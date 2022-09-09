Speed Reads
Geico is the second-largest car insurance company in the United States, so there are thousands of Geico insurance reviews online. These reviews are key parts of our research on the best auto insurance companies in the industry. Our research methods also include mystery shopping, gathering quotes, and consumer surveys. Powered by 1,950 hours of research, we named Geico as a top choice for most drivers. Learn why in this article, as we take a look at Geico car insurance coverage options, costs, perks, and reviews from policyholders.
Our Geico Insurance Review & Methodology
We rate Geico 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and rank it as having the Best Discount Availability in 2022. The insurance company’s cheap rates and simple claims process make it a smart choice for most drivers. Geico auto insurance reviews are largely positive, indicating a reliable claims process and helpful agents.
How We Rated Geico Insurance
Industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology such as mobile apps are the key factors we consider when we review auto insurance providers. The results of our August 2022 car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 respondents also carry significant weight in our ratings.
Here are some additional details on the criteria we apply as we evaluate auto insurance companies:
Industry Standing
When it comes to industry standing, we look at a company’s history, market share, and ratings from institutions like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and global credit agency AM Best. Geico is the second-largest auto insurer in the country according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), with just over 14 percent market share. The company has been in business since 1939 and carries the highest ratings possible from the BBB and AM Best. Taken together, these attributes lead to our 4.9 out of 5.0-star rating in the category.
Availability
State availability, company size, and policy exclusions determine our ratings in this category. Geico is available in all 50 states and to all kinds of drivers. It’s also a huge auto insurer, which contributes to our perfect 5.0-star rating for Geico in this area.
Coverage
The results of our August 2022 auto insurance survey play a key role in our 4.2-star rating for Geico’s coverage. There were 1,111 Geico customers represented in the survey, and they gave the company a below-average rating of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars for coverage. Geico offers a usage-based program called DriveEasy® that rewards safe driving, but it doesn’t provide some extras like trip interruption benefits or gap insurance that some of its competitors offer.
Cost and Discounts
We give Geico a solid 4.6-star rating in this category largely due to its many discount offerings. Our team used average cost figures from Quadrant Information Services to examine Geico’s prices across various driver profiles and locations. What we found were rates generally below national averages. Combined with a range of discounts that can save drivers up to 25 percent, Geico’s affordable rates stand out from the competition.
Customer Service
Our team weighs things like BBB and NAIC complaints, J.D. Power auto insurance studies, and our own survey results when rating insurers for their customer service. Geico performs reasonably well in the area of customer satisfaction, which shows in our 4.4-star rating. Particularly in J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction and auto insurance shopping studies, Geico receives above-average ratings.
With respect to getting quotes from Geico, our team found the process to be simple and quick. The company’s online quoting tool makes it easy to customize coverage to get the most accurate rate estimate possible.
Technology
We give Geico a healthy 4.5-star rating in this category based on its highly-rated mobile app and easy online quote process. The Geico app gets high marks from customers on both the App Store and Google Play. Geico’s DriveEasy app also has good reviews online.
Geico Insurance Overview
According to the NAIC, Geico is the second-largest car insurance provider in the country. Geico offers many insurance products, such as:
- Motorcycle insurance
- Homeowners insurance
- Renters insurance
- Condo insurance
- RV insurance
- Boat insurance
Below are the pros and cons of Geico insurance:
Pros And Cons Of Geico Insurance
How Much Is Geico Car Insurance?
Compared to other leading insurers, Geico auto insurance is affordable. According to our cost estimates, full coverage insurance from Geico costs about $1,308 per year ($109 per month), which is around 24 percent cheaper than the national average of $1,730 per year ($144 per month). Unless stated otherwise, estimates given in this article are for full-coverage auto insurance and reflect the profile of a 35-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit history.
Geico Car Insurance Monthly Cost
Here’s how monthly car insurance quotes from Geico compare to the industry average for a variety of drivers:
|Driving Profile
|Geico Monthly Cost
|Industry Monthly Cost
|35-year-old
|$109
|$144
|25-year-old
|$118
|$168
Geico Car Insurance Rates
According to our rate estimates, minimum coverage from Geico costs about $468 per year or $39 per month. This is about 26 percent cheaper than the national average for minimum liability coverage.
