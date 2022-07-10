Without the right tools, an electrical problem in your car can be difficult to diagnose. An automotive multimeter is a handheld device that can measure voltage, current, and resistance in electric components of a vehicle. With one, you can gauge the strength of your car’s battery, locate electrical issues, and even determine issues with headlights, rogue circuits, and more.

If you’re new to automotive multimeters, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all they have to offer. That’s why our expert review team has reviewed, tested, and rated the best automotive multimeters on the market to narrow down your search.