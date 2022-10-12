Typically, auto insurance companies do not write one-day car insurance policies. Policy terms usually start at six months. There are many ways to get temporary auto insurance – even for just one day – but there is no such thing as a one-day car insurance policy.
This article will review short-term car insurance, how to get one-day car insurance, and tips on how to make car insurance more affordable.
What Is One-Day Car Insurance?
One-day car insurance policies do not exist as a temporary car insurance offering. Most car insurance companies offer short-term policies that will protect you for a minimum of six months.
If you’re searching for a one-day car insurance policy, it is important to look out for scams. No reputable car insurance providers offer one-day car insurance policies, but some companies pose as short-term or rental car insurance providers to get your credit card information. However, there are some ways to get short-term car insurance for certain situations.
When Do You Need One-Day Car Insurance?
There are a few instances when one-day car insurance might seem attractive. If you borrow a friend’s car or a family member’s car, drive a rental car, take your classic car out for the day, or don’t drive often enough to have your own car that needs insurance, you might be looking for short-term car insurance. Each of these situations has a slightly different solution:
|Why You May Need One-Day Car Insurance
|Solution
|You Are Looking to Borrow Someone Else's Car
|If you drive a friend’s or family member's car frequently, you can ask them to list you as a driver on their policy. If you are driving someone else's car for one day, call their provider to see if you could be covered under their insurance policy. Typically, auto insurance policies follow the car rather than the driver.
|You Are Looking to Insure a Rental Car
|If you are searching for short-term insurance to cover you while driving a rental car, it is worth reaching out to the rental car company. Most companies offer rental car insurance policies that cover you while driving the rental. It's also worth checking if your own insurance policy will cover rental car accidents or if your credit card includes rental car insurance.
|You Are Looking to Insure a Classic Car
|If you are looking to insure a classic car that you drive infrequently, classic car insurance may be the best fit for you. It is specialized to fully cover your classic car's value and is intended to cover you when driving to car shows or when you just want to take the car for a spin.
|You Are Looking for Usage-Based Insurance
|If you rarely drive your car, usage-based or pay-per-mile insurance may be the best choice for you. This type of insurance calculates the cost of an insurance policy based on how often and how safely you drive. This means that you only pay for the days your car is driven.
|You Don't Think Car Insurance Is Worth It
|While driving your car legally requires you to have insurance, you many not think that car insurance is worth it for you. One option to consider is self-insurance. Self-insurance is not legal in every state, but some states allow you to insure your car yourself using personal funds instead of purchasing an insurance policy. Read our full article to learn more about automobile self-insurance.
Some drivers will attempt to get one-day auto insurance by purchasing an affordable, six-month policy from a reputable provider that doesn’t require upfront payment or have a cancellation policy. These drivers then cancel coverage when it’s no longer needed. This is not a practice that we recommend.
In most cases, this causes a lapse in coverage. You want to avoid this because it can make it harder to get car insurance in the future. Lapses in coverage cause you to appear risky to insurance companies and could lead to denial of coverage or much higher rates in the future. In the end, the best financial decision may be purchasing a strong policy.
Penalties For Driving Without Car Insurance
If you’re caught without car insurance while driving or involved in an accident, the legal penalties could be severe. You could be facing:
- License suspension
- Registration and license plate suspension
- Fees to get your license and registration returned
- Community service hours
- Jail time from as little as one day to as long as three years, depending on the level of offense and state laws
The severity of the punishments for driving an uninsured car varies depending on your state, how many times you’ve been caught driving without insurance before, and many other factors.
If you’re looking for temporary coverage, you’ll want a provider with no cancellation fees that offers the best price and coverage for a six-month policy. Based on that information, we think your best options are Geico and USAA.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Geico auto insurance is our choice for Best Overall in the industry. Geico has a range of car insurance coverage options that provide basic liability coverage and add-ons like roadside assistance, mechanical breakdown insurance, and rental car reimbursement. This makes it a good option for high-risk drivers as well.
Geico also has a usage-based program called DriveEasy that monitors safe driving habits to qualify you for discounts. Plus, Geico received high marks in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠ and the 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The insurer also has strong ratings in financial strength rating from AM Best and from the Better Business Bureau.
To learn more, read our full Geico review.
USAA: Best For Military
USAA car insurance is our top choice for U.S. military members and their families. USAA swept the board in several 2021 J.D. Power studies and has a strong financial strength rating from AM Best.
USAA also offers the standard insurance options, as well as a few add-ons. With USAA, military service members can get multiple discounts, like the military installation discount that could save you up to 15 percent on your car insurance premium for garaging your car on a military base. USAA also offers coverage like rental car reimbursement, travel expenses, roadside assistance, and the SafePilot® safe driving app.
To learn more, read our full USAA insurance review.
FAQ About One-Day Car Insurance