Because prices are affected by factors such as your age, gender, accident history, and the type of car you drive, the best way to estimate your monthly payment is to get a free quote. Our rate estimate data suggests that Geico has some of the best rates for drivers with poor credit as well as for young drivers.
We also surveyed 1,000 car insurance customers in early 2022. Of the 117 respondents with a Geico policy, 36 percent believe they experienced a rate increase without an obvious cause. This is actually lower than the industry average – across all companies, 41 percent of customers voiced a similar complaint.
Does Geico Check Credit?
Geico, like most insurance companies, will check your credit when determining rates. Below, you can see the five cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with poor credit. Geico is the second-cheapest option overall after USAA. However, USAA is only available to current and former members of the military and their families. Note that California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow insurance companies to use credit profiles to set rates.
Geico Rate Comparison: Cheapest Car Insurance Options For Poor Credit
|
Car Insurance Company
|
Annual Rate Estimate
|
Monthly Rate Estimate
|
$1,807
|
$151
|
Geico
|
$2,077
|
$173
|
$2,227
|
$186
|
$2,514
|
$210
|
$3,616
|
$301
Geico Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By State
What you pay for car insurance from Geico depends in large part on your location. Drivers in some states may get charged as little as $1,000 per year, while others could pay $2,000 or more for full coverage insurance based on location alone. Here’s an overview of Geico’s insurance costs by state, along with each state’s average according to our rate estimates.
|State
|Geico Annual Cost Estimate
|State Average Cost Estimate
|Alabama
|$1,181
|$1,479
|Alaska
|$1,084
|$1,400
|Arizona
|$1,071
|$1,754
|Arkansas
|$1,446
|$1,525
|California
|$1,570
|$2,089
|Colorado
|$1,119
|$1,860
|Connecticut
|$891
|$2,999
|Delaware
|$1,519
|$2,169
|Washington, D.C.
|$939
|$1,903
|Florida
|$1,937
|$2,947
|Georgia
|$1,238
|$1,617
|Hawaii
|$1,419
|$1,819
|Idaho
|$764
|$1,069
|Illinois
|$1,073
|$1,347
|Indiana
|$806
|$1,332
|Iowa
|$1,171
|$1,181
|Kansas
|Data not available
|$1,471
|Kentucky
|$1,127
|$1,779
|Louisiana
|$2,306
|$2,783
|Maine
|$757
|$964
|Maryland
|$1,100
|$1,818
|Massachusetts
|$2,203
|$2,647
|Michigan
|Data not available
|$3,785
|Minnesota
|$1,275
|$1,632
|Mississippi
|$1,358
|$1,434
|Missouri
|$2,227
|$1,734
|Montana
|$1,471
|$1,938
|Nebraska
|Data not available
|$1,622
|Nevada
|$1,243
|$2,149
|New Hampshire
|$855
|$1,349
|New Jersey
|$1,359
|$2,037
|New Mexico
|$973
|$1,449
|New York
|$1,835
|$2,783
|North Carolina
|$1,169
|$1,368
|North Dakota
|Data not available
|$1,366
|Ohio
|$753
|$1,027
|Oklahoma
|$1,388
|$1,726
|Oregon
|$1,104
|$1,334
|Pennsylvania
|$2,306
|$1,647
|Rhode Island
|$1,429
|$1,848
|South Carolina
|$1,163
|$1,665
|South Dakota
|$1,302
|$1,652
|Tennessee
|$1,166
|$1,281
|Texas
|$1,639
|$1,752
|Utah
|$978
|$1,507
|Vermont
|$1,005
|$1,056
|Virginia
|$1,079
|$1,142
|Washington
|$1,385
|$1,438
|West Virginia
|$1,129
|$1,537
|Wisconsin
|$738
|$1,219
|Wyoming
|$2,180
|$1,767
Geico Car Insurance Cost: Accidents And Violations
With Geico, you could pay about $1,791 per year if you have a minor speeding citation or $3,376 if you have a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction on your record. Below, you can see how Geico compares to national average rate estimates for 35-year-old drivers with different accidents and violations.
