The Michelin CrossClimate2 is specially designed to push the bounds of what all-season tires are capable of. This tire is built with Michelin’s Thermal Adaptive Tread Compound, meaning it can adapt to varying road conditions to offer excellent grip regardless of what weather you’re driving in. This all-season tire also features 3-D SipeLock technology, meaning your new tires have hundreds of biting edges to offer extra traction when you need it most.

A V-Formation tread design paired with a multitude of sipes allows for the CrossClimate2 to channel water out of the tire while also optimizing tread block angles for optimal grip. These tread blocks are also optimized to reduce road noise levels, thanks to the PIANO noise reduction tuning system. This three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMS) rated tire is backed by a 60,000.0-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Key Features

Treadwear : 640

Traction : B

Temperature : A

What Customers Are Saying

Hundreds of customers on DiscountTire have left reviews or ratings for the Michelin CrossClimate2, with 95 percent of reviewers recommending these tires. A large number of reviewers positively mention this all-season tire’s traction, especially in rainy weather. One reviewer claims he had no issues driving in 4.0 to 6.0 inches of snow with these tires equipped.