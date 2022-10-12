If you own a classic car, Grundy insurance could be a great choice for you. Grundy is rated highly for financial strength but does have mixed customer reviews. An important thing to keep in mind about Grundy insurance is that it’s not a direct insurance provider. Grundy auto insurance policies are underwritten by partners such as Philadelphia Insurance Company, AIG, Safeco, Travelers, Chubb Insurance Group, and Pure Insurance.
As part of the 1,950 hours of research we put into the car insurance industry, we pored over hundreds of online reviews, collected quotes from providers and mystery shoppers, and surveyed past customers. In this article, we’ll carefully examine Grundy insurance reviews, coverage details, costs, customer experience, and more to help you decide if Grundy insurance is right for you.
Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.
Our Grundy Insurance Review And Methodology
We give Grundy 3.8 out of 5.0 stars for classic car insurance. Grundy has an above-average rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), strong financial standing, and extended coverage for policyholders. While there’s a mix of customer reviews for Grundy, we think it’s a great choice for classic cars.
How We Rated Grundy Insurance
We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories:
- Industry standing
- Availability
- Coverage
- Cost and discounts
- Customer service
- Technology
In this review, we’ve included data from Quadrant Information Services to show how Grundy stacks up against other insurance companies. For more context, here’s how we rated Grundy insurance.
Industry Standing
To get the highest scores in this category, insurers must have strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices. Grundy insurance scores well from organizations like the BBB and AM Best, a global credit agency. It holds an A+ from the BBB and an A++ from AM Best. We give Grundy 4.5 out of 5.0 stars.
Availability
For a provider to score well, we consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. Since Grundy is licensed in all 50 states and policyholders aren’t limited to owning a classic or collector car, we give it a perfect 5.0-star rating.
Coverage
This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Grundy insurance offers good coverage, including:
- Full agreed value guaranteed
- No deductibles in most states
- Full comprehensive and collision
- Liability with limits up to $1 million
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist
- State-required PIP as medical benefits
- Inflation-guard value protection
- Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500
- Trip interruption up to $600
- Towing and labor up to $250
- Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles
- Uninterrupted coverage during repairs when your car is in a shop
Additionally, all your cars are covered when you pay a liability payment.
Although Grundy insurance specializes in collectible and classic car insurance, it also offers coverage for regular-use cars, exotic cars, modern muscle cars, and other products outside of the auto industry. We give Grundy 5.0 out of 5.0 stars for its widespread coverage options.
Cost And Discounts
To compare Grundy’s average rates to other providers, our research team reviewed the auto insurance rate averages generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and numerous car insurance discount opportunities got the best scores.
Grundy insurance doesn’t advertise any special discount offers. However, if you’re trying to insure your classic vehicle, it may be the lowest-priced option. In order to get accurate pricing, we recommend reaching out to Grundy for a classic car insurance quote. If you’re trying to insure your classic vehicle, Grundy claims it saves you at least 50 percent of the cost of regular car insurance. We give it a 3.0 out of 5.0 stars.
Customer Service
For this scoring category, we comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power. Grundy insurance reviews from customers are mixed. Satisfied customers report fair car insurance rates for classic cars compared to competitor rates, as well as a knowledgeable and professional staff. Negative Grundy reviews largely revolve around encountering rude customer service agents and issues with renewing policies due to claims. We give Grundy a 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.
Technology
Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services, and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs. Grundy insurance coverage is provided through its network, and premiums are paid directly to these insurance underwriters. Claims are also filled with individual underwriting insurers.
Grundy insurance doesn’t offer any special technology or mobile apps for its customers, though these may be available from individual underwriters. For example, Travelers, Safeco, and Philadelphia Insurance Companies all have their own telematics program while Safeco, Travelers, and Pure Insurance has its own mobile app. Grundy gets 1.0 out of 5.0 stars from us.
