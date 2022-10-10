While many providers offer high-risk auto insurance, three stood out in our research: Progressive, Geico, and State Farm. It should be noted that, while all of these providers sell high-risk auto insurance, there is no guarantee you will receive an offer from every provider. If your risk is high enough that the insurance company will not make a profit from your business, the company can legally deny you coverage.

#1 Progressive: 4.6 Stars

Progressive began as an insurance company for high-risk drivers, and it continues to offer high-risk policies for most drivers. Our review team named Progressive auto insurance the best for high-risk drivers because of its great discounts for this group. We’ve also found that high-risk auto insurance average costs are cheaper with Progressive than many other companies.

According to Progressive, drivers save an average of $750 on their car insurance policies through the company’s discounts, and 99 percent of its auto customers earn at least one discount. It is important to note that some discounts are only available in certain states.

Here are a few examples of Progressive discounts that can lower the price of high-risk auto insurance:

Teen discount: Teens’ car insurance rates are often higher than other drivers, and Progressive offers discounts to those 18 years or younger to encourage them to join Progressive. Good Student discount: Students who earn a B average or better earn a car insurance discount with Progressive. In addition, college students who are more than 100 miles from their parents’ residence are eligible for a discount. Sign online discount: Progressive drivers save an average of 8.5 percent on their policy for simply signing documents online.

#2 Geico: 4.6 Stars

Geico Casualty, the high-risk subsidiary of Geico, uses a points system to determine how much an individual will pay for a particular policy. It factors in how recent a high-risk driver’s accident or traffic violation was, for instance. Its points system can benefit high-risk drivers who have been driving safely for at least a year.

In addition to its helpful points system, Geico offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. A large number of discount opportunities are also available to help you save money on car insurance.

#3 State Farm: 4.6 Stars

Like Progressive and Geico, State Farm offers outstanding coverage, an affordable cost, and has great customer service ratings. State Farm auto insurance is our first choice for students nationwide. In addition, State Farm offers the lowest rates to drivers with a DUI in over 20 states, according to Investopedia.

With State Farm’s Drive Safe and SaveTM program, you can save money on the cost of high-risk auto insurance. During the program, a telemetric device or an app on your phone tracks the way you drive. If you drive safely, including easy accelerating and braking, you can receive sizable discounts.

Deciding Which Provider Is Right For You

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.