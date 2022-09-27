How We Rated State Farm Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories: industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.

Industry Standing

Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category. We rated State Farm 4.8 in this category because it has been in business for a century and has excellent financial strength ratings.

Availability

We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. We rated State Farm 4.8 for availability – it’s available in all states except Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where it no longer accepts new business.

Coverage

This rating is based on the types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Our coverage rating for State Farm is 4.6. The company offers plenty of coverage options but does not offer new car replacement, which many of its competitors offer. Allstate, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual offer this coverage.

Cost and Discounts

Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.

Our cost data for State Farm includes prices for male and female drivers of many age groups within the 100 most populous zip codes per state. The age groups include teen drivers ages 16 through 19, young adults who are 21 and 25 years old, and adults aged in 10-year increments through age 75. Our data also includes costs for drivers with past accidents and violations on their driving records. We rated State Farm 4.6 in this category for providing low average costs and a variety of discounts.

Costs in this article are based on averages for three vehicles – a 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, and 2022 Ford F-150 XL – with an annual mileage of 12,000 miles. Unless noted otherwise, averages are for married 35-year-old male and female drivers. Minimum coverage matches the minimum requirements per state, while full coverage includes comprehensive and collision coverage with a $500 deductible.

Customer Service

We comb through hundreds of online customer reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot, and Google. We also evaluate consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power, including the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ and J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Study℠. To gain additional customer insights, our research team conducted an independent survey of 7,000 participants in 2022 that covered general satisfaction, cost satisfaction, interaction with agents, and more. With this proprietary survey data and our third-party research, we rate State Farm 4.7 in this category.

Technology

Our last research category covers technology. In our experience, auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics programs are more likely to meet consumer needs. State Farm has a reliable mobile app, a usage-based insurance program, and an app-based educational program for young drivers, so we rate it 4.4 in this category.