Step up your truck (or SUV) with running boards, side steps, or nerf bars.

By Will Moore By Will Moore Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team Will has written for several major auto sites including Motor1 since 2020, logging hundreds of hours researching and testing products ranging from child car seats to torque wrenches. Will is also Certified by Safe Kids Worldwide as a Child Passenger Safety Technician (#T836339). Reviewed By: Charles Noyes

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

Based on ease of use, appearance, and anti-slip features, the best running boards in 2024 are the GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards, N-FAB Podium Steps, Havok HST Running Boards, and Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars.

Most quality running boards cost between $250—$500 and can often be installed at home. Running boards with electronic retraction and built-in lighting can cost between $1,000—$2,000.

Running boards, side steps, and nerf bars protect the trim and improve off-roading capabilities. They also make it easier to climb into tall vehicles.

Running boards are useful (and sometimes necessary) in vehicles with high clearance. A great running board, like our top pick, the GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards, offers a step stool into your vehicle, can protect your vehicle’s trim, and can increase seat longevity.

But do you want a running board, a side step, or a nerf bar? And what makes for a good running board? We tested several and this guide will walk you through running board basics.

How We Rate Running Boards

For our ratings, we tested running boards by installing them onto a 2021 Ford F150 4×4 Supercrew. We took notes on the installation process and measured several metrics, including each step’s distance from the ground once installed and how far it protruded from the vehicle (jut).

Anti-Slip (60%) Anti-slip properties are essential in a running board. They’re given the greatest weighting among our testing metrics. We give the highest anti-slip ratings to running boards where none of our testers’s feet slid even a centimeter when angular force was applied.

Anti-slip properties are essential in a running board. They’re given the greatest weighting among our testing metrics. We give the highest anti-slip ratings to running boards where none of our testers’s feet slid even a centimeter when angular force was applied. Stability (30%) All of the running boards we recommend are stable enough that there is no risk they will fall off of your vehicle. However, even well-secured running boards may have some up-and-down or side-to-side movement after installation. We give the highest stability ratings to running boards that don’t budge once fastened down.

All of the running boards we recommend are stable enough that there is no risk they will fall off of your vehicle. However, even well-secured running boards may have some up-and-down or side-to-side movement after installation. We give the highest stability ratings to running boards that don’t budge once fastened down. Ease of Installation (10%) Our ease of installation rating is based on how long it took two people to install each running board. We also considered weight and total number of screws determining this score. While this may be important to some shoppers, we give the ease of installation score our lowest weight because it’s irrelevant once the boards are installed.

For more information on how we tested and rated each running board, check out our full testing methodology page here

Brand/Model Type Width Material(s) Height Jut GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards Plank 8 inches Carbon Steel with textured powder coat finish Average Average Profile N-FAB Podium Steps Side Step 4 inches Stainless steel with textured powder coat finish Low Average Profile Havok HST Running Boards Plank 7.5 inches Carbon steel with textured powder coat finish Average High Profile Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars Nerf Bars 3.5 inches Carbon steel with plastic composite stepping pads Average Low Profile

1. GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards: Best Running Boards

GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards Best Running Boards A one-size-fits-most running board with high friction to prevent slippage. REALTRUCK GoRhino Dominator D6 Review Cost : $575—$705

Our rating : 4.2 out of 5.0

Type : Plank

Step width : 8 inches

Material(s) : Carbon Steel with textured powder coat finish The GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards are our first recommendation because they showed the best traction among running boards we tested. They have a wide, 8-inch step that features powder-coated metal and a cheese grater design. The Dominator running boards are moderately expensive. You can find cheaper options, but not of the same quality. Choose these if you need a wide step that’s durable and doesn’t get slippery when wet. See how the GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Anti-Slip (60%) 4.5 Stability (30%) 4.0 Ease of Installation (10%) 3.0 Overall Rating 4.2 Pros and Cons Pros Adjustable design can fit many vehicles

Adjustable design can fit many vehicles Thick planks with excellent traction

Thick planks with excellent traction Wide step protects trim in parking lot Cons Simple installation, but requires two people

Simple installation, but requires two people Moderately expensive Our Experience Unlike our other recommendations, the Dominator running boards are not custom fit to every vehicle. This universal design uses adjustable bracket connectors that bolt the running boards to the truck body. There is some play in aligning the brackets, making installation difficult. You’ll need a partner to help hold up the running board while you tighten the nuts. While the Dominators can be installed at home, you will need at least two people to complete the job. The surface of the Dominators has a cheese grater design that would be painful to use barefoot. But as long as you wear shoes, you won’t slip on these running boards. The steps themselves offer a wide surface for getting into your cab. What Customers Are Saying RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 100 reviews) Customers on RealTruck most frequently comment that the Dominator running boards fit well. They are described as rugged, sturdy, and heavy-duty by most users. At least one person has had these running boards for over 13,000 miles and claims they hold up well. Negative reviews focus on installation, saying they’re impossible to install with one person. Some don’t like how much the Dominators tilt or sag after installation—the plate that connects the running board to the trunk has some give. At least one person with a third-generation Toyota Tundra felt the boards didn’t stick out far enough (though most people praise these boards for sticking out so far).

2. Best Side Steps: N-FAB Podium Steps

N-FAB Podium Steps Best Side Steps Easy-to-install side steps that are slightly lower to the ground compared to most running boards. REALTRUCK N-FAB Podium Steps Review Cost : $380—$470

Our rating : 4.0 out of 5.0

Type : Side step

Step width : 4 inches

Material(s) : Stainless steel with textured powder coat finish Side steps offer a low-profile look compared to running boards. The N-FAB Podium Steps are constructed with rust-resistant stainless steel and offer anti-slip friction comparable to the GoRhino Dominators. N-FAB podium steps are sleek and durable. These are a good pick for those who prefer the subtle appearance of a side-step. You can see how the N-FAB Podium Steps performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Anti-Slip (60%) 4.5 Stability (30%) 3.0 Ease of Installation (10%) 3.5 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Excellent traction, with little-to-no slip

Excellent traction, with little-to-no slip Low-profile design

Low-profile design Exceptional durability backed by lifetime warranty Cons Paint fades in harsh climates

Paint fades in harsh climates The mounting brackets wobble Our Experience The N-FAB steps have a typical installation process, taking our review team about 10 minutes to install (per side). This was one of the fastest install times. However, the design of the brackets used to connect the running boards to the truck are strange. One of the screw “holes” is not fully enclosed on all sides. The result is that this running board is not as firmly bolted to the vehicle compared to others. It will not fall off, but does tilt. Even when wet, the N-FAB steps are not slippery. Along with the Dominator running boards, these side steps showed the most friction. They are a good option for those most concerned about finding a no-slip step. What Customers Are Saying RealTruck review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (approx. 270 reviews) Many purchase the N-FAB podium steps because they appreciate the look. Most comments mention build quality as a standout feature. Reviewers say the N-FAB steps are rugged, durable, and have high-quality welds. Most negative comments relate to backorders and shipping delays. A repeated complaint about the N-FAB steps is that the finish quickly begins to fade, particularly in cold cities that use lots of road salt.

3. Best Trim Protection: Havok HST Running Boards

Havok HST Running Boards Best Trim Protection A wide running board similar to the GoRhino Dominator, though with a slightly different look. REALTRUCK Havok HST Running Boards Review Cost : $465—$750

Our rating : 3.8 out of 5.0

Type : Plank

Step width : 7.5 inches

Material(s) : Carbon steel with textured powder coat finish The Havok HST running boards have a design similar to the GoRhino Dominators. Depending on your vehicle, the HSTs may be the less expensive of the two. We think the HSTs offer the best trim protection because of how far they protrude from the vehicle (7.5 inches on our test truck). These running boards bolt firmly into your vehicle and aren’t too difficult to install. While there are many bolts to tighten, this could be accomplished by a single person. Pick these if you want running boards that look different from the Dominators. You can see how the Havok HST Running Boards performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Anti-Slip (60%) 3.5 Stability (30%) 4.5 Ease of Installation (10%) 3.5 Overall Rating 3.8 Pros and Cons Pros Very stable with little give

Very stable with little give Thick plank steps

Thick plank steps Wide step protects trim in parking lot Cons Longer installation process

Longer installation process Metal rusts if paint wears down Our Experience It took us about 14 minutes (on each side) to install these running boards with two people. We noticed that every washer and bracket is standard-sized and interchangeable, making the installation process more straightforward. The HSTs aren’t as grippy as the N-FAB or Dominator running boards, but they’re still adequate. The especially wide step helps with stability. And while the HST running boards aren’t as grippy, they are more firmly bolted to the truck. What Customers Are Saying RealTruck review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (approx. 45 reviews) Reviewers appreciate the thick HST running boards, which offer lots of stepping space. People with small children or older relatives particularly note this feature. Others like the aggressive style and easy installation process. The HST running boards are frequently praised for sitting tight to the vehicle without sagging. One reviewer said the paint chipped and the borders rusted after three years. These are not stainless steel running boards, and will rust in places not protected by the paint coat. If you want to avoid rusting, opt for a stainless steel option. Otherwise, have these running boards powder-coated or repainted if the finish begins to deteriorate.

4. Best Nerf Bars: Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars

Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars Best Nerf Bars A low cost nerf bar option that’s very easy to install. REALTRUCK Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars Review Cost: $160

$160 Our rating: 3.8 out of 5.0

3.8 out of 5.0 Type: Nerf bars

Nerf bars Step width: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Material(s): Carbon steel with plastic composite stepping pads The Ionic 3-inch Nerf Bars are a good pick if you’re looking for a low-cost option. These custom-fit, carbon steel bars bolt easily to the side of your vehicle. The low-profile design extrudes very little from the vehicle. Installing the Ionic nerf bars is simple, though you will need a socket wrench to complete the job. Nerf bars may offer less stepping space and friction, but some appreciate the aggressive appearance. You can see how the Ionic Nerf Bars performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Anti-Slip (60%) 3.5 Stability (30%) 4.0 Ease of Installation (10%) 4.5 Overall Rating 3.8 Pros and Cons Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Low profile, does not protrude far from the vehicle

Low profile, does not protrude far from the vehicle Durable construction Cons Reduced traction compared to other options

Reduced traction compared to other options Small step width

Small step width Can rust if paint deteriorates Our Experience We installed the Ionic nerf bars in about 23 minutes (per side). There aren’t as many bolts to tighten compared to other options and the nerf bars are not as heavy as side steps, making for a fairly easy installation process. The written instructions are poor, but there aren’t many components. Figuring out the installation is not difficult. When wet, the Ionic nerf bars are less effective at reducing slip compared to other choices. While they offer decent footing when dry, they are slippery when wet. These side steps don’t offer as solid of footing as others. What Customers Are Saying RealTruck review score: 4.8 out of 5.0 (approx. 4,400 reviews) According to reviewers, the quality level of the Ionic nerf bars can’t be beaten at a similar price. People who want a low-cost running board appreciate this option. Many like the appearance and feel that the Ionic nerf bars are exceptionally sturdy. Some note that the powder coat can be scratched off. If the coat begins to wear away, these side steps may rust. One potential benefit of the Ionic nerf bars is that they hug close to the vehicle. This can be a downside for others. If clearance is a concern, consider a different running board.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

How We Tested Running Boards

One major aspect of choosing a running board is aesthetic—people pick an option based on what looks good on their vehicle. However, no matter the running board, you’ll want something that reduces slip and can be firmly attached to the vehicle.

For our ratings, we tested running boards by installing them onto a 2021 Ford F150 4×4 Supercrew. We took notes on the installation process and measured several metrics including each step’s distance from the ground once installed and how far it protruded from the vehicle (jut).

Once installed, each set of running boards was sprayed with water and evaluated for friction (or lack thereof) entering and exiting the cab.

In addition to the aftermarket running boards we tested, we also tested the OEM running boards already attached to the vehicle. We believe each of our recommendations offerssomething unique that could make a switch worth your time and money.

Step Height and Jut

Step height and jut are not used as scoring metrics in this review, but are detailed in our running board comparison chart. Step height refers to the step’s distance from the ground, and jut refers to how far the step protrudes from the side of the vehicle.

These measurements will vary depending on your vehicle. However, by measuring each on the same vehicle, we were able to discern the relative height and jut between running boards.

On our test vehicle, most running boards measured 15 inches from the ground. This was our baseline for an “average” height. d, “Low” running boards were at least two inches lower, while “high” boards were a minimum of two inches higher.

Most running boards protruded from the cab somewhere between four and eight inches. Running boards that measured a four or five-inch jut on our test vehicle are described as having “low profile” jut. Those measuring a six or seven-inch jut are described as having “average profile” jut, and those protruding more than seven inches have a “high profile” jut.

Depending on your needs, these measurements may not be important for selecting your running boards. However, height and jut may be important for those who want side steps that are especially low to the ground or that stick out less (or more) from the side of the vehicle.

How We Score Running Boards

Each running board is given a score between 1.0 and 5.0 for each of our testing metrics. On average, the running boards we tested scored a 3.95 out of 5.0 stars overall. Detailed below are what those ratings mean in more concrete terms:

5.0 Stars : Anti-Slip : The running boards exhibit significant friction and we could not slip on this step even if we tried. Stability : The running boards do not jiggle at all, even with sustained shaking. Ease of Installation : The running boards can be installed by one person in under 30 minutes.

: 4.0 Stars : Anti-Slip : The running boards exhibit friction and we could slip somewhat with purposeful intention. Stability : The running boards have very minimal give when pushed on. Ease of Installation : The running boards can be installed by one person in 40 to 60 minutes.

: 3.0 Stars : Anti-Slip : The running boards exhibit enough friction to be suitable, though it is possible to slip if you are not careful. The Ford F-150 OEM running boards exhibit a 3.0-star anti-slip rating. Stability : The running boards are securely attached to the vehicle, but exhibit an inch or so of give in a direction. Ease of Installation : The running boards require at least two people to install due to weight or design. However, they can still be installed by non-experts in around 40 to 60 minutes.

: 2.0 Stars : Anti-Slip : The running boards exhibit some friction, but are still concerningly slippery. Stability : The running boards are not reliably attached to the vehicle. Ease of Installation : The running boards should be installed by a professional, though a layperson may be able to accomplish the task in several hours.

: 1.0 Star : Anti-Slip : The running boards exhibit no friction and would be dangerous to attempt to use. Stability : The running boards cannot be expected to remain on the vehicle for long. Ease of Installation : The running boards must be installed by a professional.

:

Compare Top Running Boards

Brand/Model Overall Rating Summary Buy Now GoRhino Dominator D6 Running Boards 4.2 A universal-fit running board with excellent traction. Our top recommendation. $575—$705 [Check Price] N-FAB Podium Steps 4.0 Low-profile side steps for those who want the function of running boards without the appearance. $380—$470 [Check Price] Havok HST Running Boards 3.8 Running boards with a large profile that provide trim protection in parking lots. $465—$750 [Check Price] Ionic 3-Inch Nerf Bars 3.8 Rounded nerf bars that offer a unique look. This is also a lower-cost option. $160 [Check Price]

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Running Boards Buying Guide

Every type of running board can help you step into your cab, but each looks very different. Which type you prefer is partially a matter of taste, but may also depend on how you plan to use your vehicle.

Types of Running Boards

Generally speaking, there are three styles of running boards: plank, nerf bar, and side step.

Plank running boards are long flat pieces of metal that run the length of your cab. Because they are wide and long, plank running boards are also good for protecting your exterior from road debris. These are also useful for vehicle entry and exit.

running boards are long flat pieces of metal that run the length of your cab. Because they are wide and long, plank running boards are also good for protecting your exterior from road debris. These are also useful for vehicle entry and exit. Nerf bars are typically cylindrical. They won’t provide as thorough protection from debris but can be used as a step. This type of bar is also helpful as a buffer against parking lot mishaps. Some prefer the more aggressive look of nerf bars to standard plank running boards.

are typically cylindrical. They won’t provide as thorough protection from debris but can be used as a step. This type of bar is also helpful as a buffer against parking lot mishaps. Some prefer the more aggressive look of nerf bars to standard plank running boards. Side steps are small steps for helping you into the cab. These don’t run the entire cab length and offer little protection. They add less weight to your vehicle compared to other running boards.

are small steps for helping you into the cab. These don’t run the entire cab length and offer little protection. They add less weight to your vehicle compared to other running boards. There are also hybrid options–running boards that blend some of these styles. Some nerf bars include side steps that jut out near the doors.

Jamie O’Briant, founder of the Triangle Toyota Off-Road Club, told us he tends to see more nerf bars than side steps mounted on vehicles used for off-roading:

“Nerf bars offer a step right where you need it to enter the vehicle [as] opposed to a running board that goes for the length of the side of the truck. Also, nerf bars have a higher clearance and are less likely to get snagged on something while riding on a trail.”

Running Board Materials

Running boards are made from any number of materials, but the most common are stainless steel, mild steel, and aluminum. Some are made of hard plastic, which can last for some time but are typically are less durable than metal running boards.

Stainless steel running boards are heavy but corrosion-resistant and very sturdy. Running boards made from this material are typically backed by long warranties.

running boards are heavy but corrosion-resistant and very sturdy. Running boards made from this material are typically backed by long warranties. Carbon steel is both lighter and more durable than stainless steel, holding up better to impact force. However, carbon steel is more prone to rusting.

is both lighter and more durable than stainless steel, holding up better to impact force. However, carbon steel is more prone to rusting. Aluminum is extremely lightweight and rustproof.

Additionally, look for features like non-slip footholds and UV-resistant finishes to ensure peak functionality. Textured black powder coat finishes can also help protect your purchase from rough terrain.

Hunter Gill, owner of TEQ Customs, a North Carolina-based truck accessory retailer, told us customers should buy accessories suited for their driving conditions:

“If you’re looking to add some protection to the rocker panel area, I would highly recommend rock sliders instead of running boards. Rock sliders are typically made out of metal tubing…and that material is a whole lot stronger, and in addition to providing a step to get into the vehicle, it is going to much better protect the rocker panel area.“

Gill added that rock sliders are best for drivers who plan on serious off-roading:

“Depending on your application, you may need something more high clearance and that provides a little bit more protection like a rock slider, or you might be able to get by with a nerf bar.”

Regardless of what material you purchase, most running boards will corrode over time, typically at the bracket where it mounts to your vehicle. Keeping the brackets clean and well cared for can increase the lifespan of your running boards.

Vehicle Fit

Many manufacturers make running boards for several automakers and models. Be sure that whatever running board you purchase is intended for your vehicle and consult your vehicle’s owner’s manual if necessary.

Are Running Boards for Trucks Worth it?

The most obvious function of a running board is that it can help you get into your cab or truck bed, but they have other uses as well.

Passenger Assistance

Even if you are tall enough to hop right into your truck, your passengers may not be. It can be especially difficult for older people or people with partial disabilities to swing into a massive cab. Running boards for trucks offer a helpful step area.

Roof Access

If you have a roof rack or rooftop storage, running boards can help you access the top of your truck much easier, turning a difficult hassle into a simple operation.

Trim Protection

Plank running boards (as opposed to nerf bars or side steps) offer some protection to the body. These can block rocks and other debris, both on-road or off. O’Briant mentioned items like nerf bars have on-road benefits as well:

“Besides offering easy access to the truck, someone should consider them for enhanced protection of the truck. They could potentially offer resistance against dents and scratches while on the road.”

How Much Does it Cost To Add Running Boards to a Truck?

We called several auto shops around North Carolina and were quoted prices between $120 and $150 to install a set of simple running boards. Running boards that require electrical hardwiring take more time to install, and can cost as much as six times more to install.

Installation costs will vary by dealership and city, but auto body shops often charge between $100 and $200 an hour for labor. A standard running board installation that requires no drilling or electrical work—the case for every running board we recommend here—will take a mechanic about an hour to install.

You can save money by attaching running boards yourself. If you are comfortable with a wrench and sliding underneath your vehicle, the process is not complicated.

Installing Running Boards

Many trucks and SUVs include running board holes as a standard feature. This makes installing aftermarket parts something that many can accomplish themselves without the help of a professional mechanic. Simply follow any included installation instructions. Just don’t assume a running board for a Ram 1500 will fit a Ford F-150.

However, if your truck does not have pre-drilled holes for running boards, it’s best not to drill these yourself. In this case, you’ll want to take your car to a body shop to make sure the necessary holes are drilled correctly and you don’t damage your vehicle’s body.

In most cases, installing a running board will not void your vehicle’s warranty.

O’Briant explains the varying levels of difficulty:

“Running boards usually come with three different options for installation [with] the easiest being the simple bolt-on running boards/nerf boards. Another option would include drilling [into] the frame to install them; this is a moderate to hard task to complete. The most challenging install would be installing side steps that require you to weld them to your frame.”

The Bottom Line: Our Top Running Boards Picks

If you’re looking for great all-around running boards, the GoRhino Dominator D6 won’t let you down.

Running Boards: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about running boards:

What material is best for running boards? The best material for running boards depends on your preference. Each material has a different appearance, so pick the running board that best matches your desired aesthetic. Generally speaking, stainless steel construction will offer the best longevity, while hard plastic running boards will wear out the quickest. How do I choose the right running board? Select a running board based on your desired style and one that is compatible with your specific vehicle. What is the difference between running boards and nerf bars? Standard running boards are typically plank-shaped. These are long flat pieces that run the length of your cab. Nerf bars are an oval-shaped style of running board. These don’t provide as much surface area for stepping on, but many customers prefer the appearance of nerf bars. Are running boards easy to install? Running boards are generally not a difficult modification, provided your car comes with pre-drilled holes for proper fitment and easy installation. You don’t need to be a mechanic to install running boards, but you may want a friend to help you as they can be heavy.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.