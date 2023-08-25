Are Pirelli tires the right tire brand for your car? While famous for being a high-performance tire company, Pirelli has various models for your SUV, sedan, or light truck. The best Pirelli tires offer a comfortable ride, are reliable in both wet and dry conditions, and improve your overall driving experience.
Our team has all the information you need to help determine if Pirelli is the right tire brand for you. With firsthand customer reviews, industry ratings, comparisons of the top Pirelli tire models, and some factors to consider before buying new tires, you can narrow down the right tire brand and model for your car.
An Overview Of Pirelli Tire Company
Pirelli Tire Company was first established in 1872 in Milan, Italy, where the company is still headquartered with a second North American headquarters in Rome, Georgia. As the 6th largest tire manufacturer worldwide, Pirelli makes tires specifically designed for passenger cars, light trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles.
Pirelli isn’t a top choice for everyday commutes because they’re best known for being a high-performance tire manufacturer. As a high-quality Italian brand, Pirelli tires are used as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for some of the following luxury car brands: BMW, Porsche, Audi, and Maserati.
As the Formula 1 tire supplier since 2010, Pirelli tires are well-known in the motorsports and sports car industry thanks to their high performance, speed, and handling. With a range of tire options including all-season, winter, and high-performance models, Pirelli has a lot to offer for different passenger and luxury vehicles.
Pirelli Tire Prices
Pirelli tires are fairly comparable in price to competitor companies like Goodyear, Michelin, and Continental. Their durability and overall build put these tires above the $100 price tag on average. Looking at the Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus tire on Tire Rack, this tire model is priced at $122.99. A full set of P4 Four Seasons Plus tires would cost around $491.96.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Pirelli has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance. Let’s compare a few of the best tires made by Pirelli, all of which are designed for passenger cars, light trucks, and SUVs.
|Tire Model
|Treadwear Score
|Traction Score
|Temperature
Resistance
Score
|Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season Plus
|700
|A
|A
|Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus
|740
|A
|A
|Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus
|620
|A
|A
|Pirelli P Zero Nero All Season
|400
|AA
|A
|Pirelli Scorpion ATR
|520
|A
|B
Treadwear
Treadwear helps to determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
Pirelli offers a handful of different warranties and benefits to give you peace of mind while on the road. While more limited than the other tire companies we’ve reviewed, Pirelli still has lots to offer when it comes to warranty coverage.
Limited Warranty
Pirelli has a limited warranty that covers any defects in materials or construction that result in repair or replacement costs. This warranty lasts until the tire either reaches the end of its tread life of 2/32 inches in depth or six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first.
It’s important to note that this warranty does not cover any associated service charges including mounting and balancing your tires, wheel alignment, or tire rotation.
Pirelli Confidence Plus Plan
This limited warranty provides buyers with a 30-day trial period for select replacement tires that are installed as a set of four within 30 days of your original purchase or once the first 2/32 in. of original tread is worn, whichever comes first.
You’ll be able to return the set of eligible Pirelli replacement tires and exchange them for a different set of Pirelli replacement tires. The following models are included in this category:
- Cinturato P1 Plus
- Cinturato P7 Plus All Season
- Cinturato P7 Plus All Season II
- P7 AS Plus 3
- P4 Four Seasons Plus
- P4 Persist All Season Plus
- P Zero All Season Plus
- P Zero AS Plus 3
- Scorpion Verde All Season Plus
- Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II
Treadwear Coverage
For select Pirelli tire models, you can replace your worn tires at a lower cost if they do not reach the listed mileage before needing replacement. The mileage amount that your tires last for can be tracked using your car’s odometer.
Below you’ll find the Pirelli tire models mentioned in this warranty and the mileage coverage limit for each included model:
- 35,000 miles: Cinturato P1 Plus
- 45,000 miles: P6 Four Seasons Plus, P Zero Nero All Season
- 50,000 miles: P Zero All Season Plus, P Zero AS Plus 3, Scorpion ATR, Scorpion Zero All Season Plus, Scorpion All Terrain Plus, Scorpion WeatherActive
- 60,000 miles: Cinturato WeatherActive, Scorpion WeatherActive
- 65,000 miles: P4 Four Seasons H, P4 Four Seasons V Plus, Scorpion STR, Scorpion Verde All Season Plus, Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II
- 70,000 miles: P4 Four Seasons H Plus, Cinturato P7 All Season Plus, Cinturato P7 All Season Plus II, P7 AS Plus 3, Scorpion AS Plus 3
- 85,000 miles: P4 Four Seasons T, P4 Persist All Season Plus
- 90,000 miles: P4 Four Seasons T Plus
Are Pirelli Tires Good: Buyers Guide
With the essential information on Pirelli tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread pattern that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires are best at protecting against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans in comparison to all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Pirelli Tires: Reviews
With any big purchase, an honest, firsthand review helps provide peace of mind. Below, we’ve highlighted a few of the best Pirelli reviews, along with some disappointed customers so you can decide if Pirelli is the right tire brand for your vehicle.
Positive Reviews of Pirelli Tires
“Just replaced the factory tires on my 2017 Mazda CX-5…Admittedly, my tires have become very worn and in comparison these Pirelli’s are phenomenal. [The] road feel in both very wet and dry is incredible in comparison. I don’t recall the vehicle ever handling or having such a great road field before. Feels almost like it is a new car.”
– Via Tire Rack.
“On this site to repurchase these tires. Pleasantly surprised at the amount of wear (83K miles – mostly highway). Often drive on stony roads and never had a problem.”
– Via Tire Rack.
“We bought these tires when we purchased our new truck and exchanged out the factory for these. The year was 2016 and it is now 2021. We are just now replacing them and I can’t say enough about how awesome they are.”
– Via Tire Rack.
Negative Reviews of Pirelli Tires
“…I drive in all sorts of environments such as cities, highways, vineyards, job sites, river beds, offroad trails, and snow. After having these tires for a little over a year and seeing the lack of performance they offer I would not recommend these tires for any offroad, snow/ice driving. The tires are decent for city/highway driving but even with that being said they are noisy for a no offroad tire.”
– Via Tire Rack.
“I live in northern Minnesota, less than 60 miles from Canada. I see 100[.0 inches] of snow every year that doesn’t melt until May. City streets are usually covered in a layer of compacted snow and ice. This is where these tires fail miserably…I need a tire I can depend on not getting me stuck in 4[.0 in.] of fresh snow, as I’m normally driving through even more than that.”
– Via Tire Rack.
Are Pirelli Tires Good: Bottom Line
With an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), multiple tire models, and positive reviews that outweigh the negatives, we recommend Pirelli tires. Based on our research, we would recommend these tires for luxury vehicles, trucks, or SUVs in drier climates. Pirelli tire models could make great summer tires or all-season tires if you don’t live in an area that gets heavy snow or ice storms.
Are Pirelli Tires Good: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.