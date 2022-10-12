Month-to-month car insurance provides coverage for up to 28 days. A monthly car insurance policy is intended to offer the same comprehensive coverage as an annual policy, but its flexible duration means you only pay for it when you need it.

That being said, within the U.S., temporary auto insurance is essentially nonexistent. Companies that claim otherwise often leave out costly stipulations. These agencies know that consumers are looking to save money by choosing a short-term car insurance plan instead of signing on for a longer contract. In most cases, the shorter the policy, the fewer discounts on monthly premiums.

There are some variations of car insurance that are more temporary in nature. For example:

Car insurance from a rental company

Six-month contracts with no cancellation fees

Adding a new car onto an existing policy for a short period of time

Discounted car insurance for students, military members, and bundled or family plans

You can also get usage-based car insurance to save money if you don’t drive often or rideshare insurance if you’re just looking for coverage when you’re driving for Uber or Lyft. We’ll go into all of these options a bit more in detail below, as some of them could be a great option to work with a reputable company without the risk of a long-term contract.

So, can you legally get month-to-month car insurance? What about 30-day car insurance? We recommend keeping a safe distance from any plan that feels too good to be true.

Who Needs Short-Term Car Insurance?

Let’s go through a few common scenarios that would cause you to look for temporary car insurance. Keep in mind that there may be better solutions for these circumstances, but we’ll break down the main reasons drivers are drawn to the search:

You’re a college student who comes home over summer and winter breaks to use your parent’s car for just a few months a year.

You often use a rideshare program whose car insurance is not thorough enough or too expensive.

You’re renting a car on vacation and the offered car insurance is not thorough enough or too expensive.

You regularly borrow a friend or family member’s car.

You recently moved and need immediate insurance, but want to shop around before signing an annual contract.

You plan to resell a car soon after buying it but need to drive it in the meantime.

Why Is It Difficult To Get Short-Term Car Insurance?

Most insurance companies in the United States offer only six-month or 12-month policies because the returns from temporary car insurance policies are not worth the administrative costs. You may also be able to find month-to-month car insurance, but it likely won’t be offered by reputable providers.

Since customers looking for short-term car insurance are generally not likely to renew their policies, companies do not find this segment very attractive. Also, there are more risks associated with short-term car insurance because such policies can often be misused by people looking for a quick insurance payout.