not fit. A few comments commend the ease of installation, too.
Although there aren’t many negative reviews of the TS-A2500LS4, the few present say the bass response on these subs is adequate at best.
What Is It Good For?
For great sound from a small package, the Pioneer TS-A2500LS4 is the best shallow-mount subwoofer on the market. It may not be very strong on the low end but can deliver on the highs with little exertion.
#5 Best Upgrade: Alpine R-W10D4
For subwoofer enthusiasts ready to step their game up, the Alpine R-W10D4 offers up to 2,250.0 Watts of peak power for exceptional continuous performance. Its improved Kevlar-reinforced pulp cone is high-quality and durable when pushing even the harshest volumes. Although it requires a larger box for venting, the 5.88-inch mount depth is great for resonance.
The R-W10D4’s HAMR Santoprene rubber sound is ideal for hard-hitting bass. And if 4.0-ohms is too much for your vehicle, Alpine also produces a 2.0-ohm version to protect your ears.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $195
- 2,250.0 Watts peak power, 750.0 Watts RMS power
- 26.0-200.0 Hz frequency range
- Kevlar-reinforced pulp cone with HAMR Santoprene rubber sound
- 5.88-inch mount depth
- Dual 4.0-ohm voice coils
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 100 reviews
Customers are quick to note the R-W10D4’s above-average price, which is quickly made up for thanks to its superb performance. Some customers enjoy the power these speakers offer, especially for the bass that comes as a result. Others recommend using a port-hole subwoofer enclosure to help with heat dissipation and airflow for a longer life expectancy with these subs.
One thing to note is that 86 percent of customer reviews rate the speakers 5 stars.
What Is It Good For?
If you’re willing to pay a few extra bucks for better quality, the Alpine R-W10D4 subwoofers are worth taking a look at. Despite their high price, these subs have the best power output of any sub in our review.
Best 10-Inch Subwoofers Buyers Guide
Not sure where to start with car audio systems? Our team members believe that knowing the difference between various types of speakers will help you make a simpler decision on your next audio purchase. We’ve also provided the essential information for choosing car speakers or the best subwoofer.
What Is A Subwoofer?
A subwoofer is a speaker that delivers lower frequencies that traditional two-channel or surround sound setups can’t produce on their own. These frequencies are generally anywhere between 20.0-200.0 Hz and come from instruments such as bass guitars, kick drums, organs, and even explosions in movies. While they may seem excessive, a subwoofer takes the heavy lifting off of an audio system by boosting its bass, leading to a more well-rounded audio experience.
There are various types of subwoofers, such as:
- Component: These are just the speaker, itself, with no additional enclosure or amplifier. Component subwoofers vary between 8.0 and 15.0 inches and are the ideal choice for those who want highly-customizable audio systems.
- Enclosed: These are pre-mounted into an enclosure so they fit directly into a vehicle. Although they need to be sourced with an amplifier, this is the most accessible setup and works well for beginner audio systems.
- Powered: Very similar to an enclosed subwoofer, powered subwoofers come pre-mounted and need to be paired with an amplifier. However, its smaller size limits its ability to hit low frequencies.
- Vehicle-specific: These are designed to fit specifically for a given vehicle make or model. They’re engineered to create the best possible sound quality with a vehicle’s stereo system and are sometimes colored to match a vehicle’s interior, too.
Speaker Housing
One aspect that impacts the sound quality of audio equipment, especially subwoofers, is the type of enclosure. We mentioned above that some speakers come pre-mounted, but there are two types of housings you should be familiar with: sealed and ported.
- Sealed enclosures: As the name suggests, sealed enclosures are contained housings and help deliver articulated bass frequencies.
- Ported enclosures: This style of enclosure uses a hole or vent for air to enter to box and amplify the sound. Ported enclosures are known for loud bass and less refined low-frequency sound.
Speaker Size
Size means something in the world of car audio and choosing the right speaker size can help dial in the sound you are looking for. As a general rule of thumb, the smaller the speaker diameter, the less bass response produced.
Most vehicles come equipped with speakers ranging from 4.0 to 6.5 inches, although what you really get depends on the automaker and model of the vehicle. Manufacturers use these smaller speakers because they can fit between the car’s interior and vehicle chassis and still leave room for passengers.
For drivers seeking big bass sounds, speakers at the 10-, 12-, and 15-inch marks are your best bet.
Our Review Standards
To select the five 10-inch subwoofers in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
10-Inch Subwoofers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.