Protecting your ATV when you’re not off-roading can extend your vehicle’s lifespan and save you money and time in the long run. But with so many options available, it can be difficult to figure out which are the best ATV covers on the market.
We’ve done the homework for you. By thoroughly researching ATV cover manufacturers and considering factors like water resistance, material quality, affordability, customer reviews, and industry reputation, we’ve narrowed down the five best ATV covers available.
In this review, we’ll take a look at the key features of each of our top picks. We’ll also help you decide whether you need an ATV cover and what to look for in a quality product.
5 Best ATV Covers
- Best Overall: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover
- Best Warranty: Seal Skin Supreme ATV Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover
- Best Value: LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover
- Most Durable: Tough Cover ATV Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover
CarCovers.com manufactures high-quality covers for a variety of vehicles, including ATVs. Its Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover features heavy-duty 600D waterproof fabric and double-stitched seams for a waterproof and weatherproof seal. We also like the cover’s zippered panel for easy access to the ATV’s storage and gas tank as needed.
If you’re transporting your ATV on the highway, the CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover provides exceptional security. It’s equipped with multiple straps and buckles, a partially elastic bottom or hem, and a drawstring cinch in the back to protect against high winds.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $140
- Weight: 5.0 lbs.
- Warranty: 10 years
- Semi-custom fit
- Can be used with a trailer
- 600D woven nylon with waterproof coating
- Double-stitched seams
- Adjustable wind straps
- Dual air vents
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Since CarCovers.com groups its star ratings together, it’s hard to find one specific score for its Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover. However, the company has a 4.8-star rating across its line of Shield products. Based on our research, the CarCover.com ATV cover is an excellent choice, but do know that it’s on the pricey side.
#2 Best Warranty: Seal Skin Supreme ATV Cover
Next on our list of the best ATV covers is the Seal Skin Supreme™ ATV Cover. This ATV cover’s breathable design and built-in air vents allow it to resist mold and mildew formation. Seal-Tec™ technology means this ATV cover can withstand the most extreme weather conditions, even snow and hail.
What makes this ATV cover stand out from the competition is its lengthy warranty. The Seal Skin Supreme’s 10-year warranty covers rips and tears as well as waterproof and breathability issues. It should also be noted that all products from Seal Skin come with free shipping, whether you’re looking for an ATV cover like this or even one of the best scooter covers.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Weight: 8.0 lbs.
- Warranty: 10 years
- Multiple sizes available
- Can be used with a trailer
- 100-percent waterproof material
- Ultrasonically welded seams
- UV-resistant
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
The Seal Skin Supreme ATV Cover has a myriad of customer reviews online. Reviewers speak to the ATV cover’s snug fit above all else, although many mention how durable and long-lasting this cover is. One woman says her experience with the company’s customer service department was easy and straightforward.
#3 Best Heavy-Duty: Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover
A waterproof cover built to last, the Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover is made from 300D polyester fabric with taped seams. When considering a cover’s water resistance, always take material and seams into account. Reinforced seams keep water from leaking in, ensuring a 100 percent dry fit. We also like Badass Moto’s zippered access panel for ease of use and that it’s compatible with trailer hauling.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Weight: 6.0 pounds (lbs.)
- Warranty: Three years
- Three sizes available
- Weatherproof and waterproof material
- Can be used with a trailer
- 300D polyester fabric with waterproof coating
- Taped seams
- Adjustable wind straps
- Reflective strips for low-light visibility
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Many customers note how well the cover performs in harsh weather conditions, including rain, wind, and sun. Negative customer reviews mainly focus on the cover’s zippers. These may not last long-term.
#4 Best Value: LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover
If you’re looking for the best ATV cover that won’t break the bank, we recommend the LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover. Waterproof and weatherproof, the LotFancy cover is made from heavy-duty nylon with double-stitched seams for maximum rain and snow protection. Your all-terrain vehicle will also be protected from harsh sun rays when using this cover.
Mold and mildew can damage an ATV’s upholstery, so you’ll be happy to note the cover has two air vents. Rather than trapping moisture inside, the vents allow air to circulate beneath the cover without compromising its water resistance.
Key Features
- Cost: $25 to $30, depending on the size
- Weight: 3.0 lbs.
- Warranty: One year
- Three sizes available
- Weatherproof and waterproof material
- 300D woven nylon with waterproof coating
- Double-stitched seams
- Securing straps
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Verified customer reviews note that the cover is well-made and can withstand rain, wind, snow, and sun. However, some buyers dislike the cover’s lightweight material and would prefer something heavier.
#5 Most Durable: Tough Cover ATV Cover
The Tough Cover ATV Cover is twice the weight of similar competitor products, so you can trust in this cover to last. This ATV cover is made from 600D marine-grade fabric. This tear-resistant fabric also features double-stitched seams, which ultimately makes this ATV cover fully waterproof.
This universal fit ATV cover is compatible with major ATV brands such as Kawasaki, Arctic Cat, Honda, Polaris, Yamaha, Sportsman, Suzuki, and Coleman – to name a few.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Weight: 6.6 lbs.
- Warranty: 18 months
- Universal fit
- Weatherproof and waterproof material
- UV-resistant
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Sayin
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 600 ratings
Based on verified customer reviews, this ATV cover truly is heavy-duty as several reviewers claim that it feels durable to the touch. Many other reviewers also rave over the fact that this ATV cover is fully waterproof.
Best ATV Covers Buyers Guide
While shopping around for the best ATV covers, it’s smart to look for certain features to ensure you’re making the right purchase. You should also take your individual needs into consideration. Ask yourself these questions as you weigh your options for ATV protection.
Where Will You Store Your ATV?
Drivers who intend to store their ATVs outside should look for materials that can protect against harsh weather conditions, including 100-percent waterproof fabrics, reinforced seams, adjustable straps, and UV coatings. Be sure to choose a product made from durable, tear-resistant fabric like high-quality polyester and a waterproof coating such as polyurethane (PU). Sun protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.
If you want to store your ATV indoors, a water-resistant cover should provide enough protection. You’ll also want to look for a breathable cover to prevent mold and mildew. Covers with air vents or breathable materials allow trapped moisture to escape. Additionally, vents are useful to prevent overheating if you store your ATV outdoors.
Will The ATV Need To Be Towed?
Often, ATV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can fit snugly on a trailer rig. The last situation you want is a runaway cover, so if you plan on towing your ATV on the highway, make sure your cover has secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, a fitted elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure the cover won’t come loose while driving.
How Long Will You Own Your ATV?
Some ATV covers come with warranties of up to 10 years, while others aren’t protected at all. If you plan on owning your ATV long-term, consider buying a durable cover that’s covered by the manufacturer. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship, often at no cost to you.
How Big Is Your ATV?
Depending on the manufacturer, ATV covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and how it compares to your all-terrain vehicle.
Is An ATV Cover Worth It?
While it may seem counterintuitive to protect an off-road four-wheeler from the elements, there are actually many benefits to guarding your all-terrain vehicle. A well-fitted ATV cover made from high-quality materials can prevent sun damage, mold, mildew, and avoidable wear and tear, as well as cut down on cleaning time.
The best ATV covers keep your vehicle in peak condition for your next adventure. For drivers transporting their ATVs from one place to another, a cover can provide wind and debris protection on the highway. Just make sure the cover is well secured.
ATV Covers: FAQ
Our Review Standards
We researched and ranked the best ATV covers currently available and detailed the top five. When curating this list, we took into consideration each cover’s water resistance, material quality, affordability, customer reviews, and industry reputation to ensure you find the right cover for your needs.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
