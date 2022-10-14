We rate Liberty Mutual insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best for Teens. Its extensive car insurance coverage, nationwide availability, and financial strength make it a smart choice for drivers.

For customers who want a proven brand with great coverage options and benefits, it makes sense to go with Liberty Mutual car insurance. Plus, it’s simple to bundle policies, like auto and home insurance, to make life even easier.

Liberty Mutual Pros And Cons

Pros Many choices for coverage Numerous discounts, especially for young drivers Excellent financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Nationwide availability Cons High premiums in some states Average customer satisfaction

How We Rated Liberty Mutual Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories: industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology.

Industry Standing

Liberty Mutual doesn’t have any issues when it comes to industry standing. For this category, we look at the company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, and Liberty Mutual scores high with an A+ rating and accreditation. We also look at financial strength ratings from AM Best, which indicate a company’s ability to handle its claims. Liberty Mutual has an A rating from AM Best, which is two steps below the top rating of A++. Overall, we give Liberty Mutual a score of 4.5 for industry standing.

Availability

Some of the best car insurance companies aren’t available to everyone, so we consider restrictions by state and driver type in our methodology. Liberty Mutual is available in all states and doesn’t turn down any type of driver for coverage, so it scores 5.0 out of 5.0 here.

Coverage

All major providers offer six standard types of car insurance. Where providers differ is in the add-ons and usage-based programs they offer. Liberty Mutual offers over 10 additional options like new car replacement and gap coverage. The company also offers a usage-based program called RightTrack® that can help good drivers save up to 30 percent. Based on all this, we rate Liberty Mutual 4.4 for coverage options.

Cost And Discounts

In our consumer survey, we asked customers to rate their provider’s affordability. Liberty Mutual scored better than average compared to other companies. We also look at insurance discounts in this category. Liberty Mutual offers 13 total, so there’s a good chance you’ll qualify for at least a few. We rate Liberty Mutual 4.6 for cost overall.

Customer Service

Customer service can make or break your experience with a company. In this category, our team analyzes hundreds of customer reviews per major provider from sites like the BBB and Trustpilot to note positive or negative patterns. We also include scores from different J.D. Power studies as well as from our own customer satisfaction survey in our rating. Overall, Liberty Mutual has a good customer service reputation and scores 4.1 for this category.

Technology

Lastly, our team looks at the technology offerings of each company. This includes insurance apps and ratings along with usage-based apps. Liberty Mutual has useful apps with strong ratings, so we rate the company 5.0 in this category.

Liberty Mutual Quick Facts

Founded: 1912

Availability: 50 states

Market share: 4.88%

AM Best financial strength rating: A

BBB rating: A+

Liberty Mutual Insurance Rating

Liberty Mutual insurance has an A financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that it’s financially stable and can reliably pay claims. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB along with accreditation.

About Liberty Mutual

Based in Boston, Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest car insurance company in the country according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company wrote nearly $12.8 billion in premiums in 2021. Liberty Mutual was founded in 1912 and offers a vast array of insurance products and services.