We award Nationwide 4.4 out of 5.0 stars based on its solid performance across the board. The provider may seem like an average auto insurer at first glance, but we think it’s the best pick for seniors due to low rates for older drivers and a mileage-based discount for those who don’t drive much.

How We Rated Nationwide Insurance

We refresh our review standards several times each year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research focuses on six main categories: industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.

Industry Standing

Key considerations for our rankings in the industry standing category include years in business, market share, and ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best, a global credit agency. We give Nationwide 4.2 out of 5.0 stars here due to its A+ rating from both the BBB and AM Best. The company has been in business since 1926 and owns about 4.8 percent of the auto insurance market according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Availability

When we rate an insurer for availability, we consider how many states it serves, the overall size of the company, and any exclusions to its policies. Nationwide is a large company with policies that are available in 47 states with no real exclusions. We give the Columbus, Ohio-based company a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating in this category.

Coverage

Nationwide offers the coverages you’d expect from a large auto insurer, although it lacks a few of the additional benefits other leading providers feature. We considered the results of our August 2022 car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 respondents in arriving at our 4.2-star rating for Nationwide’s coverage options. There were 225 Nationwide customers among those surveyed, and they gave the company 3.9 stars out of 5.0 for coverage. This was the average rating among the 15 companies represented in the survey.

Cost And Discounts

We weighed our survey results and rate estimates from Quadrant Information Services as we evaluated Nationwide for cost and discounts. The company features average or slightly above-average costs for many driver profiles. Respondents in our survey gave the company a 3.7-star rating for affordability, which was the average for all providers.

Our team ended up giving Nationwide 4.5 stars out of 5.0 in this category, partly due to major savings for having multiple policies, cheaper policies for senior citizens, and the SmartMiles® program that rewards those who drive sparingly.

Customer Service

BBB and NAIC complaints, J.D. Power insurance studies, and our survey results are key factors in our customer service ratings. Nationwide has fewer complaints than many of its competitors on these platforms and generally performs well in J.D. Power insurance studies. The company doesn’t do quite as well in J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction studies, although it’s far from the worst. Our survey respondents gave the company a 4.1-star rating for overall satisfaction, which was just below the average of 4.2 stars. Overall, we give Nationwide 4.5 stars for customer service.

Technology

The Nationwide mobile app has strong customer reviews on both the App Store and Google Play. The same is true for the app devoted to SmartRide®, the company’s usage-based program. You can get quotes online, although the process leaves something to be desired. All things considered, we give Nationwide 4.4 out of 5.0 stars for technology.

Nationwide Quick Facts

Founded: 1926

Availability: 47 states

AM Best financial strength rating: A+

BBB rating: A+

Nationwide Insurance Industry Ratings

Nationwide has a positive industry reputation, with A+ ratings from both the BBB and AM Best. According to Nationwide insurance reviews, customer care can vary greatly depending on your location. Be sure to read local reviews if you’re considering a Nationwide car insurance policy.

If local Nationwide insurance reviews are good, a policy for Nationwide auto insurance is well worth consideration. We found that certain types of drivers typically find Nationwide’s prices to be lower than the U.S. average.

The following motorists may find their best coverage through Nationwide car insurance:

Tech-savvy drivers : Nationwide has an extensive online portal for everything from getting insurance quotes to paying your bills, filing claims, and requesting roadside assistance .

Drivers in the Southeast : Nationwide performs relatively well in this region in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction poll.

Safe drivers : Nationwide has several discount programs for drivers who go years without accidents or violations, as well as for those who take defensive driving courses. Nationwide’s SmartRide® program also gives drivers a discount if they allow the company to track their driving practices for a set period of time.

When you’re shopping for auto insurance, we recommend that you compare car insurance rates from at least three providers.