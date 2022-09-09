Speed Reads
Designed for military members and their families, USAA stands out for its low rates, opportunities for discounts, and exceptional customer service. Our research into the best car insurance companies includes gathering quotes from leading providers, combing through hundreds of online reviews, and mystery shopping to learn more about customer experience. Based on 1,950 hours of research and 8,500 data points, USAA receives a high overall rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.0 from our review team.
If you qualify for USAA insurance, a closer look at the provider’s coverage options, average costs, and reviews will help you determine whether an auto policy with the company is right for you. When you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting free quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates.
Our USAA Insurance Review & Methodology
We rate USAA 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best for Military. Its comprehensive car insurance coverage, nationwide availability, positive USAA insurance reviews, and high satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power make it a smart choice for United States military families.
How We Rated USAA
When we evaluate auto insurance providers, we consider industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology. Our overall rating for USAA is based on the company’s performance in these six areas. Here are some additional details on these criteria and how USAA fared in each of them.
Industry Standing
Years in business and financial strength are key elements of our industry standing ratings. USAA was founded in 1922 and boasts an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which is the highest mark the organization gives. We give the company a healthy 4.8 out of 5.0 stars in this category.
Availability
When we evaluate an auto insurance provider in this category, we consider how many states it serves, the overall size of the company and any service exclusions. This is the one area where we rate USAA significantly lower than its competitors. This is for the simple reason that USAA policies are only available to active military, veterans, and their families. With this in mind, we give the company a 3.5 out of 5.0-star rating for availability.
Coverage
Along with standard auto coverage options, USAA also offers rental car reimbursement, rideshare insurance, accident forgiveness and new car replacement. The company also features a usage-based program called SafePilot® that can save drivers up to 30 percent through safe driving habits.
Our team conducted a large auto insurance survey in August of 2022 that featured 388 USAA customers. These respondents gave the company a 3.9 out of 5.0 stars for coverage, which was the average rating among the 15 companies represented in the survey.
All things considered, we give USAA a solid 4.7-star rating for coverage.
Cost and Discounts
It’s tough for the cheapest car insurance companies to match USAA when it comes to cost. The company’s average rates for both minimum liability and full-coverage car insurance are significantly lower than other leading companies. For this review, we used cost estimates from Quadrant Information Services that covered various states, ages and driving records. Considering USAA’s low rates and wide selection of discounts, we give the company a perfect 5.0-star rating in the cost category.
Customer Service
We give USAA a strong 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for customer service. In our auto insurance survey, respondents with USAA policies gave the provider 4.3 out of 5.0 stars for overall customer satisfaction. This ranked third among 15 companies. We also considered USAA’s performance in several J.D. Power insurance studies, including one for auto claims satisfaction. Although the provider isn’t formally ranked in these studies due to its eligibility restrictions, USAA scored near the top in each one we reviewed.
Technology
Availability of online quotes, mobile app reviews and usage-based app ratings are a few things we weigh when we evaluate an auto insurer in the technology category. USAA features quality offerings across the board here, which is why we give the company 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. The SafePilot app boasts solid ratings on both the App Store and Google Play, as does the main USAA app.
USAA Company Information
Company name: United Services Automobile Association (USAA)
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Founded: 1922
Availability: 50 states
Members served: Over 12.8 million
Market share: 8.77 percent in 2021 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
AM Best financial strength rating: A++ (Superior)
BBB rating: Not rated
Eligibility: Only available to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families
How Much Is USAA Car Insurance?
After comparing 1.5 million rate estimates across the industry, we found USAA offers full coverage car insurance for around $1,054 per year or $88 per month. This is about 39 percent cheaper than the national average of $1,730 per year or $144 per month. Here’s how USAA compares to other popular providers on cost:
USAA Car Insurance Rates: Estimates By Provider
|
Car Insurance Provider
|
Average Annual Rate Estimate
|
Average Monthly Rate Estimate
|
USAA
|
$1,054
|
$88
|
Erie Insurance
|
$1,238
|
$103
|
$1,281
|
$107
|
$1,308
|
$109
|
Auto-Owners
|
$1,337
|
$111
|
$1,481
|
$123
|
$1,611
|
$134
|
$1,669
|
$139
|
$2,088
|
$174
|
Farmers
|
$2,140
|
$178
*Note: Unless stated otherwise, estimates are for full-coverage auto insurance and reflect the profile of a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit history.
