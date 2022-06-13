The Santander auto loan application process is different for new and used car purchases. New car financing is handled by Santander Consumer USA Inc. or Chrysler Capital, while used purchases go through Vroom. Bad credit borrowers can also apply at RoadLoans.com, Santander’s direct lending platform.

Santander Consumer USA partners with over 14,000 dealerships nationwide to offer auto loans. To find a loan under this program, you’d first visit a participating dealer and then apply for financing there.

Chrysler Capital

With Chrysler Capital, you can browse the online inventory of any FCA dealership, apply for financing, and purchase a vehicle online. When you go to the site, you can see local offers for your zip code and nationwide offers. The FCA brand includes all Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models.

Prospective borrowers can complete an online application for preapproval and receive a response in as little as 60 seconds. After receiving preapproval, you’ll need to contact a dealer to complete the transaction.

Be aware that getting a preapproval will require a hard inquiry on your credit report. This is because the preapproval can be used to begin a loan, whereas a simple prequalification can’t.

You can also apply for automotive financing in person at participating Chrysler dealerships.

Chrysler Capital Minimum Requirements

Santander recommends that potential applicants have a minimum credit score of 650. Preference is also given to those with at least one year at their current residence and one year with their current employer.

RoadLoans

Many lenders do not service borrowers with past bankruptcies or poor credit, but if you’re in this situation, you may still be eligible for a Santander auto loan through RoadLoans. This is Santander’s online direct lending platform.

The RoadLoans process involves submitting a full credit application for preapproval. If approved, you have the bargaining power of a cash buyer to negotiate a good price from a dealership of your choice.

RoadLoans Minimum Requirements

RoadLoans specializes in bad-credit borrowers. RoadLoans doesn’t list a minimum credit score, but you will need to make an annual income of $21,600 or more. Many people who have poor credit or past bankruptcies have found financing through RoadLoans. Be aware that interest rates can be high for those with poor scores.

Vroom

Santander offers used car purchases through Vroom, an online used car retailer. Vroom allows customers to browse available vehicles and even have their new cars delivered directly to their homes.

Vroom has 12 different lending partners, including Santander, Capital One, and TD Bank. This means you have more finance options when you apply on the site.

With Vroom, you can submit a short application to get prequalified. This process does not impact your credit score. This is helpful to see how much financing you qualify for before shopping. You’ll then pick a vehicle and fill out a five-minute online application to secure financing.

Vroom Minimum Requirements

Vroom doesn’t list a minimum credit score, but if you have a low score, you should expect to prove some type of regular income. According to Vroom, its lending partners can work with most borrowers.