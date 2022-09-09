Our team spent nearly 2,000 hours researching dozens of car insurance companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Each year, we update our ratings across multiple categories that include over 8,000 data points in total. Among the data we gather are J.D. Power ratings, complaint ratios, availability restrictions, and average costs. We also surveyed 8,500 car insurance customers to learn what’s important to them and get satisfaction ratings for different companies.
At the end of the day, we rate Travelers 4.5 out of 5.0 and name it Best Coverage Selection. In this article, we’ll dive deep into Travelers’ coverage options, customer reviews, benefits, discounts, and more.
Our Travelers Insurance Review And Methodology
We give Travelers 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best Coverage Selection in 2023. The provider is highly regarded by industry experts and offers a broad selection of coverage beyond the legal minimums. However, coverage isn’t available in every state, and Travelers insurance reviews vary (though most report claims satisfaction). Coverage with Travelers is also generally more expensive than with many other companies.
An auto insurance policy with Travelers is worth consideration for those looking for car insurance for teens because of its good student and new driver policy discounts. Motorists who prefer to speak with insurance agents instead of filing insurance claims online will also appreciate the numerous in-person options. That said, it’s equally easy to file a claim online or via the Travelers mobile app if you prefer to do things digitally.
How We Rated Travelers Insurance
Our 4.5-star rating for Travelers is a weighted average of ratings in industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology. Let’s take a closer look at these categories below.
Industry Standing
When you’re shopping for car insurance, you want to know the company you choose is reliable and isn’t going anywhere soon. In this category, we look at ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), total premiums written, and financial strength ratings from AM Best. These financial strength ratings rate a company’s ability to cover claims. Travelers scores well in this category overall with a rating of 4.3.
Availability
Next, we look at a company’s availability. How many states does it operate in and what types of drivers can get coverage? We rate Travelers 5.0 for availability because it operates nationwide and doesn’t impose any driver restrictions.
Coverage
Compared to other companies, Travelers offers a wide range of coverage options and add-ons, earning it a 4.7-star rating for coverage. For this category, we looked at the availability of add-ons like roadside assistance and gap insurance – an area where Travelers stands out. In our car insurance survey, we asked Travelers policyholders to rate their satisfaction with the coverage choices available to them. Travelers received a score of 3.9 out of 5.0, which was the average in our survey.
Cost And Discounts
Price is one of the most important factors for insurance shoppers, so we go deep in this category. Our cost ratings include available discounts as well as consumer satisfaction with affordability according to our survey. We also analyze data from Quadrant Information Services. This data includes costs for a variety of ages, locations, and driver backgrounds.
Here are details on the data we analyze:
- Age: Our data includes costs for ages 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, and 75.
- Location: Our data includes the top 100 most populous ZIP codes per state with a maximum of 10 ZIP codes per major city.
- Driving history: While the standard rates below are for those with good driving records, we also look at rates for drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.
- Vehicle: Rates in this article combine costs for three popular vehicles: a 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, a 2022 Toyota Camry, and a 2022 Ford F-150 XL.
We received rate data for both full-coverage and minimum-coverage policies. (Skip to our explanation of types of insurance coverage for more information.) Full-coverage insurance includes $500 deductibles for comprehensive and collision insurance. In other words, you would pay $500 before those types of insurance kick in.
Travelers scores 4.4 in this category.
Customer Service
For this rating, we analyzed hundreds of Travelers customer reviews on the BBB and Trustpilot to note any patterns of positive or negative reviews. We also include the company’s overall satisfaction rating from our survey, where Travelers earned a score of 4.2 out of 5.0. Finally, we look at how Travelers performed across multiple J.D. Power studies and its complaint ratio from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Travelers gets a respectable 4.4 in this area.
Technology
Our last category covers the types of technology the car insurance company offers to enhance the customer experience. Travelers has a good website and a reliable mobile app that allows drivers to pull up insurance cards and check their policies on their phones. It also offers a usage-based insurance program called IntelliDrive®. Travelers earns a 3.9-star rating in this category.
Travelers Quick Facts
Founded: 1864
Availability: All 50 states
Market share: 2% in 2021 according to the NAIC
AM Best financial strength rating: A++
BBB rating: A
Travelers Insurance Industry Ratings
Travelers ranked eighth in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study℠ with a score of 853 out of 1,000. This was slightly below the industry average of 863 for large insurance companies. This study covers the shopping experience of insurance companies. Travelers also scored below average in most regions of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠, but it did rank high in New York and the Mid-Atlantic region. This study covers a variety of categories including claims, price, policy offerings, interaction, and information.
How Much Does Travelers Car Insurance Cost?
According to our rate estimates, 35-year-old good drivers pay an average of $1,669 per year for full-coverage insurance from Travelers, which is about $139 per month. This is a bit cheaper than the national average of $1,730 per year. However, Travelers isn’t the cheapest provider on average. In this section, we’ll compare Travelers to other companies.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
Full-coverage insurance covers other people’s vehicles and medical bills as well as damage to your vehicle if you cause an accident or hit a stationary object. (The other driver’s insurance should cover you if they cause an accident.) Below, you can see how Travelers compares to other companies on full-coverage costs.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|The Hartford
|$2,135
|$178
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
What Is Traveler’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
If you’re looking for the cheapest option available, you’ll want minimum-coverage insurance. Be aware that this doesn’t cover your vehicle if you cause an accident. According to our rate data, Travelers costs an average of $730 per year or $61 per month for minimum coverage. This is a bit more than the national average of $635 per year.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners
|$349
|$29
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$38
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
Travelers Auto Insurance Rates
Travelers insurance rates are about seven percent cheaper than the national average according to our estimates. So, Travelers is not an expensive company compared to what’s out there. However, other companies like USAA and Geico tend to be cheaper on average.
Car insurance prices change over time, and drivers can experience rate increases even without an obvious cause. According to our car insurance survey, about 37 percent of Travelers drivers had experienced a rate increase without an obvious cause. Compared to other providers, this percentage was slightly less than average.
The cost of a policy with any insurance company varies from person to person, sometimes significantly. This is why you need to compare personalized quotes from companies to know what you’d pay. The factors that impact the cost of car insurance include:
- Age
- Driving record
- City
- Vehicle
- Marital status
- Credit score
- Gender
Travelers Car Insurance Cost By Driving Profile
Below, you can see how Travelers insurance costs can change for 35-year-olds depending on different driving histories compared to national averages. For most of these accidents or violations, Travelers is a bit cheaper than the national average.
|Driving Profile
|Travelers Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$2,006
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$2,269
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,332
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,032
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,193
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$2,935
|$3,761
|Poor credit
|$2,952
|$3,120
Travelers Auto Insurance Rates By Age
Below, you can see how annual and monthly rate estimates change based on a driver’s age.
|Age
|Annual Travelers Cost Estimate
|Monthly Travelers Cost Estimate
|16
|$7,206
|$600
|17
|$5,277
|$440
|18
|$4,429
|$369
|19
|$3,570
|$298
|21
|$2,513
|$209
|25
|$1,763
|$147
|30
|$1,695
|$141
|40
|$1,570
|$131
|45
|$1,550
|$129
|50
|$1,505
|$125
|55
|$1,398
|$117
|65
|$1,465
|$122
|75
|$1,754
|$146
Travelers Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 16-Year-Olds
Here’s how Travelers car insurance compares to other providers for 16-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|Erie Insurance
|$3,410
|$284
|Auto-Owners
|$3,533
|$294
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$600
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
Travelers Rate Comparison For 21-Year-Olds
Here’s how Travelers rates for 21-year-olds compare to rates from other providers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Auto-Owners
|$2,074
|$173
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$175
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
Travelers Car Insurance Costs: Estimates By State
To provide readers with a general idea of how much Travelers auto insurance costs, the table below shows full coverage Travelers rate estimates for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit. These prices are compared with average rates by state for the same driver.
