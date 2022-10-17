If you currently have auto insurance on a car, you typically have a grace period of seven to thirty days before you have to report your new car to your insurance company. Your current policy should extend to your new car automatically during this period of time, but check with your provider to confirm this.

If this is your first car purchase and you don’t have car insurance coverage already, you have to buy insurance before you can take possession of the car. Remember, it’s illegal in almost every state to drive a car uninsured and without proof of insurance, and the consequences of driving or being involved in an accident without proper insurance can be severe.

And how long do you have to get insurance after buying a used car? The process is the same for new and used cars. You need full coverage to take possession of the vehicle.

State Laws On Auto Policy Grace Periods

Some states require car insurance companies to provide a written letter with the intent to cancel your plan before doing so. In short, it all comes down to your policy and your state laws.

When reading through state laws on car insurance policies, look for grace period and cancellation regulations.

Some states require companies to give you 10 to 20 days to get back on track with payments. In other cases, such as in Wisconsin, car insurance companies can cancel your plan the moment you miss your due date.