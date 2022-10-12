Speed Reads
- Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance provides good coverage, cheap prices, and a fair amount of discounts. Other companies can offer more.
- Missouri Farm Bureau doesn’t have technological services like usage-based insurance programs or online quote tools.
- The company doesn’t have many customer reviews online.
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is available to any member of the state’s Farm Bureau, but you don’t have to be a farmer to join the organization. In this article, we’ll dive into Missouri Farm Bureau’s insurance reviews, costs, customer experience, and more. Overall, we give Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance a rating of 3.3 out of 5.0 stars.
Our reviews team has spent 1,950 hours researching 43 companies in the car insurance industry. To analyze the market today, we’ve collected numerous quotes through our mystery shoppers, read 4,330 online reviews, and surveyed more than 8,500 customers. We’ve used this research to see how Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance stacks up against some of the nation’s best car insurance companies.
Our Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Review And Methodology
As an insurance broker that’s only accessible to Bureau members, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is exclusive and unique. After a thorough review of the insurance provider, we give Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance a middle-of-the-road rating at 3.3 out of 5.0 stars.
How We Rated Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance
When researching Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, we took a deeper dive into several parts of the auto insurance provider, where we analyzed its:
- Industry standing
- Availability
- Coverage
- Cost and discounts
- Customer service
- Technology
Our overall rating is a culmination of how Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance performed across these six key categories.
Industry Standing: 3.4 Stars
Companies with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive our highest scores in this category. AM Best is a trusted evaluator of insurance companies and gives Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance an A- rating in financial strength. This rating shows that Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is more likely to pay out claims for its policyholders.
Missouri Farm Bureau does have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a company that examines the business strength of different companies. Additionally, the Missouri Farm Bureau’s insurance branches and partnerships go back to the 40s. The company has well proven its stability in the insurance industry at this point.
Availability: 3.4 Stars
Since Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is a state-specific insurance company, we don’t grade its availability the same way we would for a national company like State Farm or Geico. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance has more than 200 agents across the state, with at least one agent in every county – so it’s highly accessible to Missouri policyholders who need services.
However, one of the drawbacks of Farm Bureau insurance is that you have to be a member of your state’s Farm Bureau to get it. This is an additional annual fee on top of your premium payments, which makes Bureau insurance slightly less accessible. The Farm Bureau’s many discounts opportunities help balance this out to a certain point.
Coverage: 3.5 Stars
The Missouri Farm Bureau offers all six standard types of auto insurance, along with several add-ons such as transportation and travel expenses, new car replacement, and emergency road service.
Its versatile and expansive list of coverage options is largely why we give it a higher rating. However, there are still many more add-on coverages and programs that are common with other insurance providers, but aren’t offered by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.
Cost And Discounts: 4.0 Stars
Our research team reviews auto insurance rate averages generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and several car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance offers much lower car insurance rates compared to the national average for married 35-year-old drivers with good credit and a clean driving history. It also offers a good variety of discounts, but could offer more, so it gets a high rating from us.
Customer Service: 2.5 Stars
Our research team analyzes customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot and Google. We also look at consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power, and complaints on the BBB site.
Unfortunately, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance doesn’t have numerous customer reviews across several sites to give us a good idea of its record of customer service. From what we were able to gather, Missouri Farm Bureau has its fair share of both positive and negative reviews, so it gets a middle-of-the-road score from us.
Technology: 1.5 Stars
Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance does not provide an online quotes tool or a usage-based driving program. While the company does have an app, this app isn’t versatile in its abilities.
With many insurance apps, policyholders can typically look up information on their current policy, activate their roadside assistance, and get connected to insurance agents. The Missouri Farm Bureau’s app seems to only focus on getting the policyholder special benefits and coupons. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is sorely lacking in technology-based services, so it gets a lower rating from us on this.
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Quick Facts
Founded: 1915
Availability: Every county in Missouri
AM Best financial strength rating: A- (Excellent)
BBB rating: A+
Missouri Farm Bureau was the first statewide farm bureau around, having formed back in 1915. Today, Missouri Farm Bureau is part of a national network of Farm Bureau insurance companies.
