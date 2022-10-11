Yes. In most cases, even if you don’t have a specific vehicle in mind, you do need proof of insurance to buy a car. Take a look at your car insurance options before you start shopping for cars so your policy can start the same day you drive home from the dealership.

Do You Need Insurance To Buy A Used Car?

Whether your car is new or used, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance to the dealership before legally being able to drive it home. If you’re buying a car from a private seller, most won’t ask to see your car insurance details, but you will still need insurance on that car to legally drive it.

Do You Need Proof Of Insurance For A Trade-In?

If you are trading in your car, you typically have 30 days to inform your auto insurance company of the changes to your policy. But we recommend telling your provider as soon as possible.

This is because the type of car you drive can affect your auto insurance rates. The more safety equipment that comes on your car – like anti-theft technology, anti-lock brakes, airbags, and passive restraints – can save you money on your car insurance. Plus, some cars are more expensive to insure than others.

Can You Drive Uninsured If You Just Bought A Car?

No, you can’t drive without proof of insurance in most states. Almost every state requires motorists to carry some car insurance liability limits. New Hampshire only requires motorists to prove that they are financially responsible to pay for damages and injuries caused in an at-fault accident.

If you don’t buy insurance before you purchase your vehicle from a dealer, you probably won’t be driving off the lot that day.