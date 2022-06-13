Capital One is well known for its credit card offers, but it also provides a variety of banking services, including car purchase and refinancing loans. This review can help you decide if Capital One auto finance loans are worth considering.
If you’re trying to secure a low-interest loan, read our review of the best auto loan providers. We compare interest rates, loan terms, availability, customer service, and reputation. Read on to see how Capital One scores in these categories.
All APR figures last updated on 12/14/2022 - please check partner site for latest details. Rate may vary based on credit score, credit history and loan term.
Capital One Auto Finance Review: 4.1 Stars
Capital One has a convenient prequalification process that doesn’t require a hard credit check. Its auto loan terms are reasonable, and the lender can be a good option for those with poor credit. Overall, we give Capital One auto loans 4.1 stars.
If you’re trying to purchase a car or refinance an existing vehicle, Capital One auto financing is worth a look since its auto loan prequalification process won’t affect your credit.
|Motor1 Rating
|4.1
|Industry Standing
|4.7
|Availability
|4.5
|Loan Details
|4.2
|Rates and Discounts
|3.4
|Customer Service
|3.5
Capital One Auto Finance Pros And Cons
Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of getting a Capital One auto loan or refinancing loan.
|Capital One Auto Loan Pros
|Capital One Auto Loan Cons
|Easy to prequalify
|Not available in Alaska or Hawaii
|No hard credit checks for prequalification
|Excludes several vehicle types and brands
|Low minimum credit requirements
|Average customer service
About Capital One
Capital One was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. It’s one of the largest banks in the United States and has over 700 locations across the country. Behind Ally Financial, Capital One is the second-largest auto finance company in the country. Unfortunately, its auto loan services aren’t available in Alaska or Hawaii.
Capital One Auto Loan Details
A Capital One auto loan can used to purchase a new or used vehicle or refinance your current auto loan. These loans can be applied for individually or jointly. A joint application is a smart idea for those with poor credit scores. A co-signer with good credit may even help you get a lower annual percentage rate (APR).
|Capital One Auto Loan Details
|Loan Amount Range
|$4,000 minimum for purchase loans or $7,500 to $75,000 for loan refinancing
|APR
|Depends on credit profile
|Loan Term Length
|Varies
|Prepayment Penalty
|None
|Application Fee
|None
Capital One Auto Financing Restrictions
Certain brands and types of vehicles aren’t eligible for a Capital One auto loan. These include:
- Oldsmobile
- Daewoo
- Saab
- Suzuki
- Isuzu
- Commercial vehicles
- Motorcycles
- Recreational vehicles (RVs)
- All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)
- Boats
- Camper vans
- Motor homes
- Vehicles with a history of chronic malfunctions
- Branded title vehicles
- Lease buyouts
- Vehicles with no vehicle identification number (VIN) or title
There’s also a vehicle age restriction for Capital One auto loans. For purchase loans, vehicles must be made within the last 10 model years and have fewer than 120,000 miles. However, some older vehicles or those with up to 150,000 miles may be eligible for financing.
Refinancing loans are only available for vehicles up to 10 years old that have an “established resale value.” For refinancing, your current loan can’t be with Capital One. Your current lender must meet one of these requirements:
- Reports your loan to a major credit bureau
- Is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)
- Is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is a state-registered lender or auto dealer
Capital One Auto Loan Availability
You can’t use a Capital One auto loan for just any vehicle on the market. Once you get prequalified with Capital One, you can shop from 12,000 dealerships nationwide. These dealers are part of the Capital One Auto Navigator network. The Auto Navigator buying service allows you to browse the inventory of dealerships in your area.
You can only prequalify online. Your Capital One auto loan is only finalized when you visit a dealership, so you may not know the exact APR and payment amounts until you visit a dealer in person.
Capital Auto Loan Credit Score Requirements
Capital One doesn’t have minimum credit score requirements, so it may be a good choice for those with poor credit. However, the company requires applicants to have a monthly income of at least $1,500.
How Your Credit Score Affects Your Capital One Auto Loan
Borrowers with low credit scores should be prepared to find higher interest rates for Capital One auto financing. The good news is that you can get prequalified without hurting your credit score. We recommend comparing this to prequalifications you can get from other lenders.
Below, you can see the average auto loan rates for different credit score ranges. The data comes from Experian’s Q3 2022 State of the Automotive Finance Market report. Even taking a few months to raise your credit score can significantly reduce the total amount you pay on an auto loan.
|Credit Score
|Average New Car APR
|Average Used Car APR
|781 to 850
|3.84%
|3.69%
|661 to 780
|4.90%
|5.47%
|601 to 660
|7.25%
|9.81%
|501 to 600
|10.11%
|15.86%
|300 to 500
|12.93%
|19.81%
Other Factors That Affect Capital One Auto Loan Rates
Your credit score is perhaps the most influential factor in your auto loan rates from Capital One and other lenders, but it isn’t the only one. The following factors also affect the rates you’ll get from a creditor:
- Financing terms: Opting for a longer loan term will get you a lower monthly loan payment, but you’ll likely find higher rates, too.
