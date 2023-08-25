The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has been around since the late 1890s as an American multinational tire manufacturer company. Having made reliable tires for many years, Goodyear tires are known for their durability and longevity.
In our review of Goodyear tires, we compare prices, industry ratings, and popular brand models. With first-hand positive and negative reviews, this review highlights the customer experience to help you determine if Goodyear tires are the right choice for you and your car.
An Overview Of Goodyear Tire Company
Goodyear Tires was first established in 1898 in Akron, Ohio. While still headquartered in Akron, the company has expanded in the past years, becoming one of America‘s most prominent tire manufacturers. The company is best known for its production of car tires, aviation tires, racing tires, recreational vehicle tires, and commercial truck tires.
According to a 2022 report by Statista, Goodyear held a market share of 10.5 percent in all passenger vehicles, as well as an additional 9 percent in the light truck category. Companies following behind Goodyear included Michelin, Firestone, Bridgestone, and Pirelli. A 2022 annual report confirmed that the company sold just over 184 million tires, a steady increase compared to previous years.
Built to last, Goodyear prides itself on their tire’s construction and durability. With various tread life warranties and protection plans, these tires last an average of 45,000 to 65,000 miles, though some higher-end tires by Goodyear can last for up to 80,000 miles if properly maintained and cared for.
Goodyear Tire Prices
While Goodyear tires are generally more expensive than others you might see on the market, the design, in-depth testing, and overall construction make these worth the investment in our opinion. The Goodyear Assurance All-Season is a great value option if you want a high-quality tire at a good price.
We used a 2020 Honda CR-V AWD vehicle to determine the price for a complete set of Goodyear Assurance All-Season tires. At $110.99 per tire on Tire Rack, you’d spend $443.96 for an entirely new set of tires on your passenger vehicle.
Goodyear tires range in price from $75 to $975 depending on the tire you choose and where you buy from. Tire size and the type of tire explains the large range in price because Goodyear offers every type of tire from ultra-high-performance tires to off-roading tires and all-season models.
Industry Ratings
As with all tires and tire brands you see on the road, Goodyear has to follow a strict regulation system as determined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), this evaluation process grades tires based on treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.
|Tire Model
|Treadwear Score
|Traction Score
|Temperature
Resistance
Score
|Goodyear Assurance All-Season
|600
|A
|B
|Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive
|700
|A
|B
|Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure
|640
|A
|B
|Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max
|600
|A
|B
|Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season
|560
|A
|A
Treadwear
Treadwear helps to determine the lifespan of tires. Manufacturers calculate treadwear by measuring their own tires against a control tire with a rating of 100. If the tire being tested has a treadwear rating of 200, this means it has double the lifespan of the control tire. Most tires you’ll find for your vehicle have a treadwear rating between 200 and 500.
Traction
Traction is measured using a letter scale to determine how well tires grip wet roads. With a scoring range of AA, A, B, or C, most passenger car tires you’ll find on the market will have an A rating, which is more than enough traction for average-sized vehicles.
Temperature Resistance
Heat resistance is measured on a letter scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to be able to operate at different temperatures depending on their use. If you’re looking for performance tires that need to reliably operate at higher speeds compared to an everyday tire, they’ll likely have a higher temperature resistance rating.
Warranty and Benefits
The Goodyear tire industry offers a handful of perks and benefits that can be included in your purchase of Goodyear tires or are available at an extra fee.
Goodyear Tire Rebate
Goodyear has a great rebate program for buyers wanting to get new tires in sets of four. With a Goodyear credit card, you can get exclusive discounts and receive various rebates when you purchase tires. Goodyear offers rebates
Below, we include the different rebate prices and the tires included in each category:
$25 back or $50 with Goodyear Credit Card:
- Assurance All-Season
- Kelly Edge All-Season
$50 back or $100 with Goodyear Credit Card:
- Assurance MaxLife
- Eagle Sport All-Season ROF
- Eagle Sport All-Season SoundComfort Technology
- Wrangler Workhorse AT-Light Truck (LT)
- Wrangler Workhorse HT
- Wrangler Workhorse HT-LT
$75 back or $150 with Goodyear Credit Card:
- Assurance WeatherReady
- Eagle Exhilarate
- Eagle F1 SuperCar 3
- Eagle F1 SuperCar 3R
- Wrangler AT Adventure with Kevlar
- Wrangler DuraTrac
$100 back or $200 with Goodyear Credit Card:
- Assurance ComfortDrive
- Wrangler Steadfast HT
Tire Coverage
Goodyear also offers coverage plans for the tires you purchase to help protect your purchase. It’s important to note that Goodyear doesn’t have an included warranty that covers damage from road hazards and foreign objects, though you can purchase it separately.
