We give Progressive 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for its high-quality car insurance coverage, valuable add-ons, and long history. If you find a good rate, Progressive is a reliable choice with a reputation that’s backed up by countless Progressive insurance reviews.

Pros And Cons Of Progressive Insurance

Pros Good choice for high-risk drivers Easy quotes process Superior financial strength rating from AM Best Nationwide availability Cons Average customer satisfaction Higher rates than some competitors

How We Rated Progressive Insurance

We rate insurance companies across six main categories: insurance standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.

Industry Standing

There are hundreds of car insurance companies across the country, but not all have good industry standings. For this category, we check a company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and market share. We also look at its financial rating from AM Best. This rating is an indication of a company’s ability to cover its claims obligations. We rate Progressive 4.0 in this category because it has been around for nearly a century, has an A+ rating from the BBB, and has an A+ rating from AM Best.

Availability

Next, our team rates the availability of a company. For this category, we consider availability by state along with any restrictions on membership. Progressive earns a 5.0 for availability because it operates in all states and doesn’t impose any restrictions.

Coverage

All companies offer basic and full-coverage insurance, but some offer more add-ons and extras than others. Perhaps it’s important for you to have roadside assistance at all times or to guard against rate increases with accident forgiveness. Progressive offers a good selection of add-ons, so we rate it 4.4 in this category.

Cost And Discounts

Costs can vary so widely between companies that you may find one quote is double the price of another for the same coverage. Overall, we rate Progressive 4.4 in this category considering cost data, consumer survey sentiment, and discount availability.

A major part of the cost analysis we do includes data from Quadrant Information Services. Here are some parameters we use when analyzing rates:

Age: Cost data includes ages 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 65, and 75.

Location: We look at costs for the top 100 ZIP codes of each state by population (with a maximum of 10 ZIP codes per large city).

Driving history: We analyze rates for good drivers who don’t have any violations on their records as well as for drivers with accidents, tickets, and DUIs.

Vehicle: Our cost data combines rates for three vehicles: a 2022 Hyundai Accent SE, a 2022 Toyota Camry, and a 2022 Ford F-150 XL. Cost data for comprehensive and collision insurance includes a $500 deductible.

Customer Service

Not only do you want to get a good price, but you also want a company that offers reliable customer service. For this category, our team analyzes hundreds of customer reviews per major provider and takes note of positive or negative patterns. We also include ratings from our customer satisfaction survey in this category along with ratings from J.D. Power studies and complaint ratios from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Progressive scores 4.3 out of 5.0 for customer service.

Technology

Finally, our team looks at the apps and online experience a company offers. Progressive offers quick online quote forms, useful tools, and highly rated apps, including a usage-based insurance program. Overall, it gets a 4.8-star rating for technology from our team.

About Progressive Insurance

Founded: 1937

Availability: 50 states

Market share: 13.7%

AM Best financial strength rating: A+

BBB rating: A+

Progressive is one of the top auto insurers in the United States and wrote over $35.8 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, according to the NAIC.

Progressive has been around since 1937, but it continues to evolve with the times. In 1997, Progressive became the first insurer to offer car coverage to customers online, and it also rolled out the first usage-based insurance option in 2008.

As one of the industry’s largest auto insurance providers, Progressive offers a broad range of coverage options. On the other hand, Progressive insurance reviews tell us that the company’s claims process is about average.

Progressive Insurance Rating

AM Best gives Progressive an A+ rating for financial strength, meaning it has a superior financial ability to meet car insurance claims. According to our survey of 1,000 car insurance customers, 74 percent of Progressive customers were satisfied with the company’s services.