Capital One Auto Financing Restrictions

Certain brands and types of vehicles aren’t eligible for a Capital One auto loan. These include:

Oldsmobile

Daewoo

Saab

Suzuki

Isuzu

Commercial vehicles

Motorcycles

Recreational vehicles (RVs)

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)

Boats

Camper vans

Motor homes

Vehicles with a history of chronic malfunctions

Branded title vehicles

Lease buyouts

Vehicles with no vehicle identification number (VIN) or title

There’s also a vehicle age restriction for Capital One auto loans. For purchase loans, vehicles must be made within the last 10 model years and have fewer than 120,000 miles. However, some older vehicles or those with up to 150,000 miles may be eligible for financing.

Refinancing loans are only available for vehicles up to 10 years old that have an “established resale value.” For refinancing, your current loan can’t be with Capital One. Your current lender must meet one of these requirements:

Reports your loan to a major credit bureau

Is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)

Is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is a state-registered lender or auto dealer

Capital One Auto Loan Availability

You can’t use a Capital One auto loan for just any vehicle on the market. Once you get prequalified with Capital One, you can shop from 12,000 dealerships nationwide. These dealers are part of the Capital One Auto Navigator network. The Auto Navigator buying service allows you to browse the inventory of dealerships in your area.

You can only prequalify online. Your Capital One auto loan is only finalized when you visit a dealership, so you may not know the exact APR and payment amounts until you visit a dealer in person.

Capital Auto Loan Credit Score Requirements

Capital One doesn’t have minimum credit score requirements, so it may be a good choice for those with poor credit. However, the company requires applicants to have a monthly income of at least $1,500.

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Capital One Auto Loan

Borrowers with low credit scores should be prepared to find higher interest rates for Capital One auto financing. The good news is that you can get prequalified without hurting your credit score. We recommend comparing this to prequalifications you can get from other lenders.

Below, you can see the average auto loan rates for different credit score ranges. The data comes from Experian’s Q3 2022 State of the Automotive Finance Market report. Even taking a few months to raise your credit score can significantly reduce the total amount you pay on an auto loan.