Grundy Quick Facts
Founded: 1947
Availability: 50 states
AM Best financial strength rating: A++
BBB rating: A+
Grundy was founded in 1947 to specifically cover antique and collector automobiles that don’t depreciate in value as they age. Today, the company has expanded to include regular-use automobiles as well as collector boats, valuable collections, and fine homes. Grundy provides antique auto insurance for cars 25 years or older.
Grundy Insurance Industry Ratings
Grundy Insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB, which takes into consideration customer complaints and transparency of a company’s business practices. Grundy earns high marks from AM Best, receiving an A++ (Superior) score for its strong financial standing.
How Much Does Grundy Car Insurance Cost?
Just like regular car insurance, the cost of classic car insurance varies depending on a number of factors. In addition to your vehicle details and your desired type of coverage, Grundy will consider the following when determining your rate.
- Your age
- Gender
- Marital status
- Driving record
- Credit score
- Location
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
Full-coverage insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. According to Quadrant Information Services, the national average for a married 35-year-old driver in the U.S. pays $1,730 per year or $144 per month for full-coverage insurance.
From this point on, we’ll be identifying the rates for married 35-year-old drivers with good credit in the United States. Here’s how the top insurance companies rank on average.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost
|Average Monthly Cost
|USAA
|$1,054
|$88
|Erie Insurance
|$1,238
|$103
|Nationwide
|$1,281
|$107
|Geico
|$1,308
|$109
|Auto-Owners
|$1,337
|$111
|State Farm
|$1,481
|$123
|Progressive
|$1,611
|$134
|Travelers
|$1,669
|$139
|Allstate
|$2,088
|$174
|Farmers
|$2,140
|$178
What Is Grundy’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
If full-coverage insurance isn’t possible in your budget, you can opt for minimum-coverage car insurance, which is the minimum amount of coverage you need to have in your state. Usually, that includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Depending on where you live, you may need additional coverage types.
According to Quadrant, married 35-year-old drivers with good credit pay a state minimum average of $635 annually or $53 per month. Ultimately, we don’t recommend minimum coverage because if you get into a major car accident, you’ll have to pay out of pocket for any medical or property damage costs.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost
|Average Monthly Cost
|USAA
|$333
|$28
|Auto-Owners
|$349
|$29
|Erie Insurance
|$459
|$38
|Geico
|$468
|$39
|State Farm
|$543
|$45
|Nationwide
|$613
|$51
|American Family
|$685
|$57
|Progressive
|$687
|$57
|Allstate
|$725
|$60
|Travelers
|$730
|$61
|Farmers
|$881
|$73
Grundy Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Insurance providers look at your driving record, including your at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and more. Below, we compared Travelers, which is one of Grundy’s providers. Travelers consistently ranked below the national average annual cost of driving violations, especially for DUIs, which are 29 percent less than the national average with Travelers.
|Driving Profile
|Travelers Average Annual Cost
|National Average Annual Cost
|Speeding: 1-5 mph Over Limit
|$2,006
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph Over Limit
|$2,269
|$2,464
|DUI
|$2,332
|$3,277
|Stop Sign Violation
|$2,032
|$2,280
|One Accident
|$2,193
|$2,689
|Two Accidents
|$2,935
|$3,761
Grundy Car Insurance Rates By State
Your location makes a major impact on the kind of rates you pay for car insurance. Below, we examine how Travelers compares with the state average cost of insurance in the states we have data for. Travelers usually ranked below the national average annual rate of $1,730 per year for full-coverage insurance. The main exceptions are Massachusetts at 23 percent above the national average and New York, which is 26 percent more than the national average.
|State
|Travelers Annual Cost Average
|State Average Cost Average
|Alabama
|$1,344
|$1,479
|Arizona
|$1,532
|$1,754
|Delaware
|$1,490
|$2,169
|Florida
|$2,348
|$2,947
|Idaho
|$1,020
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,324
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$1,254
|$1,332
|Kansas
|$1,497
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,619
|$1,779
|Maine
|$865
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,404
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$3,452
|$2,647
|Minnesota
|$1,690
|$1,632
|Missouri
|$1,483
|$1,734
|Nevada
|$2,030
|$2,149
|New Jersey
|$2,073
|$2,037
|New York
|$3,748
|$2,783
|Oregon
|$1,336
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$1,194
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,664
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,476
|$1,665
|Tennessee
|$1,452
|$1,281
|Virginia
|$1,184
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,570
|$1,438
Grundy Car Insurance Rates By Age
Since your driving skills only improve with age, teens are risky to insure. That’s why car insurance providers charge a higher rate for this age group. In the following table, we break down the average full-coverage rates for Travelers insurance.
Keep in mind that these costs are for teens who buy their own policies. However, if you’re a parent and want to add your teenage driver to the family policy, that would save you money.
|Age
|Travelers Annual Cost Average
|Travelers Monthly Cost Average
|16
|$7,206
|$601
|17
|$5,277
|$440
|18
|$4,429
|$369
|19
|$3,570
|$298
|21
|$2,513
|$209
|25
|$1,763
|$147
|30
|$1,695
|$141
|40
|$1,570
|$131
|50
|$1,505
|$125
|65
|$1,465
|$122
|75
|$1,754
|$146
Grundy Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 16-Year-Olds
Here’s how Grundy car insurance compares to other providers for 16-year-olds.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Annual Rate
|Average Monthly Rate
|Erie Insurance
|$3,410
|$284
|Auto-Owners
|$3,533
|$294
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$346
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
|USAA
|$4,784
|$399
|Travelers
|$7,206
|$601
|Allstate
|$8,350
|$696
Grundy Rate Comparison For 21-Year-Olds
Here’s how Grundy’s rates for 21-year-olds compare to rates from other providers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Average
|Monthly Rate Average
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Auto-Owners
|$2,074
|$173
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$175
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
Grundy Auto Insurance Coverage
Grundy comes with the following standard coverage:
- Liability limits up to $1 million
- Comprehensive insurance
- Collision insurance
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
- Personal injury protection
The Olde Original Plan
The equivalent of one low liability payment can cover all of your cars under a Grundy auto insurance plan. The Olde Original Grundy plan includes the following:
|Grundy Car Insurance Coverage
|Details
|Agreed value guaranteed
|Agreed value insurance involves you and your insurance company assessing your car to determine its worth. In the event of a total loss, that price will be reimbursed to you in full.
|No deductibles
|There’s no deductible for Grundy classic car insurance in most states.
|Comprehensive and collision insurance
|Comprehensive car insurance covers non-collision damage to your car, such as from a fire, flood, or theft. Collision insurance covers your vehicle after it's damaged in an accident.
|Liability limits up to $1 million
|Liability limits refer to the highest amount of money your insurer will pay out after an accident you cause. Liability auto insurance covers other parties' medical expenses and property damage.
|Protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists (UM/UIM insurance)
|UI/UM insurance will pay the costs of repairing your car after a collision with a motorist who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the cost of the damages.
|Personal injury protection (PIP)
|Many states require drivers to carry personal injury protection insurance, which covers any injuries sustained by you or your passengers in the event of a collision.
|Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500
|This insurance covers spare parts, repair parts, service parts, or replacement parts up to $500. These parts are kept in an inventory to be used in the event of a repair.
|Trip interruption up to $600
|If you're in an accident far from home and need to stay overnight while your car is repaired, trip interruption insurance will reimburse you up to $600 for meals and lodging.
|Towing and labor up to $250
|Grundy classic car insurance will cover the costs of towing and labor up to $250 after an accident.
|Inflation guard
|Inflation guard increases the value of your policy along with the increase in the value of your car.
|Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles
|When you get a new car, Grundy will automatically cover it. There’s no need to go through the application process again.
|Uninterrupted coverage during repairs
|Your car is covered when your car is in a repair shop.
You can also insure an entire collection of cars with Grundy. Grundy’s Special Collections department insures larger collections valued anywhere from $500,000 to $5 million or more. Refer to the table below to find out more about Grundy classic car insurance for collectible cars.
|Grundy Classic Car Insurance Coverage
|Details
|Agreed value insurance
|Similar to individual collector car insurance, Grundy insures collections at their agreed value. In the event of a total loss, the full insured value of each vehicle lost will be reimbursed to you.
|Global coverage
|Collector car insurance can be applied to a collection located anywhere in the world.
|150% coverage cushion
|If your vehicle is insured below its current market value and is a total loss, Grundy will pay up to 150% of the Agreed Value to make up for the loss.
|Diminution of value
|The value of an original car can be reduced for a variety of reasons, such as if you use replacement parts for repairs or if you paint the vehicle. Grundy will cover losses caused by the diminution of value.
|Maximum coverage
|You can choose to get maximum liability and uninsured motorist coverage for your collection.
|Custom premiums
|Premiums are customized based on the individual risk of a collection.
Grundy MVP
Grundy’s Motor Vehicle Program (MVP) lets you combine your entire fleet of cars into one policy and insures them all at their agreed value so that you get 100 percent of the agreed value of your car if your vehicle is a total loss or stolen.
This doesn’t limit you to just insuring classic or collectible cars. You can add daily drivers, pickup trucks, trailers, exotics, and motor homes. The table below details what MVP coverage includes.
|Grundy MVP Coverage
|Details
|Agreed value protection for all vehicles
|You work together to determine your vehicles’ values so that if a total loss occurs, you’ll get the agreed-upon amount, no matter what market depreciation is.
|150% replacement
|Get reimbursed for up to 150% of the insured amount if a loss takes place and its current market value exceeds your coverage limit. In most states, this is available by endorsement.
|Breakdown assistance
|It covers your cost to tow the car to your preferred shop. The cost of labor associated with emergency roadside assistance is also covered without a deductible.
|Transportation expense
|You’re reimbursed for the costs to rent a car while yours is in the shop at no per-day limit. You may also choose to rent a car with comparable value.
|Emergency living expenses
|Get reimbursed for lodging and related expenses in the event that your car breaks down or you’re in an accident while far from home.
|Original equipment manufacturer parts
|With the exception of window glass, only the original manufacturer’s parts will be used to make repairs, unless the parts aren’t made anymore. You can pick what repair shop is used.
|Full glass coverage
|In most states, glass coverage is included, which comes with repair and replacement without a deductible.
|New vehicle replacement
|If your new car is totaled within three years of buying it, you can get the agreed value and replace it. The car replacement must have the same year, make, and model, or you must receive a new car of the same make and like model including alternate fuel and hybrid cars. Your vehicle can’t be previously titled.
|Waiver of deductible
|Your deductible gets waived if your car is damaged beyond repair.
|Personal property
|If you don’t want to pay a deductible after your personal property is damaged due to theft or an accident, you can replace it with an item of like kind and quality.
|Pet coverage
|If you have a pet dog or cat, you can be reimbursed for related expenses when your pet is hurt during an accident.
|Cash settlement (optional)
|If your car’s damage equals more than half of the agreed value, you can opt to get a cash settlement.
Grundy Auto Insurance Add-Ons
An insurance add-on is an extra type of coverage that doesn’t come with your chosen policy. While Grundy’s website doesn’t list individual add-ons like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, or gap coverage, plenty of these are already part of its plans. For more information, check with your providers to see what kind of add-ons are available to you. For instance, Travelers might feature add-ons that AIG doesn’t.
Does Grundy Cover Rideshare Drivers?
If you’re a rideshare driver, you’ll need this kind of insurance, which fully covers you while working for Uber, Lyft, and other similar rideshare companies. Without it, you won’t be covered while waiting to accept a ride, which could pose steep financial consequences if you get involved in an accident.
Grundy doesn’t list rideshare driver coverage on its website, but if you’re covered under one of its in-network providers, check to see if you have this coverage available to you.
Can Grundy Cover SR-22 Insurance?
SR-22 insurance is important if you’ve been convicted of any serious driving violations. However, Grundy doesn’t list this type of coverage on its site. Check with your agent if you’re covered under one of Grundy’s providers.
