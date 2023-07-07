From trash cans to cleaning products, keep your car fresh with a few of the best cleaning products from high-quality retailers reviewed by our team, at great prices.

Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can

The Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can is defined by its high carrying capacity and simple design. With a washable liner, you can remove, wash, and reuse the same liner once the bin is full. The optional Velcro® adhesive lets you install the trash can on a passenger seat, center console, or glove box.

Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Key Features

List price : $40

Sale price : $23.95

Leak-proof 2.5-gallon liner

Sealable lid

Two side storage pockets and one front pocket

High-quality Oxford fabric construction

Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaner

The Vapamore MR-100 is a high-capacity steam cleaner with a variety of useful attachments. While the steam mop is not necessary for car detailing, it’s a nice inclusion that makes this appliance versatile at home. This product delivers continuous steam for up to an hour at a temperature of 220.0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Key Features

List price : $499

Sale price : $349

Tank capacity : 54.0 ounces

Weight : 18.9 pounds

Warranty : Lifetime

Dewalt DXV08S Car Vacuum

The DeWalt DXV08S Vacuum Cleaner is designed to pick up any type of workshop or car interior spill. Because of its maneuverability, versatility, and suction power, this style of vacuum is popular for cleaning vehicles and is often used by professional detailers. This vacuum is too big to store in your vehicle and will need its special place in a closet or garage while off the job.

Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Key Features

List price : $163.63

Sale price : $130.49

Weight : 15.0 lbs.

Power : 120.0 volts

Tank capacity : 8.0 gal.

Power source : A/C outlet

Wet or dry : Both

Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 Shop Vac

The Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 has a 20.0-gal. tank to handle small clean-ups in your garage workspace or big projects at your job site. This shop vac features dual-flex technology in the form of its 2.5-in. diameter shop vacuum hose having 180-degree mobility at each end. The built-in blower port allows for a quick clean-up process of leaves and grass clippings.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

List price : $206.65

Sale price : $169.99

Dual-flex technology

Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System

20.0-foot power cord

The Rag Company All-Purpose Microfiber Terry Towels

The Rag Company All-Purpose Microfiber Terry Towel has a premium 80/20 blend of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent polyamide. It’s also extremely absorbent, weighing 300.0 grams per square meter (GSM). The manufacturer claims that this towel will get softer over time and can handle hundreds of washings. This towel is also lint-free, streak-free, and scratch-free.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

List price : $20.95

Sale price : $17.75

Includes 12 towels

80 percent polyester

20 percent polyamide

Over 200,000 fibers per square inch

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

The Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth is a microfiber towel consisting of 85 percent polyester and 15 percent nylon, making it non-abrasive and extremely absorbent. Featuring high-quality stitching with reinforced edges, these microfiber towels won’t unravel and should last through hundreds of washings.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features