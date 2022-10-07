Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is slated for October 11 and 12. This is the first time Amazon has offered a second Prime Day-style event in the same year, with its usual Prime Day falling around mid-July. These lightning deals will give shoppers the chance to beat the Black Friday traffic and get a jump on holiday gifts.
Discounts are only available to Amazon Prime members. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and with this Prime sale, you can shop for any car enthusiast knowing you’ve found the best prices.
Our team has researched top auto deals so you can take advantage of the opportunity. Some of the best-selling products we have tested and reviewed are going on sale soon, so be sure to check out these Prime Day deals available for a limited time.
Best Auto Gadget Deals
The Prime Day sale will have deals on some of the best gadgets for your vehicle, including lightning deals on some of the most useful appliances in case of an emergency.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool
The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool is a smartphone-based vehicle diagnostics test, compatible with Apple iPhones and Android phones. This OBD2 scanner connects using Bluetooth® to the smartphone app so you can easily view data reports from the engine and coolant systems. Our team tested this product and found it to be one of the easiest OBD2 scanners to operate.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $119.95
- Sale price: $79.00
- Quick and easy Bluetooth connectivity
- Reads error codes and suggests repairs
- Free app works with iOS and Android devices
Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry
The Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry is a heavy-duty and portable battery starter. This is an incredibly powerful device, with a high peak amperage of 1,700.0 that can jump larger vehicles including pickup trucks and SUVs. Our team of product experts tested this jump starter and found it to be incredibly durable and effective, performing as described by the manufacturer.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $199.99
- Sale price: $144.45
- One outlet to power accessories
- Rechargeable with an outlet
- Safe for unleaded gas engines
- One-year warranty
NEXPOW Car Jump Starter
The NEXPOW Car Jump Starter is a small and compact device, making it suitable for on-the-go lifestyles. This lower-cost jump starter is a good option if you are looking for a product that’s fairly inexpensive and can be stored in your car emergency kit. After testing the jump starter, our team found that it has great power but is not as durable as other models due to the plastic exterior design.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $109.99
- Sale price: $62.98
- Includes wall charger, car charger, and carrying case
- USB to Type-C charger
- Built-in LED light
Noco Genius 10A Automatic Smart Charger
The Noco Genius 10A Smart Charger is a versatile car battery charger that is energy-efficient and can fully charge a 100.0-Ah battery in about 14 hours. The smart charger can also fuel almost every car battery, including lithium-ion batteries. Our team tested this battery charger and agreed that the alligator clamps were easy to use and maneuver into place.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $124.95
- Sale price: $69.97
- Weight: 4.0 pounds
- Amperage: 10.0 amps
- Voltage: 13.0 volts
- Warranty: Three years
Noco Genius 1A Car Battery Charger
The Noco Genius 1A Battery Charger is small, simple to use, and energy efficient. It can act as a desulfator, trickle charger, or battery maintainer for 6.0- and 12.0-volt batteries. This is a lower-cost charger compared to the Genius 10A, and while it lacks some features, it does have the same charging compatibility at a much lower price point. Our team tested this battery charger and concluded that, while it does have a slower charging speed, it is a reliable charger.
Our Rating: 3.9 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $39.95
- Sale price: $20.96
- Weight: 6.3 ounces
- Amperage: 1.0 amp
- Voltage: 15.0 volts
- Warranty: Three years
Best Car Seat Deals
Amazon will have a variety of deals on auto safety products during the event, including car seats for your little one. Our team of product testers has reviewed numerous car seats, and two of the top performers will be some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals available.
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
The Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat is a functional car seat featuring an adjustable headrest and legrest, along with a no-rethread harness and six recline positions. Our team tested the installation and quality of this product and named it among the best convertible car seats in the industry. The car seat is easy to install, but know that the large size may be a tight fit for smaller vehicles.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $234.99
- Sale price: $164.49
- Child weight range: 4.0 to 65.0 lbs.
- Child height limit: Up to 49.0 inches
- Car seat weight: 19.0 lbs.
Britax Grow With You Booster Car Seat
The Britax Grow With You Booster Car Seat is not only durable and comfortable, but has machine-washable padding to easily clean the messes that are almost bound to happen. After testing top toddler car seats, our product team agreed that this is a high-quality product that focuses on the importance of safety for your child. While slightly more difficult to install than other models, the functionality and adjustability can be worth the purchase for many parents.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $349.99
- Sale price: $279.99
- Child weight range: 25.0 to 120.0 lbs.
