We give Grundy 3.8 out of 5.0 stars for classic car insurance. Grundy has an above-average rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), strong financial standing, and extended coverage for policyholders. While there’s a mix of customer reviews for Grundy, we think it’s a great choice for classic cars.

How We Rated Grundy Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

In this review, we’ve included data from Quadrant Information Services to show how Grundy stacks up against other insurance companies. For more context, here’s how we rated Grundy insurance.

Industry Standing

To get the highest scores in this category, insurers must have strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices. Grundy insurance scores well from organizations like the BBB and AM Best, a global credit agency. It holds an A+ from the BBB and an A++ from AM Best. We give Grundy 4.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Availability

For a provider to score well, we consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. Since Grundy is licensed in all 50 states and policyholders aren’t limited to owning a classic or collector car, we give it a perfect 5.0-star rating.

Coverage

This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Grundy insurance offers good coverage, including:

Full agreed value guaranteed

No deductibles in most states

Full comprehensive and collision

Liability with limits up to $1 million

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

State-required PIP as medical benefits

Inflation-guard value protection

Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500

Trip interruption up to $600

Towing and labor up to $250

Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles

Uninterrupted coverage during repairs when your car is in a shop

Additionally, all your cars are covered when you pay a liability payment.

Although Grundy insurance specializes in collectible and classic car insurance, it also offers coverage for regular-use cars, exotic cars, modern muscle cars, and other products outside of the auto industry. We give Grundy 5.0 out of 5.0 stars for its widespread coverage options.

Cost And Discounts

To compare Grundy’s average rates to other providers, our research team reviewed the auto insurance rate averages generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and numerous car insurance discount opportunities got the best scores.

Grundy insurance doesn’t advertise any special discount offers. However, if you’re trying to insure your classic vehicle, it may be the lowest-priced option. In order to get accurate pricing, we recommend reaching out to Grundy for a classic car insurance quote. If you’re trying to insure your classic vehicle, Grundy claims it saves you at least 50 percent of the cost of regular car insurance. We give it a 3.0 out of 5.0 stars.

Customer Service

For this scoring category, we comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power. Grundy insurance reviews from customers are mixed. Satisfied customers report fair car insurance rates for classic cars compared to competitor rates, as well as a knowledgeable and professional staff. Negative Grundy reviews largely revolve around encountering rude customer service agents and issues with renewing policies due to claims. We give Grundy a 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.

Technology

Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Grundy insurance coverage is provided through its network, and premiums are paid directly to these insurance underwriters. Claims are also filled with individual underwriting insurers.

Grundy insurance doesn’t offer any special technology or mobile apps for its customers, though these may be available from individual underwriters. For example, Travelers, Safeco, and Philadelphia Insurance Companies all have their own telematics program while Safeco, Travelers, and Pure Insurance has its own mobile app. Grundy gets 1.0 out of 5.0 stars from us.

Grundy Quick Facts

Founded: 1947

Availability: 50 states

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

BBB rating: A+

Grundy was founded in 1947 to specifically cover antique and collector automobiles that don’t depreciate in value as they age. Today, the company has expanded to include regular-use automobiles as well as collector boats, valuable collections, and fine homes. Grundy provides antique auto insurance for cars 25 years or older.

Grundy Insurance Industry Ratings

Grundy Insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB, which takes into consideration customer complaints and transparency of a company’s business practices. Grundy earns high marks from AM Best, receiving an A++ (Superior) score for its strong financial standing.