Across the country, multiple organizations underwrite insurance premiums for Farm Bureau members. Missouri Farm Bureau uses two wholly-owned subsidiaries for auto insurance: Town & Country Insurance Company of Missouri and New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri.
Again, you don’t need to be a farmer to get insurance through Missouri Farm Bureau, but you do have to be a member, which costs about $30 per year. Missouri Farm Bureau operates over 140 local offices and has a head office in Jefferson City. Although the Farm Bureau doesn’t have an online quotes system, it features a decent number of extra coverage options and discounts.
How Much Does Missouri Farm Bureau Car Insurance Cost?
Missouri Farm Bureau’s insurance costs $129 per month or $1,546 per year on average for a full-coverage policy. This is roughly 11 percent cheaper than both the state average for full-coverage car insurance ($1,734 per year) and the national average ($1,730 per year).
Missouri Farm Bureau’s full-coverage average is for the driving profile of a married 35-year-old with good credit and a clean driving record.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance: Cost Comparison
Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. These insurance types protect you, your passengers, and your car in several driving situations. Here’s a breakdown of what full-coverage policies cost with some of the biggest auto insurance companies and how Missouri Farm Bureau’s prices compare:
|
Car Insurance Provider
|
Average Annual Cost
|
Average Monthly Cost
|
USAA
|
$1,054
|
$88
|
$1,281
|
$107
|
Geico
|
$1,308
|
$109
|
Auto-Owners Insurance
|
$1,337
|
$111
|
State Farm
|
$1,481
|
$123
|
Missouri Farm Bureau
|
$1,546
|
$129
|
Progressive
|
$1,611
|
$134
|
$1,669
|
$139
|
$2,088
|
$174
|
$2,140
|
$178
Minimum-Coverage Car Insurance: Cost Comparison
Missouri Farm Bureau’s average for minimum-coverage car insurance comes out to $32 per month or $385 per year, which is 34 percent cheaper than the national average for minimum coverage ($53 per month or $635 per year). Here’s how Missouri Farm Bureau’s minimum-coverage rates compare with others:
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost
|Average Monthly Cost
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$349
|$29
|Missouri Farm Bureau
|$385
|$32
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
What Is Missouri Farm Bureau’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
The cheapest car insurance you can get is minimum-coverage insurance, which makes up the minimal amounts of any state-mandated types of insurance. These are the minimum car insurance requirements in Missouri:
- $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability
- $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability
- $25,000 per accident for property liability
- $25,000 for uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injury per person
- $50,000 for uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injury per accident
Missouri Farm Bureau Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Your driving profile informs insurance providers about your at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and more to help determine your premium. Across the board, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance has considerably lower rates than the national averages for high-risk drivers.
|Driving Profile
|Missouri Farm Bureau
Average Annual Cost
|National
Average Annual Cost
|% Difference
|Speeding:
1-5 mph over limit
|$1,648
|$2,225
|26%
|Speeding:
21-25 mph over limit
|$1,648
|$2,464
|33%
|DUI
|$1,961
|$3,277
|40%
|Stop sign violation
|$1,648
|$2,280
|28%
|One accident
|$1,585
|$2,689
|41%
|Two accidents
|$1,710
|$3,761
|55%
Missouri Farm Bureau Car Insurance Rates By Age
The riskiest person to insure is a driver with little experience behind the wheel, which is why teen drivers pay so much more. The following rates by age are what teens and young drivers pay when they buy their own policies. If you’re a parent who adds your teen driver to your existing policy, you could save more money.
