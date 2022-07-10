Without the right tools, an electrical problem in your car can be difficult to diagnose. An automotive multimeter is a handheld device that can measure voltage, current, and resistance in electric components of a vehicle. With one, you can gauge the strength of your car’s battery, locate electrical issues, and even determine issues with headlights, rogue circuits, and more.
If you’re new to automotive multimeters, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all they have to offer. That’s why our expert review team has reviewed, tested, and rated the best automotive multimeters on the market to narrow down your search.
5 Best Automotive Multimeters
- Best Overall: Fluke 115
- Best Additional Features: Fluke 88V
- Best for Beginners: Innova 3320 Digital Multimeter
- Best Display: AstroAI Digital Multimeter
- Best Build Quality: Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter
#1 Best Overall: Fluke 115
Thanks to its True-RMS (root mean square) accuracy, the Fluke 115 multimeter provides precise measurements on non-linear loads. It measures frequency, current, resistance, continuity, and much more. While it can reach up to 600V for AC/DC readings, the Fluke can also accurately measure up to 600 ohms as well.
The Fluke 115 has a durable casing designed to handle the effects of drops, shocks, and humidity. Each fluke multimeter is independently tested for safe use in CAT III 600V environments, making it ideal for both professional and personal projects.
Key Features
- Operating temperature: -10 to 50 degrees Celsius
- Large white LED backlight display
- Maximum voltage AC/DC 600V
- CAT III 600V safety rated
- True-RMS accurate
Our Experience
The Fluke 115 multimeter produced accurate readings according to our standards and had extra features we enjoyed. The bright display was a plus, too.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Display
|5
|Accuracy
|5
|Additional Features
|5
- Display: The Fluke 115 has a white LED backlight display that was easy for us to read in both low and bright lighting.
- Accuracy: Using the silicone lead test set, we got a measurement within .05V of the battery’s energy capacity. We were also able to conduct a calibration of the Fluke 115 to ensure future accuracy.
- Additional Features: The Fluke 115’s Mix/Max/Average feature, which allows users to watch for fluctuations in an electric signal while measuring, was helpful to our team.
What Is It Good For?
If you need a reliable, all-around automotive multimeter that provides timely readings with certainty, the Fluke 115 is worth checking out. It offers the best of essential multimeter features and has sturdy build quality, too.
What’s In the Box?
- Fluke 115 Digital Multimeter
- Holster
- Pre-installed 9V battery
- 4-millimeter silicone lead test set
- User manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 2,200 ratings
Considering that over 98 percent of all reviews are 4-star ratings and above, this multimeter is very well-liked. Many of the positive reviews commend the Fluke 115 for its rugged yet portable design. The very few negative reviews present claim the display can only be viewed from certain angles.
#2 Best Additional Features: Fluke 88V
The Fluke 88-5 is safety rated for CAT III up to 1,000V and CAT IV to 600V, so it can handle nearly any current thrown its way. It can measure up to 1,000V AC/DC and 50 ohms, making it one of the best in our roundup for high electrical outputs. While it excels at measuring frequencies and resistance, the Fluke 88-5 also determines continuity, diode testing, and temperature.
For cars, the Fluke 88-5 can perform millisecond pulse width measurements for fuel injectors to help determine how efficiently an engine is running. Beyond its technical capabilities, the Fluke 88-5 is equipped with a TPAK magnetic meter hanger for easy setup and viewing.
Key Features
- Operating temperature: -20 to 55 degrees Celsius
- CAT III 1,000V safety rated
- CAT IV 600V safety rated
- 50 ohms max resistance
- Manual and auto-ranging modes
Our Experience
Based on our experience with the Fluke 88V, we rated it a strong 4.8 stars for its functionality and accuracy.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Display
|4.5
|Accuracy
|5
|Additional Features
|5
- Display: Although easy to read, the Fluke 88V’s display wasn’t nearly as bright as we had hoped, even when its backlight was activated.
- Accuracy: We were able to get a stable reading within 0.05V of our battery’s voltage. One thing we were impressed with was how quickly the Fluke 88V reached and then stayed at its measurement.
- Additional Features: Beyond frequency testing, the Fluke 88V is designed to measure current, resistance, capacitance, and temperature.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Fluke 88V for anyone who needs more than just frequency testing or likes to have additional features for any situation. Its various testing capabilities make the Fluke 88V a well-respected multimeter in any mechanic’s arsenal.
What’s In the Box?
- Fluke 88V digital multimeter
- High-impact holster
- Test leads
- User manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
Over 90 percent of customers rate the Fluke automotive multimeter a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. A common praise among positive reviewers is the Fluke 88V’s longevity, with some customers claiming to have purchased older models in the 1990s that still perform well today. One of the only complaints about the Fluke 88V is that some customers wish it came with more leads.
#3 Best For Beginners: Innova 3320 Digital Multimeter
Because of its color-coded interface, simplistic design, and single setting resistance readers, the Innova 3320 Digital Multimeter is perfect for anyone unfamiliar with multimeters. Its auto-ranging scales can dial in the correct range for electronic measurements to assist users with finding accurate results.
The Innova 3320 comes with attachable test leads, holders, and a stand for added efficiency. It is a UL-certified multimeter, making it safe for both automotive and household use.
Key Features
- Operating temperature: 0 to 40 degrees Celsius
- Auto-ranging scales
- Color-coded LED battery lights
- Single-setting resistance function for AC/DC
- Built-in stand and wrist strap
- Protective rubber corner guards
Our Experience
Our review team rated the Innova 3320 at 4.7 stars.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Display
|5
|Accuracy
|4.5
|Additional Features
|4.5
- Display: The display on the Innova 3320 is exceptional. It’s built with the user in mind, especially with its color-coded dials and buttons.
- Accuracy: We thought the accuracy of the Innova 3320 was spot-on. It gave us a reading within a couple of hundredths of the battery’s charge.
- Additional Features: Our review team was impressed with the Innova 3320’s single-resistance setting for AC and DC voltage, as it made testing much easier to conduct. It did lack other features we had hoped to see, though.
What Is It Good For?
The Innova 3320 Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter is great for anyone looking to complete DIY projects and repairs and has little-to-no experience with multimeters. It’s a great gift for beginners that rivals many of its higher-grade competitors.
What’s In the Box?
- Innova 3320 device
- Test leads
- One AAA battery
- User manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 7,000 ratings
The Innova 3320 is well-received by customers, with about 70 percent of reviewers leaving a 5-star rating. Reviewers with positive things to say about the Innova 3320 complement its automatic single-resistance setting as well as its versatile size. Some with less positive comments say their multimeters have LED lights that do not work.
#4 Best Display: AstroAI TRMS 6000 Digital Multimeter
The AstroAI TRMS 6000 Digital Multimeter can accurately measure AC and DC current, voltage, capacitance, frequency, and more. One of its best features is its thoughtfully designed LCD display, which is backlit for better readability in lowlight environments.
The TRMS 6000 also has an automatic shutoff feature, plus a hanging magnet and kickstand for hands-free use. Its double ceramic fuse is resistant to burns and protects the rest of the device from overloading.
Key Features
- Operating temperature: 0 to 40 degrees Celsius
- Large LCD backlit screen
- Auto shutoff
- Hanging magnet
- Multi-function socket
- Explosion-proof ceramic fuse tubes
Our Experience
Based on its bright display and wide range of additional features, we rate the TRMS 6000 highly.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Display
|4.5
|Accuracy
|4.5
|Additional Features
|4.5
- Display: Thanks to its extra-large backlit screen, reading measurements on the TRMS 6000 is very easy.
- Accuracy: Although we were able to get accurate readings using the TRMS 6000, it took longer than expected.
- Additional Features: We found the various test leads that came with the TRMS 6000 would be useful for any given situation, be it temperature or AC and DC testing. Also, this multimeter offers more than seven different measurement standards for all sorts of electric devices.
What Is It Good For?
Because of its large screen, the AstroAI TRMS 6000 Digital Multimeter is perfect for those who require enhanced readability. It also works well for projects that require multiple electrical measurements.
