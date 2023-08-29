Finding the right head unit to accommodate your Android phone shouldn’t be overwhelming or confusing. You want a reliable car stereo system that will connect to your phone and your speakers.

Tint World franchise operations manager Jeremy Doran said features like Android Auto offer two main benefits to drivers: convenience and fewer distractions.

“It’s far safer and it gives the customer a vastly different experience during their commute,” Doran said, noting that Android Auto allows users to view notifications from their phone on the car’s infotainment screen.

“[Android Auto] will integrate your phone with the screen and the dash and now you have some of your apps – you can see your messaging,” Doran added. “The car will read your messages to you so you don’t have to stop and read them in traffic.”

Compatibility And Connectivity

Most head units accommodate both iPhones and Android phones, so compatibility isn’t necessarily a huge concern. However, you should still check that the head unit you’re looking to buy will connect to your phone.

Some head units offer different adapters and connectivity options. It’s a good idea to look into the different connectivity choices your potential head unit has, which most often include Bluetooth, USB cable, or WiFi connection. Based on our research, it’s a good idea to find a head unit that has multiple connection options, in case Bluetooth becomes unreliable.

Ease Of Use

Having a head unit that’s easy to use will make driving safer. With features like voice control, you can take calls, listen to voicemail, send and listen to messages, and personalize your audio experience.

With voice control, you eliminate the need to use control buttons. While most head units are touchscreen, utilizing voice control is not only safer but also makes using your head unit easier while keeping your focus on the road and nearby surroundings.

Added Features

In terms of value, some head units offer more features like backup camera inputs, anti-glare screens, and GPS navigation. While these features might increase the price, it may be worth it in the long run if you want a head unit that can take over steering wheel controls, phone connection, and more, all in one place in your vehicle.