After an at-fault car accident, you’re probably worried about how your insurance rates will be impacted. It’s not uncommon to see insurance premiums increase, but luckily there are a few ways to get lower car insurance after an accident.

Car accidents are not only emotionally and physically taxing, they can also put a dent in your wallet. In this article, we describe seven simple ways you can save yourself money by lowering car insurance expenses after an at-fault accident. We’ve also taken the time to review the top auto insurance companies if you are considering a new provider in the aftermath of a collision.