- Down payment: Whether in cash or as a trade-in, the amount you put down on a car, truck, or SUV affects the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. This is the amount you borrow compared to the value of the vehicle. If you have a lower LTV, you can probably get a lower rate.
- Vehicle details: The age, make, model, and mileage of the vehicle you want all affect your rates. Loans for older vehicles and high-mileage cars usually come with higher rates.
Capital One Auto Loan Application Process
Getting an auto loan through Capital One is a fairly straightforward process. You can start by picking your car with Auto Navigator and getting prequalified. You’ll then visit the dealer in person.
Choose Your Vehicle Or Dealership
The first step to getting a Capital One auto loan is to browse the Auto Navigator site for vehicles and dealers in your area. If you narrow your choices down to a single vehicle, you can get prequalified right on that page for an auto loan. You can also simply view dealership inventory in your area and find out which dealers work with Capital One.
Capital One Auto Loan Prequalification
Capital One auto loan prequalification can be done online. It requires you to complete a brief questionnaire about your vehicle, income, and housing situation.
Note that prequalification isn’t the same as preapproval. A preapproval is a guaranteed loan offer, while a prequalification is a tentative statement that you qualify for certain loan terms. Capital One doesn’t offer preapprovals, only prequalifications.
After prequalifying, you’ll be given loan offer details like APRs, monthly payment amounts, and even a list of vehicles available from participating dealerships. Capital One doesn’t run a hard check on your credit report during the prequalification process, meaning you can see your loan offers without lowering your credit score.
Visit A Dealer To Finalize The Auto Loan
The last step is to visit a Capital One network dealer to choose your car and finalize the loan. With this step, you’ll complete a full credit application, which will require your Social Security number. Capital One will run a hard inquiry on your credit report, so your score may dip.
You’ll need to supply the following required documents to complete the process:
- Proof of income
- Proof of residence
- Proof of insurance
- Proof of employment
- Title and registration if you’re trading a vehicle in
- Prequalification letter
It’s possible that your final Capital One auto loan terms will differ slightly from those offered during prequalification. There are also rare cases where you may not be approved for a new loan after you complete a full credit application.
Capital One Auto Finance Customer Reviews And Ratings
Capital One is well regarded within the financial services industry. It’s accredited by and holds an A- rating from the BBB.
Despite this, Capital One’s online customer review profile is average. It has an average rating of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars from customers on the BBB website and an average Trustpilot score of 1.2 out of 5.0 stars.
It’s important to note a few things about these low ratings. First, many customer reviews mention Capital One’s banking services, not its auto loans. Second, although auto loans are only a small part of Capital One’s business, complaints from banking customers may still speak to the overall quality of the company.
Keep in mind that Capital One is a large company with many products and services, millions of customers, and billions of dollars in revenue. Though there are thousands of complaints online, these represent a small fraction of Capital One customers.
Positive Capital One Auto Loan Reviews
Customers who are happy with their Capital One auto loans mention positive customer service experiences and satisfaction with loan terms. Several customers with poor credit were also grateful to be able to secure loans with Capital One.
“I recently was approved [for a Capital One auto loan] and now have a new car. That experience alone was the best I have ever had. My credit was literally beyond bad, and thanks to Capital One, I am on the right track and my credit score keeps going up.”
– Susie Moore Young via Trustpilot
Negative Capital One Auto Loan Reviews
Many Capital One customers complain about not finding the same offers they were quoted after prequalification when they visited a participating dealer or financial institution.
“Don’t ever think about applying for an auto loan from them. It’s a total nightmare. They basically damage your credit, and when you walk into the dealership with the approval, you will find completely different numbers.”
– Creative Geek via Trustpilot
“I had to sit out of work due to the [COVID-19 pandemic]. I asked for them to put one payment on the end of my loan so it wouldn’t hurt my credit or have me stressed out. To no avail, they basically said no, you need to find a way to make the payment and maybe it won’t get reported to the credit bureaus.”
– L.T. via Trustpilot
Capital One Car Finance Review: Conclusion
In this review, we gave Capital One car finance 4.1 stars for its easy auto loan prequalification service and good terms. Overall, Capital One is a good option for car loan financing. However, before you make a decision, compare providers to find the best auto loan for you.
Capital One Car Finance Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about Capital One auto finance loans.