When you should refinance your car loan depends on your particular situation. The rule of thumb is to wait at least one year into your current loan before you refinance your auto loan. This gives you enough time to improve your credit score and actually find a better rate. Many lenders also require six to twelve months of on-time payments to qualify for refinancing.

Also, you may owe more than the car is worth in the beginning because of depreciation. Lenders don’t like to refinance auto loans in this situation. You may be required to pay down the balance to match the car’s value before you can refinance the auto loan.

When is Best Time to Refinance a Car Loan?

Below we will give some guidelines on the best time to refinance a car loan. While the timing of refinancing for any of our outlined reasons may depend on your personal situation we recommend making a decision when most of them apply to you.

You Have Trouble Making Monthly Payments

If you can’t meet your monthly car payment either because you budgeted poorly when you took out your original loan or your financial situation has changed, you might look into refinancing your auto loan. You can refinance for a longer term to reduce monthly payments.

You Want To Consolidate Your Debt

You can sometimes improve your credit score by consolidating your debt with one bank. This would include your auto loan and any other open loans or credit lines.

Federal Interest Rates Have Dropped

When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, banks may lower the rates they offer to customers. You can monitor the federal interest rate on the Federal Reserve website.

Your Credit Score Has Improved

The main factor that determines your auto loan interest rate is your credit score. If your credit score moves above 500, 600, 660, or 780, you may be eligible for a lower interest rate. You are entitled to a free copy of your credit report at least once a year. Visit AnnualCreditReport.com for more information.

Your Current Auto Loan Doesn’t Have The Best Terms

If you think you were given a bad deal by your current lender, you might try refinancing with another company to secure a better one. You can find lower monthly payments and pay less over the life of the loan if you find a great rate in comparison to your existing auto loan.

When Shouldn’t I Refinance A Car Loan?

Now, when is it too late to refinance an auto loan? Because of the way loans are structured, you pay more of the interest charge at the beginning than the end of the loan. So, at some point, you aren’t saving any money. You should avoid refinancing if you have two years of payments or less to complete.

Auto refinance lenders can also have requirements in this area. They may require that a certain number of months are left, that the balance is above a certain amount, or that the car isn’t above a certain mileage.