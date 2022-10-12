If you deliver food using a company vehicle, you do not need to purchase food delivery insurance. In this case, full responsibility lies with your employer. If you deliver food using your personal vehicle, you may need food delivery insurance, but it depends on the company for which you work.

When driving your own vehicle for deliveries, you will not be covered under your standard auto insurance policy and may need to speak with your provider about adding coverage for food service. However, some employers already provide this coverage for you.

In most cases, business owners will have a policy that covers their own assets for liability damages if you are in a car accident on the job. This policy may also cover your medical expenses, but is unlikely to cover the damages to your vehicle. Speak with your boss or read your employment contract carefully to learn how you are covered.

If you drive for a food delivery service like DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, or Instacart, you are not covered for damage to your vehicle. Uber Eats provides general liability coverage for drivers, while DoorDash and Postmates provide liability auto insurance and bodily injury medical coverage. But none of these companies offers coverage to pay for repairs to your own vehicle should an accident occur.

If your employer does not provide you with food delivery insurance, you will need to add it to your own policy. A personal auto insurance coverage policy does not cover accidents that happen while using your car to deliver food.

There are exceptions for drivers in Colorado and Wisconsin, where state insurance commissioners have issued a COVID-19 mandate that requires insurers to expand personal coverage to cover food delivery drivers specifically. Even in states where expanding coverage has not been mandated by insurance commissioners, some auto insurance providers have done so anyway. Contact your provider to ask and be sure.