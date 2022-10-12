The first thing to know about Mercer Insurance Associates is that this West Virginia company isn’t an insurance provider. Mercer is an independent insurance agency, which means it helps customers find coverage from a handful of auto insurance providers. In this review, we’ll take a closer look at Mercer’s auto insurance options from Progressive, Erie Insurance, and Dairyland.
Our research team spent 1,950 hours surveying customers, analyzing more than 4,000 online reviews, and more to determine the best auto insurance companies. We examined millions of data points from Quadrant Information Services to include information about the average rates charged by providers in Mercer Insurance Associates’ network. After this extensive research, we give the insurance broker an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5.0 stars.
Our Mercer Auto Insurance Review And Methodology
Though Mercer Insurance Associates partners with seven companies, only four are car insurance providers. One of them (West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company) isn’t as well known or widely available. Because of this, we’ll focus on Progressive, Erie Insurance, and Dairyland in this review.
How We Rated Mercer Auto Insurance
We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories:
- Industry standing
- Availability
- Coverage
- Cost and discounts
- Customer service
- Technology
We give Mercer an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5.0 stars based on these areas. To go deeper, here’s more detail on each category and how Mercer Insurance Associates performs:
Industry Standing
Because Mercer Insurance Associates only serves Mercer County, West Virginia, and nearby parts of West Virginia and Virginia, there aren’t many reviews of the agency online. We give Mercer 1.5 out of 5.0 stars due to the lack of industry ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Trustpilot.
Mercer does get credit for having been in business since 1995 and for offering coverage from two of the car insurance industry’s most popular providers. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the United States, and Erie is No. 13.
Availability
With the exception of West Virginia National Auto Insurance – which only serves West Virginia – all of the auto insurers Mercer works with are available in both Virginia and West Virginia. For this reason, we give Mercer a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for availability.
Coverage
Between Progressive, Erie, and Dairyland, Mercer offers a wide range of auto insurance coverage and add-ons. There isn’t much information online about West Virginia National Auto Insurance. We give Mercer auto insurance 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its coverage options.
Cost And Discounts
Car insurance companies with lower rates and many discounts get the highest scores in this category. While Mercer sells car insurance from four companies, we only have rate data for two of the broker’s providers: Progressive and Erie. This is because our rate averages from Quadrant Information Services are based on up to 10 of the top providers in each state.
We give Mercer 4.5 out of 5.0 stars because the average full-coverage rates from Erie and Progressive in West Virginia and Virginia are lower than the national average, which is $1,730 per year. For minimum coverage in the two states, Erie also beats the national average, which is $635 per year.
The rate averages in this review weren’t compiled through quotes from Mercer Insurance Associates. The tables below include some of the most popular insurers in Virginia and West Virginia, but we excluded providers if we didn’t have rate information on them for both states.
Customer Service
Due to Mercer Insurance Associates’ small size, we didn’t find any information about the company on the BBB’s site. And because Mercer is a broker and not an insurer, it isn’t rated by AM Best or in J.D. Power consumer studies.
Mercer gets an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars on Google, but that score is based on just a handful of reviews. Since there’s limited information about the company’s customer service, we give it 3.5 out of 5.0 stars in this area.
Technology
Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Three out of four auto insurance providers in Mercer’s network have mobile apps: Progressive, Erie Insurance, and Dairyland.
In 2022, we surveyed nearly 7,000 people about their experiences with their auto insurance providers. In that survey, customers gave Progressive’s app an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 and gave Erie’s app a 4.0 average. There were no ratings for the other two car insurance companies Mercer works with.
The mobile apps from Dairyland, Erie, and Progressive allow customers to view policy documents, make payments, and more, which is why we rate Mercer 4.1 out of 5.0 stars for its technology.