USAA Minimum Car Insurance Cost
If you want the cheapest option available, you’ll want to get the minimum coverage allowed in your state. Our estimates show USAA costs about $333 per year or $28 per month on average for minimum coverage. That’s quite a bit cheaper than the national average of $635 per year or $53 per month.
USAA Car Insurance Rates: Estimates By Driving Profile
Below, you can see how USAA monthly costs compare to the national average for different types of drivers. Overall, USAA tends to be cheap for drivers with different violations on their records.
|Driving Profile
|USAA Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 MPH over limit
|$1,397
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 MPH over limit
|$1,413
|$2,464
|Driving under the influence (DUI)
|$2,236
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$1,405
|$2,280
|One accident
|$1,647
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$2,565
|$3,761
|Poor credit
|$1,812
|$3,120
USAA Car Insurance Cost By Age
Your age influences what you pay for car insurance to a large degree. Below, you can see how rate estimates change depending on a driver’s age.
|Age
|USAA Annual Cost Estimate
|USAA Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$4,784
|$399
|17
|$3,398
|$283
|18
|$2,897
|$241
|19
|$2,261
|$188
|21
|$1,609
|$134
|25
|$1,292
|$108
|30
|$1,160
|$97
|40
|$1,079
|$90
|45
|$1,051
|$88
|50
|$1,021
|$85
|55
|$1,012
|$84
|65
|$1,057
|$88
|75
|$1,260
|$105
USAA Car Insurance Rates: Estimates By State
We’ve compared car insurance estimates for USAA based on a 35-year-old driver with a good driving record and good credit. Below, you can see how USAA compares to the average cost in each state. Overall, USAA is cheaper than average in most states.
|State
|USAA Annual Rate Estimate
|State Average Rate Estimate
|Alabama
|$987
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$949
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,257
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$933
|$1,525
|California
|$1,408
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,202
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$1,275
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$1,240
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,129
|$1,903
|Georgia
|$1,208
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,006
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$648
|$1,069
|Kansas
|$843
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,409
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$1,576
|$2,783
|Maine
|$568
|$964
|Maryland
|$920
|$1,818
|Michigan
|$1,718
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$1,060
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$860
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$758
|$1,734
|Montana
|$865
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$1,044
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$1,239
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$714
|$1,349
|New Mexico
|$882
|$1,449
|New York
|$1,974
|$2,783
|North Dakota
|$762
|$1,366
|North Dakota
|$953
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$945
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,457
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$918
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,105
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$1,196
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$797
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,481
|$1,752
|Utah
|$896
|$1,056
|Vermont
|$724
|$1,013
|Virginia
|$824
|$1,142
|Washington
|$813
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$870
|$1,537
|Wyoming
|$920
|$1,767
USAA Car Insurance Prices
The price of insurance varies from individual to individual. USAA uses the following information to determine your insurance premium:
- Driver age: Drivers under the age of 25 typically pay more for insurance policies.
- Driving history: Safe drivers with no accidents and no tickets receive lower premiums.
- Vehicle make and model: USAA factors in the cost to repair and replace your vehicle when determining your premium. High-end, luxury vehicles are more expensive to insure.
- Vehicle location: Car insurance rates are higher for drivers in urban areas.
- Vehicle usage: The more the vehicle is used, the higher the rates will be.
USAA Auto Insurance Discounts
One way policyholders can save on USAA car insurance is by qualifying for discounts. USAA offers many, which are detailed in the table below. Notable discounts include a 60 percent discount for storing an insured car – during deployment, for example – and a 15 percent discount for garaging a vehicle on a military base.
|USAA Insurance Discount
|Discount Eligibility
|Safe driver discount
|Save money by having a good driving record for more than five years.
|SafePilot
|Earn a discount by using the SafePilot app to track your driving habits.
|Defensive driving
|Get a lower premium by taking an approved defensive driving course.
|Driver training course
|Drivers under the age of 21 can save money by taking a driver training course.
|Good student
|Students who maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 can save on their policy.
|New vehicle
|Get lower rates when your new car is less than three years old.
|Multi-vehicle
|Earn a discount when you own and insure two or more vehicles.
|Annual mileage
|Save money based on the number of miles driven each year. This discount is only available for drivers over the age of 19.
|Vehicle storage
|Save up to 60% by storing an insured car.
|Family discount
|Earn a discount when you have other family members insured with USAA.
|Length of membership
|Save by remaining a USAA member for several years.
|Military installation
|Save up to 15% by storing your vehicle in a garage on a military base.
|Multi-policy
|Save up to 10% by bundling auto insurance with home or renters insurance.
USAA Auto Insurance Payment
You can pay for your USAA insurance policy using a checking account, savings account, or credit card. You can even link your bank account to your policy for automatic payments, for which you’ll get a discount.
Payments can be made by calling 1-855-430-8489, through the USAA website, through the USAA mobile app, or by mailing a check or money order to the following address:
USAA – Payment Processing
P.O. Box 650660
Dallas, TX 75265-0660
USAA Car Insurance Coverage
USAA offers all standard types of car insurance, which means you can get anything from your state’s minimum to full coverage with high limits. However, coverage is only offered to those who are or were a part of the military. Here are the main types of car insurance:
- Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance: Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision coverage: Covers your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive coverage: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from collision with stationary objects
- Medical payments: Covers your medical bills
- Personal injury protection: Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Covers your vehicle and medical bills if someone without enough insurance causes an accident
USAA members can also get a variety of add-on products and services, from roadside assistance to glass coverage. Here’s a closer look:
USAA Car Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
|Roadside assistance
|This optional coverage gives you peace of mind if something should malfunction while you are driving. Services include towing, lockout services, jump-starts, flat tire changes, and gas delivery.
|Rental reimbursement
|While your vehicle is in the shop for repairs after an accident, you can receive rental car coverage through USAA.
|Accident forgiveness
|Though accident forgiveness insurance requires an additional charge, you receive no increase in premiums after an at-fault accident. If you remain accident-free for five years, this plan is available at no cost.
|Glass coverage
|You don’t have to pay out of pocket for windshield or window repairs. This plan is included with comprehensive plans in South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, and Massachusetts. It is also available for an additional fee in New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Arizona.
|Guaranteed asset protection (gap coverage)
|If you finance a vehicle, this protection covers the difference between what the car is worth versus what is owed during a total loss. You pay only a deductible.
|Car replacement assistance (CRA)
|The biggest difference between this plan and gap insurance is that CRA pays 20% more than the estimated cash value of your vehicle.
|Rideshare insurance
|If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you're covered when you’re waiting to pick up or drop off a passenger.
|Classic car insurance
|USAA can cover classic and antique vehicles through a partnership with American Collectors Insurance.
USAA Rental Car Insurance
If you have rental car reimbursement under your personal auto insurance plan, USAA will cover the damages or pay for the rental. Your personal car insurance plan should also cover rentals, but it is limited to your policy terms. USAA also offers a rental car insurance program through most major dealers in the industry.
USAA Commercial Auto Insurance
USAA offers commercial auto insurance with insurance providers through USAA’s partner network. Their commercial auto insurance policies can include liability insurance, medical coverage, comprehensive, collision, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. USAA commercial car insurance may be right for you if your vehicle is used for your business, business ads are displayed on your vehicle, you own a trucking business, or you rent vehicles for your business.
USAA Rideshare Insurance
For those that work with rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, USAA offers rideshare insurance as an add-on to your personal auto insurance policy. These policies are typically cheap and can cost as low as $6 per month. They also offer better coverage than rideshare companies.
How To Cancel USAA Auto Insurance
To cancel an auto insurance policy with USAA, you can call an agent at 800-531-8722. You can also request a cancellation electronically by signing onto your USAA account online. Lastly, you can cancel your account by mailing a cancellation request to USAA headquarters. If you still own a car, be sure to have another policy in place to avoid a lapse in auto insurance coverage.
USAA Insurance: Additional Coverage Options
USAA Insurance offers more than just car insurance and provides many options for home and life insurance. Below is a breakdown of coverage options for each.
USAA Home Insurance
A USAA home insurance policy can cover fire, theft, vandalism, liability, most weather-related events, identity theft, and more. With the loss of use protection, USAA can cover an increase in living expenses if you need to find another place to live. Other homeowners insurance options include earthquake coverage and home-sharing coverage.
