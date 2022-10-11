TruStage Auto Insurance: Recommended Competitors

It’s always wise to get quotes from several insurance companies when making your decision. We’ve researched the top car insurance companies in the industry, and below, we’ve rounded up some great alternatives to TruStage auto insurance.

State Farm Auto Insurance

State Farm is the No. 1 auto insurance provider in the United States based on market share, and we have given it favorable ratings due to its low premiums and satisfactory coverage. The company is financially strong and able to fulfill claims.

Reputation And Financial Strength

AM Best awarded State Farm an A++ financial strength rating, which is the highest rating possible. This indicates that State Farm has the financial capabilities to fulfill claims and that customers should have an easier time getting their claims fulfilled than with other insurance companies.

State Farm was founded in 1922 and has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy insurance provider over its near-century in business.

Coverage Options

State Farm offers standard coverage as well as a few optional add-ons such as sports car coverage, antique car coverage, and travel and rental insurance.

We were particularly pleased with State Farm’s travel and rental insurance, which not only reimburses motorists for the cost of a rental car but also covers the cost of lodging and food if the driver is stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Discounts And Rewards

State Farm auto insurance offers multiple discounts such as:

Good student discount

Discount for drivers under age 25 who complete a State Farm driving safety course

Multiple vehicle discount

Car and home insurance bundle discount

Unfortunately, State Farm does not offer an accident forgiveness program, which you can get if you purchase TruStage auto insurance through Liberty Mutual.

Customer Satisfaction

State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB. Customers are generally satisfied with their policies. State Farm has fewer than the median number of complaints for an insurance company its size.

Our Verdict

State Farm’s low insurance premiums, along with its strong reputation and financial standing, make it one of our top recommendations for auto insurance. Although accident forgiveness is not an option with State Farm, we believe its other good features make up for it. Learn more in our detailed review of State Farm auto insurance.

Geico Auto Insurance

After State Farm, Geico has the largest market share of the U.S. insurance industry. The company has a strong focus on integrating technology into its products for added convenience, and its rates are quite reasonable, albeit slightly higher than State Farm’s.

Reputation and Financial Strength

Geico has also received an A++ rating from AM Best. It is a generally well-regarded auto insurance company, largely due to its famous TV ads. However, customers seem to be satisfied with their policies, and the company has received fewer than the median number of complaints for a company of its size.

Coverage Options

Geico focuses on providing a strong yet standard insurance product. It offers standard insurance and a few other upgrades such as rental reimbursement.

Discounts And Rewards

Geico has a long roster of discounts and reward programs. These include the following and more:

Senior discount

Student discount

Military personnel discount

Anti-theft system discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Customer Satisfaction

Geico’s focus on technology has made it a very easy company to file claims with and get quotes from. Its app is highly rated, with a 4.7 out of 5.0 on Google Play, indicating that customers find it easy to use and helpful.

In addition to filing claims via phone calls, online, or through the app, customers can also meet with a local representative in person to discuss their claims.

Our Verdict

Geico makes car insurance convenient – both procedurally and financially. Between its no-hassle filing and quotes processes and its reasonable rates, Geico has an insurance product that we highly recommend. Learn more in our review of Geico auto insurance.

TruStage Auto Insurance: FAQ