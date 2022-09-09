Compare Car Insurance Rates
Answer a few simple questions to save money on your policy
Progressive operates in all 50 states and has millions of customers, but does that mean it’s the best choice for you? We’ll give you a detailed look at the company and what it offers so you can decide.
Each year, our team collects hundreds of data points on all major providers to rank the best insurance companies. We look at many aspects of each company including industry ratings, cost data from Quadrant Information Services, complaint ratios from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and more.
For Progressive in particular, our team collected over 70 pieces of data and hundreds of costs for a wide range of drivers and locations. After 1,950 hours of research, we rated Progressive 4.4 out of 5.0 and ranked it seventh among our top ten recommendations.
Our Progressive Insurance Review And Methodology
We give Progressive 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its high-quality car insurance coverage, valuable add-ons, and long history. If you find a good rate, Progressive is a reliable choice with a reputation that’s backed up by countless Progressive insurance reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Progressive Insurance
How We Rated Progressive Insurance
We rate insurance companies across six main categories: insurance standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.
Industry Standing
There are hundreds of car insurance companies across the country, but not all have good industry standings. For this category, we check a company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and market share. We also look at its financial rating from AM Best. This rating is an indication of a company’s ability to cover its claims obligations. We rate Progressive 4.0 in this category because it has been around for nearly a century, has an A+ rating from the BBB, and has an A+ rating from AM Best.
Availability
Next, our team rates the availability of a company. For this category, we consider availability by state along with any restrictions on membership. Progressive earns a 5.0 for availability because it operates in all states and doesn’t impose any restrictions.
Coverage
All companies offer basic and full-coverage insurance, but some offer more add-ons and extras than others. Perhaps it’s important for you to have roadside assistance at all times or to guard against rate increases with accident forgiveness. Progressive offers a good selection of add-ons, so we rate it 4.4 in this category.
Cost And Discounts
Costs can vary so widely between companies that you may find one quote is double the price of another for the same coverage. Overall, we rate Progressive 4.4 in this category considering cost data, consumer survey sentiment, and discount availability.
A major part of the cost analysis we do includes data from Quadrant Information Services. Here are some parameters we use when analyzing rates:
- Age: Cost data includes ages 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, and 75.
- Location: We look at costs for the top 100 ZIP codes of each state by population (with a maximum of 10 ZIP codes per large city).
- Driving history: We analyze rates for good drivers who don’t have any violations on their records as well as for drivers with accidents, tickets, and DUIs.
- Vehicle: Our cost data combines rates for three vehicles: a 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, a 2022 Toyota Camry, and a 2022 Ford F-150 XL. Cost data for comprehensive and collision insurance includes a $500 deductible.
Customer Service
Not only do you want to get a good price, but you also want a company that offers reliable customer service. For this category, our team analyzes hundreds of customer reviews per major provider and takes note of positive or negative patterns. We also include ratings from our customer satisfaction survey in this category along with ratings from J.D. Power studies and complaint ratios from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Progressive scores 4.3 out of 5.0 for customer service.
Technology
Finally, our team looks at the apps and online experience a company offers. Progressive offers quick online quote forms, useful tools, and highly rated apps, including a usage-based insurance program. Overall, it gets a 4.8-star rating for technology from our team.
About Progressive Insurance
Founded: 1937
Availability: 50 states
Market share: 13.7%
AM Best financial strength rating: A+
BBB rating: A+
Progressive is one of the top auto insurers in the United States and wrote over $35.8 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, according to the NAIC.
Progressive has been around since 1937, but it continues to evolve with the times. In 1997, Progressive became the first insurer to offer car coverage to customers online, and it also rolled out the first usage-based insurance option in 2008.
As one of the industry’s largest auto insurance providers, Progressive offers a broad range of coverage options. On the other hand, Progressive insurance reviews tell us that the company’s claims process is about average.
Progressive Insurance Rating
AM Best gives Progressive an A+ rating for financial strength, meaning it has a superior financial ability to meet car insurance claims. According to our survey of 1,000 car insurance customers, 74 percent of Progressive customers were satisfied with the company’s services.
How Much Does Progressive Car Insurance Cost?
According to our rate estimates, good drivers pay about $134 per month or $1,611 per year for full-coverage car insurance from Progressive. That’s about seven percent cheaper than the average rate across the U.S.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Comparison
Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage plus collision and comprehensive insurance. For more details jump to our auto insurance coverage section.
Below, you can see how full-coverage insurance compares between different providers. While Progressive costs below the national average of $1,730 per year, some other companies tend to be cheaper on average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,280
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|American Family
|$1,537
|$128
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
What’s Progressive’s Cheapest Car Insurance?