USAA Life Insurance
Like most national insurers, USAA offers a variety of life insurance options. You can get term coverage, which expires after a fixed period of time, or permanent coverage, which lasts indefinitely. USAA offers life insurance to anyone, not just members of the military. Most plans require a medical exam and questionnaire.
USAA Insurance Customer Reviews
USAA consistently earns high customer satisfaction ratings, which is one reason it’s the best car insurance for veterans, active military, and their families. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ lists USAA insurance as the highest-rated choice in every region of the U.S. except one, where it took second place. Below we explore some positive reviews and complaints regarding USAA’s insurance services.
Positive USAA Insurance Reviews
USAA auto insurance reviews typically mention expedient claims service and reliable agents. The majority of USAA insurance reviews indicate high customer satisfaction.
“I’ve had USAA insurance, home and auto, for over 20 years [with] no problems. Last accident [I received] forgiveness. They were very courteous and no problems at all.”
– D. Thomas via BBB
“I’ve been a USAA customer since 1980. My premiums appear to be less than most other companies (even though I carry a great deal of liability coverage) and, what’s more important, I’ve had several claims. USAA’s claims department is without peer in the industry. They are, without question, exceptional.”
– Jim T. via Quora
USAA Insurance Complaints
As with any insurance company, there are some complaints about USAA. A few customers felt that their premiums were especially high. While some drivers may see higher rates with USAA, our cost data indicates this is not the case for most drivers.
“My service keeps getting worse and my bill keeps going up. … Currently, my yearly insurance is more than my car’s total worth.”
– Ryan A. via BBB
“Overpriced insurance with manipulative advertising. Find better elsewhere.”
– Ian via Trustpilot
USAA has a complaint index of 0.98, according to the NAIC. This means USAA’s complaint rate is slightly lower than average for its size. On the BBB website, USAA customer service agents respond to complaints and resolve them in a timely manner.
USAA SafePilot Reviews
The SafePilot app has a 4.4-star rating out of 5.0 in the App Store, and a 4.1-star rating out of 5.0 on the Google Play Store. In the past, some customers left reviews saying the app gave them lower scores for behaviors they did not consider to be unsafe. Others addressed an issue where the app was counting phone use when connected to an in-car entertainment system such as Apple Carplay or Android Auto. USAA has since addressed some of these bugs.
USAA Insurance Claims Reviews
Most customers have positive experiences with USAA’s claims department. The company scored 890 out of 1,000 on the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠, which was third-highest among national providers.
USAA Customer Service
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers in 2022. Of this total, 388 people had USAA car insurance. Those customers rated their overall satisfaction with USAA 4.3 out of 5.0. The average rating between all companies was 4.2, so this suggests USAA has better-than-average customer service.
Below, you can see how USAA scored in multiple areas of our survey. Overall, USAA had higher-than-average ratings in many areas.
|Aspect Surveyed
|USAA Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.3
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.2
|4
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.3
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
USAA Mobile Apps
The USAA mobile app has a 4.1-star rating out of 5.0 on Google Play. This app can be used to manage your insurance policies, banking needs, and other USAA services. It’s easy to view your car insurance ID card, file insurance claims, and request roadside assistance. You can also view an accident checklist so you know what to do after experiencing an automobile accident.
USAA SafePilot Program
Drivers interested in usage-based car insurance savings should download SafePilot. There’s a discount of up to five percent just for downloading the app and enrolling in the safe driving program. Your trips will be automatically logged and scored, so you don’t need to open the app every time you drive.
Practices like giving yourself enough time to brake when stopping help your score, while accelerating too quickly or driving late at night can decrease the score. When it’s time for your USAA auto insurance policy to renew, you’ll earn up to 30 percent off.
Be aware that the SafePilot program is not available in all states.
USAA Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rate USAA 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for its great customer service, reputation, and affordable rates. For these reasons, our review team also named the provider Best for Military in 2023. USAA is a great option for your insurance needs and overall has great prices as well as mostly positive customer reviews. However, USAA insurance is only offered to military families. Although USAA is a great option, we recommend looking around and comparing insurance provider quotes to find the best deal for your needs.