- Child height range: 34.0 to 64.0 in.
- Car seat weight: 26.5 lbs.
Best Auto Cleaning Product Deals
Amazon will have deals on auto detailing products ranging from buffing compounds to wheel cleaners. Our team has tested and reviewed these products and found the best prices for the special two-day event.
AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
The AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths is a pack of 24 non-abrasive cloths designed to effectively clean and dry your vehicle, leaving it sleek and streak-free. These microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, vinyl, glass, finishes, or other surfaces, making them perfect for vehicle work. When testing microfiber towels, our reviewers found these towels to be incredibly effective in getting even the toughest stains out without damaging the product for future use.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $13.99
- Sale price: $10.19
- 90/10 microfiber
- Comes in a 24-pack
- Machine-washable
Adam’s Wheel Cleaner
Adam’s Wheel Cleaner is an acid-free, pH-balanced wheel cleaner designed to remove any and all grime that is bound to pile up over time. This is a great product that can be used for detailing or a quick spot cleaning. Our team tested top wheel cleaners and found this product to be very easy to use thanks to the color-changing feature that activates shortly after application to indicate when the product is ready to wipe and clean off your wheel.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $16.99
- Sale price: $11.89
- Available in a 16.0-oz. spray bottle or 5.0-gallon container
- Safe on clear-coated, powder-coated, chrome, alloy, and painted wheels
- Suds turn bright purple when ready to be washed off
Chemical Guys Honeydew Car Wash Soap
The Chemical Guys Honeydew Car Wash Soap is a foam soap that is built to last. This product can also be purchased as part of a car wash kit to get an even deeper clean, although we believe this single product will get the job done. After testing the best car wash soaps on the market, our team found that the Honeydew Soap began to foam instantly and spread evenly across the testing vehicle. The best part – a little bit goes a long way, so you won’t need to purchase a refill every few weeks.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $17.99
- Sale price: $14.39
- 16.0-, 64.0-, and 128.0-oz. units available
- pH neutral
- Safe on all exterior car surfaces
- Streak- and spot-resistant
Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap
The Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap is a best-selling car cleaning product on Amazon. The grime-stopping and streak-free finish makes this product great at picking up stains and dirt. Our team tested the product and found it to have a very powerful foaming ability while also being compatible with waxed cars.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $24.99
- Sale price: $17.49
- Available in 16.0-, 64.0-, and 128.0-oz. sizes
- pH neutral
- Suds-heavy formula
- Spot-resistant
Armor All Car Wash Formula
The Armor All Car Wash Formula is a powerful cleaner solution designed to lift dirt and grime while being safe on all vehicle surfaces and finishes, including clear coats and wax polishes. While testing this product, we found that the Armor All did a great job of cleaning our test vehicle thanks to its strong foaming properties.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $24.46
- Sale price: $19.35
- Available in 24.0-oz. container
- 1.0 oz. of soap per gallon of water
- pH neutral
- Safe on all car surfaces
- Streak- and spot-resistant
Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner And Leather Conditioner Kit
The Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner Kit is designed to preserve your vehicle leather’s strength, durability, and appearance. This kit makes cleaning quick and easy while having long-lasting effects on your vehicle’s interior. Our team reviewed top leather conditioners and determined this product is effective in cleaning car leather as well as jackets, boots, sofas, furniture, and almost all other leather products and gadgets.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $24.99
- Sale price: $17.49
- pH-balanced leather cleaner
- Replenishes Vitamin E
- Won’t contribute to fiber deterioration
Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Car Wash
The Chemical Guys Swift Wipe is a waterless car wash product to make cleaning and detailing easier than ever. This product can be used on painted surfaces, wheels, glass, plastic, bumpers and window trim, exhaust tips, engine bays, door jambs, and many other exterior surfaces. After testing waterless car wash products, our team was amazed at how simple the Swift Wipe was to use and how easily it wiped away any grime on our testing vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $47.99
- Sale price: $31.31
- Designed to produce a scratch- and swirl-free shine
- Safely removes dust, dirt, and grime
- Protects your exterior with a layer of high-shine sealant
Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax
The Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax is a high-lubricity product formulated to prevent water spots and protect your vehicle’s surface while preventing scratches. We tested this product and found it to be effective in providing a glossy and streak-free finish on our testing vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $9.97
- Sale price: TBA
- Water spot-free formula
- Advanced polymer chemistry for a synthetic wax barrier lasting for weeks
- Safe on glass, chrome, polished metals, and plastic trim
Meguiar’s Ultimate Liquid Wax
The Meguiar’s Ultimate Liquid Wax has a long-lasting wax protection thanks to the protective barrier that provides high-quality depth, shine, and gloss. Meguiar’s claims that this wax is strong enough to apply in direct sunlight without risking color fades on a vehicle. Our team of product experts reviewed the best car waxes on the market and found the Ultimate Liquid Wax to be very easy to buff off once applied, leaving a glossy surface behind.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $24.30
- Sale price: TBA
- Includes 16-oz. Meguiar’s Ultimate Wax pump bottle, applicator pad, and microfiber towel
Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax
The Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax is a car wax designed for application on paint, glass, and metal surfaces to clean, shine, and protect them. This product is a low-cost multi-purpose solution that provides great coverage and protection. Our team reviewed car waxes and discovered that the Butter Wet Wax is very simple to apply and provides good protection from the elements.
Our Rating: 3.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $69.99
- Sale price: $41.25
- Removes water spots and tar
- Helps fight UVA and UVB rays
- Available in 1.0-gallon size
Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash & Wax
The Meguiar’s Ultimate Wash and Wax is a car wax product that will gently clean your car paint and leave behind a wax protection with each wash. The multi-functional car cleaning product is great at lifting dirt and grime while leaving a shiny wax on a vehicle’s exterior. Our team tested the best car detailing products and found that the Meguiar’s wax did not leave any water spots or streaks on our test car.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $38.85
- Sale price: TBA
- pH neutral
- Safe for use on clear coats
- Slow-drying formula
Meguiar’s Ultimate Polish
Meguiar’s Ultimate Polish is a prepping compound with a high shine to get the best results. You can apply this polish by hand, but it works best when used with an orbital polisher. After our product team tested this polish, we found that it not only provided a great shine but also lasted a long time, making it a worthwhile purchase.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $9.67
- Sale price: TBA
- Suitable for all paint colors
- Removes paint swirls and scratches
Chemical Guys Polisher Kit
The Chemical Guys Polisher Kit includes everything you need to get a professional-quality buff and shine. This polishing kit is designed to polish and remove swirls, scratches, and defects from all painted vehicles by applying wax, sealant, and glaze in a matter of minutes. When we tested car polishes, this kit was especially effective in removing scratches and providing a bright shine. However, it is a four-step process and can take longer than other polishing kits.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $239.99
- Sale price: $167.99
- Power: 700.0 watts
- Voltage: 120.0 volts
- Ideal for polishing, waxing, scrubbing, and cleaning
3M Auto Headlight Restoration
The 3M Auto Headlight Restoration kit includes a high-quality sandpaper and refining disc to get the best clean possible. This restoration kit works with a power drill to clean and reinvigorate cloudy and scratched headlights. We tested top headlight restoration kits and agreed that the 3M did a great job of cleaning our test vehicle’s headlight – however, it is important to note that there is no UV protection with this product.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $44.99
- Sale price: $30.29
- Works with a power drill for easy application
- Simple step-by-step instructions
- Plenty of materials for up to two applications
Chemical Guys Hex-Logic Buffing Pad Kit
The Chemical Guys Hex-Logic is a buffing kit with seven pads ranging from cutting pads to ultra-light finishes. All of the buffing pads in this kit are compatible with any 5.0-in. dual-action rotaries or large-throw orbital machine backing plates. When we tested the industry’s best buffing pads, this kit proved to be incredibly durable and high-quality.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $74.99
- Sale price: $59.99
- Ideal for all buffers and polishers
- Complete with a pad cleaner
- Eight-item kit
Chemical Guys Buffing Pad Sampler Kit
The Chemical Guys Buffing Pad Sampler Kit is a high-quality kit that makes any detailing project quick and easy. All three pads are compatible with large-throw orbital machine backing plates and any dual-action rotaries. After testing buffing pads, our team of product experts had no issues or complaints regarding this kit’s durability or performance.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $38.99
- Sale price: $27.29
- Four-item kit
- Complete with pad cleaner
- High-density foams and pad design for multiple uses
Meguiar’s Quik Scratch Eraser Kit
The Meguiar’s Quik Scratch Eraser Kit is designed to quickly remove scuff marks, scratches, defects, paint transfer, and even fingernail marks near door handles. Included in your purchase is a scratch eraser pad that can attach to a cordless drill, a microfiber towel, and one bottle of Meguiar’s ScratchX. After testing top buffing compounds, the Quik Scratch Eraser Kit showed that it is designed for heavy-duty cleaning and can get even the toughest stains and scratches out.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $18.28
- Sale price: TBA
- Erases scratches and paint blemishes quickly and easily
- ScratchX formula includes micro-abrasives to remove defects and enhance shine
Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound
The Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound is a formula designed to make restoring neglected paint finishes easier. This product removes paint defects and maximizes car shine and gloss to best prepare your car paint for waxing. After our auto team tested buffing compounds, we concluded that Meguiar’s is a great budget choice that reliably removes mild scratches and markings.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $16.65
- Sale price: TBA
- Safe and effective on clear coats and single-stage paints
- Can be applied with your hands or using a dual-action polisher
- Restores surface clarity
Chemical Guys TORQX Kit
The Chemical Guys TORQX Kit is a high-quality orbital sander with 700.0 watts of power and a voltage of 120.0. Thanks to Streamlined Integration, you can choose whichever buffing pads you want: 3.0, 5.0., or 6.0 in. Our team had the opportunity to test and review this sander. We determined that this is a high-quality product with great maneuverability to reach every inch of your vehicle.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $129.99
- Sale price: $88.39
- Power source: Corded
- Weight: 6.5 lbs.
- Dimensions: 20.1 by 8.0 by 8.0 in.
DeWalt Variable-Speed Polisher
The DeWalt Variable-Speed Polisher is an orbital sander built to last and maximize results. DeWalt’s exclusive Controlled Finishing System allows users to control the speed of the polisher via the variable-speed trigger. After testing the DeWalt polisher, we could not have been more pleased with the results. It buffed out deep scratches, and the speed variations made it very manageable to use.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $249.00
- Sale price: $169.00
- Power source: Corded
- Weight: 6.7 lbs.
- Dimensions: 4.4 by 9.0 by 21.7 in.
Best Tonneau Cover Deals
Amazon will also be offering some of the best prices on truck bed covers this October. For a limited time, check out these deals on tonneau covers of a variety of sizes and models. Compatibility can vary, so it’s important to make sure your vehicle will accommodate the tonneau cover you want.
Tyger Auto 67-Inch Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
This model of Tyger Auto Tonneau Cover is specifically designed for a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 or any 2005 to 2008 Lincoln Mark LT truck model. It features a marine-grade vinyl top and heavy-duty aluminum powder coated side rails. Our team reviewed the industry’s best tonneau covers and placed Tyger Auto in our top three picks. The majority of customers agree that this product is easy to use and has great durability.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $229.00
- Sale price: $200.94
- Pull latch cable system
- Adjustable tension bar
- Velcro strap lock system
- Limited lifetime warranty
Tyger Auto 60-Inch Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
This edition of Tyger Auto Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover is manufactured to fit Toyota Tacoma models ranging from 2016 to 2022. The tonneau cover has a strong, weathertight fit to handle all the elements. When we reviewed tonneau covers, we found this product to be the best rated by buyers. The easy installation and weather sealing put this cover ahead of the competition.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $267.18
- Sale price: $227.10
- Dual-coated marine-grade vinyl
- Weathertight sealing
- Aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel body
- Limited lifetime warranty
Gator 70-Inch ETX Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover
This model of Gator ETX Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover is compatible with Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups that were manufactured between 2019 and 2022. The tonneau cover is clamped onto the rails of the truck bed, making it simple to install in minutes. The aluminum frame and sealing make the Gator suitable for weather protection. Our team found that the majority of customers appreciated the easy installation, making the product worth the cost.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- List price: $219.00
- Sale price: $175.20
- Low-profile design
- No-drill installation
- Lifetime warranty
*Data accurate at time of publication.