If budget is on the top of your mind, you’ll want to look into minimum-coverage car insurance. Be aware that this insurance doesn’t cover your car if you cause an accident or hit a stationary object. According to our data, minimum coverage from Progressive costs $687 per year or $57 per month. This is a bit higher than the national average of $635 per year.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners
|$349
|$29
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$38
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
Progressive Cost By Driving Profile
Your driving history can have a large impact on car insurance premiums. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents will almost always increase how much you’ll pay. Below, you’ll see how Progressive’s rate estimates compare to the national average.
|Driving Profile
|Progressive Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 mph over limit
|$2,299
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph over limit
|$2,311
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,328
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$2,477
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,822
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$3,977
|$3,761
Progressive Cost By State
Your state of residence can dramatically affect how much you’ll pay for Progressive insurance. This is due to state regulations on pricing, car insurance requirements, and population density. The full coverage estimates below apply to 35-year-old drivers with good credit scores and clean driving records.
|State
|Progressive Annual Cost
|State Average Cost
|Alabama
|$1,804
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,743
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,376
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$1,401
|$1,525
|California
|$1,460
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,928
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$1,608
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$1,537
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$1,537
|$1,903
|Florida
|$2,733
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,670
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,597
|$1,819
|Illinois
|$1,201
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$1,215
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$1,154
|$1,181
|Kansas
|$1,386
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,621
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$3,144
|$2,783
|Maine
|$1,128
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,904
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$1,922
|$2,647
|Michigan
|$1,530
|$3,785
|Mississippi
|$1,622
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$1,982
|$1,734
|Montana
|$998
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|$2,255
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$1,667
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$892
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$1,802
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$1,572
|$1,449
|New York
|$1,300
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$1,655
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|$1,243
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$963
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,428
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,856
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$2,151
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,924
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,611
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$2,082
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,788
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,827
|$1,752
|Utah
|$1,359
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$945
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,369
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,447
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$1,492
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$1,445
|$1,219
Progressive Cost By Age
Progressive insurance reviews say that the amount you’ll pay for car insurance coverage varies based on age. Below are some cost estimates for Progressive that are broken down by different age groups.
|Age
|Progressive Annual Cost Estimate
|Progressive Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$11,174
|$931
|17
|$9,457
|$788
|18
|$7,812
|$651
|19
|$4,258
|$355
|21
|$2,872
|$239
|25
|$1,934
|$161
|30
|$1,787
|$149
|40
|$1,695
|$141
|50
|$1,551
|$129
|65
|$1,566
|$131
|75
|$1,872
|$156
Progressive Insurance Discounts
Progressive claims that 99 percent of policyholders are eligible for at least one of the provider’s discounts. Among other savings opportunities, Progressive has offers for students, good drivers, and young drivers.
|Progressive Discount
|Details
|Multi-Policy
|Get a nearly 5% policy discount for bundling home and auto insurance or another of Progressive's insurance products, such as renters insurance.
|Multi-Car
|Save about 12% if you have more than one car listed on your Progressive policy.
|Continuous Insurance
|Earn a discount if you are consistently insured with no gaps or cancellations.
|Teen Driver
|Receive a discount if you add a driver who is 18 or younger to your policy.
|Good Student
|Save if you have a student on your policy who maintains a "B" average or better.
|Distant Student
|Get a lower premium if the full-time student on your policy lives more than 100 miles from home and does not have a vehicle while away.
|Homeowners
|Earn 10% off if you are a homeowner.
|Online Quote
|Save about 4% if you get an online Progressive quote.
|Sign Online
|Save about 8.5% if you sign your documents online.
|Paperless
|Lower your payment by choosing to receive documents via email (only applicable in combination with the sign online discount).
|Pay In Full
|Save on car insurance by paying your six-month policy upfront.
|Automatic Payment
|Get a lower rate by setting up automatic payments from your checking account. This discount cannot be combined with the pay-in-full discount.
Availability of each discount opportunity varies by state. While some car insurance providers offer savings to military members and their families, there is no Progressive military discount.
Beyond these potential savings, Progressive has other ways for customers to reduce their monthly payments.
Progressive Snapshot Discount
The Snapshot® safe driving program tailors the price of your auto insurance policy to the way you drive. Progressive says most people with good driving habits receive an average discount of $156 by using Snapshot. While good drivers often get discounts, bad drivers could see their rates rise instead.
Progressive Snapshot tracks:
- Braking
- Acceleration
- Late-night trips
- Driving time
- Phone use
- Speeding
One aspect you might not be able to control is your time on the road. Between two drivers with good driving habits, the one who puts fewer miles on the odometer will get a better Snapshot score.
Is Progressive Snapshot Worth It?
Snapshot can be a good option for safe drivers or those who are not on the road much. However, it is more of a risk than some other telematics discount programs because it can raise your insurance rates if you have a low Snapshot score. Before enrolling it would be a good idea to make sure your driving habits will align with a higher safe driving score.
Progressive Auto Insurance Coverage
These are the main types of auto insurance you’ll find with Progressive or almost any other major provider:
- Bodily injury liability and property damage liability (BI/PD): Covers vehicle damage and medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Collision insurance: Covers your car in accidents you cause
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from collisions with stationary objects
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers your medical bills
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage (UIM/UM): Covers both your vehicle and your medical bills if someone without enough car insurance causes an accident
Minimum-coverage vs. full-coverage insurance: Minimum coverage includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. Your state may also require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and medical coverage. However, no state requires comprehensive or collision coverage. When you add these two options, you have a full-coverage policy. If you have a car loan, your lender will require you to carry full coverage until you pay off your loan.
Progressive Insurance Coverage Add-Ons
Below are some extra types of coverage that are mentioned in many Progressive insurance reviews.
|Progressive Add-On
|Coverage Details
|Roadside Assistance
|This includes towing, lockout services, flat-tire changes, and fuel delivery.
|Loan/Lease Payoff
|This coverage option will pay for the difference between your totaled car’s market price and the amount you have left on your loan. However, unlike gap insurance, it will only cover up to 25% of the current value of your car.
|Rental Car Reimbursement
|This covers about $30 to $50 per day for a rental car if your car has been in a covered accident.
|Custom Parts and Equipment Value
|This coverage option will pay for replacement items you’ve added to your car. For example, if you installed a $1,000 subwoofer and then got into an accident, this option would repair or replace it.
|Rideshare Insurance
|Many rideshare apps only offer extended coverage when you’re actually on a pickup or drop-off route, not when you’re waiting around on the app to get a trip. This Progressive auto insurance option extends your rideshare coverage for that period of time.
|Deductible Savings Bank
|This option decreases your deductible by $50 every six months you go without a claim.
Progressive Accident Forgiveness
Accident forgiveness will prevent your rates from rising after one accident. Progressive offers a few accident forgiveness choices.
- Small accident forgiveness: This option gets praised in many Progressive insurance reviews for forgiving accidents with claim values of under $500. New Progressive customers automatically get this program added to their policies in most states and can use it once.
- Large accident forgiveness: This program forgives one at-fault accident with a claim value of over $500. It is included automatically for customers who have been with Progressive for at least five years and haven’t filed a claim.
- Accident forgiveness benefit: You can also purchase accident forgiveness for an additional fee at any time. This benefit applies once per period and will be used only after your loyalty-based forgiveness benefits have been used up.
Progressive Deductible Savings Bank
The Progressive Deductible Savings Bank® is a policy add-on that you can select when purchasing coverage. This benefit earns you a $50 reduction in your deductible over the next six-month period if you go without an accident or a speeding ticket. The reduced deductible will apply at the beginning of each new policy period and can reach zero for safe drivers. Those with policies on other vehicles such as motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), or boats can use the add-on to get 25% lower deductibles for each year they go without making a claim.
Does Progressive Cover Rental Cars?
Your Progressive auto insurance policy covers rental cars at the same limits as your personal car insurance policy. This can be an issue if your car is old since coverage might be less than what’s best for a new car rental. Progressive offers supplemental liability protection, personal accident insurance, and personal effects coverage which can help cover rental car damages. Depending on your situation, you may want to opt for a collision damage waiver when you’re renting a car.
Progressive Non-Owner Car Insurance
Progressive offers non-owner car insurance and it can be good for those who don’t have access to a household car or for people who borrow or rent cars often.
Does Progressive Cover Rideshare Drivers?
Yes, Progressive can cover rideshare drivers. This add-on covers you when you’re signed-in to the app and waiting to get a trip or food delivery assignment.
Can Progressive Cover Classic Cars?
Yes. Progressive partners with Hagerty, a specialty insurance company that covers classic cars. This coverage is often cheaper than standard insurance because classic cars spend less time on the road.
Can Progressive Cover SR-22 Insurance?
Yes, Progressive can provide SR-22 insurance. An agent can file an SR-22 form with your state showing you maintain coverage if this is required after a violation or conviction.
What Progressive Is Missing
Progressive offers a few add-ons, but there are a handful of things the company doesn’t offer. These include:
- Trip interruption
- New car replacement
- Accident forgiveness
How Long Does A Progressive Claim Take?
According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, auto claims take about 10 days on average to resolve. Progressive came in 16th place out of 21 companies in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, so claims may take longer than average. Our consumer survey found that 29 percent of Progressive claims took longer than four weeks to be resolved.
How To Cancel Progressive Car Insurance
To cancel a Progressive car insurance policy, you need to contact an insurance agent or a customer service representative by phone, email, or mail. You can cancel your policy effective on that same day or can schedule a cancellation in the future.
Other Progressive Insurance Products
As a large insurance company, Progressive offers a wide variety of insurance products.
- Home insurance
- Life insurance
- Business insurance
- Motorcycle insurance
- Condo insurance
- Renters insurance
- Travel insurance
Progressive Insurance Customer Reviews
While some people find affordable premiums, Progressive insurance reviews are mixed at best in terms of customer satisfaction. While Progressive has an A+ rating from the BBB, it has a low customer score of 1.1. That said, the number of people who have reviewed Progressive on the BBB make up a small fraction of customers. Below are some positive reviews along with some complaints relating to Progressive’s services.
Positive Progressive Insurance Reviews
Pleased Progressive customers mention patient and helpful agents and a quick claims process. Here are a couple of positive Progressive insurance reviews.
“I was in [a] car accident and was treated with great care and respect. I got the coverage I was due in a timely manner. And I can’t say enough about the representative, who was incredibly kind and helpful.”
– Karen G. via BBB
“After our car was totaled in a hail storm, the company appraiser and settlement people were very helpful and patient when walking us through a fairly complex procedure while making the process less stressful for us. There was a minor error with getting the correct address information for our bank, which was quickly adjusted.”
– Sandy Z. via BBB
Negative Progressive Insurance Reviews
Some Progressive customers complain about Progressive insurance costs, while others mention being overcharged. While mistakes are inevitable with large car insurance companies, the best providers resolve such issues as soon as possible.
“I had a policy for Progressive. It was overpriced, and [the company’s] customer service was awful and unprofessional. I found a different company that offered more and better coverage with amazing customer service for a fraction of the cost.”
– Stephanie S. via BBB
“Progressive took out payment from my bank account after I had already made a payment. After I called and explained that the money they took was my rent money and I would need it back as soon as possible, they told me that there was nothing they could do and I would have to wait 12 business days for a refund and offered no apology.”
– Jennifer T. via BBB
Progressive has closed over 1,000 complaints posted to its BBB page in the past year. While this may sound like a lot of issues, keep in mind that the insurer manages millions of policies. The number of complaints filed with the BBB is less than 0.1 percent of Progressive’s total customer count.
Progressive Insurance Complaints
The NAIC collects car insurance complaints for the entire industry and publishes data each year. A complaint ratio of 1 is average for the industry. In 2021, Progressive had a complaint ratio of 1.01, which was slightly higher than average. Below, you can see how Progressive’s complaint ratio compares to competitors’.
Progressive Customer Service
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 customers on their experiences with their auto insurers and 1,161 respondents had purchased Progressive insurance. Progressive earned 4.1 out of 5.0 stars for customer satisfaction and ranked 12th out of 15 companies in our survey. Here are a few more scores from our survey:
|Aspect Surveyed
|Progressive Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.0
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.7
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Progressive Insurance App
The Progressive app lets you manage your policy and view documents from anywhere you have a phone connection. Specifically, you can:
- View policy information
- Pay your bill
- View ID cards
- Start and manage a claim
- Get roadside assistance
Progressive Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
Our team rated Progressive insurance 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its many insurance options, valuable add-ons, and extensive company history. It also has an easy quote process and is available across the entire U.S. While Progressive insurance reviews make clear that it’s a good option, we urge you to compare providers to find the best deal for you.
Progressive Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Picks
We recommend Progressive, but it’s always smart to get auto insurance quotes from a couple of providers before signing up for a policy.
We recently compared the industry’s most popular car insurance companies and found that Progressive, USAA, Geico, and State Farm provide excellent values. USAA offers compelling auto insurance for military members and veterans, Geico has low prices, and State Farm provides a positive customer service experience during quotes and claims.
Read our comprehensive auto insurance reviews below to compare these companies with our Progressive insurance review.
- USAA: USAA is our top pick for military members. The company offers cheap rates and has a reputation for great customer service.
- Geico: Geico is another solid pick for car insurance. Geico offers 16 discounts and mechanical breakdown insurance, which is similar to an extended warranty.
- State Farm: State Farm is our top pick overall as it offers great rates, good coverage options, and a variety of useful programs for students and safe drivers.