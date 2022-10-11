The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website is a trustworthy site to visit for detailed complaints and a look into how a company handles them. Navy Federal Credit Union is not BBB accredited and is currently not rated. Comments and complaints on the page mainly focused on Navy Federal’s banking services.

In our August 2022 nationwide survey of nearly 7,000 respondents, over 1,000 Geico policyholders gave the company 4.1 stars out of 5.0 for overall customer satisfaction. The provider also received industry-average ratings for coverage options and affordability.

To review Navy Federal auto insurance it makes more sense to take a look at Geico, since it is the company to actually provide the quotes and claims services to customers.

Positive Auto Insurance Reviews

Positive reviews often focus on customer service and how specific representatives guided customers through the process. Others mentioned how much they were able to save on car insurance through Geico.

“I’ve used Geico for the last 7 years and they have done a great job for me. No issues with claims. No reactive rate hikes after claims. Great communication. I’d recommend this company.” – Mark C. via BBB

“Absolutely hands down the best customer service in the market. Simple billing and policy changes. Common sense, fantastic company.” – Emily O. via BBB

Negative Auto Insurance Reviews

Though Geico received an A+ rating from the BBB, it does have nearly 2,500 complaints in the last three years. That’s fairly standard for a large insurance company, though, and almost 700 complaints were resolved by Geico representatives in the past year.

Overall, complaints stem from complicated claims processing issues or receiving payment in a timely manner. According to reviews, customers occasionally must jump through time-consuming and complicated hoops to get a straight answer about claims.