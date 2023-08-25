With the essential information on Pirelli tires and what model you might want to consider, there are a few factors to account for when buying a new set of tires, regardless of the manufacturer. Tread pattern, tire build, weather conditions, and tire lifespan can all impact the brand and model you choose.

Tread Pattern

Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread pattern that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.

Directional tires are best at protecting against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.

Tire Build

The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.

Weather Conditions

Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.

Lifespan

All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans in comparison to all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.