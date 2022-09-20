As you just read, home and auto bundles benefit you and your insurance company. Here’s a closer look at the benefits for you.

Cost Effective

First and foremost, if you bundle your auto and home policies, you will generally save money on insurance premiums. Although most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, the multi-policy discount often ends up being one of the best available.

Exact discounts vary between insurance companies, but most would offer a discount of at least 10 percent. You may save even more if you have a combined deductible. Some companies lower deductibles when you bundle, and others allow customers to combine deductibles in certain claims circumstances. For example, if a tree in your yard falls on your car, you may be able to lump all damages into one claim.

Saves You Time

Figuring out one insurance company’s claims process and customer service can be difficult enough. So, dealing with one company for all your insurance needs rather than two or more can save you time and energy. Also, if you choose an insurance company that works through local agents, you only need to deal with one agent for everything when you bundle your home and auto insurance. This may help you feel closer to your insurance agent and save you time when renewing policies or making changes.

Finally, we use smartphone apps for everything now. When you bundle home and auto insurance policies, you will only need to download and learn one app. Plus this allows you to quickly check both policies and pay premiums from the same place.

Lowers Your Drop Risk

Insurance companies closely monitor your driving record and insurance claims to continuously reevaluate your financial risk. If you file too many claims or end up in multiple accidents, some insurance companies will drop you. However, when you bundle your car and home insurance, you become more valuable to an insurance company. This helps counteract your potential risk and can make insurance companies less likely to drop you. Although you shouldn’t entirely rely on this, it could prove beneficial depending on your circumstances.