All-season tires offer you the ability to confidently drive in both wet and dry conditions – and even in light snow. Tires are expensive, and if you purchase a set of tires that won’t adequately handle the conditions you typically drive in, then you might find yourself purchasing another set of tires sooner than you’d like.
If you want a set of tires that will perform and grip the road every single time you hop in your car, we recommend investing in one of the best all-season tires on the market.
5 Great All-Season Tires
#1 Michelin CrossClimate2
The Michelin CrossClimate2 is specially designed to push the bounds of what all-season tires are capable of. This tire is built with Michelin’s Thermal Adaptive Tread Compound, meaning it can adapt to varying road conditions to offer excellent grip regardless of what weather you’re driving in. This all-season tire also features 3-D SipeLock technology, meaning your new tires have hundreds of biting edges to offer extra traction when you need it most.
A V-Formation tread design paired with a multitude of sipes allows for the CrossClimate2 to channel water out of the tire while also optimizing tread block angles for optimal grip. These tread blocks are also optimized to reduce road noise levels, thanks to the PIANO noise reduction tuning system. This three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMS) rated tire is backed by a 60,000.0-mile limited treadwear warranty.
Key Features
- Treadwear: 640
- Traction: B
- Temperature: A
What Customers Are Saying
Hundreds of customers on DiscountTire have left reviews or ratings for the Michelin CrossClimate2, with 95 percent of reviewers recommending these tires. A large number of reviewers positively mention this all-season tire’s traction, especially in rainy weather. One reviewer claims he had no issues driving in 4.0 to 6.0 inches of snow with these tires equipped.
#2 Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3
Designed to better meet the needs of drivers in a North American market, the Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 is ideal for crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The carcass and tread pattern are designed to dampen bumps and provide a quiet ride while fewer and longer shoulder blocks increase the tire’s stiffness and improve handling. An optimized mould profile improves braking, tread life, and fuel efficiency.
The tread pattern on this tire is improved upon from previous editions of the Scorpion line, which means drivers will experience more surface contact and a long tread life. Deep zig-zagging central sipes and vertical sipes in the shoulders of the tire provide consistent traction, handling, and braking – regardless of what weather conditions you’re driving in. Tire and mileage range in severe winter conditions is extended by way of a new functionalized polymer compound.
Key Features
- Treadwear: 800
- Traction: A
- Temperature: A
What Customers Are Saying
The Pirelli Scorpion AS Plus 3 has over 180 customer reviews on Tire Rack. The majority of reviewers speak to how quiet these tires are compared to what they previously had equipped on their vehicle. One reviewer claims that the difference between these tires and his original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tires are night and day.
#3 Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus
The Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus is a high-performance tire for those who want to drive their car year-round. A silica-enhance rubber mixture offers all-season performance while traction grooves ensure your grip in light snow. This all-season tire features Sport+ technology, which consists of macro blocks and a strong two-ply sidewall. Sport+ technology is designed to give drivers an immediate steering response to maximize your control while cornering.
Sweeping lateral and longitudinal grooves paired with interlocking sipes ensures you still have full-tilt performance in wet conditions. The interlocking X-sipes pair join forces with a nylon cap ply to stabilize the tread for optimal handling. These all-season tires are also optimized to resist uneven tread wear and reduce road noise. It should be noted that this tire is backed by a 50,000.0-mile manufacturer’s warranty.
Key Features
- Treadwear: 540 – 560
- Traction: A – AA
- Temperature: A
What Customers Are Saying
Just shy of 650 customers have left reviews on Tire Rack for the Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus. Many customers say these are the best tires they’ve ever used, with several going as far as to compare these tires to specific competitor models. A reviewer with negative feedback claims that these tires are indeed noisy on the road.
#4 Yokohama Avid S34PV
A great option for your sporty coupe or sedan, the Yokohama Avid S34PV is a crossover tire of sorts as it combines the traction of all-season tires with the fulfillment of performance tires. A unique rubber compound is designed to increase fuel efficiency and decrease rolling resistance, saving you money on gas. It should be noted that this tire is often used as an original equipment (OE) tire on many popular cars, such as the Dodge Dart.
This tire’s tread block design is designed in a way that it resists distortion for better overall mileage and longer lasting service. The staggered design of the tread blocks pairs with wide lateral and circumferential grooves to optimize both wet and dry traction. Road noise is minimized through a multi-pitch tread sequence which also helps to provide a comfortable ride.
Key Features
- Treadwear: 320
- Traction: A
- Temperature: A
What Customers Are Saying
The Yokohama Avid S34PV is far from the most reviewed tire in this article, but the reviews it does hold are overwhelmingly positive. Most reviewers note these tires’ even wear and good grip in a variety of different road conditions. One reviewer with negative feedback complains that the front two tires are barely above the wear indicators after just 6,000.0 miles.
#5 Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max
The Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max offers all-season reliability and big savings at the gas station. These all-season tires feature a specially designed tread compound that maximizes fuel efficiency and minimizes energy use. The tires are incredibly efficient, so much so that they saved over 2,500.0 miles worth of gas over the lifespan of four tires in Goodyear’s internal tests. Efficient mileage will allow you to get the most out of your car, van, or crossover.
Inboard and outboard Dry Tread Zones lend themselves to offer enhanced handling in dry conditions. A central Wet Tread Zone features Dual Aquachannel grooves, which help to enhance a driver’s control on wet roads. It should be noted that this tire is backed by Goodyear’s 65,000.0-mile tread life warranty.
Key Features
- Treadwear: 580
- Traction: A
- Temperature: A
What Customers Are Saying
Several hundred customers have left reviews online between Tire Rack and DiscountTire for the Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max. Customers mention that these are a great option for the value conscious buyer. One reviewer claims he upgraded the tires on his Honda Accord for the Assurance Fuel Max and his fuel efficiency skyrocketed. Most negative reviews are focused on the road noise that comes with these tires.
What Is An All-Season Tire?
All-season tires are designed for use in a variety of weather conditions. That includes a range of climates, cold weather, wet and dry roads. But just because they are all season doesn’t mean you can start off-roading with them. Touring tires aren’t necessarily designed with the same durability as all-terrain tires or the best all-season tires for snow.
What’s The Difference Between All-Season And All-Weather Tires?
The difference is that all-weather tires can tackle cold weather and offer deep snow traction, something all-season tires aren’t meant to do. This is where having a dedicated winter tire makes sense.
All-Season Tires Buyers Guide
Regardless of which tire manufacturer or brand you purchase your tires from, there are a few things you should keep in mind. It’s important to understand a tire’s Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) and how to read a tire’s sidewall. Lastly, knowing how to maintain your tires is of utmost importance.
UTQG Standards
The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) is the governing body that enforces federal safety standards for all tires sold in the United States. The NHTSA created the UTQG standards to allow customers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Specific categories of UTQG ratings include:
- Treadwear: This compares a tire’s tread against that of a control tire’s tread. A score of 100 indicates that the tested tire’s treads last as long as the control tire’s, 200 indicates that the tire lasts twice as long, and so on.
- Traction: Graded on a scale of AA, A, B, and C, this rating is based on a tire’s braking g-force.
- Temperature: Graded on a scale of A, B, or C, this tests a tire’s ability to withstand running at high speeds.
How To Read A Tire’s Sidewall
The myriad of markings and numbers on a tire’s sidewall can make it difficult to find the information you’re looking for by simply looking at a tire. Below is an explanation of the types of information you can find from your tire’s sidewall:
- Tire size: Otherwise known as the width of the tire, this is the first set of numbers on the sidewall. Tire size is expressed in millimeters.
- Type of tire: You can identify which type of tire you have by the letters included before the size of the tire. A tire without letters or with a “P” before the tire size is a passenger tire with a standard load (a 4-ply rating).
- Weight capacity: Tires with the letters “XL” after the tire size have a higher weight capacity than a standard load, but not higher than an “LT” tire. Tires with “LT” or “ST” before the tire size have a higher weight capacity, as “LT” stands for light truck and “ST” stands for special trailer.
- Aspect ratio: The second set of numbers on a tire’s sidewall indicates the aspect ratio. This is expressed in a percentage, which is ultimately calculated by dividing the tire’s height measured from the rim to the tread by the tire’s width.
- Type of construction: The type of construction is indicated directly after the aspect ratio on a tire’s sidewall. “R” stands for radial, which is the most common type of tire, “B” stands for bias, and “D” stands for diagonal. Plies run perpendicular to the tread in radial tires, while in bias and diagonal tires, plies overlap diagonally.
- Run diameter: Following the type of construction is where the diameter of the rim is typically indicated. Rim diameter is expressed in inches.
Taking Care Of Your Tires
Regardless of your tire’s brand or price, if you don’t take care of your tires then you’ll end up spending a lot more than you need to. Below are three simple steps you can take to get the best out of your tires:
- Wheel alignment: Wheels that are improperly aligned will cause your tires to wear unevenly. A proper wheel alignment can drastically improve the lifespan of your car’s tires.
- Tire rotation: Regularly rotating your tires, either by the recommendation made by your vehicle manufacturer or every 5,000.0 miles, will reduce the likelihood of uneven treadwear.
- Balance: Outside of unevenly worn tires, wheels that aren’t properly balanced can cause vibrations that make it unsafe to drive. Checking your wheels’ balance can ensure your tire lasts for its full life cycle.
Are All-Season Tires Worth It?
In short, yes, all-season tires are worth it for most drivers. Unless you’re driving in deep snow, all-season tires will be able to grip any road conditions and reliably get you from point A to point B year-round.
What Are The Drawbacks Of All-Season Tires?
Even though all-season tires make sense for most motorists, here are a few of the drawbacks:
- Because they are designed for a variety of roads, you may not be getting the best performance when it comes to fuel economy
- All-season tires typically wear down faster, which means checking tire pressure often
- All-season tires usually have a longer braking distance
- These types of tires usually have a noisier ride
- All-season tires are less effective on snow and icy roads than winter tires
Our Review Standards
To select the five all-season tires in this review, our team searched DiscountTire, Tire Rack, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, and more.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
All-Season Tires: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.