As an insurance broker that’s only accessible to Bureau members, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is exclusive and unique. After a thorough review of the insurance provider, we give Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance a middle-of-the-road rating at 3.3 out of 5.0 stars.

How We Rated Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance

When researching Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, we took a deeper dive into several parts of the auto insurance provider, where we analyzed its:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

Our overall rating is a culmination of how Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance performed across these six key categories.

Industry Standing: 3.4 Stars

Companies with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive our highest scores in this category. AM Best is a trusted evaluator of insurance companies and gives Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance an A- rating in financial strength. This rating shows that Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is more likely to pay out claims for its policyholders.

Missouri Farm Bureau does have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a company that examines the business strength of different companies. Additionally, the Missouri Farm Bureau’s insurance branches and partnerships go back to the 40s. The company has well proven its stability in the insurance industry at this point.

Availability: 3.4 Stars

Since Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is a state-specific insurance company, we don’t grade its availability the same way we would for a national company like State Farm or Geico. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance has more than 200 agents across the state, with at least one agent in every county – so it’s highly accessible to Missouri policyholders who need services.

However, one of the drawbacks of Farm Bureau insurance is that you have to be a member of your state’s Farm Bureau to get it. This is an additional annual fee on top of your premium payments, which makes Bureau insurance slightly less accessible. The Farm Bureau’s many discounts opportunities help balance this out to a certain point.

Coverage: 3.5 Stars

The Missouri Farm Bureau offers all six standard types of auto insurance, along with several add-ons such as transportation and travel expenses, new car replacement, and emergency road service.

Its versatile and expansive list of coverage options is largely why we give it a higher rating. However, there are still many more add-on coverages and programs that are common with other insurance providers, but aren’t offered by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

Cost And Discounts: 4.0 Stars

Our research team reviews auto insurance rate averages generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and several car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance offers much lower car insurance rates compared to the national average for married 35-year-old drivers with good credit and a clean driving history. It also offers a good variety of discounts, but could offer more, so it gets a high rating from us.

Customer Service: 2.5 Stars

Our research team analyzes customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot and Google. We also look at consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power, and complaints on the BBB site.

Unfortunately, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance doesn’t have numerous customer reviews across several sites to give us a good idea of its record of customer service. From what we were able to gather, Missouri Farm Bureau has its fair share of both positive and negative reviews, so it gets a middle-of-the-road score from us.

Technology: 1.5 Stars

Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance does not provide an online quotes tool or a usage-based driving program. While the company does have an app, this app isn’t versatile in its abilities.

With many insurance apps, policyholders can typically look up information on their current policy, activate their roadside assistance, and get connected to insurance agents. The Missouri Farm Bureau’s app seems to only focus on getting the policyholder special benefits and coupons. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is sorely lacking in technology-based services, so it gets a lower rating from us on this.

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Quick Facts

Founded: 1915

Availability: Every county in Missouri

AM Best financial strength rating: A- (Excellent)

BBB rating: A+

Missouri Farm Bureau was the first statewide farm bureau around, having formed back in 1915. Today, Missouri Farm Bureau is part of a national network of Farm Bureau insurance companies.

Across the country, multiple organizations underwrite insurance premiums for Farm Bureau members. Missouri Farm Bureau uses two wholly-owned subsidiaries for auto insurance: Town & Country Insurance Company of Missouri and New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri.

Again, you don’t need to be a farmer to get insurance through Missouri Farm Bureau, but you do have to be a member, which costs about $30 per year. Missouri Farm Bureau operates over 140 local offices and has a head office in Jefferson City. Although the Farm Bureau doesn’t have an online quotes system, it features a decent number of extra coverage options and discounts.