|State
|Travelers Annual Cost
|State Annual Cost
|Alabama
|$1,344
|$1,479
|Arizona
|$1,532
|$1,754
|Delaware
|$1,490
|$1,169
|Florida
|$2,348
|$2,947
|Idaho
|$1,020
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,324
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$1,254
|$1,332
|Kansas
|$1,497
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,619
|$1,779
|Maine
|$865
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,404
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$3,452
|$2,647
|Minnesota
|$1,690
|$1,632
|Missouri
|$1,483
|$1,734
|Nebraska
|$2,030
|$2,149
|New Jersey
|$2,073
|$2,037
|New York
|$3,748
|$2,783
|Oregon
|$1,336
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,194
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,664
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,476
|$1,665
|Tennessee
|$1,452
|$1,281
|Virginia
|$1,184
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,570
|$1,438
While Travelers auto insurance is typically cheaper than the state average, it is rarely the cheapest coverage option, according to our cost data. Also, keep in mind that these numbers are intended to give you an idea of the cost. Your rates may vary.
Travelers Auto Insurance Discounts
While Travelers auto insurance may initially seem more expensive than competitors, the insurance company offers several discounts that can help you to save money:
- Multi-policy discount: Save up to 13 percent when you bundle your car insurance with a Travelers home insurance policy.
- Multi-car discount: Save up to 8 percent if you insure two or more cars through the same Travelers insurance policy.
- Homeownership discount: Save up to 5 percent on your car insurance if you own a home or condo, even if you insure it elsewhere.
- Safe driver discount: Save up to 10 percent if you have no accidents, minor violations, or major comprehensive claims for the past three years. The safe driving discount can also award up to 23 percent off if you have been accident-free for the past five years.
- Continuous insurance discount: Save up to 15 percent if you have no gaps in your coverage.
- Hybrid/electric vehicle discount: Save if you own or lease a hybrid car.
- New car discount: Save up to 10 percent when you purchase or own a car that’s less than three years old.
- Early quote discount: Save 3-10 percent on your new Travelers insurance policy if you get an auto insurance quote before your current policy expires.
- Good student discount: Save up to 8 percent if one of the drivers on the policy is fully enrolled in high school or college, and maintains a B average or better.
- Student away at school discount: Save up to 7 percent if one of the dependents on the policy goes to school at least 100 miles away and won’t be driving your car.
- Driver training discount: Save up to 8 percent if you have successfully completed an approved driver education course.
- EFT, paid in full, and good payer discounts: Save up to 7.5 percent if you pay your policy in full, 2 to 3 percent by paying through electronic funds transfer (EFT) or payroll deduction, or up to 15 percent for consistently paying your premium on time.
The only way to find the cheapest car insurance company for you is to compare personalized quotes from various insurers.
Travelers Usage-Based Discount
Travelers also offers a usage-based program called IntelliDrive. This program tracks your driving in real time through an app and records things like speed, acceleration, and braking. Safe drivers can save up to 30 percent with IntelliDrive after a 90-day data-capture period. You can also get a small discount right away just for enrolling in the policy. Be aware that IntelliDrive data may increase your car insurance rate if you aren’t a safe driver.
Travelers Auto Insurance Coverage
Like most car insurance companies, Travelers offers the following types of auto insurance:
- Liability coverage (bodily injury and property damage): Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision coverage: Covers your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from collisions with stationary objects
- Personal injury protection: Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Medical payments: Covers your medical bills
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Covers your vehicle and medical bills if someone without enough auto insurance causes an accident
The amount of coverage you are legally required to carry varies by state. It’s important to note that these car insurance policies have payout limits and may not always cover the entirety of expenses incurred.
Minimum vs. full coverage: Minimum coverage is usually at least bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, but your state may also include uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, or others. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive insurance along with your state’s minimum requirements.
Travelers Auto Insurance Add-Ons
Besides standard coverage, Travelers car insurance offers the following coverage add-ons:
|Travelers Car Insurance
|Coverage Details
|Loan/lease gap insurance
|This covers you in the event that your vehicle is totaled before the loan or lease is paid off.
|Rental coverage
|This provides rental reimbursement if your car isn’t drivable for more than 24 hours and you need to use a rental car.
|Roadside assistance
|Travelers provides roadside assistance and towing, which could give you peace of mind in case of a breakdown or similar circumstance.
|New car replacement
|If you total a new car within five years of purchase, Travelers will cover the replacement cost for a brand-new car of the same make and model.
|Accident forgiveness insurance
|With the Responsible Driver PlanSM, Travelers will forgive one accident and minor traffic violation every 36 months. With the Premier Responsible Driver Plan®, Travelers will apply a $50 credit to your deductible for every six months that all drivers on the plan are free of accidents or major traffic violations, up to $500.
|Ridesharing
|This covers drivers who work for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. Coverage is only available in Colorado and Illinois.
|Named non-owner
|This type of coverage is appropriate for those who don't regularly own vehicles but frequently rent or borrow them and/or use car-sharing services.
Travelers Rental Car Insurance
Travelers’ rental car insurance is typically included in your auto insurance policy but is also offered as an add-on through rental car reimbursement. Rental car coverage through your policy will be limited by the same terms. Travelers’ rental car reimbursement will pay a fixed amount per day toward the cost of your rental, up to a maximum per-claim limit. Rental reimbursement coverage typically costs between $2 and $15 per month but can differ from person to person.
How To Cancel Travelers Auto Insurance
Canceling an auto insurance policy for Travelers can be done by calling a representative at 800-842-5075, by writing a cancellation letter, or by going to a local Travelers office. When preparing to cancel your policy make sure to have your Travelers policy number, the cancellation date of the policy, and details for your replacement policy if applicable.
Does Travelers Cover Rideshare Drivers?
Yes, Travelers can cover rideshare drivers. This insurance covers the gap when you’re logged into a service like Uber but haven’t picked anyone up yet for a trip. Normally, the rideshare company’s insurance won’t cover you at this time, and your own insurance won’t either. That’s what rideshare insurance is for.
Can Travelers Cover Classic Cars?
No, Travelers doesn’t offer classic car insurance for individuals. If you have a classic car, you’ll want agreed-value coverage to cover your car if the value increases. You can get this from specialty companies like Hagerty or some major insurers like Progressive and State Farm.
Can Travelers Cover SR-22 Insurance?
Yes, Travelers can cover SR-22 insurance for high-risk drivers. If you’re required to file an SR-22 form, Travelers can provide coverage and complete the form for your state showing you maintain insurance.
What Travelers Is Missing
Travelers offers many coverage options, which is what makes it stand out. However, there are a few things you won’t find from Travelers that you can get elsewhere. For example, Travelers doesn’t provide trip interruption coverage. This would pay for food and lodging up to a limit if you get in an accident far from home. Also, the company doesn’t offer original equipment manufacturer parts replacement coverage. You can get this option from Progressive or Liberty Mutual.
Other Travelers Insurance Products
Aside from auto insurance, Travelers offers the following insurance products:
- Homeowners insurance
- Renters insurance
- Condo insurance
- Personal property coverage (for items such as furniture, clothing, and electronics)
- Boat and yacht insurance
- Landlord insurance
- Umbrella insurance
- Jewelry and valuable items coverage
- Wedding and events insurance
According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Travelers homeowners insurance is the fourth-most popular car insurance company in the country. Standard coverage options include personal property, liability, loss of use, and more. If you have an environmentally friendly home, Travelers can cover the cost to use specific green materials in repairs after a loss.
Travelers Insurance Customer Reviews
Overall, most customers have positive experiences with Travelers insurance. We’ll break down Travelers’ ratings and reputation here. While the company has a good track record, some Travelers insurance reviews are not so positive. This can be seen through its BBB customer rating of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars.
It’s not uncommon for an insurer to have both positive and negative reviews about the claims process. Especially with a larger insurance company like Travelers, there are bound to be complaints. To judge an insurer, we look at individual complaints as well as NAIC complaint reports.
Positive Travelers Insurance Reviews
There are many Travelers insurance reviews that mention helpful agents and a smooth claims process. Comments like the one below are common:
“Been with Travelers for probably 30 years for auto insurance. Have made three claims for totaled cars. They have been excellent to deal with, responsive, informative, and fair. So far, I’m very happy with them.”
– David A. via BBB
Negative Travelers Reviews
Negative Travelers insurance reviews typically mention a frustrating claims process.
“My family has been Travelers customers for over 18 years. Now, it is becoming time for me to move onto my own car insurance plan. Today I have been on hold for over two hours to get any kind of help … As a note to possible clients of Travelers, please don’t waste your time.”
– Matt via BBB
Travelers receives fewer complaints than most companies of the same size and market share. According to the NAIC, the company has fewer complaints than the industry average for its size. However, Travelers insurance reviews are not the best in the industry. Because the company relies on local agents, experiences may vary by location.
According to our car insurance survey, 34 percent of Travelers customers were very dissatisfied with the company overall. However, fewer than 50 respondents on the survey were Travelers customers, so the sample size was not large enough to draw broad conclusions from.
Travelers Insurance Complaints
Travelers fares better than many other companies for overall complaints. Its complaint ratio from the NAIC is 0.76, while the industry average is 1. In other words, Travelers gets 24 percent fewer complaints for its size than other companies in the industry.
Travelers IntelliDrive Reviews
Travelers IntelliDrive has a 4.2 out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play and a 4.6-star rating on the App Store, which are good scores for this type of app. Even several of the top insurers like Geico typically receive lower scores for their usage-based apps. Sometimes these apps report inaccurate driving data. Most IntelliDrive users appear to appreciate the service and were able to get their insurance premiums reduced because of safe driving habits.
Travelers NAIC Number
The NAIC number for Travelers is 25674. This number can be used to look up Travelers on the NAIC website to read reports about complaint trends and the insurer’s financial outlook.
Ratings From Our Customer Experience Survey
In 2022 our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on their experiences with different companies. Out of the total, 105 people had Travelers insurance. Those customers rated Travelers 4.2 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction, which was also the average rating on the survey.
Notably, Travelers received a better score for claims service than the survey average. Below, you can see how Travelers performed on a variety of questions on the customer service survey.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Travelers Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.2
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.2
|4
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.4
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Travelers Insurance App
The Travelers mobile app allows customers to manage their policies, make payments, display auto insurance cards, request roadside assistance, and file claims. Many of the best insurers have mobile apps with similar features. Travelers Mobile has a 3.7- out of 5.0-star rating on Google Play and a 4.7- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store.
Travelers Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rate Travelers insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its large number of discounts and strong customer service. Travelers offers a wide selection of coverage options and can be great for new drivers. However, coverage tends to be more expensive on average and insurance policies are not available in every state. We encourage you to get multiple quotes from insurance providers and compare your options so that you get the best deal.
Travelers Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Choices
In our review of the best car insurance companies, a few providers stood out above the rest. Here are the companies we recommend looking into for car insurance:
1. State Farm Car Insurance: Best Overall
State Farm has the largest market share in the auto insurance industry and is well known for its low car insurance rates and quick claim payouts, which is why we give it an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars. After conducting our research, we also consider it the best auto insurance provider for students and one of the best for teens. This is largely due to its Steer Clear® program, which helps drivers under 25 to save on car insurance costs.
To learn more, read our full State Farm auto insurance review.
2. Geico Car Insurance: Best Discount Availability
Geico is the second-largest car insurance provider in the United States after State Farm. The company focuses on providing a streamlined online quote and claims experience, which is great for those who prefer taking care of business digitally. We rate Geico as one of our top choices for students and military personnel due to its discount offerings including Geico DriveEasy®, a telematics program that offers up to 25% off insurance rates. We give Geico an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.
To learn more, read our full Geico auto insurance review.
3. USAA Auto Insurance: Best For Military
USAA provides auto insurance exclusively to military personnel, veterans, and their families. Its average annual car insurance payments are quite low, and it has the best rates for many drivers. Given that the provider is entirely focused on serving the military, USAA provides coverage that fits the needs of military personnel very well. It is for USAA’s excellent prices and customer service records that we award the provider an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars.
To learn more, read our full USAA auto insurance review.