What’s In the Box?
- AstroAI device
- One pair of test leads
- K-Type thermocouple
- Multi-function socket
- User manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 11,000 ratings
Over 90 percent of the TRMS 6000’s ratings are 4 stars or higher. A feature of this automotive multimeter that customers admire in reviews is the easy-to-replace fuse. They also like how strong the magnetic mount was and its LCD screen. One common negative feature that is mentioned frequently is the poor quality of the test leads.
#5 Best Build Quality: Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter
The Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter can measure up to 600V AC/DC voltage and 10A AC/DC current. This multimeter has a CAT III 600V safety rating as well as 40 ohms of resistance.
Thanks to its impeccable build quality, the MM400 is built to withstand a drop up to one meter. Its durable plastic frame also handles daily wear and tear very well.
Key Features
- Operating temperature: 0 to 40 degrees Celsius
- CAT III 600V safety rating
- 600V AC/DC voltage
- Digital auto-ranging
- Easy-to-access battery compartment
- Strong plastic frame
Our Experience
Our review team likes the MM400 for its impeccable build quality.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Display
|4.5
|Accuracy
|4.5
|Additional Features
|4
- Display: The display on the MM400 was adequate. It was fairly easy to read but did not have a bright backlight.
- Accuracy: We were able to get an accurate reading on our battery within a couple of volts.
- Additional Features: Unfortunately, the MM400 is quite limited in what it can measure. It still had an auto-ranging feature, though, which we liked.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter for hobbyists who are prone to dropping their tools or electricians who work in areas where durability is a must, such as construction sites.
What’s In the Box?
- Klein Tools device
- One pair of test leads
- Thermocouple adapter
- Batteries
- User manual
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 2,400 ratings
Many customers enjoy using this multimeter for its clear readouts and high-quality large display. There are also reviews that commend the lead wires’ flexibility. Close to 95 percent of all ratings for the Klein Tools MM400 Multimeter are 4 stars or higher. A common complaint is that the fuses on this multimeter short out easily.
Automotive Multimeters Buyers Guide
Before starting your search, consider checking out our buyers guide to learn more about how automotive multimeters function and their key features.
What Is A Multimeter?
A multimeter is a handheld instrument designed to measure electric currents, voltage, and resistance over several ranges of value. They are valuable for automotive use, as mechanics rely on them to run engine diagnostics and check their overall electrical performance.
The two main types of multimeters are digital and analog. Digitals are more commonly available than analogs and provide direct numeral readings with higher accuracy. They also have a higher resistance and can perform functions that analog multimeters cannot, such as temperature readings.
Typically, multimeters are equipped with tester leads that measure electricity output. Multimeters with automatic ranging sensors can gauge the electricity output taken by the leads and provide an accurate reading within seconds. Most digital multimeters have automatic ranging while analog ones have manual ranging.
How We Tested
The automotive multimeters in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as power, ease of use, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the automotive multimeters that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE, taking note of how well the automotive multimeter display looked, accuracy, and additional features. Each automotive multimeter was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Automotive Multimeter Testing Process
We assembled each automotive multimeter according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For consistent testing standards, we used each multimeter to measure the voltage of a fresh AA battery. Each multimeter was calibrated before measuring voltage to ensure the best possible results.
A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of the quality of the multimeter’s display, the accuracy of its voltage testing, and the additional features that each multimeter could measure. Each multimeter was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
- Display: A multimeter must be able to clearly present the measurements at hand. Automotive multimeters that had distinct, easy-to-read displays earned more points.
- Accuracy: A multimeter’s primary function is to measure voltage in volts, resistance in ohms, and current in amperes so they can troubleshoot issues with electrical equipment. Multimeters in our roundup that were able to consistently provide accurate readings scored more points in our testing process. An accurate measurement by our standards consisted of a reading within .05 volts (V) of an unused 1.5 volt battery.
- Additional Features: Beyond testing for volts, ohms, and amps, some multimeters can also test for temperature and decibels. Multimeters that were able to measure for these performed better in our roundup.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Automotive Multimeter: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.