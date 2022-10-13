As you’re approaching your car insurance policy renewal date, this is a good time to review your auto insurance coverage level, discounts, and your provider’s terms and conditions. Take a look at the coverage you currently have and determine whether you need more or less.

You may find you’re paying for coverage that you do not have use for. It can help you save money when you remove that extra protection. You can also add more coverage if you think you will need it in the coming months or years.

Manually Renewing Car Insurance

Renewing car insurance is simple. In many cases, your insurance company will automatically renew your coverage unless you opt-out, so no action is required from you. If your car insurance plan is pending expiration and your insurance company does not automatically renew it, the policyholder will likely be notified a month or so ahead of time and can manually elect to renew your policy.

Most of the time, you will log into your car insurance provider’s online platform to find information about renewal. You may be asked to review and update your personal information. If everything looks good, you can pay your renewal fee, and your new policy will begin.

To make changes before renewing auto insurance, contact your insurance provider. A representative can walk you through the terms of your policy, and you can request changes at this time. You can also update billing information.

Declining Your Insurance Policy Renewal

If you no longer are satisfied with your current policy, or if you are no longer insuring a car, contact your agent right away. Try to notify them of your cancellation request 30 to 45 days before your insurance policy is set to expire or renew.

If you forget to notify your car insurance company in time, you may be automatically charged a car insurance renewal fee for not canceling. In this case, most companies will work with you to cancel your policy and offer a refund where applicable.

Unfortunately for some drivers, a car insurance provider can elect to decline renewal if you are too high-risk. Non-renewal is when a company no longer wishes to insure you. This can be the result of you filing a large car insurance claim after a severe accident. Non-renewal may also result from an issue within the company itself. Some providers downsize and start to limit policies. In this case, the company will send you a notification of non-renewal.