If you want unlicensed driver’s insurance, call up your top choices for car insurance providers and explain your situation. Under no circumstances should you lie to the insurance company. If your lie is found out, your policy will be canceled and auto insurance coverage denied.

General strategies for how to buy car insurance as an unlicensed driver will vary depending on your reason for getting insurance.

You own a vehicle that others will drive

You may be unable to drive but have a close friend or family member who will drive your car. If this is the case, you’ll need unlicensed driver’s insurance. Even though this is a valid reason to purchase car insurance, you may still have trouble finding it. Most providers will not give you an auto insurance quote unless you provide your driver’s license number first.

What you can do is list another licensed driver as the primary driver. It is this person’s license number you then use to request a quote. If you know who will be driving the vehicle for you, see about having that person named the primary driver.

You can also specifically exclude yourself from coverage. Excluded drivers are people you name on your car insurance policy as being specifically prohibited from driving your vehicle.

Listing someone else as the primary driver is easier if that person lives with you. If the primary driver does not live with you, car insurance companies may be more hesitant to let you name them on your policy. In this case, consider co-titling your vehicle with the person who will be driving it. This person can then more easily be listed as the primary driver.

You have a vintage vehicle you want to insure against theft or calamity

Perhaps you have a collectible car you keep for display purposes. You have no interest in driving the car, but you want to insure it because it’s an expensive item that you care about. What you need is unlicensed driver’s insurance.

Some insurance providers offer special options for antique auto insurance. You might also ask about parked car insurance or comprehensive-only coverage.

You need to prevent lapses in your coverage during a license suspension

Lapses in car coverage are not good, and they become part of your driving history. Failing to insure a motor vehicle you own can result in big premium bumps the next time you try to shop for car insurance. If you have a suspended license and it’s time to buy or renew a policy, what do you do?

A common reason for having one’s license suspended in the first place is not having insurance. After your license is suspended, a requirement for having it reinstated is to provide proof of insurance. But how do you buy insurance without a license? A catch-22.

This is a fairly common circumstance, and most auto insurers will let you buy insurance while your license is suspended. To have your license reinstated, you may also need a form called an SR-22. This is a document from your insurer guaranteeing that you possess the state minimum required amount of insurance.

You have a learner’s permit

Perhaps you have a learner’s permit and are thinking of buying a car. If you want to drive your new car off the lot, you’ll need proof of insurance first to buy the car. Speak with providers, and they may be able to insure you using your provisional license from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or a government ID.

If you are a teenager or live with an insured driver, consider getting insured under their policy instead of buying your own. You’re much more likely to find cheap auto insurance this way.

Whatever your reason for needing unlicensed driver’s insurance, consider working with an insurance agency. Agencies deal with multiple providers and may be able to find the perfect fit for your specific needs. Insurance agents are knowledgeable about which providers offer what services and they may even have encountered your situation before.