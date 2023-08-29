Head units are designed to personalize your listening experience behind the wheel. Android Auto head units connect to your phone to provide countless audio and functionality features. GPS navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity, and backup cameras are just a handful of features to look forward to in a new head unit.
Android Auto is the equivalent of Apple Carplay, and many head units accommodate both. Our team has researched and reviewed a handful of the best-selling and top-rated Android Auto head units on the market. With all the different features each head unit offers, it can be difficult to know where to start. That’s why we’ve done all the research for you.
5 Best Android Auto Head Units
- Customizable Screen: Pioneer AVH-2400NEX
- Good Value: JVC KW-M560BT
- Single DIN Stereo: BOSS Audio Systems BVCP9700A-CFL
- Great Features: Kenwood DMX4707S
- No-Frills Design: Alpine iLX-W650
Our Review Standards
To select the Android Auto head units featured in this buyers guide, our team first combed through dozens of resources such as DIY mechanic and auto enthusiast forums, manufacturer and head unit-specific websites, instruction manuals from manufacturers, and reviews from online retailers. We pay particularly close attention to quality reviews and recommendations that highlight the quality of warranties, customer service support, build quality, materials, and overall reliability.
We then have our network of experts share their thoughts on the selected head units. These experts have over 100 years of combined experience in aftermarket auto fields ranging from detailing to accessories to tires, and everything in between. These experts helped us identify the qualities that would be most important to someone looking for an Android Auto head unit and the standout brands in each category.
We also factored in the quantity and quality of online retailer reviews from websites such as Amazon, RealTruck, Advance Auto Parts, and more. We looked at factors such as standout customer reviews, prices, meaningful superlatives, and discount shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Since 2020, we have published over 200 auto product reviews in an effort to make shopping for auto products easier. Our team of writers, editors, researchers, and product experts collaborates to thoroughly vet top products. We try to perform in-house testing on real vehicles whenever possible before making our recommendations.
When testing is not feasible, however, our aim is to make your life easier by doing all the online research for you and presenting that research in the form of easy-to-read product comparisons and buyers guides, rather than outright recommendations. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Android Auto Head Unit Buyers Guide
Finding the right head unit to accommodate your Android phone shouldn’t be overwhelming or confusing. You want a reliable car stereo system that will connect to your phone and your speakers.
Tint World franchise operations manager Jeremy Doran said features like Android Auto offer two main benefits to drivers: convenience and fewer distractions.
“It’s far safer and it gives the customer a vastly different experience during their commute,” Doran said, noting that Android Auto allows users to view notifications from their phone on the car’s infotainment screen.
“[Android Auto] will integrate your phone with the screen and the dash and now you have some of your apps – you can see your messaging,” Doran added. “The car will read your messages to you so you don’t have to stop and read them in traffic.”
Compatibility And Connectivity
Most head units accommodate both iPhones and Android phones, so compatibility isn’t necessarily a huge concern. However, you should still check that the head unit you’re looking to buy will connect to your phone.
Some head units offer different adapters and connectivity options. It’s a good idea to look into the different connectivity choices your potential head unit has, which most often include Bluetooth, USB cable, or WiFi connection. Based on our research, it’s a good idea to find a head unit that has multiple connection options, in case Bluetooth becomes unreliable.
Ease Of Use
Having a head unit that’s easy to use will make driving safer. With features like voice control, you can take calls, listen to voicemail, send and listen to messages, and personalize your audio experience.
With voice control, you eliminate the need to use control buttons. While most head units are touchscreen, utilizing voice control is not only safer but also makes using your head unit easier while keeping your focus on the road and nearby surroundings.
Added Features
In terms of value, some head units offer more features like backup camera inputs, anti-glare screens, and GPS navigation. While these features might increase the price, it may be worth it in the long run if you want a head unit that can take over steering wheel controls, phone connection, and more, all in one place in your vehicle.
#1 Customizable Screen: Pioneer AVH-2400NEX
The Pioneer AVH Stereo Receiver is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 7.0-inch touchscreen is customizable to organize and select the apps you want to be installed on your head unit. This is a double DIN head unit, meaning it measures 4.0 inches tall and 7.0 inches wide.
This head unit has Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming for a wireless Android Auto connection to your smartphone. As a bonus, this head unit is compatible with audio streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, and SiriusXM radio.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $550
- Double DIN
- AM/FM tuner
- 7.0-in. LCD touchscreen
- Customizable interface
- Compatible with Spotify and Pandora
- SiriusXM ready
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 700 ratings
Most customers emphasize that the screen works reliably, responding quickly to touch. The Bluetooth connection seems to work consistently for buyers, with many updating their reviews to note the longevity and continuing high performance with extended use.
Some found installation and hardwiring the car stereo to be difficult. Many reviewers recommended buying an adapter harness to make the installation process run smoother, though they shared it’s not necessarily essential to install the head unit.
#2 Good Value: JVC KW-M560BT
At just under $300, the JVC Multimedia Player has all the features you could want in an Android Auto-compatible head unit. With a 13-band equalizer, this head unit perfects subwoofer levels, phases, and low-pass crossover controls to optimize audio quality and wireless streaming.
With a separate purchase of a compatible JVC backup camera and some extra hardwiring, you’ll open access to video displays to help ensure safer driving and parking in busy lots or crowded garages. This head unit has a USB charging port for compatible devices which makes it easy to play music, use your GPS, and charge your phone simultaneously.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $280
- USB charging port
- SiriusXM compatibility
- 6.8-inch touchscreen
- USB mirroring
- Six channel outputs
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 250 ratings
Buyers seem very pleased with their purchase of this head unit, especially when it comes to sound quality. The 13-band equalizer seems to enhance audio and helps to personalize the kind of listening experience music lovers want.
