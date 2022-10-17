Speed Reads
- Nationwide offers low rates for older drivers, along with discounts for those who don’t drive much.
- Overall, Nationwide’s rates are average or slightly higher than national averages.
- Nationwide boasts high marks from the Better Business Bureau and AM Best.
Powered by 1,950 hours of research into the country’s best car insurance providers, our expert review team gave Nationwide 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. We also named the provider Best for Seniors in 2023 due to its low rates for older drivers and a healthy discount for those who don’t put many miles on the odometer. In this article, we’ll take a close look at Nationwide and share what we learned by surveying customers, combing through online reviews, and comparing cost estimates.
When you shop for car insurance, we recommend comparing quotes from multiple providers. Factors such as your age, driving record, and the type of vehicle you drive can affect your premium, so it can take some time to find the provider that’s best for you.
Our Nationwide Insurance Review And Methodology
We award Nationwide 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on its solid performance across the board. The provider may seem like an average auto insurer at first glance, but we think it’s the best pick for seniors due to low rates for older drivers and a mileage-based discount for those who don’t drive much.
How We Rated Nationwide Insurance
We refresh our review standards several times each year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research focuses on six main categories: industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.
Industry Standing
Key considerations for our rankings in the industry standing category include years in business, market share, and ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best, a global credit agency. We give Nationwide 4.2 out of 5.0 stars here due to its A+ rating from both the BBB and AM Best. The company has been in business since 1926 and owns about 4.8 percent of the auto insurance market according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Availability
When we rate an insurer for availability, we consider how many states it serves, the overall size of the company, and any exclusions to its policies. Nationwide is a large company with policies that are available in 47 states with no real exclusions. We give the Columbus, Ohio-based company a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating in this category.
Coverage
Nationwide offers the coverages you’d expect from a large auto insurer, although it lacks a few of the additional benefits other leading providers feature. We considered the results of our August 2022 car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 respondents in arriving at our 4.2-star rating for Nationwide’s coverage options. There were 225 Nationwide customers among those surveyed, and they gave the company 3.9 stars out of 5.0 for coverage. This was the average rating among the 15 companies represented in the survey.
Cost And Discounts
We weighed our survey results and rate estimates from Quadrant Information Services as we evaluated Nationwide for cost and discounts. The company features average or slightly above-average costs for many driver profiles. Respondents in our survey gave the company a 3.7-star rating for affordability, which was the average for all providers.
Our team ended up giving Nationwide 4.5 stars out of 5.0 in this category, partly due to major savings for having multiple policies, cheaper policies for senior citizens, and the SmartMiles® program that rewards those who drive sparingly.
Customer Service
BBB and NAIC complaints, J.D. Power insurance studies, and our survey results are key factors in our customer service ratings. Nationwide has fewer complaints than many of its competitors on these platforms and generally performs well in J.D. Power insurance studies. The company doesn’t do quite as well in J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction studies, although it’s far from the worst. Our survey respondents gave the company a 4.1-star rating for overall satisfaction, which was just below the average of 4.2 stars. Overall, we give Nationwide 4.5 stars for customer service.
Technology
The Nationwide mobile app has strong customer reviews on both the App Store and Google Play. The same is true for the app devoted to SmartRide®, the company’s usage-based program. You can get quotes online, although the process leaves something to be desired. All things considered, we give Nationwide 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for technology.
Nationwide Quick Facts
Founded: 1926
Availability: 47 states
AM Best financial strength rating: A+
BBB rating: A+
Nationwide Insurance Industry Ratings
Nationwide has a positive industry reputation, with A+ ratings from both the BBB and AM Best. According to Nationwide insurance reviews, customer care can vary greatly depending on your location. Be sure to read local reviews if you’re considering a Nationwide car insurance policy.
If local Nationwide insurance reviews are good, a policy for Nationwide auto insurance is well worth consideration. We found that certain types of drivers typically find Nationwide’s prices to be lower than the U.S. average.
The following motorists may find their best coverage through Nationwide car insurance:
- Tech-savvy drivers: Nationwide has an extensive online portal for everything from getting insurance quotes to paying your bills, filing claims, and requesting roadside assistance.
- Drivers in the Southeast: Nationwide performs relatively well in this region in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction poll.
- Safe drivers: Nationwide has several discount programs for drivers who go years without accidents or violations, as well as for those who take defensive driving courses. Nationwide’s SmartRide® program also gives drivers a discount if they allow the company to track their driving practices for a set period of time.
When you’re shopping for auto insurance, we recommend that you compare car insurance rates from at least three providers.
How Much Does Nationwide Car Insurance Cost?
Our rate estimates show that minimum coverage from Nationwide costs about $613 per year or $51 per month. This is slightly cheaper than the national average of $635 per year or $53 per month for minimum coverage.
Keep in mind that minimum coverage is just that – the minimum state-required liability coverage that covers other drivers and their property. Full coverage policies combine collision and comprehensive coverage, which means you and your vehicle are protected as well. If you have an auto loan, your lender will require you to carry full coverage.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
Here’s a look at how Nationwide’s full coverage car insurance stacks up against other leading auto insurance providers.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
As you can see, drivers pay an average of $1,281 per year for full coverage with Nationwide. This is much cheaper than the market average of $1,730 per year.
What Is Nationwide’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
Here’s a look at how Nationwide’s minimum liability coverage rates compare to what other providers offer.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Average Monthly Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners
|$349
|$29
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$38
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
Nationwide Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Your driving history plays a major role in setting car insurance rates. Speeding tickets, a driving under the influence (DUI) violation, and at-fault accidents almost always increase your prices for coverage. Here’s how Nationwide full coverage insurance costs compare to national rates for those of different driving backgrounds:
|Driving Profile
|Nationwide Average Annual Cost Estimate
|National Average Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 MPH over limit
|$1,620
|$2,365
|Speeding: 21-25 MPH over limit
|$1,656
|$2,728
|DUI
|$2,867
|$4,018
|Stop sign violation
|$1,650
|$2,440
|One accident
|$2,063
|$2,794
|Two accidents
|$2,797
|$4,036
Nationwide Car Insurance Rates By State
The table below shows Nationwide quote estimates in states across the U.S. While Nationwide is rarely a state’s cheapest provider, rates are usually competitive or below average.
These estimates are for a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit. Keep in mind that your rates will vary since these numbers may not reflect your own driving profile.
|State
|Nationwide Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,108
|$1,571
|Colorado
|$1,620
|$1,993
|Connecticut
|$1,495
|$2,060
|District of Columbia
|$2,495
|$2,034
|Iowa
|$1,019
|$1,279
|Kansas
|$1,029
|$1,568
|Maryland
|$1,970
|$1,773
|Mississippi
|$1,171
|$1,591
|Montana
|$1,732
|$2,218
|New Mexico
|$1,177
|$1,518
|North Carolina
|$1,059
|$1,513
|Ohio
|$751
|$1,105
|Pennsylvania
|$1,094
|$1,703
|Rhode Island
|$1,939
|$2,012
|Texas
|$1,561
|$1,937
|Vermont
|$886
|$1,094
|Virginia
|$955
|$1,217
|West Virginia
|$1,022
|$1,627
Nationwide Car Insurance Rates By Age
Below, you’ll see how Nationwide costs can vary depending on the age of the driver. As is standard across the industry, teen drivers tend to pay substantially more than more experienced drivers. Be aware that these estimates apply to single drivers and that teens are more likely to be listed on their parents’ insurance plans.
|Age
|Nationwide Annual Cost Estimate
|Nationwide Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$4,567
|$381
|17
|$4,238
|$353
|18
|$4,132
|$344
|19
|$3,552
|$296
|21
|$2,147
|$179
|25
|$1,556
|$130
|30
|$1,415
|$118
|40
|$1,368
|$114
|50
|$1,279
|$107
|65
|$1,263
|$105
|75
|$1,479
|$123
Nationwide Auto Insurance Discounts
According to Nationwide insurance reviews, most drivers qualify for at least one of the company’s discount plans. Here are some ways for policyholders to save money:
- Multi-policy: Save if you bundle two types of Nationwide insurance with your auto policy. Your options include identity theft insurance, renters insurance, flood insurance, and Nationwide home insurance.