What Grundy Is Missing
Grundy’s underwriters include Philadelphia Insurance Company, AIG, Safeco, Travelers, Chubb Insurance Group, and Pure Insurance. Here’s a breakdown of which underwriter covers what:
|Provider
|Collector Car Claims
|Motor Vehicle Program Claims
|Car Collector Claims
|Special Collections Claims
|Personal Excess Liability Claims
|Classic Car Dealer Claims
|Car Museum Claims
|Philadelphia Insurance Companies
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AIG
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Safeco Insurance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Travelers
|✓
|✓
|Chubb Group of Insurance Companies
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pure Insurance
|✓
|✓
*Taken from Grundy’s claims page.
Whether you go through Grundy or directly through one of these providers, you should have access to a decent mix of car insurance products. While you might not be able to find everything in one, you should pick a provider that caters to most of your needs.
Travelers has the most perks while Chubb has the least number of listed perks. If you’re interested in telematics insurance, which is a usage-based driving program that can reward you for good driving behaviors, check out Travelers IntelliDrive®, Safeco RightTrack®, and PHLYtrac.
|Coverage
|Philadelphia Insurance Companies
|AIG
|Safeco Insurance
|Travelers
|Chubb Group of Insurance Companies
|Pure Insurance
|Accident forgiveness
|✓
|✓
|Accident-free or good driver discount
|✓
|✓
|Agreed value
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Away-at-school discount
|✓
|Claims-free cash back
|✓
|Classic car insurance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Continuous insurance discount
|✓
|Defensive driving discount
|✓
|✓
|Diminishing deductible
|✓
|Early quote discount
|✓
|EFT, pay in full, and good payer discounts
|✓
|Gap insurance
|✓
|✓
|Good student discount
|✓
|Guaranteed repair network
|✓
|Homeowner discount
|✓
|Hybrid/EV discount
|✓
|Mobile app
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Multi-policy discount
|✓
|✓
|Multi-vehicle discount
|✓
|New car discount
|✓
|New car replacement
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rental car reimbursement
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repairs with original parts
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Safety equipment
|✓
|Telematics
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Towing
|✓
|✓
|Trip interruption
|✓
|✓
Though the above is taken from each provider’s website, be sure to ask an agent what kind of add-ons or discounts are available to you.
The following coverage options aren’t available with any of the six providers:
- Advanced quote discount
- Alternative energy discount
- Alumni or membership discount
- Anti-theft discount
- Automatic pay discount
- Customer loyalty discount
- Military discount
- Payment frequency discount
- Payment perks discount
- Rideshare insurance
- SR-22 insurance
- Teen driver discount
- Transfer discount
- Vehicle storage discount
- Youthful driver discount
Other Grundy Insurance Products
Beyond the insurance it offers for classic cars, MVP, and car collections, Grundy offers several other products within its broker network:
- Homeowners insurance
- Special collections insurance including antiques, artwork, jewelry, gun collections
- Yacht and boat insurance
- Personal excess liability insurance including fraud guard and employment liability coverage
- Commercial insurance including car restoration, car builder program, classic car dealer insurance, and car museum insurance
Grundy Insurance Customer Reviews
In addition to Grundy’s A+ rating from the BBB and superior A++ rating from AM Best, Grundy customers give varied reviews. Here are some of its positive reviews, which praise it for being easy, straightforward, and cheaper than other competitors:
“The coverage was identical, at almost 50-percent less. Needless to say, the agent on the phone made the transition simple, answering all my questions. A week later, I had Grundy coverage for my Bird.”
– Andrew N. via Trustpilot
“My experience was great! Not really painful at all. I provided some information, some pictures, and payment for my estimated amount of coverage. Then they gave me an amount of insurance they were comfortable with. I decided if it worked for me, and after proper signatures, the policy was a done deal. Any overpayment was refunded.”