|Violation Type
|Geico Annual Cost Estimate
|National Annual Cost Estimate
|Speeding: 1-5 MPH over limit
|$1,791
|$2,225
|Speeding: 21-25 MPH over limit
|$2,492
|$2,464
|DUI
|$3,376
|$3,277
|Stop sign violation
|$1,739
|$2,280
|One accident
|$2,364
|$2,689
|Two accidents
|$3,509
|$3,761
Geico Car Insurance Cost: Estimates By Age
Below are car insurance estimates for Geico for various driver ages.
|Age
|Geico Annual Cost Estimate
|Geico Monthly Cost Estimate
|16
|$4,466
|$372
|17
|$3,646
|$304
|18
|$3,161
|$263
|19
|$2,485
|$207
|21
|$1,844
|$154
|25
|$1,420
|$118
|30
|$1,308
|$109
|40
|$1,282
|$107
|50
|$1,235
|$103
|65
|$1,227
|$102
|75
|$1,457
|$121
Geico Car Insurance Discounts
When you get a quote from Geico, ask about auto insurance discounts. There are numerous ways to save on coverage. We found that Geico offers a good number and variety of discounts compared to other companies. Some discounts are common across the industry, such as the multi-policy discount, while others are more unique, like the opportunity to save up to 23 percent for having an anti-theft system, or saving 3 percent by having daytime running lights.
|Geico Car Insurance Discounts
|Eligibility Details
|Multi-Policy Discount
|Get a discount for bundling auto and home insurance or another type of coverage.
|Multi-Vehicle Discount
|Save up to 25% when you add a second vehicle to your policy.
|Good Student
|Save up to 15% for maintaining a high grade point average.
|Good Driver
|Save up to 26% when you remain accident-free.
|Driver's Education Course
|Lower your Geico auto insurance premium by taking a driver training course.
|Defensive Driving Course
|Lower your premium by taking a defensive driving course.
|New Vehicle Discount
|Earn up to 15% off by insuring a new car with Geico.
|Military Discount
|Earn up to 15% off for your military affiliation.
|Emergency Deployment
|Save up to 25% when you are deployed with the military.
|Federal Employee Discount
|Save up to 8% on car insurance as a federal employee.
|Membership and Employee Discount
|Save on an insurance policy as a member of certain professional and alumni associations.
|Safety Features
|Receive discounts for having air bags (25% to 40%), anti-lock brakes (5%), anti-theft systems (25%), and daytime running lights (1%) in your vehicle.
|Seat Belt Use
|Earn up to 15% off MedPay or PIP coverage by driving safely.
Cheapest Car Insurance Estimates For Young Drivers: Geico vs. Competitors
We also found Geico to be a cheap option for young drivers. Geico is in the top five cheapest companies for 16-year-olds and 21-year-olds according to our estimates.
Geico Rate Comparison: Cheapest Car Insurance For 16-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|Erie Insurance
|$3,410
|$284
|Auto-Owners
|$3,533
|$294
|State Farm
|$4,146
|$345
|Geico
|$4,466
|$372
|Nationwide
|$4,567
|$381
Geico Rate Comparison: Cheapest Car Insurance For 21-Year-Olds
|Car Insurance Company
|Annual Rate Estimate
|Monthly Rate Estimate
|USAA
|$1,609
|$134
|Geico
|$1,844
|$154
|Auto-Owners
|$2,074
|$173
|Erie Insurance
|$2,103
|$175
|Nationwide
|$2,147
|$179
Unless you’re in the military or have a family member with USAA, Geico provides some of the cheapest car insurance policies around.
Geico Car Insurance Coverage
As a full-service provider, Geico offers the six standard types of car insurance:
- Liability auto insurance (bodily injury/property damage liability): Covers damage to other people’s vehicles and their medical bills in accidents that you cause
- Collision insurance: Covers your own vehicle when you cause an accident
- Comprehensive car insurance: Covers damage from the environment, collisions with stationary objects, vandalism, and theft
- Medical payments (MedPay): Covers your medical bills up to a limit
- Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Covers your vehicle repairs and medical bills if someone without enough insurance causes an accident
Geico also offers some add-on coverage options that set it apart from other providers.
|Geico Car Insurance Options
|Details
|Roadside assistance
|Emergency road service coverage is available for a small fee – you can get it for as little as $14 per year. It includes battery jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing to a repair shop, and lockout services up to $100.
|Rental car reimbursement
|This coverage pays for the cost of a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered claim. Geico works with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which means your insurance will pay Enterprise directly.
|Mechanical breakdown insurance
|Geico mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) is similar to an extended warranty. Under an MBI plan, Geico will pay for repairs to any covered mechanical part on your car. This excludes wear and tear, tune-ups, and maintenance items. Your car is only eligible if it is under 15 months old or has fewer than 15,000 miles on it.
|Rideshare insurance
|If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you're covered while waiting for, driving to, and carrying passengers.
