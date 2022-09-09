We rate USAA 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best for Military. Its comprehensive car insurance coverage, nationwide availability, positive USAA insurance reviews, and high satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power make it a smart choice for United States military families.

How We Rated USAA

When we evaluate auto insurance providers, we consider industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology. Our overall rating for USAA is based on the company’s performance in these six areas. Here are some additional details on these criteria and how USAA fared in each of them.

Industry Standing

Years in business and financial strength are key elements of our industry standing ratings. USAA was founded in 1922 and boasts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which is the highest mark the organization gives. We give the company a healthy 4.8 out of 5.0 stars in this category.

Availability

When we evaluate an auto insurance provider in this category, we consider how many states it serves, the overall size of the company and any service exclusions. This is the one area where we rate USAA significantly lower than its competitors. This is for the simple reason that USAA policies are only available to active military, veterans, and their families. With this in mind, we give the company a 3.5 out of 5.0-star rating for availability.

Coverage

Along with standard auto coverage options, USAA also offers rental car reimbursement, rideshare insurance, accident forgiveness and new car replacement. The company also features a usage-based program called SafePilot® that can save drivers up to 30 percent through safe driving habits.

Our team conducted a large auto insurance survey in August of 2022 that featured 388 USAA customers. These respondents gave the company a 3.9 out of 5.0 stars for coverage, which was the average rating among the 15 companies represented in the survey.

All things considered, we give USAA a solid 4.7-star rating for coverage.

Cost and Discounts

It’s tough for the cheapest car insurance companies to match USAA when it comes to cost. The company’s average rates for both minimum liability and full-coverage car insurance are significantly lower than other leading companies. For this review, we used cost estimates from Quadrant Information Services that covered various states, ages and driving records. Considering USAA’s low rates and wide selection of discounts, we give the company a perfect 5.0-star rating in the cost category.

Customer Service

We give USAA a strong 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for customer service. In our auto insurance survey, respondents with USAA policies gave the provider 4.3 out of 5.0 stars for overall customer satisfaction. This ranked third among 15 companies. We also considered USAA’s performance in several J.D. Power insurance studies, including one for auto claims satisfaction. Although the provider isn’t formally ranked in these studies due to its eligibility restrictions, USAA scored near the top in each one we reviewed.

Technology

Availability of online quotes, mobile app reviews and usage-based app ratings are a few things we weigh when we evaluate an auto insurer in the technology category. USAA features quality offerings across the board here, which is why we give the company 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. The SafePilot app boasts solid ratings on both the App Store and Google Play, as does the main USAA app.

USAA Company Information

Company name: United Services Automobile Association (USAA)

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Founded: 1922

Availability: 50 states

Members served: Over 12.8 million

Market share: 8.77 percent in 2021 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

AM Best financial strength rating: A++ (Superior)

BBB rating: Not rated

Eligibility: Only available to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families