We’re starting in the shallow end as far as penalties go. New York law requires you to have liability coverage, plus a couple more types of insurance. A lapse in coverage happens when you don’t have liability car insurance on a motor vehicle registered in your name. This can happen between the time when you buy a new car and get insurance, between switching insurance companies, or after a non-renewal or cancellation of insurance.

After your liability coverage ends from one insurance company, that company notifies the DMV. Ideally, another company would notify the DMV that you have new coverage from that same day. When that doesn’t happen, the DMV will send you a suspension order. This means your registration is suspended, and it’s illegal to drive your car for the duration of the suspension period.

Once you get new liability insurance, the lapse is over. You can then respond to the DMV N.Y. insurance lapse letters and show that you have coverage.

Are There Fines for Not Having Car Insurance in New York State?

You’ll have to pay a civil penalty fine for each day that you didn’t have insurance. Here’s how the prices break down:

$8 per day for days 1–30

$10 per day for days 31–60

$12 per day for days 61–90

As you can see, you get charged more the longer you have lapsed insurance. If you can’t afford to pay, you also have the option of surrendering your registration and plates for an equal number of days as the lapse. So, if your lapse was 21 days long, you could surrender your registration and plates to the DMV for the next 21 days. The maximum civil penalty for a 90-day lapse would be $900.

At 91 days and beyond, you no longer have the option to pay a civil penalty fine. At that point, your license and registration will be automatically suspended for the same time as your lapse. If your lapse went on for 120 days, your driving privileges would be suspended for another 120 days. You’d have to pay another $50 suspension termination fee to reinstate your license.