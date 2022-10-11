You can pay for a car insurance policy in one lump sum or break it into payments, but there is no option to get insurance without making some type of payment on day one. In other words, no-down-payment car insurance doesn’t actually exist. Car insurance companies won’t take on the risk of covering you for an accident without at least one month’s payment.
What Is A No-Down-Payment Car Insurance Policy?
As we mentioned above, you’ll always have to pay something to start a car insurance policy. So, in that sense, there is no option for no down payment. However, you can choose whether to pay for the full policy, make quarterly payments, or pay for just one month up front. Some providers will give you a choice of paying for 30 or 45 days up front, and paying for 30 days will be cheaper.
Why Do Car Insurance Companies Require Down Payments?
A down payment is not an extra fee added to the premium – it’s included in the total cost of insurance. Think of “down payment” and “first payment” as meaning the same thing in this case. The amount of the down payment is deducted from the overall six-month or annual premium. Insurance companies may require different down payment amounts, and some allow customers to choose the size of their down payment.
Insurance companies often give policyholders who pay the entire premium up front a significant break on the total cost of coverage. The amount of reduction depends on many factors, such as:
- Type of vehicle insured
- Length of the policy
- Driver’s zip code and driving record
- Customer’s credit history
There are a few reasons companies don’t offer no-deposit or no-down-payment car insurance. A company may think the driver only wants to get insurance to renew a vehicle’s registration or to complete a vehicle purchase, and the insurer may be concerned that the individual will turn around and cancel the auto policy soon after obtaining proof of coverage.
A customer who buys car insurance and doesn’t intend to keep it isn’t a customer an insurance company wants. An insurer must spend money to obtain a prospective customer’s driving record (and, in many cases, their credit report) and pay its employees to process the application.
The company will lose money if it doesn’t receive a down payment and the customer cancels the policy. Since insurance companies want long-term customers, they require some level of payment to start a policy.
What Payment Options Do You Have?
Insurance companies offer a variety of payment plans, but not all options are available to all customers. For example, an insurer may allow the owner of an older and inexpensive vehicle to buy insurance with a low initial payment, but it may not extend that offer to the owner of a newer, more expensive car that is riskier to insure. If you have a spotty credit history or must file an SR-22, car insurance companies may require a higher initial payment.
How Do Car Insurance Companies Determine Rates?
An auto insurer will look at many factors to set your premiums. Here are some of the most common factors that influence your rates.
- Vehicle: The type of car you have is one of the most important criteria. Insurance companies consider how likely your vehicle is to be stolen, as well as safety ratings since some vehicles are more likely to be involved in accidents or cost more to repair than others.
- Location: Where you live can have a significant impact on your insurance premiums because accidents and vehicle theft are more common in some zip codes than others.
- Age and gender: Your age and gender can affect your average car insurance payment. Studies have found that those factors can influence a driver’s likelihood of getting into an accident. For example, adults tend to be safer drivers than teenagers. Customers who belong to groups that are regarded as less risky drivers are often quoted lower rates.
- Driving history: If you have a clean driving record, you’ll find the best rates. On the other hand, you’ll pay more for insurance if you have tickets, at-fault accidents, or other infractions on your record.
- Driving habits: The more often you drive and the farther you travel, the higher your chance of being involved in an accident. If you don’t drive much, you may be charged lower insurance premiums.
- Credit scores: In most states, insurance companies take a person’s credit history into account when setting premiums. Credit can’t be considered when setting car insurance rates in California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, or Michigan.
Average Cost Of Car Insurance
Whether you choose to pay in full or in monthly installments, car insurance companies charge different rates. We found that the average good driver pays about $1,732 per year or $144 per month for car insurance.
Below, you can see how a variety of popular companies compare to the national average for annual and monthly premiums. These rate estimates apply to 35-year-old drivers with good driving records and good credit.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,013
|$84
|State Farm
|$1,339
|$112
|Geico
|$1,352
|$113
|Progressive
|$1,397
|$116
|Nationwide
|$1,533
|$128
|Travelers
|$1,617
|$135
|National Average
|$1,732
|$144
|Farmers
|$2,032
|$169
|Allstate
|$2,430
|$203
Do I Qualify For A Car Insurance Discount?
Insurance companies offer several types of discounts to help customers save money. You may save on car insurance if you qualify for a discount for one or more of these reasons:
- Having a safe driving record (no accidents within a certain period of time)
- Being a good student
- Operating a vehicle equipped with certain safety features
- Insuring more than one vehicle with the same company
- Purchasing multiple policies, such as auto, homeowners/renters, and life insurance, through the same company (also known as bundling)
- Being a current member of the military or a veteran
- Belonging to certain professional groups or affiliated organizations
- Using auto-pay
- Receiving electronic statements
Since rates are based on so many factors, no provider offers the cheapest car insurance across the board. A company that offers low rates to someone in another state may charge a lot more where you live.
The only way to find out which company is the best fit for your budget is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from several insurers.
Avoid Costly Mistakes If You Can’t Afford Car Insurance
If you can’t cover the cost of auto insurance, don’t drive while uninsured. If you cause an accident while driving without insurance, you can be held responsible for repairs to the other driver’s car, plus medical bills and legal fees.
If you stop paying your car insurance premiums, your policy will lapse. That can lead to problems even if you don’t get involved in an accident. For starters, your driver’s license and/or vehicle registration can be suspended, and you may have to file an SR-22. If your financial situation improves and you want to buy a car insurance policy later, you may be denied coverage or be charged higher car insurance rates because you let your previous policy lapse.
How To Find Affordable Car Insurance
Talk to an insurance representative about the types of auto insurance coverage you need, the amount of coverage you should choose, and possible changes you could make to your current policy to save money. For example, if you have an older vehicle that isn’t worth much, it probably doesn’t make sense to pay for collision and comprehensive car insurance coverage. If you lease your car or have an outstanding auto loan, however, you may be required to maintain full coverage auto insurance until the lease term ends or the loan is paid off.
Raising your deductible, or the amount of money you need to pay out of pocket before the insurance company will provide funds to settle a claim, may reduce your premiums quite a bit. When a policyholder assumes more of the financial responsibility for any claims that might be filed, that reduces the risk shouldered by the insurance company.
In most cases, filing a claim will raise your rates, and the increased premiums may continue for several years. Driving safely and responsibly can reduce your likelihood of getting into an accident and having to use your insurance, which can keep your premiums down.
If you live in a state where your credit score can influence your car insurance premiums, focus on paying your bills on time. That can raise your credit score, which can help you get lower insurance premiums.
FAQ: No-Down-Payment Car Insurance
