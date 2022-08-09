Below are our picks for the best subprime auto lenders. Getting an auto loan for bad credit is difficult, but these providers have shown a great track record with customers who have bad credit. We’ll go into more detail about their history, their car financing options, and highlights related to their services.

#1 Auto Credit Express: Best For Bad Credit Car Financing

Loan amount: Varies by lender

Best for: A range of buyers with good, fair, or bad credit

Car financing types: Purchase loans, refinancing loans, bad credit lease options

Auto Credit Express is a bit different from most other lenders on our list. That’s because it isn’t technically a lender. It works with hundreds of finance companies and auto dealers across the country to connect buyers with opportunities that work for them.

Auto Credit Express can help subprime buyers find loans that have low down payment requirements, which makes it a bit easier to get approval for a used or new car loan. Lenders in their network can also work with people who have had a bankruptcy.

#2 Carvana: Best For Online Bad Credit Car Financing

Loan amount: $1,000 to $85,000

Best for: Car buying process

Car financing types: Purchase loans for Carvana vehicles only

If you’ve found a vehicle you love through Carvana, you can complete the loan application and financing process at the same place. Carvana doesn’t specify a minimum credit score, but it does require you to make at least $10,000 per year. Be aware that Carvana doesn’t allow co-signers on its loans.

Another thing that makes Carvana a good option is that you can get a prequalification offer without hurting your credit. Carvana’s prequalification is good for 45 days, which gives you a good amount of time to shop around.

#3 Capital One Auto Refinance: Best For Bad Credit Auto Loan Prequalification

Loan amount: $7,500 to $50,000

Best for: Refinance and prequalification

Car financing types: New and used purchase loans, refinancing loans

If you want a large bank experience, we recommend checking out Capital One Auto Refinance. Capital One offers prequalification for both purchase loans and refinancing loans.

Capital One doesn’t have a credit score requirement for loan approval. However, it requires you to make at least $1,500 or $1,800 per month depending on your credit. If you are prequalified, you can get a loan at one of Capital One’s 12,000 participating dealerships.