|Age
|Missouri Farm Bureau
Average Annual Cost
|Missouri Farm Bureau
Average Monthly Cost
|16
|$3,110
|$259
|17
|$3,110
|$259
|18
|$2,944
|$245
|19
|$2,702
|$225
|21
|$2,046
|$171
|25
|$1,685
|$140
|30
|$1,546
|$129
|40
|$1,546
|$129
|50
|$1,451
|$121
|65
|$1,451
|$121
|75
|$1,573
|$131
Missouri Farm Bureau Rate Comparison For 16-Year-Olds
Here’s how Missouri Farm Bureau’s car insurance compares to other providers for 16-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate
|Monthly Rate
|Missouri Farm Bureau
|$3,110
|$259
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$3,533
|$294
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$600
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
Missouri Farm Bureau Rate Comparison For 21-Year-Olds
Here’s how Missouri Farm Bureau’s rates for 21-year-olds compare to rates from other providers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate
|Monthly Rate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Missouri Farm Bureau
|$2,046
|$171
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$2,074
|$173
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
Missouri Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Discounts
You could be the safest driver in the world, but your rate could be high because of things that are not always easy to control, such as your ZIP code, age, credit score, insurance history, driving record, and more. That’s why it’s good to know what discounts you can get from a car insurance company. According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, there are eight total discounts.
|Missouri Farm Bureau
Car Insurance Discount
|Eligibility Details
|Accident-free
|Save up to 20% when you’ve stayed accident-free for the previous three years. This discount could increase over time when no accidents are reported.
|Good student
|Save up to 20% for being a good student. Your eligibility will rely on your class rank, grade average, or academic honors, but you also must be:
• A full-time student
• 16 to 24 years old
• Single
|Occupational discount
|Save up to 15% if you’re an adult or young married driver who holds one of the following jobs:
• Full-time police officer licensed to carry firearms (personal vehicles only)
• County extension agent, county youth agent, county home agent, or extension secretary
• Manager or administrative employee of a federal or Missouri state agency dealing with agriculture
• Officer or field representative of a farm commodity or a marketing organization
• Officer or manager of the Rural Electronics Association
• Employee or agent of the Missouri Conservation Commission or a federal agency dealing with conservation
• A state board member, officer, home office employee, agent, or field employee of the Missouri Farm Bureau
• Retired Missouri Farm Bureau employee
Your spouse must also qualify.
|Multi-vehicle
|Save up to 10% when family members in your household drive two or more vehicles.
|Total account
|Save up to 7.5% when you get a car policy with Missouri Farm Bureau along with a policy for a home, farm, ranch, or commercial property.
|E85/hybrid discount
|Save up to 5% if your car is an E85 (ethanol fuel) or hybrid vehicle.
|Passive restraint
|If your vehicle has factory-installed air bags that meet federal safety guidelines, you could be eligible.
|Preferred driver
|Missouri Farm Bureau may grant you a discount if it insures all your vehicles and property. To fully qualify, you must have a limited amount of prior claims and be:
• 21 or older
• Accident-free for the past five years
• Violation-free for the past three years
When you call, make sure to ask the agent to double-check your eligibility for discounts on Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. It’s possible that not all discounts are listed online.
Missouri Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage
You can get the six main types of car insurance coverage from Missouri Farm Bureau, some of which are required by the state:
- Liability coverage (BI/PD): Liability coverage pays for repairs and medical bills for other parties in accidents you cause. The two types of liability coverage required in every Missouri policy is bodily injury and property damage.
- Collision coverage: Collision insurance pays for repairs to your car after an accident.
- Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance covers car damages that come from theft, vandalism, fallen trees, floods, fires, and other environmental impacts.
- Medical payments (MedPay): MedPay covers some of your medical bills after an accident. This does not include lost wages.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP can cover your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs after an accident.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): This covers your medical bills and repairs if you get into an accident with someone who has little to no insurance.
Missouri Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Add-Ons
Missouri Farm Bureau insurance policies can also cover a few extra options. Some of these are fairly common with insurance companies, but others are unique to the Farm Bureau:
|
Add-On Coverage
|
Description
|
Accidental death benefits
|
This will provide monetary compensation for beneficiaries if you or another policyholder in your home perishes from a car crash.
|
Reducing deductible
|
The longer you go without a claim, the more your expected car insurance deductible will reduce.
|
Guaranteed asset protection (GAP)
|
Since vehicles depreciate in value, gap insurance will cover what you still owe on your loan if your car gets totaled.
|
New vehicle replacement
|
This coverage allows you to buy the same car model or similar if your previously-insured car gets totaled.
|
Disability income
|
This provides a way to earn income if you’re injured and can’t work.
|
Miscellaneous equipment
|
This provides coverage for any miscellaneous equipment in your car.
|
Electronic equipment
|
This provides comprehensive coverage for any electronic equipment in your car.
|
Loss of personal property
|
This provides reimbursements for any belongings you lose during a car insurance-related incident.
|
Transportation and travel expenses
|
This helps cover some of your transportation and lodging expenses whenever your car is in the repair shop.
|
Emergency road service
|
This reimburses you for reasonable expenses for towing and labor costs, as long as that labor takes place at the place of disablement for the covered vehicle.
Missouri Farm Bureau provides roadside assistance via its emergency road service or accident scene assistance.
AUTO Elite
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance has an AUTO Elite package of coverage that rewards you at no additional cost.
|Discount
|Details
|Auto reducing deductibles
|Earn a $100 reduction in your collision and comprehensive deductibles for every claim-free year.
|New auto replacement cost for total loss
|In the event of a total loss, you can replace your car with a new one that has the same make and model. You’ll qualify if your car is less than one year and/or 15,000 miles.
|Multi-line discount
|Get this discount if you have three lines of business with Missouri Farm Bureau:
• Home, farm, or commercial property and private passenger
• Auto
• Qualifying life policy
|No-cost life insurance for young drivers
|At no extra cost, young drivers between the ages of 16 and 22 get this life insurance. After answering four easy questions, this age group gets $50,000 of term life insurance or accidental death benefits.
The AUTO Elite package also has a Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Motor Club, which gives you 24/7, year-round toll-free access for the following emergency services:
- Towing services
- Fluid deliveries
- Tire services
- Battery jump-starts
- Lockout assistance
Does Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Cover Rideshare Drivers?
Missouri Farm Bureau insurance policies don’t have an option for rideshare insurance. For rideshare or delivery app drivers, rideshare coverage takes care of the gaps in insurance provided by rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.
Can Missouri Farm Bureau Cover Classic Cars?
There’s no mention of classic cars being covered on the Missouri Farm Bureau website. In general, classic car insurance covers vehicles that are at least 10 or 20 years old. Cars older than that are often covered under antique car insurance.
Can Missouri Farm Bureau Cover SR-22 Insurance?
If convicted of a major driving violation, you may be court-ordered to fill out an SR-22 form to prove to your state that you’re insured for three years. However, Missouri Farm Bureau doesn’t list SR-22 insurance on its website.
What Missouri Farm Bureau Is Missing
Some Farm Bureaus in other states provide auto insurance quotes online, but not Missouri. You’ll have to contact an agent to get Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance coverage. As previously mentioned, the company is also missing a few key add-ons and discounts. Some of the most common discounts Missouri Farm Bureau is missing are:
- Distant student
- Defensive driver course
- Pay-in-full
- Good driver
- Renewal
- Teen driver
Though it has decent coverage, Missouri Farm Bureau also lacks what many popular providers offer:
- Accident forgiveness: This coverage would ensure your premium wouldn’t rise after your first at-fault accident.
- Custom parts and equipment value coverage: This can replace aftermarket products you add to your car, such as custom wheels or a paint job.
- Usage-based insurance: Many insurers have programs that monitor your driving habits and give you discounts for safe driving.
Other Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Products
In addition to its car insurance offerings, Missouri Farm Bureau sells quite a wide selection of insurance products for the following vehicles:
- Motorcycles
- Motor homes
- Trailers
- Commercial cars
- Boats
Missouri Farm Bureau offers the following insurance types outside of auto:
- Home
- Renters
- Farm or ranch
- Life
- Health
- Business
- Umbrella
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Customer Reviews
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance has a customer review rating of 1.0 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB site. However, this isn’t worth immediately writing off Missouri Farm Bureau, since this rating only comes from less than ten negative customer reviews – only half of which are specifically about auto insurance.
Google features over 45 customer reviews, which gives Missouri Farm Bureau a customer rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.0. Here are positive things customers had to say about the company:
“I thoroughly enjoy being a part of such a great company. Everyone you meet who works at Missouri Farm Bureau is so kind and welcoming. [It’s] truly an amazing atmosphere and I recommend Farm Bureau to anyone who is looking for insurance.”
– Katie B. via Google Reviews
“I’ve been a customer and an employee for nearly five years. … I actually received more discounts than I had with a national competitor. My agent is very helpful and available. I’ve also had a positive claims experience. The claim was handled fast and fairly.”
– Ashton K. via Google Reviews
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Complaints
Complaints on the BBB center around bad experiences with agents, back-and-forth communication, and claims denials. Here are what some dissatisfied policyholders had to say:
“My car was damaged by an individual insured by Farm Bureau … [The agent] never returned my messages … I finally received an email stating they were denying the claim. … I feel like this was done to avoid paying out.”
– Anonymous via. BBB
“A speeding motorcycle with no light makings … slammed into my [car] and totaled it. I was driving legally. He was driving on a suspended license among other things. [Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance] … faulted me 100 percent because I didn’t yield to something that wasn’t there.”
– Anonymous via. BBB
NAIC Complaint Index: Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is always a great resource to check a company’s standing. The NAIC monitors many things about insurance providers, such as the amounts of premiums written, the revenue a company got in a certain year, and the amount of complaints a company received.
According to the NAIC, Missouri Farm Bureau has a .28 score on the complaint index for auto insurance. This means that the insurance provider has 72 percent less complaints when compared to the industry average.
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a significantly smaller complaint number than all other companies in the graphic below. However, other companies have more complaint data to provide more informative scores.
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Mobile App
Missouri Farm Bureau’s mobile app (Missouri Farm Bureau PerksPlus) seems to be unrelated to the company’s insurance products. Companies like USAA, Progressive, and State Farm all have mobile apps where policyholders can communicate with agents, look at their policy information, monitor their driving habits, and reach out to roadside assistance.
Missouri Farm Bureau’s mobile app doesn’t appear to offer these features, as the app functions mostly as a special benefits-enrollment program. Through Abenity Inc., Missouri Farm Bureau members can get special savings on things completely outside of insurance, such as discounted prices on oil changes, car rentals, pizza, movie tickets, and more.
Even though Missouri Farm Bureau’s app is not a car insurance-based navigation tool, it does receive good reviews across Google Play and the App Store. On Google Play, the app gets 3.8 out of 5.0 stars, with high marks for the rewards and low marks for functionality issues.
For the App Store, the rating is 3.5 stars out of 5.0. Many users praise the app for its ease of use and many discounts. Unhappy customers criticize it for app crashes and functionality issues.
Missouri Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We think Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is a solid, middle-of-the-road choice. The car insurance company offers a good number of coverage options and discounts. Compared with other popular providers, it has mid-average rates. However, it has mixed customer reviews, lacks some certain common discounts, and doesn’t provide useful technological services.
Missouri Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. That way, you can tell if you’re getting the best deal.
As mentioned, we’ve reviewed the top car insurance companies out there and ranked them on things like price, customer service, availability, and industry reputation. If you’re looking to compare a few prices with your Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance quote, check out State Farm, USAA, and Progressive.
State Farm: Best Overall
Our overall pick is State Farm, which has more customers than any other insurance provider. State Farm offers great savings opportunities for students and safe drivers. Its Drive Safe & Save™ telematics program can save you up to 30 percent on insurance premiums.
State Farm also has good coverage options and an excellent reputation in the insurance industry. In J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠, the company scored 882 out of 1,000 points.
Read more: State Farm insurance review
USAA: Best For Military
USAA is one of the best car insurance companies in our opinion, with prices that are usually cheaper than any of its competition. USAA offers deep discounts for members going through a deployment, and scored high in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction study. However, the company is only available to active service members, veterans, and their family members.
Read more: USAA insurance review
Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
If you’re into technology, Progressive should be on your insurance shopping list. Progressive’s Snapshot® app tracks your driving and gives you discounts based on your skills behind the wheel. The insurance giant also has a robust app that lets you pay your bill, view your insurance card, request roadside assistance, and more. We awarded Progressive 4.4 stars in our review of the company.
Read more: Progressive insurance review
Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Reviews: FAQ
Here are some frequently asked questions about Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance: