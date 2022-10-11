There are a few different reasons why your car insurance policy may have been cancelled. Sometimes, it’s for reasons outside of your control. But other times, your insurance company can decide to cancel your coverage because of something you have done.

Non-Renewals

If you’ve received a notice of non-renewal, your auto insurance company has decided not to renew your policy at the end of your term. That might be because the company wants to reduce the number of insured people in your state or it doesn’t offer your particular plan anymore. It could also be because of unrelated things that are happening to the business.

Non-renewal notices for external reasons usually give you at least 30 days’ notice. However, a company can also issue non-renewals for non-payment. In that case, the provider might only be required to give 10 or 20 days’ notice.

Non-renewals don’t carry the same consequences that other types of cancellations do. You should be able to find another standard car insurance plan easily. When your policy is up, it simply doesn’t renew. By that time, you should have started another policy at another company to maintain continuous coverage.

Cancellations

Cancellations are a different story. Cancellation can happen at any point during your coverage term, or it could even happen before your coverage starts. Here are a few reasons why auto insurance companies cancel policies:

You misrepresented yourself or your situation when obtaining car insurance quotes (didn’t disclose driving history, didn’t add drivers in the household, etc.).

You didn’t pay your bill.

Your driver’s license was suspended or revoked.

You have too many recent at-fault accidents or violations.

Usually, something significant has to happen for a car insurance company to cancel your policy. Even so, a cancellation could still come as a surprise. This might be the case when a company cancels your policy at the beginning of the term because of misrepresentation.

When you fill out an auto insurance quote form, you have to be honest about your driving history, other household members who drive, and your vehicles. Insurance companies have a set underwriting period after you buy the policy to investigate your background and situation. If anything important was left out, the company can cancel your policy.

You’ll notice that non-payment is on this list too. If the situation is bad enough, the insurance company can just cancel your policy instead of sending a non-renewal notice. Cancellations usually require 10 to 30 days’ notice for the driver to get new insurance coverage.