Mercer Insurance Associates Quick Facts
Founded: 1995
Availability: Mercer County, West Virginia, and surrounding counties in West Virginia and Virginia
Policies and accounts: Auto, home, life, property, and business insurance
Based in Princeton, West Virginia, Mercer Insurance Associates has been in business since 1995. Because it’s an insurance agency, Mercer doesn’t sell its own policies. Instead, it sells coverage through the following insurance providers:
- Dairyland
- Erie Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of West Virginia
- Municipal Mutual Insurance Company
- Progressive
- West Virginia National Auto Insurance Company
- Farmers Mutual Insurance Company
Why use an insurance agency instead of contacting providers directly? Many consumers appreciate working with an agent who can help navigate coverage options. Agents may also be helpful in finding the lowest rates based on your driver profile. However, there are pros and cons to consider when working with an insurance agency.
Mercer Auto Insurance Industry Ratings
Mercer Insurance Associates has roughly 20 reviews on Google, for an average rating of 4.3 stars. Typically, we look to the BBB to get an idea of a company’s reputation. However, Mercer Insurance Associates doesn’t have a BBB profile, likely due to its size.
Reviews on Google are mostly positive, with some negative reviews from customers who complain about response times. Most negative reviews received a response from Mercer telling the reviewer to call or visit the office.
In the following table, we break down the industry ratings for each car insurance provider in Mercer’s network.
|
Provider
|
BBB Rating
|
AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|
Trustpilot
|
Dairyland
|
Erie Insurance
|
Progressive
|
West Virginia
|
N/A
|
N/A
How Much Does Mercer’s Car Insurance Cost?
We compared average auto insurance rates in West Virginia and Virginia to the nation’s average costs for minimum- and full-coverage insurance. These rates are based on married 35-year-old drivers with good credit and good driving records.
How Much Does Full Coverage Cost?
According to Quadrant Information Services, the 35-year-old drivers described above pay an average of $1,537 per year for full-coverage insurance in West Virginia and $1,142 in Virginia. This is less than the national average of $1,730. Erie and Progressive, the two Mercer auto insurance partners we have rate data for, both tend to be cheaper than the national average in these locations.
In addition, Erie’s average cost for full coverage is lower than the state averages in West Virginia and Virginia. Progressive’s average cost is also below West Virginia’s average for full coverage.
The table below shows the average premiums drivers pay for Erie and Progressive coverage in the two states and the U.S. as a whole.
|Car Insurance Provider
|National Average Annual Cost
|West Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,040
|$941
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$1,492
|$1,369
How Much Does Minimum Coverage Cost?
For minimum coverage, the same type of drivers pay an average of $517 annually in West Virginia and $490 in Virginia. This puts both states well below the national average of $635 per year. In West Virginia and Virginia, Erie’s average costs for minimum coverage are below the state and national averages.
|Car Insurance Provider
|National Average Annual Cost
|West Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$293
|$432
|Progressive
|$687
|$915
|$812
What Affects The Cost Of Car Insurance?
How much you pay for auto insurance depends on a number of factors, including information about you and your vehicle.
Common factors that impact car insurance rates include:
- Age
- Gender
- Marital status
- Location
- Vehicle age, make, and model
- Driving record
- Credit score
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes a combination of liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. For more information on these types of insurance, see our auto insurance coverage section below.
To compare full-coverage rates from insurance providers, we used the profile of a married 35-year-old driver with a good driving record and good credit. While Erie tends to be one of the cheapest providers among top companies in Mercer’s service area, Progressive is generally one of the most expensive for full coverage.
|Car Insurance Provider
|National Average Annual Cost
|West Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Virginia Average Annual Cost
|USAA
|$1,054
|$870
|$824
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,040
|$941
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$1,031
|$949
|Geico
|$1,308
|$1,129
|$1,079
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$1,139
|$1,076
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$1,492
|$1,369
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$2,364
|$1,556
What Is Mercer’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
Requirements for minimum-coverage car insurance vary from state to state. If you cause a car accident, liability coverage takes care of the other party’s repair and medical expenses. Some states’ minimum-coverage requirements include uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance, which covers your repair and medical expenses if another driver causes an accident and has too little or no car insurance.
Virginia allows drivers to opt out of having car insurance by paying a $500 fee. For Virginia drivers who choose to get insurance, minimum coverage limits apply. The table below shows minimum limits for Virginia and West Virginia.
|State
|Bodily Injury Liability
|Property Damage Liability
|Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury
|Uninsured Motorist Property Damage
|West Virginia
|$25,000
per person
and
$50,000
per accident
|$25,000
per accident
|$25,000
per person
and
$50,000
per accident
|$25,000
per accident
|Virginia*
|$30,000
per person
and
$60,000
per accident
|$20,000
per accident
*Applies to policies effective between 1/1/22 and 12/31/24
We generally recommend carrying more than the minimum to fully protect you, your passengers, and others after a car accident. Otherwise, you might have to pay out of pocket for medical expenses and property damage.
Comparing average rates for married 35-year-olds with good credit and driving records shows Erie is typically one of the cheapest options for minimum coverage in West Virginia. However, it’s one of the most expensive choices in Virginia.
On average, Progressive is the most expensive company for minimum-coverage car insurance in both states.
|Car Insurance Provider
|National Average Annual Cost
|West Virginia Average Annual Cost
|Virginia Average Annual Cost
|USAA
|$333
|$239
|$326
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$293
|$432
|Geico
|$468
|$617
|$422
|State Farm
|$543
|$350
|$428
|Nationwide
|$613
|$459
|$512
|Progressive
|$687
|$915
|$812
|Allstate
|$725
|$487
|$414
Mercer Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Your driving history makes a significant impact on your car insurance premium. The table in this section shows the average rates paid by Erie and Progressive policyholders with traffic violations, DUIs, and at-fault accidents on their driving records.
As with all of the cost data in this review, the information below applies to Progressive and Erie as direct providers. To get the best idea of what you might pay by getting coverage through Mercer, get a quote from the broker.
|Driving Profile
|National Average Annual Cost
|Progressive Average Annual Cost in West Virginia
|Erie Insurance Average Annual Cost in West Virginia
|Progressive Average Annual Cost in Virginia
|Erie Insurance Average Annual Cost in Virginia
|Speeding:
1–5 mph
over limit
|$2,225
|$2,038
|$1,262
|$2,187
|$1,110
|Speeding:
21–25 mph
over limit
|$2,464
|$2,038
|$1,262
|$2,187
|$1,110
|DUI
|$3,277
|$2,294
|$1,738
|$2,108
|$1,653
|Stop-sign violation
|$2,280
|$2,153
|$1,262
|$2,263
|$1,110
|One accident
|$2,689
|$2,527
|$1,367
|$2,667
|$1,110
|Two accidents
|$3,761
|$3,517
|$1,868
|$4,262
|$1,382
Mercer Car Insurance Rates By Age
Your age greatly impacts your insurance rates, which is why new drivers are considered high risk.
Below, we compare Progressive’s and Erie’s average rates for full-coverage car insurance in West Virginia and Virginia for drivers ranging from 16 to 75 years old. These rates are based on buying coverage directly from Progressive and Erie rather than through Mercer Insurance Associates.
According to our data, insurance rates often steadily go down from ages 16 to 65 before jumping at age 75.
|Age
|National Average Annual Cost
|Progressive Average Annual Cost in West Virginia
|Erie Insurance Average Annual Cost in West Virginia
|Progressive Average Annual Cost in Virginia
|Erie Insurance Average Annual Cost in Virginia
|16
|$6,912
|$11,021
|$3,212
|$9,805
|$3,172
|17
|$5,612
|$9,439
|$2,846
|$8,117
|$2,798
|18
|$4,958
|$7,745
|$2,480
|$6,704
|$2,425
|19
|$3,708
|$6,294
|$2,241
|$3,057
|$2,176
|21
|$2,786
|$2,523
|$1,867
|$2,338
|$1,784
|25
|$2,019
|$1,758
|$1,308
|$1,671
|$1,217
|30
|$1,831
|$1,641
|$1,141
|$1,524
|$1,049
|40
|$1,755
|$1,549
|$1,077
|$1,437
|$983
|50
|$1,658
|$1,436
|$1,003
|$1,317
|$909
|65
|$1,648
|$1,468
|$986
|$1,357
|$900
|75
|$1,912
|$1,817
|$1,236
|$1,748
|$1,174
Mercer Auto Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 16-Year-Olds
Here’s how Mercer Insurance Associates’ partners compare to other providers for full-coverage car insurance for 16-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|National Average Annual Rate
|West Virginia Average Annual Rate
|Virginia Average Annual Rate
|Erie Insurance
|$3,410
|$3,212
|$3,172
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$2,885
|$3,475
|Geico
|$4,466
|$4,325
|$3,800
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$3,013
|$3,379
|USAA
|$4,784
|$4,507
|$3,853
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$10,578
|$5,722
|Progressive
|$11,174
|$11,021
|$9,805
Mercer Auto Insurance Rate Comparison For 21-Year-Olds
Here’s how full-coverage rates for 21-year-olds compare to rates from other providers.
|Car Insurance Company
|National Average Annual Rate
|West Virginia Average Annual Rate
|Virginia Average Annual Rate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$1,401
|$1,364
|Geico
|$1,844
|$1,488
|$1,479
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$1,867
|$1,784
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$1,531
|$1,571
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$1,809
|$1,801
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$2,523
|$2,338
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$3,927
|$2,560
Mercer Insurance Associates Discounts
Each car insurance company’s discounts differ. In the following tables, we break down details about Progressive’s and Erie’s discounts.
Based on the kinds of discounts Progressive offers, it’s a good fit for teenagers, college students, and good drivers.
|
Progressive Discount
|
Eligibility Details
|
Snapshot®
|
Progressive’s Snapshot discount is a usage-based program that rewards good driving habits. Bad drivers might see their premiums go up.
|
Multi-policy
|
Save 5% on average when you bundle policies like home, boat, and motorcycle with auto coverage.
|
Multi-vehicle
|
List multiple cars on your policy to save an average of 12%.
|
Good student
|
If you have a full-time student with a B grade average or better, you can save 10% on average when you add them to your policy.
|
Student away at school
|
The full-time student must be 22 or younger, live more than 100 miles from home, and not have a car while at school. The amount of this discount varies.
|
Automatic payment
|
Get a discount for setting up autopay. Savings vary.
|
Pay in full
|
Pay your full premium up front to get a discount.
|
Paperless
|
Get a discount for choosing to receive documents by email.
|
Continuous insurance
|
When you switch to Progressive, the company rewards you with a discount. The amount varies based on how long you’ve been continuously insured.
|
Offset the cost of adding a driver who’s 18 or younger to your policy.
|
Deductible savings bank
|
Also known as a diminishing deductible, this option rewards drivers for avoiding accidents and violations.
|
Homeowner discount
|
Save nearly 10% on average for being a homeowner even if you don’t insure your home with one of Progressive’s partners.
Erie Insurance offers good incentives for safe driving, young drivers, safety equipment, and more.
|Erie Insurance Discount
|Eligibility Details
|Multi-policy
|Insure your car and home with Erie to save 16%–25% depending on what state you live in.
|Multi-vehicle
|You save by adding more than one vehicle to your policy.
|First accident forgiveness
|If you’ve been an Erie customer for at least three years, you won’t be surcharged for your first accident. This doesn’t apply in all states or if you have a rate-protection endorsement on your policy.
|Diminishing deductible option
|Save $100 on your deductible for each year you don’t file a claim (up to $500 max). This requires the Erie Auto Plus® endorsement, and eligibility depends on the state you live in.
|Vehicle storage
|When you store your car for 90 days in a row or more, you can get a discount.
|Safety equipment
|Having factory-installed features such as air bags, antitheft devices, and antilock brakes gets you a discount.
|Payment Perks
|Pay your annual premium up front to get a discount.
|Youthful driver
|There’s one discount for unmarried drivers under 21 who live with their parents, one for unmarried youths who’ve spent consecutive years on Erie policies, and one for drivers under 21 who complete training courses.
|Student away at school
|If your college student is away at school without a car, you could get a discount.
