People often use rental cars for a short period — it could be for a few hours or even a few weeks. So, why spend money on insurance coverage for a car you’ll only use for a limited time?

Rental car insurance coverage is usually a good idea. But it’s true that if you don’t use it, coverage could seem like another redundant expense. Rental companies cover all vehicles with the state’s minimum coverage requirements, which usually include liability car insurance. But this only covers other drivers’ cars if you’re at fault for an accident. You’ll have to pay to fix the rental car out of your own pocket.

This is why rental car companies offer additional collision and comprehensive coverage.

How Can I Determine if I Should Purchase Rental Car Coverage?

Whether you need these rental car insurance policies depends on a few factors.

First, look at your current auto insurance policy. If you want to avoid high, unexpected rental costs, make sure your policy includes rental reimbursement within the coverage.

You may have rental reimbursement coverage included in your policy. This only covers your transportation costs if your regular personal vehicle is involved in an accident. The typical period that a vehicle is in a collision shop after an accident is between three weeks and a month. With rental reimbursement policy, the insurer will take care of your transportation expenses for your car’s duration in the garage. However, this doesn’t cover vacation rentals. Make sure you look specifically for whether your personal insurance extends to rental vehicles.

The type of car you drive may also influence whether you choose to purchase rental car insurance. Want to park your usual, boring car for a day and live it up in a sleek luxury car, like a Mercedes G63 AMG? In this case, you might want to consult with the rental car company about extra insurance — nobody wants to be stuck with the tab if you run into some trouble living out your race car driver dreams.