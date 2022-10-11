A down payment is not an extra fee added to the premium – it’s included in the total cost of insurance. Think of “down payment” and “first payment” as meaning the same thing in this case. The amount of the down payment is deducted from the overall six-month or annual premium. Insurance companies may require different down payment amounts, and some allow customers to choose the size of their down payment.

Insurance companies often give policyholders who pay the entire premium up front a significant break on the total cost of coverage. The amount of reduction depends on many factors, such as:

Type of vehicle insured

Length of the policy

Driver’s zip code and driving record

Customer’s credit history

There are a few reasons companies don’t offer no-deposit or no-down-payment car insurance. A company may think the driver only wants to get insurance to renew a vehicle’s registration or to complete a vehicle purchase, and the insurer may be concerned that the individual will turn around and cancel the auto policy soon after obtaining proof of coverage.

A customer who buys car insurance and doesn’t intend to keep it isn’t a customer an insurance company wants. An insurer must spend money to obtain a prospective customer’s driving record (and, in many cases, their credit report) and pay its employees to process the application.

The company will lose money if it doesn’t receive a down payment and the customer cancels the policy. Since insurance companies want long-term customers, they require some level of payment to start a policy.