- Good2Go Auto Insurance® provides minimum-limits auto insurance, along with some add-ons like collision and comprehensive coverage.
- Good2Go Auto Insurance works well for high-risk drivers with little insurance options, or drivers that just need minimum-coverage car insurance.
- Good2Go Auto Insurance is a subsidiary/division of Good2Go Insurance, Inc. – which is an insurance agency that also sells coverage through partner companies.
Good2Go Auto Insurance® provides coverage options for high-risk drivers, which can be hard to find. This article will take a deeper look at the coverage, discounts, and customer reviews of Good2Go Auto Insurance.
Our research team has spent 1,950 hours studying the car insurance industry. We’ve surveyed customers, analyzed more than 4,000 online reviews, and have through millions of data points from Quadrant Information Services to give you in-depth statistics about what the best car insurance providers are offering in average rates.
Our Good2Go Insurance Review And Methodology
We give Good2Go 2.7 out of 5.0 stars overall. The company gets a lower score for its lack of transparency and negative customer reviews. Unless you’re a high-risk driver or you just want minimum-coverage insurance, we encourage you to look beyond Good2Go for your car insurance needs.
How We Rated Good2Go Auto Insurance
We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Our auto insurance research falls into six main categories that make up the overall rating:
- Industry standing
- Availability
- Coverage
- Cost and discounts
- Customer service
- Technology
Industry Standing: 2.0 Stars
To find out if a car insurance provider has a good industry reputation, our team of reviewers analyzes the scores and ratings from established business evaluators like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB takes a closer look at the customer service records, licensing information, and business practices of various companies.
Unlike most major car insurance companies, Good2Go currently doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best. A high financial-strength rating speaks to a company’s ability to pay out claims – so not knowing this information could be problematic down the line.
Good2Go responds to most of its customer reviews and complaints, which helps give it a good BBB rating, but the company isn’t currently accredited by the BBB. Good2Go also doesn’t have a strong market share, which is likely due to it being a smaller company.
With a low-key and subpar reputation in car insurance, Good2Go doesn’t have a strong industry standing rating with us.
Availability: 4.0 Stars
When crafting our overall rating for a company, we also consider its availability, accessibility, and membership restrictions for car owners. Good2Go Auto Insurance is available in most states, and its parent company connects drivers to other car insurance companies in the states where Good2Go is not available.
The company also specializes in offering cheaper coverage to high-risk drivers that are often turned away by other car insurers, making it highly accessible. However, Good2Go Auto isn’t very transparent about its restrictions, so it loses some points from us on this. Its high availability is why it gets a rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars from our team.
Coverage: 2.5 Stars
Since Good2Go Auto solely offers minimum coverage and high-risk car insurance, it lacks many desirable coverage options that are found with most providers. One example is gap insurance, which would cover the difference between what a policyholder owes on a loan and their car’s depreciated value after it gets totaled.
However, Good2Go Auto Insurance’s parent company – Good2Go Insurance, Inc. – acts as an agent with partnerships to several providers that offer superb coverage with many add-ons and savings opportunities, like Progressive. For its lack of good coverage options, we give Good2Go Auto a low rating.
Cost And Discounts: 3.5 Stars
We couldn’t get Good2Go Auto Insurance cost data from Quadrant Information Services, but you can go online and get a quote very quickly. Good2Go Auto can be assumed to have somewhat more affordable rates, since it primarily offers minimum-coverage insurance.
However, Good2Go’s coverage mostly applies to riskier drivers like teens and those with recent DUIs. These types of drivers will always get higher rates, even from companies like Good2Go.
Good2Go Insurance, Inc. does partnerships with different providers that have varying car insurance costs and many discount opportunities. This is why we give Good2Go a middle-of-the-road rating for Cost And Discounts.
Customer Service: 1.0 Stars
There’s an overwhelming amount of negative comments and complaints on the BBB for customer service from Good2Go. It also has a higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), an insurance research organization. All this is why we give Good2Go a low customer service rating.
Technology: 2.0 Stars
Good2Go will allow you to easily manage your insurance policy, make payments, and access claims services on the website, which gives it some points in Technology. However, Good2Go doesn’t have a mobile app or a usage-based telematics program that monitors safe driving for discounts, so it loses even more points from us on this.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Quick Facts
Founded: 1992
Headquarters: Blue Bell, Pennsylvania
Availability: 44 states (all 50 through different partners)
AM Best financial strength rating: Not rated
BBB rating: A+
Good2Go Insurance, Inc. is an auto insurance agency that specializes in providing cheaper coverage for high-risk drivers. It does this by offering minimum-limits car insurance through various companies, including a subsidiary called Good2Go Auto Insurance. Minimum-limits auto insurance is just whatever the minimum amount of coverage required by your state is.
Today, Good2Go caters to drivers with major infractions, accidents, and DUIs on their records, in addition to those only looking to meet their state’s minimum coverage requirements. While other insurers offer a variety of policies and types of auto insurance, Good2Go has a limited scope.
Good2Go Insurance Inc. provides cheaper car insurance through its subsidiary Good2Go Auto Insurance and the following partners:
- Progressive
- National General Insurance
- Plymouth Rock Assurance
- Dairyland Insurance Company
- Kemper Auto (an Infinity Auto Insurance company)
- The General Insurance
- Bristol West Insurance Group
- Good2Go Direct
Drivers in states where Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t sell direct auto insurance can get car insurance through one of the partner companies above. There are currently six states that Good2Go Auto does not directly sell car insurance in:
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Kansas
- Massachusetts
- Montana
- Rhode Island
Good2Go Auto has been around for more than 25 years. Once known as American Independent Companies, Inc., Good2Go Auto was born when the following underwriters consolidated under one brand:
- American Independent Insurance Company
- Apollo Casualty Company
- Bankers Independent Insurance Company
- Omni Insurance Company
- Omni Indemnity Company
- Personal Service Insurance Company
Good2Go Insurance Industry Ratings
With a relatively simple web presence, it can be difficult to know whether you can trust Good2Go Auto. Although the company isn’t currently accredited by the BBB, it holds an A+ rating.
The agency Good2Go Insurance, Inc. doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best, but five of its eight affiliated partners have high AM Best ratings. Each one scores a rating of an A- or above:
How Much Does Good2Go Car Insurance Cost?
While it’s difficult to know the actual rates of a Good2Go Auto Insurance policy, you can get a quote from the company and survey the average national rates of minimum-coverage car insurance that we’ve collected from Quadrant Information Services.
Since Good2Go Auto’s parent company Good2Go Insurance, Inc. offers coverage through other various providers, we also have cost information from:
- Progressive
- Kemper
- National General
- Plymouth Rock Assurance
- Dairyland Insurance
What Is Good2Go’s Cheapest Auto Insurance Coverage?
Good2Go Auto Insurance mostly provides minimum-coverage car insurance. The national average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance is $635 per year or $53 per month. This is for the profile of a 35-year-old married driver with good credit and a clean driving record, however. For the high-risk driver considering Good2Go auto insurance, rates are likely to be higher.
The table below shows the average minimum-coverage car insurance rates of some of Good2Go Insurance’s partners, along with other top car insurance companies.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Cost
|Average Annual Cost
|USAA
|$28
|$333
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$29
|$349
|Erie Insurance
|$38
|$459
|Geico
|$39
|$468
|State Farm
|$45
|$543
|Nationwide
|$51
|$613
|American Family Insurance*
|$57
|$685
|Progressive
|$57
|$687
|Kemper
|$58
|$692
|National General
|$71
|$847
|Plymouth Rock Assurance
|$86
|$1,035
|Dairyland Insurance
|$107
|$1,278
*American Family is the parent company to The General Insurance.
Full-Coverage Car Insurance Cost Comparison
If you’re wondering whether you should get a full-coverage car insurance policy but are unsure of general provider costs, the table below showcases average full-coverage rates from top providers and from car insurance companies that are partnered with Good2Go Insurance, Inc.
These partners would be Progressive, Kemper, National General, and Plymouth Rock Assurance.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Cost
|Average Annual Cost
|USAA
|$88
|$1,054
|Erie Insurance
|$103
|$1,238
|Nationwide
|$107
|$1,281
|Geico
|$109
|$1,308
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$111
|$1,337
|State Farm
|$123
|$1,481
|Progressive
|$134
|$1,611
|Travelers
|$139
|$1,669
|Kemper
|$167
|$2,009
|Allstate
|$174
|$2,088
|Farmers
|$178
|$2,140
|National General
|$181
|$2,173
|Plymouth Rock
|$274
|$3,293
|Sentry Insurance
|$287
|$3,449
It’s worth noting that while Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t offer a full-coverage policy, it does provide collision and comprehensive insurance as add-on coverages. Our full-coverage rate information is based off of a policy that includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage.
Good2Go Car Insurance Rates By Driving Profile
Your driving history plays a major part in the kind of insurance rates you get. Good2Go Auto Insurance is more geared towards drivers that don’t have the best records. These would be high-risk drivers who have multiple speeding tickets, or any DUIs or accidents on their records.
The following average premiums are full-coverage rates that are based on the profile of a 35-year-old male driver. Given that Good2Go Auto primarily sells liability-only car insurance, rates at the company could be significantly less than what’s displayed below.
|Driving Profile
|National Average
Monthly Cost
|National Average
Annual Cost
|Speeding: 1-5 mph over limit
|$185
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 mph over limit
|$205
|$2,464
|DUI
|$273
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$190
|$2,280
|One accident
|$224
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$313
|$3,761
Good2Go Car Insurance Rates By Age
Auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on how old you are. New drivers pay more for their premiums since they’re more likely to get into car accidents than more seasoned motorists. While car insurance for teen drivers can be quite expensive, parents can save more money by adding a young driver to their policy.
The rates below showcase the average national full-coverage premiums per age group. Since Good2Go Auto sells mostly liability-only car insurance, a policy from Good2Go would likely be less than your age group average below:
|Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Average Annual Cost
|16
|$576
|$6,912
|17
|$468
|$5,612
|18
|$413
|$4,958
|19
|$309
|$3,708
|21
|$232
|$2,786
|25
|$168
|$2,019
|30
|$153
|$1,831
|40
|$146
|$1,755
|50
|$134
|$1,609
|65
|$137
|$1,648
|75
|$159
|$1,912
Good2Go Car Insurance Rate Comparison For 16-Year-Olds
Here’s how average car insurance rates for 16-year-olds from Good2Go partner companies compare with other car insurance providers:
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Cost
|Average Annual Cost
|Erie Insurance
|$284
|$3,410
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$294
|$3,533
|State Farm
|$345
|$4,146
|Geico
|$372
|$4,466
|Nationwide
|$381
|$4,567
|USAA
|$399
|$4,784
|National General
|$550
|$6,597
|Kemper
|$569
|$6,825
|Travelers
|$600
|$7,206
|Allstate
|$696
|$8,350
|Progressive
|$931
|$11,174
|Plymouth Rock
|$942
|$11,298
|Sentry Insurance
|$1,090
|$13,074
Good2Go Rate Comparison For 21-Year-Olds
Here’s how average car insurance rates for 21-year-olds from Good2Go partner companies compare with other car insurance providers:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Annual Rate
|Average Monthly Rate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|$2,074
|$173
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$175
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
|State Farm
|$2,322
|$194
|Travelers
|$2,513
|$209
|Progressive
|$2,872
|$239
|National General
|$3,134
|$261
|Farmers
|$3,295
|$275
|Allstate
|$3,302
|$275
|Kemper
|$3,763
|$314
|Plymouth Rock Assurance
|$5,390
|$449
|Sentry Insurance
|$5,696
|$475
Good2Go Auto Insurance Discounts
Because Good2Go Insurance, Inc. provides coverage through other car insurance companies (along with its own, Good2Go Auto Insurance), this opens up policyholders to many different discount opportunities. The website did not clarify which of the following discounts were covered under Good2Go Auto specifically:
|Good2Go Discount
|Average Discount Savings
|Eligibility Details
|Prior insurance
|Up to 40%
|You have at least six months of continuous coverage with Good2Go.
|Good driver
|10% to 35%
|A good driving record earns you up to 35% off your premium if you have a clean record without any recent at-fault accidents, DUIs, or frequent car claims and accidents.
|Multi-vehicle
|10% to 25%
|If someone in your household owns more than one vehicle and they’re on one policy, you can take advantage of this discount.
|Non-owner
|Up to 25%
|If you rent or borrow someone’s car, this proof of car insurance provides liability-only coverage on any non-owned cars you drive.
|Student driver
|5% to 20%
|A young driver between ages 16 and 25 on your policy maintains a B-average or above.
|Defensive driving course
|5% to 15%
|You must pass a state-certified course.
|Good student
|Up to 10%
|Full-time high school or college students between ages 16 and 25 must maintain a B-average.
|Driver’s education
|Up to 10%
|A driver who is 24 years old or younger on your car insurance policy must complete a driver’s ed course.
|Homeownership
|5% to 10%
|You must own a house, condo, or mobile home.
|Paid-in-full
|5% to 10%
|You’ll have to pay your policy in full from the start.
|Airbag and passive restraint
|Up to 5%
|Your car has the proper, factory-installed full-front seat airbags and seat belts.
|Anti-theft system and VIN etching
|Up to 5%
|Your car has a built-in anti-theft system and VIN etching – which is in the lower corner of your car’s windshield.
|Renewal
|3% to 5%
|You could get this discount as early as six months after enrolling with no cap.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Coverage
Compared to larger insurance carriers, Good2Go Auto has very limited coverage options. As mentioned, the company primarily sells minimum-limits auto insurance. For many states, this is usually just liability-only insurance. But, Good2Go does offer standard coverages as add-ons.
The table below showcases what Good2Go Auto alone offers. This table does not include any coverage offered through other companies that are partnered with Good2Go Insurance, Inc. like Progressive or Dairyland. All coverage options outside of liability are considered add-ons by Good2Go:
|Type of Coverage
|Description
|Liability
|Liability insurance covers the medical bills and repair costs for other parties involved in an accident you’re at fault for. It doesn’t cover your own bodily injuries or car damages.
|Collision
|Collision coverage takes care of repair costs for your vehicle after a car accident or head-on collision.
|Comprehensive
|Comprehensive coverage takes care of damages to your car that come from:
• Theft
• Vandalism
• Floods
• Fire
• Fallen objects
• Natural disasters
• Other environmental impacts
|Uninsured motorist (UM)
|UM coverage takes care of your injuries and car if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run or get into an accident with a driver that has no car insurance.
|Underinsured motorist (UIM)
|UIM coverage helps cover your vehicle’s repair costs and your medical bills when another at-fault driver doesn't have enough car insurance to cover those.
|Rental reimbursement
|This coverage reimburses you for rental car costs when your car is in the shop getting repairs.
|Towing and labor
|This provides towing services and roadside assistance for when you encounter an accident or mechanical breakdown on the road.
Personal Injury Protection
Personal injury protection (PIP insurance) covers you and your passengers’ medical bills and lost wages from a car accident. While Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t explicitly state that it offers PIP insurance on its website, it’s implied that it does.
As mentioned, Good2Go offers minimum-limits auto insurance, which is the minimum amount of car insurance required by your state. Certain amounts of PIP insurance are required in 14 states. To know more, contact a Good2Go auto insurance agent.
Liability-Only Insurance
Liability-only insurance is another alternative term for minimum-limits auto insurance. Some states require more than just liability coverage, though. Nineteen states require uninsured motorist coverage and as mentioned, fourteen states require PIP insurance.
Good2Go Insurance’s website implies that it will sell exactly what you need to meet the legal minimum-coverage requirements for your state. Depending on your location, the coverage amount you’d need could range from $10,000 to $100,000 per person for bodily injury liability and $5,000 to $50,000 per occurrence for property damage liability insurance.
High-Risk Auto Insurance
Good2Go auto insurance is also available to motorists that insurance agencies see as riskier to insure. Examples of high-risk drivers include:
- Drivers convicted of DUIs/DWIs
- Newly-licensed drivers
- Drivers whose licenses have been suspended
- Young or elderly drivers
- Individuals with poor credit history
- Residents of high-risk areas
- Drivers with a history of traffic violations or accidents
Although Good2Go specializes in this type of insurance coverage, high-risk drivers may still pay high rates due to their driver profile or financial standing. Check with your insurance agent to see what other coverage options are available to you. Add-ons may vary by state and provider.
Does Good2Go Cover Rideshare Drivers?
Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t offer car insurance for rideshare drivers. However, its parent company does have partnerships with companies that offer rideshare coverage for select states, including Progressive, Plymouth Rock, and Kemper Auto. If you drive for a rideshare service like Lyft, Uber, or Delivery Dudes, it’s important to get rideshare coverage.
Can Good2Go Cover Classic Cars?
Good2Go Auto does not offer classic car insurance directly. If you have a classic car, your car coverage needs are more complicated. While Progressive covers classic cars via Hagerty, Inc., none of Good2Go’s other partners seem to offer classic car insurance.
Since classic cars can appreciate over time, it’s important to get agreed value on your collector car – instead of the usual book value that regular cars require.
Can Good2Go Cover SR-22 Insurance?
Yes, Good2Go offers SR-22 insurance. If you’ve committed several serious driving violations like getting multiple DUI convictions, you may be mandated by your state to file an SR-22 insurance form, which acts as a certificate of financial responsibility and proves to your state that you’ve met minimum car insurance requirements.
The rules vary from state to state, but in general, you may need SR-22 insurance if you have one of the following driving violations:
- DUI or DWI
- Driving with a revoked or suspended license
- Causing an accident while driving without insurance
- Repeated traffic violation charges in a short time-frame
- Driving without enough insurance
- Failing to pay child support that’s been court-ordered
Some of Good2Go Insurance’s partners also offer SR-22 insurance, such as Progressive, National General, Dairyland Insurance, and Kemper Auto. Plymouth Rock doesn’t seem to offer this type of insurance.
What Good2Go Is Missing
Good2Go Auto Insurance doesn’t offer many add-on coverage options that are popular with other providers, such as:
- Gap insurance
- Rideshare insurance
- Diminishing deductible
- New car replacement coverage
- Original parts replacement coverage
Good2Go Insurance Customer Reviews
When looking at Good2Go reviews, we only found negative comments and complaints on the company’s BBB page. Keep in mind that it’s common for insurance companies to have negative reviews because they deal with so many customers. Many BBB reviews reference delays and inefficient communication:
“We signed on for Plymouth Rock. [There was] no communication given to let us know that Good2Go is the policyowner. They cancel the policy when the payment posts the next day and refuse to return our payment. [It’s a] horrible, unethical business practice.”
– Tara N. G. via BBB
“I [had] been dealing with a claim for more than two months to be told that I was accidentally left off the claim since it was multiple cars! I was then told misinformation and have been pushed around to other adjusters. … Our crash was a complete total loss.”
– Denisse A. via BBB
“This place is a scam. They charge so [many] late fees and credit card fees [because] their systems are down … Then [they] lie about telling you that no payment was received when they already collected your money. … Customer service people … hang up.”
– Diana V. via BBB
Good2Go Auto Insurance Customer Complaints
In 2021, Good2Go received a complaint index of 8.37 from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which stemmed from three total complaints. The National Complaint Index of 1.00 is the industry average across the entire car insurance industry.
This means that Good2Go Auto Insurance had 8.37 times the amount of complaints than average. In the following graphic, you can see that one of Good2Go’s providers, Progressive, was only slightly above the industry average of complaints at 1.01.
Good2Go Mobile App
While Good2Go insurance doesn’t offer any mobile apps, it does have an easy-to-access online portal for managing your insurance policy or accessing claims services. You can also use the insurer’s site to make a payment on your insurance policy.
At first glance, it looks like Good2Go Auto Insurance offers an app. The App Store displays apps under the same name, but these are different companies with different functions. Some names include:
- Good2Go Agent: a food delivery app
- Good2Go: a community carsharing app
- Good2Go-Rewards: a loyalty app for a chain of convenience stores called Good2Go Stores
Good2Go Auto Insurance Reviews: Conclusion
We rate Good2Go auto insurance 2.7 out of 5.0 stars overall. High-risk drivers and drivers that only wish to meet the state minimum requirements for car insurance should consider reaching out for a quote. Good2Go’s lack of financial strength rating (and poor past financial strength ratings), along with its negative customer reviews make us think that you might find better options out there.
Always be sure to compare car insurance quotes from providers in your area. The car insurance company that offers the best rates and coverage to your neighbor may not be the best for you.
Good2Go Auto Insurance Competitors: Top Companies
We recently researched the top auto insurance companies in the industry, considering each provider’s reputation, customer experience, coverage, and processes for quotes and claims. These were three of the providers that came out on top.
State Farm: Best Overall
State Farm is one of the country’s leading car insurance providers, having gained favorable reviews for its vast network of local agents, convenient digital experience, and variety of available discounts. State Farm constantly receives high ratings from AM Best and the BBB. The provider performed well for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudyTM.
Read more: State Farm insurance reviews
Geico: Best Discount Availability
Geico is also a top choice for consumers for its great claims response, customer service, and long list of discounts. The insurer has easy-to-use online tools and a well-made mobile app. While its plans and discounts are in line with industry standards, Geico is generally considered one of the best options for cheap auto insurance.
Read more: Geico insurance reviews
USAA: Best For Military
If you’re a military member, a veteran, or part of a military family, you qualify for USAA’s superb car insurance. USAA’s customers have access to some of the cheapest rates in the industry, along with great discounts and excellent customer service. USAA scores the highest across most U.S. regions in the J.D. Power 2022 Auto Insurance Study.
Read more: USAA insurance reviews
Good2Go Insurance Reviews: FAQ
Here are some frequently asked questions about Good2Go Auto Insurance and car insurance in general: