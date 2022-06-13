A Santander Bank car loan may be tempting to drivers with past bankruptcies or low credit scores. However, before signing a contract with Santander, it’s worth looking at what Santander auto loan reviews have to say about the lender. In this article, we’ll take a close look at Santander’s loan details and customer ratings to give you a better picture of the provider.
All APR figures last updated on 12/14/2022 - please check partner site for latest details. Rate may vary based on credit score, credit history and loan term.
Santander Car Loan Review: 2.5 Stars
The fact that Santander was recently the subject of a class-action lawsuit regarding auto loans with very poor loan-to-value ratios indicates this lender is not on the up and up. Overall, we do not recommend getting a Santander auto loan. Even if you have a poor credit score or open bankruptcy, you’ll likely be able to find bad credit auto loan offers from more reputable auto lenders.
|Our Rating
|2.5
|Loan Details
|2.0
|Loan Availability
|3.5
|Application Process
|3.5
|Customer Service
|1.5
Santander Car Loan Pros and Cons
|Santander Auto Loan Pros
|Santander Auto Loan Cons
|Offers loans to customers with bankruptcies and low credit scores
|Poor customer reputation
|Easy application process
|History of deceptive loan practices
|Can apply for financing and shop for a used car through the same platform (Vroom)
|High interest rates
About Santander Bank
Founded: 1902
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Santander Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Spanish Santander Group (Banco Santander). Among its many banking services, Santander customers can apply for new and used auto loans. Santander does not offer auto refinancing, lease buyouts, or loans for private party sales.
New auto loans are secured directly through Santander or through Chrysler financing, with which Santander partners. Used auto loans are handled through Vroom, an online used car retailer based in New York City.
Santander Car Loan Loan Rates And Terms
Santander uses what it calls “simple interest loan contracts.” Interest on these contracts accrues daily and follows a monthly payment schedule. There is no penalty for making your payments early. In fact, if you make early payments on your Santander auto loan, you will accrue less interest and be able to pay off your contract sooner. However, if you miss any car payments, your interest rates can go up.
|Santander Auto Loan Details
|Loan Amount Range
|$5,000 to $75,000
|Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
|As low as 1.9%
|Loan Term Length
|Up to 72 months
While Santander advertises rates as low as 1.9 percent, these are reserved for those with the highest credit scores. Many customers have reported APRs up to 20 percent and higher with their Santander loans.
Santander Car Loan Application Process
The Santander auto loan application process is different for new and used car purchases. New car financing is handled by Santander Consumer USA Inc. or Chrysler Capital, while used purchases go through Vroom. Bad credit borrowers can also apply at RoadLoans.com, Santander’s direct lending platform.
Santander Consumer USA partners with over 14,000 dealerships nationwide to offer auto loans. To find a loan under this program, you’d first visit a participating dealer and then apply for financing there.
Chrysler Capital
With Chrysler Capital, you can browse the online inventory of any FCA dealership, apply for financing, and purchase a vehicle online. When you go to the site, you can see local offers for your zip code and nationwide offers. The FCA brand includes all Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models.
Prospective borrowers can complete an online application for preapproval and receive a response in as little as 60 seconds. After receiving preapproval, you’ll need to contact a dealer to complete the transaction.
Be aware that getting a preapproval will require a hard inquiry on your credit report. This is because the preapproval can be used to begin a loan, whereas a simple prequalification can’t.
You can also apply for automotive financing in person at participating Chrysler dealerships.
Chrysler Capital Minimum Requirements
Santander recommends that potential applicants have a minimum credit score of 650. Preference is also given to those with at least one year at their current residence and one year with their current employer.
RoadLoans
Many lenders do not service borrowers with past bankruptcies or poor credit, but if you’re in this situation, you may still be eligible for a Santander auto loan through RoadLoans. This is Santander’s online direct lending platform.
The RoadLoans process involves submitting a full credit application for preapproval. If approved, you have the bargaining power of a cash buyer to negotiate a good price from a dealership of your choice.
RoadLoans Minimum Requirements
RoadLoans specializes in bad-credit borrowers. RoadLoans doesn’t list a minimum credit score, but you will need to make an annual income of $21,600 or more. Many people who have poor credit or past bankruptcies have found financing through RoadLoans. Be aware that interest rates can be high for those with poor scores.
Vroom
Santander offers used car purchases through Vroom, an online used car retailer. Vroom allows customers to browse available vehicles and even have their new cars delivered directly to their homes.
Vroom has 12 different lending partners, including Santander, Capital One, and TD Bank. This means you have more finance options when you apply on the site.
With Vroom, you can submit a short application to get prequalified. This process does not impact your credit score. This is helpful to see how much financing you qualify for before shopping. You’ll then pick a vehicle and fill out a five-minute online application to secure financing.
Vroom Minimum Requirements
Vroom doesn’t list a minimum credit score, but if you have a low score, you should expect to prove some type of regular income. According to Vroom, its lending partners can work with most borrowers.
Santander Car Loan Customer Reviews And Ratings
Santander has a poor reputation when it comes to auto loans. It was the subject of a class-action lawsuit, and 34 state attorneys general filed claims that Santander issued unfair auto loans with excessive interest rates. The company also recently settled a lawsuit with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for violating consumer finance regulations.
Santander is not currently rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a customer review score of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars based on nearly 100 reviews. On Trustpilot, the company has a 1.3-star rating based on over 400 reviews.
Positive Santander Auto Loan Reviews
Not everyone is displeased with Santander, and some customers report a satisfactory experience. Here’s one positive Santander auto loan review we found:
“This bank is awesome. I have a car loan with them. Recently I started a business and it set me back a little. They were very understanding and super excited for me … on top of that, they even deferred a payment for me to help with business costs.”
– Ryan B. via BBB
Negative Santander Auto Loan Reviews
Unfortunately, most customers are displeased with Santander because of high fees and misleading practices. Common complaints regard poor customer service, a bad pricing structure, and excessive interest rates.
“I would not recommend doing business with [Santander]. I’ve been paying on my lease for close to seven years, and every time it looks like the payoff is going down, they find a way to add more fees.”
– Reynaldo B. via BBB
“[I] have sent messages to have someone review my account due to the extremely high interest rate. [I] bought the car in 2016. It is a 2013 Avenger, and [I] have already paid over $20,000. [I] still owe $11,000 more with the sticker price $9,999.”
– Debra B. via BBB
Santander Auto Loan: Conclusion
In this review, Santander Bank auto loan earned a 2.5 out of 5.0 stars. Though Santander can be an attractive lender for those with bad credit, their loan details, reviews, and ratings are not desirable. We recommend you look for other auto loan providers and compare your options to find the best auto loan for you.
Santander Auto Loan Competitors: Top Picks
While we can’t recommend getting an auto loan with Santander, there are several providers worth considering. You can use these lenders as a starting point as you begin to shop around for auto financing.
myAutoloan: Best Loan Marketplace
Rather than a direct provider of loans or an auto financing broker, myAutoloan is a loan marketplace. While you can get instant loan offers on the site too, this model allows you to input your information into the company’s website and wait for offers to come to you. As a result, you can easily compare multiple loan offers to see which lender offers the best rates and terms for you.
Auto Credit Express: Best For Bad Credit
While many lenders turn borrowers with bad credit away, Auto Credit Express specializes in helping them. The broker works with dealers and lenders around the country to connect bad credit borrowers with partners who can offer a car loan. Auto Credit Express even works with people going through bankruptcy and other difficult financial situations.
Discover more in our in-depth Auto Credit Express review.