Based on the kinds of discounts Dairyland offers, it’s a good fit for safe drivers and people who plan ahead.
|Dairyland Insurance Discount
|Eligibility Details
|Multi-vehicle
|Get a discount if you have more than one car in your household.
|Defensive driving
|Take a defensive driver course to earn a discount.
|Payment frequency
|Pay your premium every three, six, or twelve months and you could save money.
|Advanced quote
|Save money when you get a quote at least a week before you need insurance coverage.
|Transfer discount
|Get a discount when you’ve had car insurance with another provider for at least six months and start a new policy with Dairyland. Depending on your location, you may get a discount even if you’ve had a short lapse in coverage.
|Homeowner discount
|If you insure your home, this discount will save you money. This also applies to renters in West Virginia.
Mercer Insurance Associates Usage-Based Insurance Discount
If you have a Progressive insurance policy through Mercer, consider using Snapshot, a telematics program that uses GPS-enabled technology to monitor your driving habits. You’ll get a discount for participating in Snapshot, and you could save more the first time you renew your policy after completing the program.
Progressive’s website says drivers who get a discount with this usage-based program save an average of $156 when they renew their policies. However, bad drivers may see their rates increase.
Snapshot monitors these driving behaviors:
- When you drive
- How much you drive
- Hard braking
- Rapid acceleration
- Your location
- Mobile phone usage
None of the other auto insurers available through Mercer Insurance Associates offer telematics programs.
Mercer Auto Insurance Coverage
Because Mercer Insurance Associates isn’t a direct insurance provider, your coverage will vary depending on which car insurance company it works with on your behalf. Some of the standard types of auto insurance include:
- Liability car insurance (bodily injury/property damage): When you cause an accident, liability insurance covers the other party’s car repairs and medical bills.
- Collision insurance: If your car is damaged in a collision with a car or a stationary object, your repairs are covered.
- Comprehensive car insurance: Your car is covered for environmental damage, falling objects, theft, vandalism, and collisions with animals.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): If someone without enough car insurance causes an accident, your medical and car expenses are covered.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Medical bills, lost wages, funeral costs, and certain home services are covered for you and your passengers no matter who’s at fault for an accident. PIP isn’t available in West Virginia, and it’s optional in Virginia.
- Medical payments coverage (MedPay): Medical bills for you and your passengers are paid for no matter who causes an accident. MedPay is optional in West Virginia and Virginia.
Mercer Auto Insurance Add-Ons
Progressive, Erie, and Dairyland have several add-on options, including roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and gap insurance.
|
Add-On
|
Progressive
|
Erie Insurance
|
Dairyland
|
Details
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Progressive pays for towing to the nearest repair facility or mechanic within 15 miles. Erie and Dairyland pay for towing and labor costs.
|
Rental car reimbursement
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Progressive pays $40– $60 per day for a rental car while your car is being repaired. Erie offers this with comprehensive coverage.
|
Gap insurance
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
This pays your car loan off if your vehicle is totaled or stolen and you owe more than the car is worth.
|
Rideshare insurance
|
✓
|
✓
|
If you drive your car for a service like Uber or Lyft, rideshare coverage must be added to your policy.
|
Accident forgiveness
|
✓
|
✓
|
With this add-on, your rates won’t go up after your first accident or if your claim is below a certain limit.
|
New car replacement
|
✓
|
Erie replaces your total loss for a car up to 24 months old.
|
Custom parts and equipment value
|
✓
|
This add-on replaces or repairs accessories you add to your car, such as a stereo.
Does Mercer Insurance Associates Cover Rideshare Drivers?
Progressive and Erie Insurance offer rideshare insurance for people who drive for companies like Uber and Lyft.
Can Mercer Insurance Associates Cover Classic Cars?
Progressive and Erie both offer classic car insurance, which covers older cars that are generally considered collectibles. Unlike most vehicles, classic cars appreciate in value over time. So while most other types of car insurance are based on a vehicle’s actual cash value, classic car insurance is based on what’s known as agreed-upon value. Progressive uses Hagerty auto insurance to insure classic cars.
Erie Insurance usually lets you add your classic car to the same policy as your other cars. If you drive the vehicle 500 miles or less per year, you could get a discount. Erie insures classic cars that are at least 10 years old, antique cars that are at least 25 years old, and special-interest cars with value that is maintained or increases.
Can Mercer Insurance Associates Cover SR-22 Insurance?
While Erie Insurance doesn’t offer SR-22 coverage, Progressive and Dairyland do. In some places (including Virginia but not West Virginia), a driver who has serious driving violation convictions must file an SR-22 form with their state. Infractions could include these:
- Getting DUI or DWI convictions
- Driving without insurance
- Having repeat offenses in a short period of time
What Mercer Insurance Associates Is Missing
While it’s unclear what West Virginia National Auto Insurance offers, Mercer Insurance Associates has a good mix of auto insurance products with its three other providers: Progressive, Erie, and Dairyland.
However, none of the three offer these options:
- Accident-free or “good driver” discount
- Military discount
- Alternative energy discount
- Customer loyalty discount
The downside of getting insurance through Mercer is that you have minimal options compared to getting coverage directly through car insurance companies.
The table below summarizes which discounts and features are only available from one or two of the Mercer partner companies we have information on.
|Feature
|Progressive
|Erie Insurance
|Dairyland
|Rideshare insurance
|✓
|✓
|Accident forgiveness*
|✓
|✓
|Classic car insurance
|✓
|✓
|Multi-policy discount
|✓
|✓
|Away-at-school discount
|✓
|✓
|Vanishing/diminishing deductible
|✓
|✓
|Teen driver discount
|✓
|✓
|SR-22 insurance
|✓
|✓
|Homeowner discount
|✓
|✓
|Telematics program
|✓
|Good student discount
|✓
|Automatic payment discount
|✓
|Continuous insurance discount
|✓
|Custom parts and equipment value
|✓
|New car replacement
|✓
|Safety equipment discount
|✓
|Vehicle storage discount
|✓
|Advanced quote discount
|✓
|Antitheft discount
|✓
|Transfer discount
|✓
|Defensive driving discount
|✓
|Alumni or membership discount**
|✓
*Erie offers first-accident forgiveness.
**Not available in West Virginia
Other Mercer Insurance Associates Products
In addition to auto insurance, Mercer Insurance Associates offers these options through its seven-provider network:
|
ATV insurance
|
Auto insurance
|
Boat and marine insurance
|
Condominium insurance
|
Earthquake insurance
|
Flood insurance
|
High-net-worth coverage
|
Homeowners insurance
|
Life insurance
|
Mobile (manufactured) home insurance
|
Motor home/RV insurance
|
Motorcycle insurance
|
Personal umbrella insurance
|
Personal watercraft insurance
|
Rental property insurance
|
Renters insurance
|
Snowmobile insurance
|
Valuable items insurance
Mercer Insurance Associates Customer Reviews
In Google reviews, customers praise Mercer for its staff, fast response times, and reasonable rates. But in negative reviews, customers mention slow response times or not getting responses at all.
Mercer Auto Insurance Complaints
While there are mostly positive reviews on Google, some say the staff at Mercer Insurance Associates takes a long time to get back to them or never gets back to them.
“Extremely slow response time. Their callback feature does not work with mobile phone[s], and so one is forced to stay in [the] waiting queue.
– Sam P. via Google
“Anywhere else is better than here. They will never get back to you about anything. They will go out of their way to find excuses to not cover you. We have never filed a claim, never gave them problems, but I guess they just don’t like to work.”
–Kathleen via Google
Because Mercer is a broker and not a direct insurance provider, your experience could vary depending on the insurance carrier you choose. The graph below shows how Erie and Progressive compare to other popular insurers when it comes to customer complaints.
Mercer Insurance Associates Mobile App
Not every car insurance company offers a mobile app, but these providers in Mercer’s network do:
- Dairyland
- Erie Insurance
- Progressive
Overall, Dairyland and Erie earn pretty poor reviews for their mobile apps.
Dairyland Insurance
Here, you can access your account, make payments, get bill alerts, and view ID cards.
The app gets an average of 2.8 out of 5.0 stars from more than 130 reviews in the App Store. Many of the complaints say it has a lot of bugs, doesn’t work, and is inconvenient. Other users like it because they can make monthly payments, the app is easily accessible, and it has great customer service.
On the other hand, users on Google Play give it a higher average score of 3.9 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 1,200 reviews. The most common complaints are about experiencing loading issues, getting charged for extra payments, and having the wrong info in their profile. Most of the negative reviews receive a response. Among the positive reviews, customers like the great customer service and how easy using the app is.
Dairyland has another app called Dairyland Photo Self Inspection, which lets you upload images for a recent claim. This app receives an average rating of 2.0 stars based on more than 10 ratings in the App Store and 4.7 stars based on more than 1,700 Google Play reviews. Some reviewers praise it for easily taking pictures while many more complain about it being dysfunctional and not letting them get in touch with Dairyland.
Erie Insurance
Customers can use the Erie app to make payments, view billing activities, view their claim status, and contact local Erie agents.
It gets an average of 2.9 stars in the App Store from more than 120 ratings, where most of the positive reviews center on functionality and accessibility. Negative reviews mention its poor design, long wait times for the app to open, and not being able to access insurance ID cards.
Erie Insurance Mobile’s average score on Google Play is 3.3 stars after more than 330 reviews, with positive reviews covering easy navigation and good customer service. People complain about update issues, a difficult payment process, and bad functionality on both the app and Erie’s website.
Progressive Insurance
Progressive’s app lets you report and add photos to a claim. You can also view coverage, discounts, ID cards, documents, and policy details.
In the App Store, people give the Progressive app an average of 4.8 stars across more than 85,000 ratings. Many say the app is easy and highly functional. Most of the negative reviews come from issues that aren’t related to the app, such as having a claim denied.
Progressive’s average rating from more than 74,000 Google Play reviews is 4.6 stars. It gets many of its 5.0-star ratings from being simple and easy to use. Other reviewers complain about the app having bad service and draining the phone’s battery, as well as being forced to use the “forgot password” function every time they log in.
Ratings From Our Customer Experience Survey
In 2022, we surveyed almost 7,000 auto insurance customers. From that group, 95 people had Erie Insurance and 1,161 had Progressive. People rated Erie above average almost across the board, while Progressive hovered around the average rating. In the table below, you can see how customers rated these two Mercer car insurance providers.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Progressive Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Erie Insurance Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Overall Satisfaction
|4.1
|4.4
|4.2
|Customer Service
|4.0
|4.3
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.7
|3.9
|3.7
|Coverage Selection
|3.9
|4.1
|3.9
|Claims Service
|4.1
|4.5
|4.2
|Mobile App Rating
|4.2
|4.0
|4.2
Mercer Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
Mercer Insurance Associates offers standard car insurance coverage in West Virginia and Virginia with mostly positive customer reviews. Compared to other insurance agencies, Mercer isn’t partnered with many providers, so your options will be limited when you get a quote.
If you live in another part of the U.S. or prefer to work directly with a car insurance provider, you may be able to find cheaper rates yourself by reaching out for several auto insurance quotes and comparing prices.
Mercer Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
When we compared the top car insurance companies in the country, State Farm and Geico were two that pulled ahead of the pack. These companies earned high ratings after our extensive research into their coverage, costs, and claims processes.
State Farm: Best Overall
We’ve named State Farm Best Overall because of its high customer satisfaction and strong industry ratings. The company offers low rates for young drivers and a large array of coverage options. If you’re a safe driver, State Farm’s telematics insurance program, Drive Safe & Save™, could help you lower your insurance rate.
State Farm also has a wide variety of insurance discounts, including multi-policy and multi-vehicle.
To learn more, read our full State Farm review.
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Geico offers 16 discounts, including a good driver discount and a multi-policy discount. Overall, we think the insurer has the best available discounts in the industry. We also recommend Geico auto insurance because of its low rates and strong customer reviews. With Geico, you can get standard coverage as well as extra types of coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.
To learn more, read our full Geico review.