The best thing to do when trying to determine which car insurance company is right for you is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. For import car insurance, in particular, we recommend American Modern through Geico and Hagerty auto insurance through Progressive.

#1 Progressive Import Car Insurance Through Hagerty

Hagerty classic car insurance is available through Progressive auto insurance. Hagerty gives customers an unlimited mileage budget and comprehensive allowance for spare parts when it comes to import car insurance for an imported car. The company does require you to have another car insured in your name that you use on a daily basis, which is standard for specialty car insurance.

One perk of working with Hagerty is the company’s Carcierge. This service available to Hagerty Driver’s Club members can help you track down hard-to-find parts for your car. Hagerty specializes in finding new old stock and OEM parts.

Hagerty’s underwriting partners all have financial strength ratings of A or better from AM Best. Progressive has a financial strength rating of A+. These ratings are reasons for customers to have faith in Progressive and Hagerty’s ability to payout customer claims and provide a satisfactory customer experience.

#2 Geico Import Car Insurance Through American Modern

Geico car insurance for imported vehicles through American Modern is another great choice for import car enthusiasts. Geico has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. These top ratings from experts reflect well on Geico’s reliability.

To qualify for import car insurance from Geico, your vehicle must meet the following qualifications:

Vintage 1995 or older

A new exotic car (Aston Martin, Lotus, Alfa Romeo, etc.)

A new replica car

A classic military vehicle, hearse, or firetruck etc.

In addition to the vehicle requirements listed above, each vehicle insured by Geico must also only be used to travel to exhibitions, club activities, and occasional pleasure and leisure drives. Vehicles must be stored in an enclosed garage to qualify for coverage.

American Modern offers an unlimited mileage plan and a high spare parts coverage amount of $2,000. The company knows that agreed value coverage can be expensive, so it allows drivers to choose deductibles of up to $10,000. Choosing a higher deductible can help you save money on monthly rates for an import auto insurance policy.

#3 USAA Car Insurance Through American Collectors

USAA classic car insurance provides import car insurance. USAA classic car insurance for import cars comes with the following benefits:

Agreed-value coverage: The value of your imported car is based on its condition, rarity, and features. If your vehicle is deemed a total loss in a covered event, the value automatically increases by six percent.

The value of your imported car is based on its condition, rarity, and features. If your vehicle is deemed a total loss in a covered event, the value automatically increases by six percent. Mileage plan: In most states, imported car owners with USAA car insurance can choose their mileage limits to allow for maximum usage flexibility. Your options with USAA range from 2,500-mile, 5,000-mile, or 7,5000-mile tier.

In most states, imported car owners with USAA car insurance can choose their mileage limits to allow for maximum usage flexibility. Your options with USAA range from 2,500-mile, 5,000-mile, or 7,5000-mile tier. Automatic coverage: Getting coverage for any imported vehicles you add to your fleet is easy as qualified vehicles are automatically covered for 30 days, up to $100,000 with USAA classic car insurance for imported cars.

See if your car is eligible for USAA classic car insurance for classics, exotics, muscle cars, kits and replicas, street rods, and vintage motorcycles that are:

Driven for pleasure only

Not used for racing or timed events

Stored in a garage

Drivers of the imported covered vehicle must also have at least five years of driving with a valid license, have no more than one moving violation or at-fault accident within the past three years (up to two per household), and have no DUI convictions on their record.

#4 State Farm Classic Auto Insurance

State Farm has been insuring classic cars for almost a century. To be eligible for State Farm import car insurance, your exotic must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Eligibility criteria for classic imported vehicles: 10 to 24 years old

10 to 24 years old Eligibility criteria for antique imported vehicles: 25 years or older that has historic interest

Whether your imported car is a classic or antique, State Farm car insurance provides standard coverage for classic cars:

Liability

Medical payments/no-fault

Comprehensive and collision

Uninsured/underinsured motorist protection

All State Farm classic car insurance plans come with emergency roadside assistance. Here are some reasons why owners of classic cars could be interested in State Farm:

If you use your car on a limited basis, your premium could be lower

Agreed-value coverage is available

Receive up to $500 in coverage for your car’s spare parts

One interesting perk to State Farm auto insurance is 24 Hour Good Neighbor Service. You will have access to a State Farm agent 24/7 to handle your antique or classic auto insurance needs.

#5 Heacock Classic Car Insurance

Heacock isn’t as much of a household name as USAA, Geico, Progressive, and State Farm. However, this provider is not to be underestimated. Here’s what you should know about Heacock classic car insurance for your import car insurance needs:

Agreed value protection so you know upfront what to expect if your imported vehicle is ever deemed a total loss

Single liability policy allows customers to only pay once for liability protection no matter how many vehicles are in your collection of classic cars protected by import car insurance

Roadside assistance guarantees flatbed towing up to $200

Newly purchased exotics and sports cars are covered automatically for 30 days up to $50K

On TrustPilot, a reliable customer review aggregator, customers rate Heacock classic car insurance with a perfect 5.0 out of a possible 5.0-star rating (based on more than 850 reviews). Nearly every review mentions Heacock representatives offering stellar customer service.