Each Skar Audio SDR-10 subwoofer offers up to 1,200.0 Watts of power for 4.0-ohm performance. Because they have high roll foam surround, the SDR-10s can produce deep bass response while easily nailing high notes at the same time. The competition-grade pressed paper cones in each subwoofer work with the high-temperature copper voice coils for improved vibratory motion that creates consistently smooth sound.

The SDR-10 is available in 8.0- and 18.0-inch sizes with up to 4.0-ohm quality. Its sensitivity runs at 82.5 dB, so these subwoofers may not be as loud when cranked all the way up.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

10-inch dual 4.0-ohm subwoofers

1,200.0 Watts combined peak power, 600.0 Watts RMS power

2.5-inch four-layer high-temperature copper voice coil

High roll foam surround

Competition-grade pressed paper cone

28.0-300.0 Hz frequency range

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,000 reviews

Although it may have a more limited decibel range than other speakers, there are many customer reviews that discuss how loud the SDR-10s can get when pushed. Many reviewers appreciate the bang-for-your-buck value, especially for how easily they pair with other amps. While there aren’t many negative reviews for the SDR-10, the few present claim to have found small tears in the speakers that reduce sound quality.

What Is It Good For?

Skar Audio SDR-10 subwoofers have incredible responsiveness, making them perfect for daily driving performance. High power ratings ensure consistent sound quality after prolonged use, even if the subwoofer’s volume isn’t soaring. If you’re looking for a powerful speaker duo to get your speakers pumping, the SDR-10s are a great start.