Some customers noted issues with the touchscreen, claiming it occasionally doesn’t respond. However, reviewers shared that within a few seconds, the screen would respond and it didn’t seem to affect the overall user experience.
#3 Single DIN Stereo: BOSS Audio Systems BVCP9700A-CFL
The BOSS Audio Systems Car Stereo System is equipped with voice control to keep all functions hands-free after connecting your Android phone to this head unit. Unlike many other touchscreen head units, this is a single DIN head unit, meaning it measures 2.0 inches tall and 7.0 inches wide.
This car audio unit also comes with an already-included backup camera to save you an extra purchase. This camera is weatherproof and provides a wide-angle view, high-resolution color, and low-light visibility. This head unit is compatible with apps including WhatsApp, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Podcasts, Google Play Music, CBS Radio, and Google Maps.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Multi-color illumination
- 7.0-inch touchscreen
- Three-year warranty
- Steering wheel control options
- Camera mounting bracket included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on around 100 ratings
Since this is a single DIN car head unit, customers are pleased that this fits in older vehicles but still has a touchscreen display and other features you’d expect from a double DIN car stereo. Buyers also note that this stereo is easy to install and the reverse camera works reliably.
Some reviewers were disappointed in sound quality, claiming it was scratchy at times when connected to Bluetooth and it didn’t compare to former head units they had previously installed. However, these same customers with this issue shared that connecting via USB helped to solve this and amplify sound quality.
#4 Great Features: Kenwood DMX4707S
With wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Kenwood Digital Media Receiver is accommodating to iPhones, Samsung devices, and other Android smartphones. You can use voice control to hear voicemails, send text messages, take phone calls, and listen to your favorite type of music from Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and other streaming apps.
This head unit has a mirroring feature to display the same screen images on your phone when hooked up to the USB cable or connected via Bluetooth. The 13-band graphic equalizer and time alignment feature help to personalize your listening experience when in the car.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- Rear camera input
- 6.8-inch LCD touchscreen with LED backlighting
- Compatible with third-party audio streaming and GPS apps
- Six Channel outputs
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 600 ratings
Most buyers were happy with this head unit being a step up in quality compared to their previous OEM car stereo. Many note the easy installation, with some claiming to have it up and running in a matter of minutes.
Some customers were disappointed with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features, stating it was finicky at times and not always reliable, especially when connected via Bluetooth. Luckily, in choosing this head unit, you have the choice between Bluetooth or USB connectivity.
#5 No-Frills Design: Alpine iLX-W650
The Alpine 2-DIN Car Stereo prides itself on the anti-glare touchscreen and easy user interface technology while being universally compatible with all smartphones. Between Bluetooth and USB connectivity technology options, you can quickly set up Android Auto in no time to start playing your favorite music or start up your preferred navigation system.
With a two-finger swipe motion moving up, down, left, or right, you can control the volume level and skip forward or backward on a music track. This can be done anywhere on the screen, so you can simply swipe and keep your eyes on the road while personalizing your music playlist.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- 7.0-inch anti-glare touchscreen
- Two-finger swipe
- Bluetooth and USB connection
- Compatible with Pandora
- Six channel outputs
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 85 ratings
Customers are pleased with the easy installation, leaving a helpful tip that with a wiring harness, installing this head unit takes only a few minutes. While this unit may not meet the needs of your hardcore audiophile, buyers are happy with the overall sound quality this stereo emits.
Mixed reviews described issues with connectivity. Some buyers noted that the Apple CarPlay/Android Auto setup wasn’t the easiest. However, reviewers noted that connecting their smartphones to the head unit via USB cable proved more successful than using Bluetooth.
Other Android Auto Head Units We Recommend
If the Android Auto head units we’ve suggested don’t meet or exceed your expectations, we’ve got a few other options that could be the right fit for what you want in a new head unit.
ATOTO F7 WE
At a good price, the ATOTO Double DIN stereo offers the choice between wired or wireless Android Auto. The USB port can be used to connect your phone to the unit, mirror your screen onto the stereo, and charge your phone simultaneously.
Westods Portable Wireless Car Stereo
If you’re searching for a head unit, but having trouble with vehicle compatibility and installation, this car stereo can be mounted on top of the dash. With the same great features in an Android Auto-compatible head unit, this stereo eliminates the need for an in-depth wiring installation.
Inexaccessories Car Stereo
This head unit might require some extra wiring, but it opens up control to your steering wheel, audio, smartphone, and backup camera. This car stereo is also the only head unit in our review that features a DVD and CD player.
Android Auto Head Unit: Bottom Line
Your new car stereo system should be reliable, compatible, and easy to install and use. When in the market for an Android Auto-compatible head unit, you want to be sure that you’re finding a head unit that’s not only compatible with your phone but will be easy to use while on the road and will fit securely in your car’s dashboard.
Android Auto Head Units At A Glance
|Approximate
Cost
|Touchscreen
Size
|Connectivity
Technology
|Pioneer
AVH-X390BS
|$550
|7.0 inches
|Bluetooth
|JVC
KW-M560BT
|$280
|6.75 inches
|Bluetooth
|BOSS
BVCP9700A-CFL
|$200
|7.0 inches
|Bluetooth and USB
|Kenwood
DMX4707S
|$300
|6.8 inches
|Bluetooth and USB
|Alpine
iLX-W650
|$350
|7.0 inches
|Bluetooth and USB
Android Auto Head Unit: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.