Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) is a type of insurance for car repairs. Unlike standard insurance policies such as liability insurance, mechanical breakdown insurance does not cover you after an accident. Instead, it pays to repair parts that break down due to normal use.

It doesn’t require a wreck for your car to stop working. As a vehicle ages, even the best-maintained components can fail. If your transmission suddenly goes out, typical car insurance will not pay to replace it. Mechanical breakdown coverage can come in handy by covering the cost of repairs to specified vehicle components. In this way, MBI policies are similar to extended warranties.

Parts covered by an MBI policy can vary from provider to provider. The most comprehensive policies will cover nearly all vehicle parts, with only some exclusions. Items that are not commonly covered under mechanical breakdown insurance include: