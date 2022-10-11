State Auto Insurance has offered insurance products for almost a century and maintains largely positive ratings and reviews. The company caters to the needs of individuals, businesses, and farms and ranches with a variety of policies including personal property and casualty insurance, business insurance, and of course, auto insurance.
Insurance from State Auto is not available nationwide, so if you’re considering a State Auto policy, you’ll need to check if it is available in your area. You can search for local agents on the State Auto website. We encourage you to see if State Auto is available in your area or if there’s a better deal for you from one of the nation’s best car insurance companies.
State Auto Insurance Company Overview
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto Insurance was established by Robert Pein in 1921. Frustrated by high rates and unfair claim settlements, Pein vowed his company would offer reasonable rates and prompt, fair claim services. This has been the company’s hallmark ever since. State Auto now provides services in 33 states including Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Minnesota.
According to the company, it writes $2 billion in premiums to clients. Reports from credit rating agency AM Best further confirm the company’s excellent financial strength. The company scored an A (Excellent), which indicates its strong operating performance, long-standing market presence, and diversified product offerings.
State Auto Insurance Accolades
What makes State Auto Insurance stand out is its dedication to incorporating information technology (IT) to offer customers flexibility when finding a local agent or filing claims. The company’s efforts were recognized earlier in 2019 when it received a CIO 100 award from IDG’s CIO. The award program recognizes and honors organizations that achieved the highest operational and strategic excellence in IT.
State Auto: Other Insurance Products
While State Auto Insurance does not offer life insurance, it does offers the following insurance products:
|Individuals
|Businesses
|Farm And Ranch
|Auto insurance
|Property insurance
|Farm and ranch insurance
|Home insurance
|Liability insurance
|Farm auto insurance
|Condo insurance
|Business auto insurance
|Farm umbrella insurance
|Renters insurance
|Business owners' policy insurance
|Ag Smart 360
|Umbrella insurance
|Commercial umbrella insurance
|Risk engineering
|Workers' compensation insurance
|Employment practices liability insurance
|Cyber coverage insurance
|Data breach insurance
|Fleet Safety 360
State Auto Insurance Cost
Our rate estimates show that the cost of State Auto auto insurance for a 35-year-old driver in Maryland with a clean driving record and good credit score is $3,363 per year, but the cost of your State Auto insurance varies for each driver.
Car Insurance Cost Factors
Typically, there are cheaper auto insurance rates for safe, experienced drivers. Other factors that impact the cost of your State Auto Insurance include:
- Make, model, vehicle identification number (VIN), and year of the car
- How many miles you typically drive
- List of people who drive your car and each person’s driving record
- Your location
- Vehicle age and mileage
These factors along with your age and other personal demographic factors about the drivers on the auto insurance policy will influence the price.
State Auto Insurance Discounts
The good news is State Auto Insurance provides several ways to reduce your car insurance rates:
- State Auto Safety 360®: By enrolling in Safety 360, the company’s program for improving drivers’ habits, you can earn discounts on your premium at each renewal. You’ll even receive a 10 percent participation discount upon installing the Safety 360 device.
- Multi-policy: If you have an umbrella policy or carry homeowners insurance, you are also eligible for a discount with your auto insurance.
- Accident prevention course: This discount is available for drivers 21 years old and above who have attended an accident prevention course in the last 36 months.
- State Auto Start-Up: You can get discounted prices by having your insurance agent provide a quote at least eight days before the policy goes into effect.
- Driver training: Drivers under 21 can get a discount if they attend a driving education course.
- Anti-theft device: Car owners who go the extra mile to secure their vehicles are eligible for discounts.
- Good student: If you’re a full-time student with at least a B (3.0) average, you can get discounts on your auto insurance.
- Multi-car: You can include two or more vehicles on the same policy for a reduced price. This extends to registered golf carts, motor homes, and off-road vehicles.
State Auto Insurance Coverage
State Auto offers three auto insurance packages: Standard, AutoXtended Plus, and AutoXtended Premier. The Standard package includes the basic coverages you’ll find at every insurer, such as:
- Liability coverage: Liability auto insurance pays for damages to other property and injury-related costs for other parties when you are responsible for an accident. This category includes both bodily injury (BI) liability coverage and property damage (PD) liability coverage.
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle in the event of a collision, no matter who is at fault.
- Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive car insurance covers damage to your vehicle that is the result of non-collision events, such as fire or theft.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP covers you and your passengers’ medical bills and lost wages regardless of who is at fault for an accident.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages to your vehicle if you get into an accident with someone who lacks sufficient insurance.
AutoXtended Coverage Packages
The AutoXtended Plus and AutoXtended Premier plans have even more coverage, with the latter offering higher limits. Some of the items included in these plans are:
- Locksmith/key replacement
- Disability coverage
- Ambulance coverage
- Emergency travel expenses
The AutoXtended Endorsement is automatically included in the Plus and Premier packages. With it, you’ll receive additional coverages to complement your insurance, including waiving the collision car insurance deductible, customizing equipment coverage, and personal effects coverage.
These plans vary by state, so you’ll need to contact a local agent to learn more about the coverage available to you. Policy options are also customizable with each plan, so you only need to purchase the coverage you need.
