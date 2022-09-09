We give Travelers 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it Best Coverage Selection in 2023. The provider is highly regarded by industry experts and offers a broad selection of coverage beyond the legal minimums. However, coverage isn’t available in every state, and Travelers insurance reviews vary (though most report claims satisfaction). Coverage with Travelers is also generally more expensive than with many other companies.

An auto insurance policy with Travelers is worth consideration for those looking for car insurance for teens because of its good student and new driver policy discounts. Motorists who prefer to speak with insurance agents instead of filing insurance claims online will also appreciate the numerous in-person options. That said, it’s equally easy to file a claim online or via the Travelers mobile app if you prefer to do things digitally.

Pros A rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best New driver discounts Long new car replacement coverage Easy car insurance quotes process Cons Expensive coverage for some drivers Mixed customer service reviews Some Android users report issues with the Travelers mobile app Not available in every state

How We Rated Travelers Insurance

Our 4.5-star rating for Travelers is a weighted average of ratings in industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology. Let’s take a closer look at these categories below.

Industry Standing

When you’re shopping for car insurance, you want to know the company you choose is reliable and isn’t going anywhere soon. In this category, we look at ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), total premiums written, and financial strength ratings from AM Best. These financial strength ratings rate a company’s ability to cover claims. Travelers scores well in this category overall with a rating of 4.3.

Availability

Next, we look at a company’s availability. How many states does it operate in and what types of drivers can get coverage? We rate Travelers 5.0 for availability because it operates nationwide and doesn’t impose any driver restrictions.

Coverage

Compared to other companies, Travelers offers a wide range of coverage options and add-ons, earning it a 4.7-star rating for coverage. For this category, we looked at the availability of add-ons like roadside assistance and gap insurance – an area where Travelers stands out. In our car insurance survey, we asked Travelers policyholders to rate their satisfaction with the coverage choices available to them. Travelers received a score of 3.9 out of 5.0, which was the average in our survey.

Cost And Discounts

Price is one of the most important factors for insurance shoppers, so we go deep in this category. Our cost ratings include available discounts as well as consumer satisfaction with affordability according to our survey. We also analyze data from Quadrant Information Services. This data includes costs for a variety of ages, locations, and driver backgrounds.

Here are details on the data we analyze:

Age: Our data includes costs for ages 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, and 75.

Location: Our data includes the top 100 most populous ZIP codes per state with a maximum of 10 ZIP codes per major city.

Driving history: While the standard rates below are for those with good driving records, we also look at rates for drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Vehicle: Rates in this article combine costs for three popular vehicles: a 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, a 2022 Toyota Camry, and a 2022 Ford F-150 XL.

We received rate data for both full-coverage and minimum-coverage policies. (Skip to our explanation of types of insurance coverage for more information.) Full-coverage insurance includes $500 deductibles for comprehensive and collision insurance. In other words, you would pay $500 before those types of insurance kick in.



Travelers scores 4.4 in this category.

Customer Service

For this rating, we analyzed hundreds of Travelers customer reviews on the BBB and Trustpilot to note any patterns of positive or negative reviews. We also include the company’s overall satisfaction rating from our survey, where Travelers earned a score of 4.2 out of 5.0. Finally, we look at how Travelers performed across multiple J.D. Power studies and its complaint ratio from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Travelers gets a respectable 4.4 in this area.

Technology

Our last category covers the types of technology the car insurance company offers to enhance the customer experience. Travelers has a good website and a reliable mobile app that allows drivers to pull up insurance cards and check their policies on their phones. It also offers a usage-based insurance program called IntelliDrive®. Travelers earns a 3.9-star rating in this category.