Though Mercer Insurance Associates partners with seven companies, only four are car insurance providers. One of them (West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company) isn’t as well known or widely available. Because of this, we’ll focus on Progressive, Erie Insurance, and Dairyland in this review.

How We Rated Mercer Auto Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

We give Mercer an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5.0 stars based on these areas. To go deeper, here’s more detail on each category and how Mercer Insurance Associates performs:

Industry Standing

Because Mercer Insurance Associates only serves Mercer County, West Virginia, and nearby parts of West Virginia and Virginia, there aren’t many reviews of the agency online. We give Mercer 1.5 out of 5.0 stars due to the lack of industry ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Trustpilot.

Mercer does get credit for having been in business since 1995 and for offering coverage from two of the car insurance industry’s most popular providers. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the United States, and Erie is No. 13.

Availability

With the exception of West Virginia National Auto Insurance – which only serves West Virginia – all of the auto insurers Mercer works with are available in both Virginia and West Virginia. For this reason, we give Mercer a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for availability.

Coverage

Between Progressive, Erie, and Dairyland, Mercer offers a wide range of auto insurance coverage and add-ons. There isn’t much information online about West Virginia National Auto Insurance. We give Mercer auto insurance 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its coverage options.

Cost And Discounts

Car insurance companies with lower rates and many discounts get the highest scores in this category. While Mercer sells car insurance from four companies, we only have rate data for two of the broker’s providers: Progressive and Erie. This is because our rate averages from Quadrant Information Services are based on up to 10 of the top providers in each state.

We give Mercer 4.5 out of 5.0 stars because the average full-coverage rates from Erie and Progressive in West Virginia and Virginia are lower than the national average, which is $1,730 per year. For minimum coverage in the two states, Erie also beats the national average, which is $635 per year.

The rate averages in this review weren’t compiled through quotes from Mercer Insurance Associates. The tables below include some of the most popular insurers in Virginia and West Virginia, but we excluded providers if we didn’t have rate information on them for both states.

Customer Service

Due to Mercer Insurance Associates’ small size, we didn’t find any information about the company on the BBB’s site. And because Mercer is a broker and not an insurer, it isn’t rated by AM Best or in J.D. Power consumer studies.

Mercer gets an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars on Google, but that score is based on just a handful of reviews. Since there’s limited information about the company’s customer service, we give it 3.5 out of 5.0 stars in this area.

Technology

Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Three out of four auto insurance providers in Mercer’s network have mobile apps: Progressive, Erie Insurance, and Dairyland.

In 2022, we surveyed nearly 7,000 people about their experiences with their auto insurance providers. In that survey, customers gave Progressive’s app an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 and gave Erie’s app a 4.0 average. There were no ratings for the other two car insurance companies Mercer works with.

The mobile apps from Dairyland, Erie, and Progressive allow customers to view policy documents, make payments, and more, which is why we rate Mercer 4.1 out of 5.0 stars for its technology.

Mercer Insurance Associates Quick Facts

Founded: 1995

Availability: Mercer County, West Virginia, and surrounding counties in West Virginia and Virginia

Policies and accounts: Auto, home, life, property, and business insurance

Based in Princeton, West Virginia, Mercer Insurance Associates has been in business since 1995. Because it’s an insurance agency, Mercer doesn’t sell its own policies. Instead, it sells coverage through the following insurance providers:

Dairyland

Erie Insurance

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of West Virginia

Municipal Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company

Farmers Mutual Insurance Company

Why use an insurance agency instead of contacting providers directly? Many consumers appreciate working with an agent who can help navigate coverage options. Agents may also be helpful in finding the lowest rates based on your driver profile. However, there are pros and cons to consider when working with an insurance agency.

Pros Professional help understanding insurance options Broker’s relationships with auto insurance providers could get you special deals In-person customer service representatives Cons Possibility of higher rates due to broker’s service fees Certain carriers or policies may be pushed due to deals with insurance companies

Mercer Auto Insurance Industry Ratings

Mercer Insurance Associates has roughly 20 reviews on Google, for an average rating of 4.3 stars. Typically, we look to the BBB to get an idea of a company’s reputation. However, Mercer Insurance Associates doesn’t have a BBB profile, likely due to its size.

Reviews on Google are mostly positive, with some negative reviews from customers who complain about response times. Most negative reviews received a response from Mercer telling the reviewer to call or visit the office.

In the following table, we break down the industry ratings for each car insurance provider in Mercer’s network.