Aside from health insurance, there are a couple of other types many of us need: home and auto insurance. Most insurance companies that provide both will offer a discount if you bundle them together, but does that really save you money in the long run?
We recently researched the best car insurance companies in the industry based on levels of coverage, customer satisfaction, and the claims process. To answer the question posed above, we selected seven of those companies that offer discounts ranging from 10 to 25 percent for bundling home and auto insurance. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits of bundling – as well as the drawbacks – and ultimately decide which provider offers the best deal.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Top Home And Auto Insurance Companies
Many of the biggest names in car insurance also offer homeowners insurance, but not all companies have the same multi-policy discount rates. Based on numbers from U.S. News and World Report, here’s a quick comparison between top insurance companies:
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Auto Insurance Cost
|Home and Auto Bundling Discount
|1. USAA
|$74
|10%
|2. Geico
|$97
|Varies
|3. State Farm
|$103
|17%
|4. Progressive
|$114
|10%
|5. Farmers Insurance
|$140
|Varies
|6. Nationwide
|$155
|Varies
|7. Allstate
|$157
|10% auto and 25% home
In some cases, insurance companies with higher discounts may actually have higher premiums to begin with. However, several of the above-listed companies have very competitive rates and great discounts. With homeowners insurance costing an average of $1,228 per year according to BankRate.com, choosing a provider can be an important decision.
#1 USAA Insurance
If you’re eligible for car insurance through USAA, the company’s low rates and 10 percent discount make it a great choice for bundling home and auto insurance.
Between stable financial rankings and excellent USAA insurance reviews from industry leaders like J.D. Power, it’s easy to see that USAA provides great car insurance coverage options to those who qualify. Both the quotes and claims processes are simple, and a number of discounts are available.
|USAA Coverage For Vehicles
|USAA Coverage For Homeowners
|Bodily injury and property damage liability (BI/PD)
|Dwelling coverage
|Collision coverage
|Lose-of-use coverage
|Comprehensive coverage
|Personal belongings
|Personal injury protection (PIP)
|Personal liability
|Medical payments (MedPay)
|Home-sharing coverage
|Uninsured/underinsured motorist BI/PD
|Earthquake coverage
|Rental reimbursement
|Coverage for other structures
|Accident forgiveness
|Glass coverage*
|Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance
|Car replacement assistance (CRA)
*This plan is included with comprehensive plans as part of South Carolina car insurance, Kentucky car insurance, Florida car insurance, and Massachusetts car insurance. It is also available for an additional fee in New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Arizona.
It’s important to note that only individuals with a connection to the U.S. military are eligible. This includes active duty military, veterans, and honorably separated former service members. In terms of family members, the children, spouse, and widow or widower of any of the above-named service members are also eligible. Divorced spouses are eligible until remarried.
To learn more about the providers’ car insurance coverage, check out our USAA auto insurance review.
#2 Geico Insurance
As one of the largest car insurance providers in the nation, Geico also offers a great choice. The provider is highly rated by industry experts, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best. In regard to car insurance, J.D. Power consistently ranks Geico well for customer satisfaction.
|Geico Coverage For Vehicles
|Geico Coverage For Homeowners
|Bodily injury and property damage liability
|Property damage and property protection coverage
|Collision coverage
|Personal liability insurance
|Comprehensive coverage
|Jewelry protection
|Personal injury protection (PIP)
|Medical bill coverage
|Medical payments (MedPay)
|Expense provisions
|Uninsured/underinsured motorist BI/PD
|Gap insurance
|Mechanical breakdown insurance
|Rideshare insurance
|Emergency roadside assistance
|Rental car reimbursement
In addition to discounts for bundling home and auto insurance, Geico has multi-vehicle bundles, bundles for car and renters insurance, and more. The home and auto bundle discount is based on customer loyalty, so you’ll likely get the best deal if you’re already a Geico customer when you choose to bundle. To learn more about the provider’s car insurance coverage, check out our Geico auto insurance review.
#3 State Farm Insurance
Since 1922, State Farm has grown into a national leader for auto and home insurance needs. The company’s reputation speaks for itself. State Farm has an A+ BBB rating and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. A combination of online tools and local agents make the customer experience great all around.
|State Farm Coverage For Vehicles
|State Farm Coverage For Homeowners
|Bodily injury and property damage liability
|Dwelling coverage
|Collision coverage
|Dwelling extension
|Comprehensive coverage
|Personal property coverage
|Personal injury protection
|Loss-of-use coverage
|Medical payments
|Personal liability insurance
|Uninsured/underinsured motorist
|Medical bill coverage
|Rideshare insurance (in some states)
State Farm’s website claims that customers can save up to 17 percent with homeowners/renters insurance, condo insurance, or life insurance in addition to vehicle insurance – which is relatively high compared to competitors. To learn more about the provider’s car insurance coverage, check out our State Farm auto insurance review.
#4 Progressive Insurance
Progressive is one of the most well-known insurance companies around thanks to Flo and her Name Your Price® tool. Drivers can get side-by-side quote comparisons to determine which coverage best suits their needs. Along with a great customer experience, Progressive has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.
|Progressive Coverage For Vehicles
|Progressive Coverage For Homeowners
|Bodily injury and property damage liability
|Dwelling coverage
|Collision coverage
|Coverage for other structures
|Comprehensive coverage
|Personal possessions coverage
|Personal injury protection
|Loss-of-use coverage
|Medical payments
|Personal liability insurance
|Uninsured/underinsured motorist
|Medical payments
|Loan/lease payoff
|Water back-up coverage
|Custom parts and equipment value
|Personal injury coverage
|Rideshare insurance
|Emergency roadside assistance
|Rental car reimbursement
|Deductible savings bank
With Progressive, it’s important to note that a homeowners policy will be underwritten by one of Progressive’s partners. With that being said, Progressive offers a multi-policy discount and single deductibles in the event of hazards that impact both your car and home. On top of the provider’s already reasonable rates and extensive types of coverage, we think that makes them a great choice for bundling. To learn more about the providers’ car insurance coverage, check out our Progressive car insurance review.
For more details about the other insurance providers, check out our review of Farmers Insurance, our review of Nationwide car insurance, and our Allstate auto insurance review.
Why Do Providers Offer Home And Auto Insurance Bundles?
If you’re considering a home and car insurance bundle, you may wonder why insurance companies offer this option to begin with. While bundling your insurance saves you money, it also saves insurance companies money.
In fact, insurance companies spend less money when selling multiple policies to current customers than when they target potential new clients. Also, many people who bundle their insurance policies stay with one insurance company for longer. This helps insurance companies maintain customers.
Mostly, though, insurance providers save money on underwriting when you bundle. Essentially, car and home insurance companies research each new client to determine how much risk the customer presents. This process, called underwriting, includes looking into a customer’s credit history, driving record, employment history, and other factors. Since insurance companies complete underwriting for each new customer, they save money when they only have to complete this process once for multiple policies.
Pros Of Bundling Home And Auto Insurance
As you just read, home and auto bundles benefit you and your insurance company. Here’s a closer look at the benefits for you.
Cost Effective
First and foremost, if you bundle your auto and home policies, you will generally save money on insurance premiums. Although most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, the multi-policy discount often ends up being one of the best available.
Exact discounts vary between insurance companies, but most would offer a discount of at least 10 percent. You may save even more if you have a combined deductible. Some companies lower deductibles when you bundle, and others allow customers to combine deductibles in certain claims circumstances. For example, if a tree in your yard falls on your car, you may be able to lump all damages into one claim.
Saves You Time
Figuring out one insurance company’s claims process and customer service can be difficult enough. So, dealing with one company for all your insurance needs rather than two or more can save you time and energy. Also, if you choose an insurance company that works through local agents, you only need to deal with one agent for everything when you bundle your home and auto insurance. This may help you feel closer to your insurance agent and save you time when renewing policies or making changes.
Finally, we use smartphone apps for everything now. When you bundle home and auto insurance policies, you will only need to download and learn one app. Plus this allows you to quickly check both policies and pay premiums from the same place.
Lowers Your Drop Risk
Insurance companies closely monitor your driving record and insurance claims to continuously reevaluate your financial risk. If you file too many claims or end up in multiple accidents, some insurance companies will drop you. However, when you bundle your car and home insurance, you become more valuable to an insurance company. This helps counteract your potential risk and can make insurance companies less likely to drop you. Although you shouldn’t entirely rely on this, it could prove beneficial depending on your circumstances.
Cons Of Bundling Home And Auto Insurance
Although the bundling discount always looks appealing, there can be some drawbacks to combining your insurance policies.
Not Always Cheaper
Most insurance companies offer customers discounts when they bundle car and home insurance, but you may not end up receiving the cheapest overall rates this way. Since some insurance companies primarily focus on car insurance, they may not offer competitive rates on homeowners insurance. Personal factors like driving record or home location may lead to higher rates, too. We recommend that you always collect multiple home and auto insurance quotes before settling on one provider.
Premium Creeps Over Time
When customers bundle car and home insurance, they typically remain loyal for longer durations of time. Many customers who bundle renew without even price comparing first. Insurance companies know this, and may sometimes increase premiums over time because they feel confident that they can keep your business.
If you decide to bundle your home and auto insurance, collect quotes any time your rate increases due to “pricing optimization.”
Third-Party Vendors
Many customers assume that, when purchasing home and auto insurance from a provider, both policies will be handled by the provider. However, some insurance companies work with affiliate companies to offer multi-policy plans. Although you still receive a bundling discount, you may not receive the convenience of having all insurance offerings under one roof.
Make sure to research who would be handling your policies if you choose to bundle with a certain provider.
Other Considerations For Bundling Insurance
Many factors impact insurance rates, and the cheapest insurance isn’t always the best insurance. Therefore, it’s important to consider the following when obtaining home and auto insurance quotes:
- Home and car values: The value of these items can impact rates, discounts, and coverage needs.
- Location: Your physical location can affect both your car and home insurance rates. Some insurance companies will charge more in certain geographic regions.
- Coverage needs: Sometimes bundling discounts only apply to certain policies, and you can end up paying more for your policies while receiving less coverage. Always compare quotes and consider deductible amounts, coverage limits, and other important factors.
- Cancellation or transfer fees: Some companies may charge fees for early termination or policy transfers, so read the fine print before making a switch to bundle your home and car insurance.
How Do I Obtain Home And Auto Insurance?
Bundling your car and home insurance is actually a relatively simple process. Once you compare quotes from multiple insurance companies, you will contact the company to start the application process. The agent will typically ask you if you’d like to bundle home and auto insurance. If they don’t, mention this early in the process.
If you’re switching insurance companies, be sure to research your state’s car insurance laws and ask your new insurance company when you should cancel old policies. As we mentioned, you should find out if you will end up paying any cancellation or transfer fees if you are ending your previous insurance policy early.
Final Thoughts On Bundling Home And Auto Insurance
Given the discounts, time saved, and lower drop risk, combining home and auto insurance makes sense for many people. However, there are some cases when it isn’t in a customer’s best interest or doesn’t offer the most savings. Always shop around and research companies carefully before making a decision about your home and car insurance.