While other roadside assistance plans may offer more service options, Geico’s plan covers the basics at an affordable price. Compared to AAA’s cost of $50 to $100 per year, it’s a pretty good deal for those who are insured by Geico. Overall, customers who leave Geico auto insurance reviews seem pleased with the variety of coverage.
Does Geico Offer Gap Insurance?
Geico does not offer gap insurance. Gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s value and what you owe on a loan in the event of a total loss. Other insurance providers, like USAA, do offer it, as do a number of auto lenders.
How To File A Geico Car Insurance Claim
You can file a claim by calling the Geico claims department number at 800-841-3000. You can also file your claim through the Geico mobile app or at geico.com/claims. Once your claim is approved, Geico will mail a check directly to your provided address. This check will cover the claim amount minus your deductible and is typically mailed under 48 hours after approval.
How To Cancel Geico Car Insurance
You can only cancel your Geico car insurance policy by calling 800-841-1587 and speaking with a Geico insurance agent. Make sure to have your policy number on hand before speaking to someone. Geico does not charge a cancellation fee so there are no expenses to canceling a policy.
Geico Auto Insurance Customer Reviews
Geico has strong reviews for its easy insurance claims process and helpful customer service. In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, Geico earned an above-average satisfaction ranking in eight of the 11 geographic regions.
There are many positive Geico insurance reviews on sites including Trustpilot and the BBB. On the BBB website, Geico has an A+ rating, indicating that it promptly responds to customer complaints.
Positive Geico Insurance Reviews
In positive Geico insurance reviews, customers praise the ease of communication with the company’s representatives.
“I’ve used Geico for the last [seven] years, and they have done a great job for me. No issues with claims. No reactive rate hikes after claims. Great communication. I’d recommend this company.”
– Mark C. via BBB
“I have been with this insurance company for [nine] years now, and they have always been so great to work with! They help every time I call and are always so friendly. I am proud to call them my insurance company. When I was in my first accident, they made the whole process so easy and got me into a rental within the next business day.”
– C.J. Fritz via BBB
Negative Geico Insurance Reviews
While Geico insurance has positive comments from customers overall, the company has received some complaints as well.
“Terrible company if you ever have to file a claim … When it was determined that six months later that an engine failure was most likely due to previous damage to work done under [a] previous claim, they were entirely unresponsive. They refused to even come and see the vehicle damage at the dealership.”
– Toure P. via BBB
“Geico really takes [their] time with handling claims. You may save money with Geico, but you waste a lot of time. I responded to a ridiculous total loss amount for my car (barely half of what I paid for [the] vehicle and not even half of what [it was] valued at) at 11:00 a.m. and was told that he would review everything on Tuesday. Today is Friday!”
– Brittaney P. via BBB
Compared to other insurance providers, Geico’s online customer review profile is good. However, Geico’s ratings aren’t the best in the industry, and claims satisfaction can vary depending on where you live. If you’re considering a policy with Geico, research Geico insurance reviews specific to your state or city.
Geico App Review
More than 3.3 million Geico customer reviewers give the Geico insurance app an average of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars in the App Store, and over 440,000 users give it a 4.6 out of 5.0-star average on Google Play.
With the Geico insurance app, you can view insurance documents, pay bills, file claims, and request roadside assistance. Depending on your auto insurance plan, the app also has the functionality to schedule damage inspections, rentals, and repairs.
Geico Customer Service
In 2022, our team ran a second survey that asked nearly 7,000 car insurance customers about their experiences with different companies. Out of the total, 1,111 people had Geico. Survey respondents rated their overall satisfaction with Geico as 4.1 out of 5.0. This is a decent score, but the average rating on the survey was 4.2. Respondents also rated it about average for affordability and experiences with claims adjusters.
Below is a rating summary from our survey:
|Aspect Surveyed
|Geico Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Industry Average Rating (Out Of 5.0)
|Overall satisfaction
|4.1
|4.2
|Customer service
|4
|4
|Affordability
|3.7
|3.7
|Coverage selection
|3.8
|3.9
|Claims service
|4.1
|4.2
|Mobile app rating
|4.2
|4.2
What Is Geico DriveEasy?
Geico’s DriveEasy app is a telematics program that tracks policyholders’ driving habits in real time. The app monitors driving habits including distracted driving and hard braking practices along with time spent on the road. Unlike Progressive’s Snapshot program, it can’t raise car insurance rates, but it can lower them.
How Does Geico DriveEasy Work?
Geico DriveEasy Pro uses the sensors in your phone to pick up driving habits and give you a score as well as tips to help you become a better driver. While it only monitors simple driving habits, Geico uses the information to inform the company on how safe of a driver you are. Below are the main components used to determine your DriveEasy score:
- Distracted driving
- Hard braking
- Road type
- Distance driven
- Time of day
- Weather
The app typically takes between 24 and 48 hours to process and update all of the information. If the details are inaccurate, you’ll be able to update it to the correct information by using the trip information tab.
Geico DriveEasy States
At this time, DriveEasy is available in the following locations:
|Alabama
|Arizona
|Colorado
|Connecticut
|District of Columbia
|Florida
|Georgia
|Idaho
|Illinois
|Indiana
|Iowa
|Louisiana
|Kentucky
|Maryland
|Michigan
|Minnesota
|North Carolina
|Nebraska
|Nevada
|New Jersey
|New Mexico
|Ohio
|Oklahoma
|Oregon
|Pennsylvania
|South Carolina
|Tennessee
|Texas
|Utah
|Virginia
|Wisconsin
Geico DriveEasy Discount
Geico auto insurance customers can get up to a 25 percent discount including an initial discount of 15 percent, just for signing up. This applies to customers that Geico deems as good drivers based on the DriveEasy Pro app tracking information.
Is Geico DriveEasy Worth It?
The Geico DriveEasy program can be worth it if you’re a good driver and don’t mind having your driving information tracked. It can also be a good option for drivers who don’t spend much time on the road. The program can give you good discounts and provides you with helpful tips on how to improve behind the wheel. However, this all depends on what Geico considers to be a good driver. Make sure before enrolling in this program to compare your definition of a good driver with theirs to make sure that it’s a good fit for you.
How To Turn Off Geico DriveEasy
If you would like to turn off Geico DriveEasy on your device, you’ll need to go to your app store settings menu, select subscriptions, and turn off the subscription to its services. If you’d like to unenroll in the Geico DriveEasy program you can call an agent at 800-841-3000.
Geico Insurance: Additional Coverage Offerings
Geico offers many different types of insurance including but not limited to home insurance and life insurance. Below, we’ll break down some of their other insurance offerings and their coverage:
Geico Home Insurance
Many drivers choose to bundle their home and auto insurance coverage plans to save money. Geico homeowners insurance covers property damage from fire, wind, hail, and sometimes water, depending on the policy. Other coverage options include personal property, jewelry, personal liability, medical bills, and expenses incurred during a covered loss.
Geico Life Insurance
Geico sells term, whole, and universal life insurance. These options can cover your debts and replace your income for your beneficiaries in the event of death. Term life insurance applies over a specific period of time, while whole and universal life insurance policies don’t expire. Term life can be a good option if you just want security while you have a large financial burden like a mortgage, while whole life can help you leave more money or fund a trust for beneficiaries.
Geico Insurance Review: Conclusion
Our team rated Geico car insurance as 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and we gave the company the title of “Best Discount Availability” in 2023. Geico’s cheap car insurance options and simple claims process make it a great option for coverage. The high customer ratings of the company also highlight how helpful agents are and the ease of its car insurance processes.
The DriveEasy program allows you to get additional discounts if you’re a good driver. Although Geico is a great insurance company, we recommend that you search around and compare options before committing to a provider.
