USAA: Best For Military

If you are a military member, veteran, or family member, our team’s USAA auto insurance review found that you can save money by using USAA for your insurance needs. The company prides itself on offering low rates to service members and maintains high customer service ratings.

In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM, we see that this company excels above most other companies. Even if you have a spotty history, you can often get a lower rate by going with USAA. We do see a fair amount of complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the company appears to resolve problems quickly and is always courteous with the responses.

Geico: Best Discount Availability

Our Geico auto insurance review rated the company at least 4.6 out of 5.0 in all research categories. The insurer has also received an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ rating from AM Best. Geico is a strong option for military members and students. It’s also the second-largest car insurance company in the U.S.

State Farm: Best Overall

Based on our research’s team State Farm auto insurance review, we found that State Farm might offer the lowest rate if you have a young driver in the home. In the 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, we see that this company is also one of the top choices. Furthermore, State Farm has an A+ BBB rating, which isn’t easy to achieve.

Among the great customer experience rankings, State Farm provides some standard benefits, such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage. If you have a classic car, you can bundle the policy together with your auto insurance to get a better rate.

Shop For Insurance Coverage

When the time comes to get a quote, we recommend doing some comparison shopping. You can start with our top providers, including USAA car insurance, State Farm car insurance, Geico car insurance, and Progressive car insurance, and move on from there. By taking a few minutes to compare plans, you ensure that you pick the organization that best suits your needs. It’s often wise to shop rates periodically, even if you are happy with your current coverage. You never know what new discounts and rates will be available to you.

