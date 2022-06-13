You can get a Chase auto loan with no down payment. However, making a down payment and especially a larger down payment can result in a lower interest rate and ultimately decrease the final cost of your loan. Chase offers a payment calculator on its website to help you get a better idea of what you might pay.

Chase Auto Loan Rates

While Chase offers competitive rates starting at 3.49 percent, those aren’t the lowest rates available. According to Experian’s State of the Automotive Finance Market report (Quarter 2, 2021), borrowers with scores above 780 found APRs of 2.34 percent on average. That’s quite a bit lower than Chase’s best auto loan rate.

Chase Auto Loan Minimum Qualifications

Chase does not mention any credit score or income requirements. However, this is no guarantee that every person will qualify for a Chase auto loan. The higher your income and the better your credit score, the better your loan offer will be. You can use a cosigner to improve your chances of getting a better rate. Make sure they know their score could be impacted if you miss a monthly payment, though.

Chase Auto Loan Excluded Vehicles

The following types of vehicles are not eligible for Chase auto loan financing:

Vehicles more than 10 calendar years old

Vehicles with more than 120,000 miles on the odometer

Commercial vehicles

Salvage or branded-title vehicles

Vehicles not titled or registered in the U.S.

Vehicles used for rideshare or taxi services

Motorcycles, RVs, boats, or aircrafts

Certain exotic cars

Chase Auto Loan Perks

There are a few benefits that come with using a large national bank for auto financing. For example, you can take advantage of the Chase mobile app to manage your auto account from your phone.

Chase.com also offers an online auto account resource center that includes instructions for setting up automatic payments from a Chase checking account or external account, starting paperless statements, or setting alerts for paying your bill.

Because Chase is a huge FDIC-member financial institution, it offers just about every financial product available. If doing most or all of your banking in one place sounds convenient, you can easily apply for one of the company’s credit cards, checking accounts, mortgages, and more with Chase online.