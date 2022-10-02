To start a new car insurance policy, you’ll need to provide the following:

Personal information

Information about your driving history

Vehicle information

Banking information

Supplemental information to qualify for discounts

Starting a car insurance policy does not have to be intimidating. As long as you are ready with all the information you need, the provider’s customer service agents will be there to support you and answer any questions you have.

Start by checking out what documents you need for car insurance. Then, visit the provider’s website, call the customer service line, or visit a local office to start your insurance policy.

1. Personal Information

First, you’ll need to provide the car insurance company with personal information like your full name, date of birth, and address. You’ll also need to provide your social security number, as most companies will conduct a credit score check to determine your car insurance rates.

Providing your driver’s license number and state helps verify you are legally able to drive, and it allows insurance companies to review your driving history.

2. Information About Your Driving History

Next, you’ll answer questions about your driving history. The auto insurance company will need to know about recent tickets or citations, at-fault accidents, and any information about license suspension.

Insurance companies mostly ask for a history of three to five years, but this time frame will vary by state and provider.

3. Vehicle Information

You will then need to provide information about your car, including the year, make, and model to the insurer. You’ll also be asked for the vehicle identification number (VIN). This number is usually printed inside your car under the windshield on the driver’s side or inside the driver’s door.

In addition to this information about your vehicle, you may also be asked to provide:

Vehicle mileage

Address where the car is garaged

Name of the registered owner

Date of purchase

To qualify for discounts, you can gather information about safety and security features installed on the car like anti-theft devices, airbags, and more.

If you already have an existing car insurance policy on the vehicle, you may need to provide your new insurance company with your declaration page for your existing policy.

This lets the provider know you’re not going with a lapse in coverage. It also shows the current coverage you have on the car, so the company can better assist you in purchasing similar coverage.

4. Banking Information

To start the policy, you will need to provide payment information. You may choose to enter credit card or bank account information to sign up for automatic payments. It may be a good idea to provide a voided check for verification purposes.

5. Supplemental Information To Qualify For Insurance Discounts

If you’d like to qualify for discounts, ask your insurance provider which ones it offers. You may need to show proof that you are eligible, like: