We give Good2Go 2.7 out of 5.0 stars overall. The company gets a lower score for its lack of transparency and negative customer reviews. Unless you’re a high-risk driver or you just want minimum-coverage insurance, we encourage you to look beyond Good2Go for your car insurance needs.

How We Rated Good2Go Auto Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Our auto insurance research falls into six main categories that make up the overall rating:

Industry standing

Availability

Coverage

Cost and discounts

Customer service

Technology

Industry Standing: 2.0 Stars

To find out if a car insurance provider has a good industry reputation, our team of reviewers analyzes the scores and ratings from established business evaluators like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB takes a closer look at the customer service records, licensing information, and business practices of various companies.

Unlike most major car insurance companies, Good2Go currently doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best. A high financial-strength rating speaks to a company’s ability to pay out claims – so not knowing this information could be problematic down the line.

Good2Go responds to most of its customer reviews and complaints, which helps give it a good BBB rating, but the company isn’t currently accredited by the BBB. Good2Go also doesn’t have a strong market share, which is likely due to it being a smaller company.

With a low-key and subpar reputation in car insurance, Good2Go doesn’t have a strong industry standing rating with us.

Availability: 4.0 Stars

When crafting our overall rating for a company, we also consider its availability, accessibility, and membership restrictions for car owners. Good2Go Auto Insurance is available in most states, and its parent company connects drivers to other car insurance companies in the states where Good2Go is not available.

The company also specializes in offering cheaper coverage to high-risk drivers that are often turned away by other car insurers, making it highly accessible. However, Good2Go Auto isn’t very transparent about its restrictions, so it loses some points from us on this. Its high availability is why it gets a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars from our team.

Coverage: 2.5 Stars

Since Good2Go Auto solely offers minimum coverage and high-risk car insurance, it lacks many desirable coverage options that are found with most providers. One example is gap insurance, which would cover the difference between what a policyholder owes on a loan and their car’s depreciated value after it gets totaled.

However, Good2Go Auto Insurance’s parent company – Good2Go Insurance, Inc. – acts as an agent with partnerships to several providers that offer superb coverage with many add-ons and savings opportunities, like Progressive. For its lack of good coverage options, we give Good2Go Auto a low rating.

Cost And Discounts: 3.5 Stars

We couldn’t get Good2Go Auto Insurance cost data from Quadrant Information Services, but you can go online and get a quote very quickly. Good2Go Auto can be assumed to have somewhat more affordable rates, since it primarily offers minimum-coverage insurance.

However, Good2Go’s coverage mostly applies to riskier drivers like teens and those with recent DUIs. These types of drivers will always get higher rates, even from companies like Good2Go.

Good2Go Insurance, Inc. does partnerships with different providers that have varying car insurance costs and many discount opportunities. This is why we give Good2Go a middle-of-the-road rating for Cost And Discounts.

Customer Service: 1.0 Stars

There’s an overwhelming amount of negative comments and complaints on the BBB for customer service from Good2Go. It also has a higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), an insurance research organization. All this is why we give Good2Go a low customer service rating.

Technology: 2.0 Stars

Good2Go will allow you to easily manage your insurance policy, make payments, and access claims services on the website, which gives it some points in Technology. However, Good2Go doesn’t have a mobile app or a usage-based telematics program that monitors safe driving for discounts, so it loses even more points from us on this.

Good2Go Auto Insurance Quick Facts

Founded: 1992

Headquarters: Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Availability: 44 states (all 50 through different partners)

AM Best financial strength rating: Not rated

BBB rating: A+

Good2Go Insurance, Inc. is an auto insurance agency that specializes in providing cheaper coverage for high-risk drivers. It does this by offering minimum-limits car insurance through various companies, including a subsidiary called Good2Go Auto Insurance. Minimum-limits auto insurance is just whatever the minimum amount of coverage required by your state is.

Today, Good2Go caters to drivers with major infractions, accidents, and DUIs on their records, in addition to those only looking to meet their state’s minimum coverage requirements. While other insurers offer a variety of policies and types of auto insurance, Good2Go has a limited scope.

Good2Go Insurance Inc. provides cheaper car insurance through its subsidiary Good2Go Auto Insurance and the following partners:

Progressive

National General Insurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance

Dairyland Insurance Company

Kemper Auto (an Infinity Auto Insurance company)

The General Insurance

Bristol West Insurance Group

Good2Go Direct

Drivers in states where Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t sell direct auto insurance can get car insurance through one of the partner companies above. There are currently six states that Good2Go Auto does not directly sell car insurance in:

Alaska

Hawaii

Kansas

Massachusetts

Montana

Rhode Island

Good2Go Auto has been around for more than 25 years. Once known as American Independent Companies, Inc., Good2Go Auto was born when the following underwriters consolidated under one brand:

American Independent Insurance Company

Apollo Casualty Company

Bankers Independent Insurance Company

Omni Insurance Company

Omni Indemnity Company

Personal Service Insurance Company

Good2Go Insurance Industry Ratings

With a relatively simple web presence, it can be difficult to know whether you can trust Good2Go Auto. Although the company isn’t currently accredited by the BBB, it holds an A+ rating.

The agency Good2Go Insurance, Inc. doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best, but five of its eight affiliated partners have high AM Best ratings. Each one scores a rating of an A- or above: