CURE stands for Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange and is known as CURE Auto Insurance, a nonprofit company that began in June 1990, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, CURE only provides insurance to drivers in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

CURE’s mediocre 2.6 rating from us stems from its scoring in several different categories, such as its industry standing, technology, and record of customer service.

How We Rated CURE Insurance

We refresh our review standards multiple times per year to keep our information current. Overall, our insurance research falls into six main categories: industry standing, availability, coverage, cost and discounts, customer service, and technology. All ratings are out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing

CURE gets a low industry rating from our team for a few reasons. The company has been around for a solid three decades, but doesn’t have any ratings or scores from AM Best, a trusted and legitimate evaluator of insurance companies’ financial strengths. It’s also not accredited by the BBB, but does possess an A+ rating.

CURE is generally not a very well-known company because it’s only available in three states, which doesn’t help it rank in J.D. Power studies. CURE’s lack of presence among the top insurance graders and evaluators means it’s difficult for car owners to gauge its credibility and strength as a business, so it gets 1.5 stars out of 5.0 for its industry standing.

Availability

As mentioned, CURE Auto Insurance is only available in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. While it’s not uncommon for car insurance companies to be reserved only to certain states, CURE is still highly inaccessible to many car owners that might otherwise benefit from its more open acceptances and cheaper auto insurance rates.

However, CURE prides itself on not using discriminatory practices when taking on new policyholders. Unlike most insurance companies, CURE doesn’t focus on a car owner’s occupation, education, and credit score when deciding whether or not to accept them as a new policyholder.

This promotes an availability for many drivers that would otherwise be rejected from insurance companies. So, CURE’s rating for its availability and accessibility is in the middle of the road at 2.5 stars.

Coverage

CURE auto insurance provides the most standard coverage options when it comes to car insurance, with little add-on options. While it does provide add-on rental car coverage and roadside assistance, CURE doesn’t offer nearly the same amount of add-on specialty coverages that other insurance providers do.

Some examples would include rideshare insurance and guaranteed asset protection (gap coverage). This lack of additional coverage and services places CURE’s coverage in the middle of the road for us. We give it 3.0 stars for coverage.

Cost And Discounts

CURE is known for showing more affordable rates, which bumps its cost rating up to 3.0 stars. Its lower premiums may be due to its youth as an insurance company, but CURE doesn’t provide many discount opportunities – not when compared to other limited companies like Auto-Owners Insurance or Erie Insurance.

The company prides itself on using a person’s driving history as the main foundation for which it accepts customers, yet doesn’t provide a usage-based insurance program that can monitor policyholders’ driving habits and help lower their premiums.

Customer Service

CURE gets relatively average customer review rates across Google Reviews and the BBB, so we give it an average rating or 3.0 stars on our end. Even customers that are upset with the company mention its low rates but report a lack of communication and action from the representatives at CURE Auto Insurance.

The customer service seems to be short in some places, but consistent negative reviews are pretty typical for insurance companies – especially well-known companies like State Farm and Geico. Given CURE’s smaller size as an insurance company, its customer service output looks relatively normal, so we give it a slightly-above average rating.

Technology

CURE Auto Insurance doesn’t appear to have any mobile app for its services. Given that the company is 32 years old, in 2023, our team feels that CURE should apply more services through technology. A website alone doesn’t cut it in our book, which is why we give it 2.5 stars.

CURE doesn’t have a mobile app like many other car insurance companies. Many car owners use their insurers’ mobile apps to pay bills and look at their policy information. Some mobile apps even come with crash detection services, and will phone for roadside assistance and EMT services automatically when a policyholder gets into a collision.

Some mobile apps have telematics insurance programs on them to monitor and grade driving habits in policyholders. These scoring programs always come with discount opportunities on premiums.

CURE Auto Insurance Quick Facts

Founded: 1990

Availability: Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

Policies and accounts: Basic and Standard

AM Best financial strength rating: Not rated

BBB rating: A+ rating

CURE Auto Insurance was founded with the express purpose of providing favorable car insurance rates to drivers who may not be the most appealing to other insurance companies. This could be due to an occupation that requires driving often, not being a homeowner, or having a low credit score.

To counteract this, CURE bases the cost of its premiums primarily on a motorist’s driving record, thus rewarding safe drivers with reasonable rates even if they don’t meet the traditional criteria for low insurance premiums.