– Keith M. via Trustpilot
Grundy Insurance Complaints
Poor customer service was a common theme among negative customer reviews. Here are a few examples:
“Useless. I would have been better off not insuring my cars for the last 7-plus years. They’re good at collecting premiums and that’s all. I file one claim after years of paying premiums and not only do they deny me, they also drop me. The agent doesn’t tell you about all the exclusions.”
– A. Galan via Trustpilot
“Horrible experience. Hard to navigate and fill out paperwork. Finally wrapped it up, esigned, sent them a check and then they send me a rejection letter. I email asking why, they provide lame details after much delay. I ask them for recommendations and they come back a week later with a ridiculous policy offer.”
– Peter W. via Trustpilot
Ratings From Our Customer Experience Survey
We surveyed nearly 7,000 auto insurance customers in 2022. From that group, 105 people had Travelers Insurance, which all scored at or above the industry average rating. It scored above average for customer service, affordability, and claims service, making it a great provider if these things are important to you.
|Aspect Surveyed
|Travelers through Grundy Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out of 5.0)
|Overall Satisfaction
|4.2
|4.2
|Customer Service
|4.2
|4.0
|Affordability
|3.8
|3.7
|Coverage Selection
|3.9
|3.9
|Claims Service
|4.4
|4.2
|Mobile App Rating
|4.2
|4.2
Grundy Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
Overall, we give Grundy 3.8 out of 5.0 stars for classic car insurance. Grundy has a strong financial standing and extended coverage for policyholders that can apply to vehicles anywhere in the world. The Olde Original plan comes with features included that are add-ons with many of Grundy’s competitors, like inflation guard insurance.
The insurer has an above-average BBB rating, but Grundy’s customer reviews are mixed, which isn’t uncommon in the auto insurance industry. Overall, we think Grundy insurance is a great choice for classic cars, but it seems like the company’s customer service department could use a small tune-up.
Grundy Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
When you’re looking for an auto insurance company to protect your collector car, you’ll want to compare multiple quotes from different companies to make sure you’re getting the best price. Here are some other providers of the cheapest classic car insurance to keep in mind if you would like to compare the coverage and cost to Grundy classic car insurance.
State Farm Collector And Classic Car Insurance
State Farm’s collector and classic car insurance gives you up to $500 coverage for your vehicle’s spare parts and 24-hour Good Neighbor Service. In all states but Massachusetts and North Carolina, it promises to pay the agreed-upon value of your collector and classic car insurance.
To qualify, State Farm requires your vehicle to be used on a limited basis and stored in an enclosed building. It needs to be preserved, maintained, or restored. At the least, it must be actively undergoing restoration to be eligible. To qualify, your classic or collector car must be defined as one of the following:
- Classic cars: 10 to 24 years old with historical interest
- Antique automobile: 25 years or older with historic interest
State Farm provides liability, collision, comprehensive, uninsured/underinsured motor vehicles, medical payments/no fault, and roadside assistance.
Read more in our full State Farm insurance review.
Progressive Classic Car By Hagerty
Progressive has thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers and a high BBB rating.
Progressive offers classic car coverage through Hagerty auto insurance. With this insurance, owners of classic cars can join the Hagerty Drivers Club for no fixed mileage restrictions and 24/7 roadside assistance for lockouts, battery jumps, and tire changes.
Progressive Classic Car by Hagerty gets you discounts on classic car insurance for things like having two or more classic vehicles on your policy. If drivers join the Hagerty Drivers Club, they can get discounts for automotive parts, track events, driving schools, and more.
Read more in our full Progressive insurance review.
Geico Classic Car Insurance
Geico has a strong coverage plan for owners of collector vehicles. The company has strong industry ratings and offers competitive rates and numerous discounts for insurance.
You can get classic car insurance if your vehicle falls into one of the following categories:
- More than 25 years old
- Less than 25 years old but considered to be appreciating in value, of unique or rare design, or of limited production
- Modified from its original specifications
- A replica or kit car
In addition, your car can only be used for exhibitions, club activities, and occasional leisure rather than being your primary mode of transportation. You must also store it in a fully enclosed and locked facility.
Read more in our full Geico insurance review.