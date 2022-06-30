While shopping around for the best ATV covers, it’s smart to look for certain features to ensure you’re making the right purchase. You should also take your individual needs into consideration. Ask yourself these questions as you weigh your options for ATV protection.

Where Will You Store Your ATV?

Drivers who intend to store their ATVs outside should look for materials that can protect against harsh weather conditions, including 100-percent waterproof fabrics, reinforced seams, adjustable straps, and UV coatings. Be sure to choose a product made from durable, tear-resistant fabric like high-quality polyester and a waterproof coating such as polyurethane (PU). Sun protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.

If you want to store your ATV indoors, a water-resistant cover should provide enough protection. You’ll also want to look for a breathable cover to prevent mold and mildew. Covers with air vents or breathable materials allow trapped moisture to escape. Additionally, vents are useful to prevent overheating if you store your ATV outdoors.

Will The ATV Need To Be Towed?

Often, ATV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can fit snugly on a trailer rig. The last situation you want is a runaway cover, so if you plan on towing your ATV on the highway, make sure your cover has secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, a fitted elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure the cover won’t come loose while driving.

How Long Will You Own Your ATV?

Some ATV covers come with warranties of up to 10 years, while others aren’t protected at all. If you plan on owning your ATV long-term, consider buying a durable cover that’s covered by the manufacturer. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship, often at no cost to you.

How Big Is Your ATV?

Depending on the manufacturer, ATV covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and how it compares to your all-terrain vehicle.