Road Hazard Warranty
The Road Hazard warranty offers coverage across a span of three years. While varying in price, these warranties will range from 12 to 15 percent of the price you spend on your new tires.
- First year: Free replacement
- Second year: 50 percent of replacement cost covered by the manufacturer
- Third year: 25 percent of replacement cost covered by the manufacturer
Goodyear Tire Protection Plan
Goodyear has full-service packages and benefits if you want some extra protection and coverage. These benefits include up to three years of flat tire repair and replacement. You also receive a three-year alignment check, along with the following services:
- Tire condition, air pressure, steering, and suspension inspection
- Front and rear-end mechanical adjustments
- Electronic and road tests
- Nationwide coverage
Are Goodyear Tires Good: Buyers Guide
Before deciding if Goodyear is the right tire brand for you, you’ll want to consider a few factors that are worth researching before you get a new set of tires.
Tread Pattern
Tires have various tread patterns with different advantages to each. Most commonly you’ll find tires with a tread pattern that is directional, symmetrical, asymmetrical, or a combination design.
Directional tires are best at protecting against wet conditions including snow, mud, and heavy rain. Symmetrical tires are best for a smooth ride, stability, and low rolling resistance. Asymmetric tires offer the best of both worlds, providing good handling, stability, and good grip in wet conditions.
Tire Build
The most common tire builds you’ll see on the market are radial, bias ply, and bias belted. Radial tires are generally more durable in the long run and offer a smoother ride than most tires. Bias tires have stiffer sidewalls which help to provide both more control and better responsiveness while also being slightly lower cost in comparison to radial tires.
Weather Conditions
Tires are designed for different weather conditions. While all-season might be the most versatile option to purchase, depending on where you live and how often you drive, you might consider a specific tire to combat more extreme weather. Snow tires, summer tires, and all-weather tires are a few other examples of weather- and season-specific tires you may consider.
Lifespan
All tires have varying lifespans that can influence the tire you choose. On average, most tires last between 60,000 to 75,000 miles, depending on maintenance, driving style, and weather. Winter tires and summer tires generally have shorter lifespans in comparison to all-season tires since winter and summer tires are used seasonally. It’s a good idea to check the average lifespan of the tires you want to get the best value.
Goodyear Tires: Reviews
Goodyear is a reputable brand, having received an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) while being in the tire business for over 120 years. Below we’ve highlighted a few of the most pleased customers along with some buyers who were disappointed in their purchases. Each honest review will hopefully help narrow down which tire manufacturer is right for you.
Goodyear Tires Positive Reviews
“Great tires, makes the car feel more stable in any type of weather. I would buy them again when the time comes,”
– Via Discount Tire
“These tires provide a very smooth and stable ride both in the city and on the highway. We are very pleased with their performance,”
– Via Discount Tire
Goodyear Tires Negative Reviews
“Even though they are the exact same stated size as my last set of Michelins, the car rides lower. I lightly scrape on entrances never touched before,”
– Via Discount Tire
“Standard tire on new 2015 Mustang. Extreme notice and vibration issues from day one. Tires balanced and rotated 3 times, [but] no help. [The] car shook and vibrated so severely at 70mph, that it felt unsafe,”
– Via Discount Tire
Are Goodyear Tires Good: Bottom Line
Overall, we’d recommend Goodyear tires and agree with the BBB that Goodyear is a reputable company and a durable tire brand. We found that Goodyear prioritizes safety with their in-house tire testing and meticulous tread designs. With over 120 years of experience, we’d recommend Goodyear to any car owner looking for a new set of reliable and long-lasting tires.
Are Goodyear Tires Good: FAQ