Optional Coverages From State Auto Insurance
In addition to the three plans above, State Auto Insurance provides more insurance products that offer added value, if available in your state.
- Full safety glass coverage: Offered with new AutoXtended Plus and AutoXtended Premier plans, this no-deductible plan covers the windshield, windows, and safety glass on the headlights. However, you won’t qualify for a claim if damage to your vehicle’s glass was caused by a collision.
- Roadside assistance: This addition is available for all three plans. With it, you can have your vehicle towed from a public road to wherever you wish. Other perks of this plan include the delivery of supplies such as water and fuel, battery jump-starts, tire changes, and lockout services (up to $100).
- Accident and minor violation forgiveness: Not available in the Standard plan, this coverage may waive your first accident and first minor violation if you have been accident- and violation-free for 35 consecutive months. This coverage will save you from incurring higher insurance rates after a moving violation.
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage: If your vehicle is under 10 model years old, this guarantees the use of original parts for repairs. It’s not available for the Standard plan.
- AutoXtended® Endorsement: Not available in the Standard plan, this coverage adds extra insurance protection for your vehicle and possessions in your vehicle.
- Transportation network (ridesharing) coverage: Rideshare insurance provides coverage while using your vehicle for a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft.
- Total Loss Plus coverage (auto replacement cost): This coverage is available for vehicles within two model years of the policy date and will help pay for a replacement vehicle if your car is declared a total loss.
Does State Auto Insurance Cover Rental Cars?
No, State Auto car insurance does not cover rental cars or offer rental car reimbursement. You have the option to purchase add-on coverage like safety glass coverage, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness insurance with State Auto Insurance.
State Auto Insurance Reviews
State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company also ranked well on Consumer Reports’ car insurance test program, as there was strong customer satisfaction with the price of premiums and handling of claims.
That said, the BBB has received some complaints from policyholders in the last 3 years. Of these, most were related to a problem with the product or service. One reviewer mentioned being unable to get a response regarding their claim.
Be aware that State Auto Insurance receives about 2.5 times more complaints than the industry average, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Positive customer reviews shed light on helpful customer service and an easy claims process. Negative customer reviews shed light on issues with making payments online, rude customer service agents, and trouble getting coverage for claims after an accident.
Positive State Auto Insurance Reviews
“Had this company for six years. They [are] great to work with. They [are] honest. Would not consider changing as they [are] the best insurance company [I] have ever found.”
– Deborah via BBB
“… Their claim service and pay out could have not been any better. Very professional and helpful. I cannot say enough good things about this company. Our rates have gone up considerably but we have remained with them due to [the] service that we received.”
– Janice R. via BBB
Negative State Auto Insurance Reviews
“My only contact with State Auto can be summed up with the words ‘rude’ and ‘dismissive.'”
– John C. via BBB
“If there was a 0 I would have given that score! The worst insurance company that I have had to deal with. Awful customer service. Any current customers should definitely review what they are being billed for versus what they actually have coverage on!”
– Matt W. via BBB
State Auto Insurance Technology
State Auto Insurance has some impressive technological features. For starters, the company’s usage-based safe driving telematics program calculates your car insurance rates based on how safely you drive.
To take advantage of this feature, customers must use what the company calls the “Tag.” The Tag is a small device that should be placed on the windshield (not blocking your view) in your vehicle. Driving data is transferred via Bluetooth to the State Auto Safety 360 mobile app. Each driver on the policy must download the app and pair the Tag for savings to be calculated correctly.
State Auto Safety 360 App Features
Additional features of the State Auto Safety 360 mobile app include:
- Calculated auto insurance rates based on safe driving habits
- Access to customer support
- Access your driving data at any time
- Accident notification and GPS location
- Distracted driving monitoring
- Driver feedback score grades your driving
State Auto Insurance Rating: 3.8 Stars
Overall, we rate State Auto Insurance 3.8 out of 5.0 stars. By now, you have probably decided whether State Auto Insurance is the right car insurance provider for you. We believe it can be a good option for experienced drivers who would like to get great value for their buck – if you’re in one of the 33 states where this provider’s plans are offered.
State Auto Insurance: Recommended Competitors
While this may be a review of State Auto Insurance, our main focus is you. With that in mind, here are other great insurance carriers you can check out before buying a plan. Each of them ranked highly in our review of the industry’s best car insurance providers.
USAA Auto Insurance: 4.8 Stars
The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) offers affordable auto insurance to military personnel and those affiliated with the military through direct family ties.
If this applies to you, you can choose from a variety of auto insurance plans including standard coverages and specialty coverages like car replacement assistance. You can easily save on these plans with discounts offered based on your driving, vehicle type, and membership. Moreover, USAA offers same-day coverage, 24/7 claims service, and award-winning representative care.
Learn more in our USAA insurance review.
Geico Car Insurance: 4.6 Stars
Popularly known as Geico, the Government Employees Insurance Company is the second-largest auto insurer in the United States. It’s one of the few insurance carriers that allows you to do everything online. While its coverage options are similar to those offered by other companies, its low prices combined with several discounts make it worth consideration.
Like State Auto Insurance, Geico is a better choice for experienced drivers who have not had an at-fault accident within the last five years. However, you won’t know how much you’ll pay unless you request a free quote.
Learn more about the provider in our Geico review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.
*Data accurate at time of publication.