- Usage-based policy: Join SmartRide®, the company’s usage-based program.
- No accidents: Go accident-free for a set amount of time.
- Good student: A good student discount is offered to those between the ages of 16 and 24 who maintain at least a “B” grade point average.
- Safe driver: Prove safe driving habits by going at least five years without an at-fault accident or a major traffic violation.
- Low mileage: Pay a flexible monthly rate based on miles driven if you sign up for the SmartMiles® program.
- Defensive driver: Complete a defensive driving course.
- Vehicle features: Install anti-theft devices, airbags, or anti-lock brakes.
- Autopay: Sign up for automatic payments.
- Paperless: Choose electronic documents.
Nationwide auto insurance comes with an annual On Your Side® review. This service has an insurance agent check in with you once a year to make sure you understand your policy and ask if you want to make changes.
Nationwide Auto Insurance Coverage
Nationwide offers the following types of car insurance coverage:
- Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause
- Property damage liability (PD): Covers auto repairs for other people’s vehicles in accidents you cause
- Collision coverage: Covers your own vehicle repairs after you cause an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers environmental damage, theft, vandalism, and damage from accidents with stationary objects
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers your medical payments in accidents you cause
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers your medical payments plus lost wages and funeral costs
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection: Covers you when a driver without enough insurance causes an accident
Nationwide Auto Insurance Add-Ons
In addition to the full coverage options listed above, you can get the following types of additional coverage and policy add-ons with Nationwide:
- Roadside assistance: Nationwide offers two levels of this program, with options for towing, battery jump-starts, lockouts, and other scenarios.
- Rental car reimbursement: If your car is in the shop for an approved repair, this coverage contributes to the cost of a rental vehicle. Determine the limit and number of days for this benefit when you set your policy up.
- Gap insurance coverage: This pays the difference between the value of your car and the amount you owe on your auto loan after a total loss claim.
- Accident forgiveness insurance: This policy add-on keeps your rate from going up after your first at-fault incident.
- Vanishing deductible: Nationwide’s vanishing deductible program cuts your deductible down by $100 per year of safe driving, up to $500.
- Total loss deductible waiver: Pay no deductible for total loss claims.
The benefits provided by each of these add-ons depends on the person. While some Nationwide insurance reviews state that these coverages are unnecessary, they’ll add value for those who want extra peace of mind on the road.
Does Nationwide Cover Rideshare Drivers?
No, Nationwide does not offer rideshare insurance as part of its insurance coverage options. If you want to stick with the company for personal auto insurance and add a separate commercial policy, it could be very expensive.
Can Nationwide Cover Classic Cars?
If you have a classic car, you can also get Hagerty classic car insurance through Nationwide. Coverage includes flexible mileage, guaranteed replacement value, spare parts, and more.
Can Nationwide Cover SR-22 Insurance?
Yes, Nationwide offers SR-22 insurance to certain types of high-risk drivers. Keep in mind that you’ll pay higher auto insurance rates than those with clean driving records, along with a filing fee for an SR-22 form.
What Nationwide Is Missing
As mentioned above, Nationwide doesn’t offer rideshare insurance for those who want to drive for Uber, Lyft, or other similar companies. You also won’t find trip interruption benefits, which help with food, lodging, and other expenses when you break down 100 miles or more away from home. Nationwide also doesn’t offer new car replacement, which reimburses you for a new version of your car, minus your deductible, in the event of a total loss.
Other Nationwide Insurance Products
Along with car coverage, Nationwide also offers homeowners and life insurance policies. Below is a breakdown of the offerings provided by each.
Nationwide Homeowners Insurance
According to the NAIC, Nationwide is one of the country’s 10 most popular homeowners insurance companies. The provider offers a discount of up to 20 percent for bundling home and auto. You can find all the standard home insurance options from Nationwide to cover physical damage, personal belongings, loss of use, and liability.
Nationwide Life Insurance
Nationwide can cover all the life insurance bases with whole, term, universal, and variable life insurance. Each of these can apply to different life situations, like leaving an inheritance for heirs or providing security while raising children. Other related coverages include pet insurance, travel insurance, and specialty liability insurance.
Nationwide Insurance Customer Reviews
Reading firsthand reviews of insurance providers is a great way to look into the experience of working with the company after the quotes process.
We looked into what Nationwide insurance reviews left by customers indicate about the company. Positive comments highlight exemplary customer service agents, while negative Nationwide insurance reviews discuss rate increases and issues with the claims process.
Positive Nationwide Insurance Reviews
Positive Nationwide insurance reviews often center around pleasant experiences with agents. Here are some examples.
“The customer service is very personal. I was able to get the plan and [coverage] I wished. Gerry was amazing and worked with me even when I wasn’t able to commit right away. Staff and company looked nice and performed professionally.”
– Vanessa B. via Google
“[My agent] even calls me to inform me that there are some items that [need] review. And the review usually saves me money. He is always prompt to return calls and answers all questions very clearly. I feel that I am in the best hands with Abe and Nationwide.”
– Craig I. via Google
Nationwide Insurance Complaints
Not all Nationwide insurance reviews are positive. Here are a couple of examples from people who held Nationwide auto insurance policies and were disappointed with the company.
“My rates went up significantly after receiving my first bill. I was baited and switched. Be [wary] of this company, as they did not honor a refund of the amount and had promised my rate would not change. They made an error in the application, and I ended up paying for it.”
– Reviewer in Plano, Texas, via Google
“This company has to be the [worst] to deal with! I was not [asked] to be hit by their customer, and all I want is my car to be fixed. They have been no help in dealing with the body shop. They also are denying fixing my car the way it should be. I should not have to get a lawyer involved for a simple accident.”
– Rebecca V. via BBB
Nationwide Mobile App
Like most auto insurers, Nationwide offers its customers a smartphone app called Nationwide Mobile that can be used to view policy details, manage payments, and file insurance claims. The app has a 4.4- out of 5.0-star rating on the App Store from over 11,000 reviews. Similarly, over 7,000 Nationwide insurance reviews on Google Play give the app an average of 4.1 stars.
Nationwide SmartRide
In addition to Nationwide Mobile, Nationwide has SmartRide, an app that tracks driving habits and offers discounts. SmartRide has a 4.5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.3-star rating on Google Play. This program is available across the U.S. except for in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Ratings From Our Customer Experience Survey
Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers in August 2022, and 225 of them had Nationwide. These customers rated their overall satisfaction with Nationwide as 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. It’s an OK score, but slightly lower than the average on the survey, which was 4.2. Below, you can see how customers rated Nationwide on a variety of factors.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Nationwide Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4.2
|4.0
|affordability
|3.7
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims service
|3.9
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
Nationwide Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
Nationwide offers quality auto coverage at generally average rates and has various discount opportunities that can help to get you the best deal. However, Nationwide insurance reviews regularly complain that the claims process is too slow and lacks communication. While Nationwide can be a good option, we recommend that you look around and compare car insurance quotes in order to get the best possible insurance coverage.
Nationwide Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
Two companies commonly compared to Nationwide are Geico and Progressive. Based on our research, Geico came out slightly ahead with 4.6 out of 5.0 stars while Progressive had a score of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars. We recommend reaching out for quotes to see what your policy coverage and costs would look like from these choices.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Comparing Geico and Nationwide, Geico is much larger, holding an impressive 14.3 percent market share in the car insurance industry. Here are some of the things we like about Geico:
- A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest possible rating
- Some of the cheapest car insurance premiums in the country
- Numerous discounts including a usage-based program
- Positive customer service reviews
- Coverage options include mechanical breakdown insurance, rideshare insurance, and roadside assistance
For more information, check out our full Geico insurance review.
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Progressive auto insurance also ranked highly in our review, earning 4.4 stars overall. It offers many similar programs to Nationwide auto insurance, including a device that tracks your driving habits and an online program that helps you find the best prices for your lifestyle. Other notable perks include:
- A+ financial strength rating from AM Best
- Low rates for high-risk drivers
- Powerful website and mobile app capabilities
- Coverage options include custom parts and equipment value, loan/lease payoff, and rental car reimbursement
For more information, read our Progressive insurance review.
Nationwide Insurance Reviews: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about Nationwide insurance: