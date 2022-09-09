We rate Geico 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and rank it as having the Best Discount Availability in 2022. The insurance company’s cheap rates and simple claims process make it a smart choice for most drivers. Geico auto insurance reviews are largely positive, indicating a reliable claims process and helpful agents.

How We Rated Geico Insurance

Industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology such as mobile apps are the key factors we consider when we review auto insurance providers. The results of our August 2022 car insurance survey of nearly 7,000 respondents also carry significant weight in our ratings.

Here are some additional details on the criteria we apply as we evaluate auto insurance companies:

Industry Standing

When it comes to industry standing, we look at a company’s history, market share, and ratings from institutions like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and global credit agency AM Best. Geico is the second-largest auto insurer in the country according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), with just over 14 percent market share. The company has been in business since 1939 and carries the highest ratings possible from the BBB and AM Best. Taken together, these attributes lead to our 4.9 out of 5.0-star rating in the category.

Availability

State availability, company size, and policy exclusions determine our ratings in this category. Geico is available in all 50 states and to all kinds of drivers. It’s also a huge auto insurer, which contributes to our perfect 5.0-star rating for Geico in this area.

Coverage

The results of our August 2022 auto insurance survey play a key role in our 4.2-star rating for Geico’s coverage. There were 1,111 Geico customers represented in the survey, and they gave the company a below-average rating of 3.8 out of 5.0 stars for coverage. Geico offers a usage-based program called DriveEasy® that rewards safe driving, but it doesn’t provide some extras like trip interruption benefits or gap insurance that some of its competitors offer.

Cost and Discounts

We give Geico a solid 4.6-star rating in this category largely due to its many discount offerings. Our team used average cost figures from Quadrant Information Services to examine Geico’s prices across various driver profiles and locations. What we found were rates generally below national averages. Combined with a range of discounts that can save drivers up to 25 percent, Geico’s affordable rates stand out from the competition.

Customer Service

Our team weighs things like BBB and NAIC complaints, J.D. Power auto insurance studies, and our own survey results when rating insurers for their customer service. Geico performs reasonably well in the area of customer satisfaction, which shows in our 4.4-star rating. Particularly in J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction and auto insurance shopping studies, Geico receives above-average ratings.

With respect to getting quotes from Geico, our team found the process to be simple and quick. The company’s online quoting tool makes it easy to customize coverage to get the most accurate rate estimate possible.

Technology

We give Geico a healthy 4.5-star rating in this category based on its highly-rated mobile app and easy online quote process. The Geico app gets high marks from customers on both the App Store and Google Play. Geico’s DriveEasy app also has good reviews online.