Another selling point of ridesharing is that it could require fewer people to drive themselves. It could even lead to less people owning vehicles, which should lead to decreased congestion. So have these promises panned out?

Researchers at Tongji University, MIT, and the Future Urban Mobility Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology dove into the issues headfirst and published their findings in 2021. The researchers looked at monthly federal traffic data for 44 metropolitan areas and compared congestion statistics before and after TNCs entered the market. According to Impacts of Transportation Network Companies on Urban Mobility, transportation network companies increased congestion duration by 4.5 percent and intensity by about 1 percent.

Some cities have changed or introduced policies to account for increased congestion. For example, Chicago modified its ground transportation tax in 2020 to encourage other forms of transportation during peak hours. There is now a downtown zone surcharge on trips that start or end downtown during weekday peak hours. The surcharge is higher for single-occupant rides.

The city of Chicago doesn’t say exactly how much TNCs have influenced congestion, but it does say that single riders account for 77 percent of rides during peak times.

Did Chicago’s Downtown Rideshare Tax Work?

The good news is that Chicago’s tax seems to have reduced single-rider trips and opened up a little more space on the roads downtown. Researchers at MIT and Xiamen University (including two for the paper referenced above) took a look at Chicago’s congestion data in 2023 to analyze the effects of the tax.

They found the policy decreased downtown rideshare trips by 7.1 percent overall. Single-occupant trips decreased by 11 percent while shared trips increased by 16.4 percent. That was exactly what the city set out to do.

The Union of Concerned Scientists cited Chicago’s downtown rideshare tax as an example to follow in its 2020 study. Speaking about the updated data in 2023, Anair said, “Chicago’s example shows that public policy can have a positive impact on ridesharing. This example can encourage other cities to steer ridesharing from being business-centered to being centered on the community as a whole.”

Pooled Services Still Aren’t The First Choice

If everyone would use pooled ridesharing services, there would be fewer cars on the road and congestion would decrease. Yet while many people may be comfortable getting into an Uber with others they know and carpooling to a single place, how do riders feel about pooled rides with strangers?

UberX Share is the resurrection of Uber Pool, which died out during COVID-19. UberX Share and Lyft Shared both match you with riders going in the same general direction. You get a break on the price but it adds time to the overall trip. Uber and Lyft do what they can to promote pooled rides, but the programs are only available in certain cities.

If a rider is right on time to catch an Uber to work, will they want to take a gamble on saving a few bucks with UberX Share to pick up a random person while increasing transit time? Probably not.

The California Air Resource Board (CARB) studied pooled vs. non-pooled rides through rideshare driver diagnostic vehicle data. The data included 31 drivers who completed 2,754 trips in the survey timeframe. CARB found 336 of these trips were pooled, while 2,418 were not. In other words, pooled trips accounted for about 12 percent of overall trips in the survey.

It may take more drastic changes, like Chicago’s downtown rideshare tax, to encourage more people to take a car with a stranger. But do companies have enough incentive to make changes for the better? “Companies are motivated to give rides to as many customers as possible and to keep growing, so public policy is important to steer the industry and get the best outcome for everyone,” said UCS’s Anair. “Municipalities need to prioritize people, not the number of trips.”